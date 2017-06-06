Trump just gave Jared Kushner the same kiss of death he gave James Comey.

Moments ago, the president said of his son-in-law:
And he’s what he said to the FBI director on January 23:
We all know how that love affair ended.
Moments ago, the president said of his son-in-law:
And he’s what he said to the FBI director on January 23:
We all know how that love affair ended.
Every year, Trump’s son Eric hosts a charity event for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to benefit kids with cancer. It’s held at his family’s golf course, which Eric has always said the charity uses for free. But on Tuesday, Forbes reported that isn’t true—President Trump “specifically commanded that the for-profit Trump Organization start billing hundreds of thousands of dollars to the nonprofit Eric Trump Foundation, according to two people directly involved.”
And while donors to the Eric Trump Foundation were told their money was going to help sick kids, more than $500,000 was re-donated to other charities, many of which were connected to Trump family members or interests, including at least four groups that subsequently paid to hold golf tournaments at Trump courses.
All of this seems to defy federal tax rules and state laws that ban self-dealing and misleading donors. It also raises larger questions about the Trump family dynamics and whether Eric and his brother, Don Jr., can be truly independent of their father.
It’s probably not legal. Eric Trump also appears to have been misleading the press about the issue:
When Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize in Literature last year, there was widespread angst about whether the singer and songwriter really deserved the prize. For Dylan’s critics, his lyrics don’t stand on their own as poetry, and are only powerful when sung.
Dylan has responded to these naysayers with the release of his Nobel lecture, recorded in California. It is a splendid half-hour monologue in which he discusses not only his musical influences (he pays tribute to Buddy Holly and Leadbelly), but also those from the literary canon (which include Moby-Dick, All Quiet on the Western Front, and The Odyssey). The lecture itself is no mean literary achievement, a sprawling, headlong, Whitman-esque performance, full of sentences that threaten to spiral out of control.
“By listening to all the early folk artists and singing the songs yourself, you pick up the vernacular,” Dylan says, before launching into rambling mode:
You internalize it. You sing it in the ragtime blues, work songs, Georgia sea shanties, Appalachian ballads, and cowboy songs. You hear all the finer points, and you learn the details.
You know what it’s all about. Takin’ the pistol out and puttin’ it back in your pocket. Whippin’ your way through traffic, talkin’ in the dark. You know that Stagger Lee was a bad man and that Frankie was a good girl. You know that Washington is a bourgeois town and you’ve heard the deep-pitched voice of John the Revelator and you saw the Titanic sink in a boggy creek.
There’s one curious aspect of Dylan’s lecture. He quotes a sentence from Moby-Dick that is nowhere to be found in the book: “Some men who receive injuries are led to God, others are led to bitterness.”
Why did Dylan make up this Melville quote? It could be a mischievous wink at the accusations of plagiarism that have dogged him in the past, which Dylan has dismissed as academic nonsense. (“Wussies and pussies complain about that stuff,” he told Rolling Stone. “In folk and jazz, quotation is a rich and enriching tradition.”) But it also seems like Dylan’s antic way of merging with the literary tradition. He is not only claiming Moby-Dick as an influence, but also the right to put words in the novel, just as he has the right to rework standard folk lyrics to fit new realities.
This attempted fusion with Melville parallels an unlikely story Dylan tells early in the lecture about going to one of Buddy Holly’s last concerts and making a personal connection. “Then, out of the blue, the most uncanny thing happened,” Dylan says. “He looked me right straight dead in the eye, and he transmitted something. Something I didn’t know what. And it gave me the chills.”
Dylan’s lecture is all about the transmission of a certain heritage—both musical and literary—across time and space.
According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump’s recent Twitter broadsides against the Department of Justice over its handling of the anti-Muslim travel ban stem from his fury at Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the election. “In Mr. Trump’s view, [Times sources] said, it was that recusal that eventually led to the appointment of a special counsel who took over the investigation,” write Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman.
Assuming this reflects Trump’s true view of things, it is far more damaging than sloppy political analysis on the president’s part. It’s a window into his view that federal law enforcement should operate more or less as a protection racket for him. It lends credence to all of the reporting that suggests Trump sought to intimidate FBI Director James Comey into dropping his investigation of Trump allies, before firing him—a pattern of behavior that may amount to obstruction of justice.
The actual order of events goes like this:
It doesn’t take a genius to derive from this that the real source of Trump’s misery is his disastrous decision to fire Comey. But if Trump believes otherwise, it’s because he thinks Sessions would’ve let him get away with firing the FBI director running the Russia investigation, and quite possibly would have helped him quash the investigation altogether. Whether Sessions would have obliged or not is (perhaps fortunately for Sessions) probably unknowable. But an enterprising member of the Senate intelligence committee might want to pose questions about Sessions’s behavior before and after his recusal, and Trump’s response to that decision, when the panel fields testimony from Comey on Thursday.
All praise Marc Benioff, the beneficent, the wise, the creator of Salesforce. The good and mighty Benioff is very rich and justly so, for he has created a software. Now society owes him due praise and the minds of its young. Or, at least, this is the conclusion of San Francisco’s public schools. The New York Times reported on Tuesday that the city is being swept up in a wave of tech billionaire investment in public education:
Mr. Benioff ultimately pledged $100 million over a decade to the San Francisco Unified School District through his company’s nonprofit arm, Salesforce.org. Unlike conventional benefactors, he is hands-on: School district administrators now submit an annual grant wish list to the Salesforce.org board for review. And Mr. Benioff dispenses not just money, but also management prescriptions.
Former San Francisco school superintendent Richard Carranza told the Times that Benioff is “almost a public-sector V.C.” This is a horrifying sentiment for a professional educator to express in public. Benioff’s money comes with strings glued to its grimy surface, and he has no experience in the field of education.
It’s a form of magical thinking. Benioff made money, so he must be smart, so he can fix everything. It is related to another and even more insidious form of magical thinking: Businesses make money, so everything should be run like a business. These are the same flawed premises that propelled Donald Trump to the White House.
Educators shouldn’t mistake the tech industry’s interest for altruism. The Times also profiles Code.org, which advocates the teaching of computer science in public schools. There’s nothing wrong with computer science classes, of course. But the organization has received $60 million from donors like Google, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and, yes, Benioff’s Salesorce. The Times describes the quid pro quo taking place: “Students would benefit from these classes, and companies need more programmers.”
The Times also reports that these efforts coincide with a tech industry push to sell equipment and software to schools. Furthermore, the industry supports fads that don’t necessarily work. Facebook’s personalized teaching program is supposed to encourage students to pace themselves and adopt a more individualized approach to education, but real-world trials have shown mixed results.
Mark Zuckerberg and Benioff are not teachers. They know a lot about tech, and they know even more about making money. But they don’t necessarily know what’s good for students—it isn’t learning how to code—and the education system has to exist for other purposes than feeding the Silicon Valley beast. It can hardly be a coincidence that they’re promoting initiatives that would presumably swell the labor pool their companies need to survive.
If billionaires really want to improve public education in America, there’s a way for them to do that: Pay more taxes. And leave education to the professionals.
President Donald Trump’s ultra-conservative EPA chief spent a good 15 minutes on Tuesday morning getting grilled by MSNBC panelists about Trump’s recent decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord. It was not a smooth interview. At one point, host Joe Scarborough had to pause it because Pruitt repeatedly refused to answer a basic yes-or-no question on climate change. Still, Pruitt’s interview did reveal the Trump administration’s warped view of environmental policy. They want Americans to believe that:
1) The Paris climate agreement has nothing to do with climate change.
Pruitt refused, three times, to say whether he discussed climate change with Trump during their deliberations over the accord.
WILLIE GEIST: In your conversations, you never talked about whether climate change is real and whether it’s impacted by humans?
PRUITT: The focus of our discussions was and has been on the merits and demerits of the Paris accord.... It was a very informed and thoughtful approach. We took weeks evaluating this. And he put America first with respect to this decision.
GEIST: And climate change never came up?
Pruitt then launched into an extended answer about how Trump would continue to engage with other countries, but that they believed the Paris accord was unfair to the United States.
GEIST: So the conversation about Paris—which at its core is about climate change and the world’s impact, and human impact on it—you never raised that with president Trump in a meeting?
PRUITT: The focus of the discussion was on the merits and demerits of what Paris sought to achieve.
Scarborough interjected, asking Pruitt two more times whether he spoke to the president about about the reality of global warming. Later, Pruitt accused Scarborough and his panelists of misdirection. “The reason you’re asking this question is to get away from the merits and demerits of the climate accord,” he said. Pruitt thinks it’s off-topic to discuss climate change during a debate about a climate change agreement.
2) Trump’s actions are creating a coal job boom.
Pruitt’s interview on Morning Joe came after three separate interviews on Sunday in which the he claimed that the promise of Trump’s environmental policies had contributed to 50,000 new jobs in the coal mining sector since the fourth quarter of last year, and 7,000 new coal mining jobs last month. Those numbers were false. Only 1,000 coal jobs have been added since Trump became president, and only 400 last month, according to the Washington Post. Pruitt was conflating regular mining jobs—like copper and gold mining—with coal mining jobs.
An EPA spokesperson later admitted Pruitt had flubbed, so Pruitt tweaked his talking point for Morning Joe. Confronted by panelists about how the coal sector is dying while renewables are growing, Pruitt responded: “We’ve had almost 50,000 jobs created in the fourth quarter of last year in the mining sector, including coal. So we see optimism in this sector.” Pruitt did not mention that the vast majority of those jobs are not coal, indicating he still wants people to believe the boom is bigger than it actually is.
3) The environment is just fine the way it is.
In defending Trump’s decision on Paris, Pruitt focused on stabilizing the electricity grid and preventing high electricity bills, not improving the environment. In fact, Pruitt repeatedly talked about how much America has already done to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the last two decades—reductions that are largely due to the country’s overall increase in use of natural gas over coal.
Pruitt rejected the notion that the U.S. should promote renewable sources of electricity to further those emissions reductions. “What we ought to be talking about is how we burn coal, how we burn electricity using natural gas, using the latest technology to reduce emissions,” he said. And yet, Pruitt recently halted a regulation that would have required oil and gas companies to use the best available equipment to prevent leaks of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.
The whole interview is here:
Politico reported on Tuesday that “Republican leaders want resolution to the tumultuous Obamacare repeal debate by the Fourth of July recess, Republican sources said, to ensure that the whole year isn’t consumed by health care and that the GOP leaves room to consider tax reform.” In a telling quote, one source familiar with negotiations said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “wants to be done with this one way or the other.” He’s eager to get to tax reform, while avoiding a debt default along with a government shutdown later this year.
At the moment, Trumpcare’s chances in the Senate aren’t looking good. The GOP is still divided over its substance, the working groups aren’t helping, and the policy lunches aren’t going well. Senator Susan Collins didn’t exactly inspire confidence when she told Politico that “cobbling together a bill that could get 50 votes is going to be a challenge, but you never know.” Meanwhile, Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Burr are openly saying Republicans won’t overhaul health care this year.
Passing legislation always carried enormous political risk for Republicans, seeing as it could strip millions of Americans of coverage. But the GOP has pledged to repeal Obamacare since it’s passage, and failing on that signature comittment this summer—with a Republican president and majorities in both houses of Congress—would be the ultimate broken campaign promise. That’s one reason to believe the Senate will get some kind of reform over the finish line in July.
But others are preparing for total failure. “Some Senate Republican aides and associates are already privately discussing how the GOP would craft its midterm campaign message if it fails to pass a health-care bill,” The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, “suggesting they could tell voters they need to build a bigger majority to finally undo the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, as they have long promised.” But that’s an embarrassing situation for them, which speaks to the deep division and dysfunction in their ranks.
The emerging conflict between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which could easily escalate into a war, presents a real dilemma for the United States. Both nations are important allies of the United States. Centcom, the U.S. military’s main base in the Middle East, housing more than 10,000 troops, is in Qatar. But this morning, Donald Trump made it clear that he is giving his full support to Saudi Arabia, echoing the Saudi government’s claim that Qatar has allied with terrorists.
Trump is playing a dangerous game. Saudi Arabia is making a bid to become the hegemonic power of the Middle East and also the head of global Islam. Trump tipping the scales for the Saudis not only hurts the U.S.’s longstanding relationship with Qatar, but emboldens the Saudis to take even more drastic measures. Given the kingdom’s long history of fostering extremism, it’s not at all clear that this move will help fight terrorism in any way.
Furthermore, it is unclear what the United States is getting out of this extra friendliness. As the Brookings Institution revealed yesterday, the much touted $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia that Trump claimed as an achievement looks to be a sham. As Bruce Riedel writes, “I’ve spoken to contacts in the defense business and on the Hill, and all of them say the same thing: There is no $110 billion deal. Instead, there are a bunch of letters of interest or intent, but not contracts.”
It would appear that Trump is so desperate for a foreign policy victory that he is hitching America’s wagon to the train of Saudi expansionism. The consequences are likely to be dire.
The viral video of the packed F train rolling into the Broadway-Lafayette station in downtown New York City on Monday evening, after an hour-long delay in which the lights were cut and the air turned off, is near dystopian: windows fogged up from the steam of human bodies, fingers fumbling through the cracks of the doors to wrench them open. There was also a skin-crawling first-hand account of what it was like to bake in those metal tombs: people were going faint and stripping their clothes to relieve the heat.
My colleague and I were on an F train that was maybe 10 minutes ahead of this one. It could have easily been us stuck in that hell, getting to know each other in very new and interesting ways. That morning, thanks to a signal malfunction that snarled trains throughout the system, my train conked out about halfway through my commute, forcing me to abandon ship and walk part of the way to work. It is the second time this has happened in the last month, on top of the chronic delays and hassles that have come to characterize the workday commute in the richest city in America, all of which are accompanied by heavy sighs and eye rolls and an ambient sense of unrelieved fury.
The reasons for this pathetic state of affairs are myriad. The New York City subway system is more than 100 years old, and ridership is at a historic high. The Metropolitan Transit Authority is deeply in debt—thanks to a bailout that rescued the system from its last full-blown crisis in the 1970s—which means that a significant chunk of subway revenue goes to paying creditors, instead of making improvements. Fixes to the system are constantly delayed and cost enormous amounts of money, partly because of a murky procurement system that has bedeviled infrastructure projects in the city going back to the days of Robert Moses.
In other words, it is the type of political knot—involving banks, unions, corporations, and government—that is very difficult to untangle. But Andrew Cuomo, the Democratic governor who controls the MTA, has only just begun to recognize the severity of the problem. As recently as last month, his office was still indulging in its favorite pastime of passing the blame to Mayor Bill de Blasio, even though de Blasio is not in charge of the subway.
What’s the solution? There is one proposal languishing in the Albany legislature that would raise more than a billion dollars in new revenue to make urgent repairs to the subway system. It is still in search of a sponsor in the state Senate, which is controlled by an odd coalition of Republicans and renegade Democrats. As the New Republic reported in May, Cuomo prefers this arrangement because it allows him to control the pace of reform—an extraordinarily useful mechanism for an image-conscious governor who may be considering a presidential run in 2020.
Cuomo seems to believe that his undeniable accomplishments—legalizing gay marriage, passing tough gun laws—put him in good stead with liberal voters, including the very liberal voters of New York City. His office appears to be caught by surprise whenever his constituents dare to kick up a fuss. But the subway system’s annus horribilis shows that it’s the kind of issue that supersedes all others. It is about economics, infrastructure, and quality of life. It cuts across class and racial lines, and hits you squarely in the pocketbook. The New York Times runs an article about it almost every day, and stories of nightmare commutes race like quicksilver across social media. The pressure is building. The question is, does Cuomo feel it yet?
As U.S. politicians continue to debate whether to save the declining American coal industry, new peer-reviewed research is making a case for letting it die. A new analysis from Michigan Technological University, published in the journal Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, asserts that swapping out all U.S. coal energy for solar-powered energy could save approximately 52,000 lives every year. That’s more people than work in the American coal industry today: 51,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The research is particularly relevant given Trump’s recent decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement. Trump said he decided to exit the agreement “in order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens.” Ostensibly, however, Trump was only talking about those 51,000 coal miners whose jobs might be negatively impacted by a country-wide shift to renewable energy. He was not talking about his concern for public health, which multiple studies have shown is negatively impacted by climate change and other pollution from fossil fuels.
It’s worth noting that this new research only analyzes the health benefits of replacing all U.S. coal-powered electricity with solar-powered electricity. Merely eliminating coal and replacing it with, say, natural gas would not save the same number of lives. Fortunately, while coal is inevitably dying, the U.S. solar industry is booming—and at least one study has asserted it would be fairly cheap to retrain coal workers to work in the solar industry. Embracing that shift, however, does not appear to be on the Trump administration’s agenda.
After Saturday’s terrorist attack in London, which left seven dead, Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a television interview that there was “no reason to be alarmed” by increased police presence in the city. President Donald Trump promptly twisted the Labour politician’s to make it seem like Khan thinks there’s “no reason to be alarmed” about terrorism in general.
The mayor’s office responded to that tweet with a withering statement: “The Mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services, and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city. He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police—including armed officers—on the streets.” This clearly upset Trump, who tweeted on Monday:
Khan, who hasn’t been shy to call Trump out for his ignorance in the past, represents everything the president despises. As London’s first Muslim mayor, Khan is the leader of a cosmopolitan global city who stands unabashedly for openness and multiculturalism. And his call for calm and vigilance in the face of terror is precisely the opposite reaction we’ve seen from Trump, who uses terrorist attacks to stoke fear and anger and push for regressive, draconian policies.
Khan isn’t the only European leader to rankle Trump in recent days. French President Emmanuel Macron gave Trump a tough, white-knuckled handshake when they met in Brussels—“a show of alpha-male fortitude,” The Washington Post declared—and then bragged about it to a French publication. “Hearing smack-talk from the Frenchman 31 years his junior irritated and bewildered Trump, aides said,” the Post reported. “A few days later, Trump got his revenge. He proclaimed from the Rose Garden, ‘I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.’”
Trump probably thinks he got the last laugh against Khan and Macron. That’s the tragedy of this petty, bullying presidency.