Donald Trump is going to need more lawyers.

In what The Washington Postdescribed as a “first of its kind” lawsuit, the attorneys general for D.C. and Maryland sued the president on Monday for allegedly violating the Constitution “by accepting millions in payments and benefits from foreign governments since moving into the White House.” The suit revolves around whether Trump’s continued ownership of his business empire violates the emoluments clause prohibiting any “Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust” from receiving “any present, Emolument, Office or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”
According to the Post, Monday’s lawsuit represents the “most significant legal challenge to Trump over the issue of emoluments.” The attorneys general are arguing that the Trump International Hotel near the White House may be hindering business at taxpayer-owned and subsidized convention centers in D.C. and Maryland. The lawyers also say Trump received illegal financial favors from the federal government when it came to leasing property.
A federal judge will now decide whether this case proceeds, but its mere existence puts Trump on the defensive on yet another front. His opponents have been rooting lately for the Russia investigation to take him down, but maybe it’s the courts that end up undoing our famously litigious president.
Greg Gianforte’s wrist slap is the latest attack on the freedom of the press.
After physically assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs for asking him a question about the Republican health care bill, Gianforte received his sentence on Monday: community service, a $385 fine, and 20 hours of anger management sessions.
This fits into an alarming trend of deteriorating press freedoms. The U.S. now ranks 43rd on Reporters Without Borders’ Word Press Freedom Index, thanks in part to Donald Trump’s numerous verbal assaults on the media. Just last week, the Daily Beastreported that Aaron Cantú, a staff writer at the Santa Fe Reporter who covered inauguration protests, was swept up in a mass arrest and has been indicted on eight felony counts. He faces up to 75 years in prison if convicted. In May, Dan Heyman, a reporter for the Public News Service, was arrested for asking HHS Secretary Tom Price about Obamacare repeal. Trump himself reportedly told former FBI Director James Comey to throw journalists in jail for publishing leaks.
Gianforte’s sentencing shows how much politicians can get away with. The war on the press is real, and the right is leading the charge.
Thank you, Donald Trump, for teaching us the real meaning of “Shakespearean.”
Has American politics ever truly deserved the epithet until now? King Lear, Macbeth, Julius Caesar, Richard II: each an overweening blowhard, undone by a combination of hubris and derangement. The Public Theater has produced Julius Caesar with a leading man who closely resembles the president of the United States. This, of course, means that Trump gets metaphorically stabbed. As a result, sponsors Bank of America and Delta have withdrawn their funding.
Delta’s statement of Sunday night read: “No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of Julius Caesar at this summer’s free Shakespeare in the Park does not reflect Delta Air Lines’ values.” Meanwhile Bank of America told the New York Daily Newsthat, “The Public Theater chose to present Julius Caesar in a way that was intended to provoke and offend. Had this intention been made known to us, we would have decided not to sponsor it.”
But Shakespeare’s plays are a well-established medium for political critique. Four years ago, Charles Isherwood wrote in the Timesthat we could see “the far-right wing of the Republican Party as similar to at least some of the Roman conspirators who are determined to bring down the mighty Caesar in Shakespeare’s play.” Kevin Spacey and Sam Mendes’s Richard III commented on Qaddafi. A 2012 production of Julius Caesar, sponsored by Delta, modeled Caesar after Barack Obama. And last year, Glenda Jackson returned to the stage after decades as a politician to star in King Lear. How else could she have understood the role?
But Trump embodies Caesar like no other politician. His maniacal self-belief and the aura of doom that surrounds him seem to beg for comparison to the hubristic men of the past. As Shakespeare wrote: “What we wish, we readily believe, and what we ourselves think, we imagine others think also.”
Did Donald Trump just publicly humiliate his entire cabinet because he worries the end is near?
This weekend, the president retweeted a Fox News clip of Geraldo Rivera saying former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony last week dropped the odds of Trump’s impeachment from three percent to zero percent.
Short of impeachment, the only other way for Trump to be legally removed from office is under the terms of the 25th Amendment, which requires the vice president and at least half the cabinet to attest to the president’s unfitness for office.
By sheer coincidence, Trump assembled his entire cabinet at the White House on Monday, and, in a display of dominance and humiliation like none I’ve seen in an advanced democracy, invited everyone in attendance to go around the table praising Dear Leader before the press corps. The whole creepy-bordering-on-obscene spectacle lasted about 11 minutes:
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao looks like she’s been taken hostage, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (the only one who didn’t essentially swear loyalty to Trump) is clearly pissed, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus sounds desperate to keep his job (reportedly, he is).
It’s been clear for years that everyone who agrees to work for Trump eventually abases themselves, but it usually isn’t as plain as it is here, with multiple supplicants surrounding him, essentially being ordered to humiliate themselves. Whether it was to preempt a rebellion or a constitutional challenge to his presidency or not, someone orchestrated this at Trump’s direction. Getting to the bottom of who and why will make a juicy news story, but it’s also critically important.
The Senate is about to hear from two of the worst possible “experts” on Islam.
Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Asra Nomani, who typically refer to themselves as proponents of Muslim “reform,” will testify at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee hearing on “Ideology and Terror: Understanding the Tools, Tactics, and Techniques of Violent Extremism.” This apparently only refers to extremism of the Muslim variety—one wonders when we will get a hearing on the alt-right—and the presence of Hirsi Ali and Nomani sends a disturbing message about the motivations of the committee’s Republican members.
Let’s start with Hirsi Ali. In 2016, the Southern Poverty Law Center included her on a list of anti-Muslim extremists for her statements about Islam. Islam, she has claimed, is a “destructive, nihilistic cult of death.” She has urged its defeat by the West and asserted that it is “not interested in peace.” Once a Dutch MP for the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, she briefly lost her Dutch citizenship for lying on her asylum application. She is now a fellow at the conservative Hoover Institution.
Enmeshed in the conservative think tank world, Hirsi Ali has successfully branded herself an expert on Islamic extremism. She has repeatedly claimed that Muslims are responsible for “70 percent” of all violence in armed conflicts around the world. There’s no evidence that this is true, as Max Blumenthal confirmed with foreign policy experts in 2015. In May, she blamed the rise of anti-Semitism in Europe squarely on Islam—never mind that the continent’s surging far-right fringe has quite a bit to do with it too. Her views on Islam are largely indistinguishable from that of Donald Trump and his administration.
She has this in common with her fellow witness. Asra Nomani is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump. “As a liberal Muslim who has experienced, first-hand, Islamic extremism in this world, I have been opposed to the decision by President Obama and the Democratic Party to tap dance around the ‘Islam’ in Islamic State,” she complained in an editorial for The Washington Post. She claimed that Trump’s Islamophobia had been “exaggerated and demonized by the governments of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, their media channels, such as Al Jazeera, and their proxies in the West.” Nomani also backed Trump’s Muslim ban, saying on Fox News that America needs “extreme solutions.”
Hirsi Ali and Nomani aren’t reliable witnesses, and their extreme views ought to disqualify them from any platform dependent on expertise. On Wednesday, they’ll simply tell Senate Republicans exactly what they want to hear about Islam. It won’t be factual, but for Republicans, it won’t matter.
Ivanka Trump is surprised by the “viciousness” of her father’s critics.
Today on Fox & Friends & Ivanka, daddy’s darling daughter told the hosts that, when it comes to attacks on her father, there has been “a level of viciousness that I was not expecting.” She added, “I was not expecting the intensity of this experience.”
Hmm. Remember when Donald Trump mocked a disabled reporter?
Or when he encouraged people to beat up black protesters at his rallies? Or when he stoked chants of “lock her up”? Or when he suggested that the first African-American president was not a U.S. citizen? Or, my personal favorite, when he called Chuck Schumer the “head clown”?
Apparently, Ivanka is Taking A Stand by selling her father’s mode of operations: Viciousness for me, and not for thee.
Trump is in free fall, but the GOP is going to try to ram through Trumpcare anyway.
Last week was Infrastructure Week in the White House, but you wouldn’t have known that if you paid attention to, well, anything that happened in politics. Instead, Trump spent the week picking a fight with former FBI Director James Comey, who testified on Thursday that Trump tried to influence the bureau’s investigation into Michael Flynn. Trump also contradicted key members of his cabinet, most notably Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on a brewing crisis in the Middle East. Once again, the reports coming out of the White House point to an increasingly isolated and erratic president who can’t help but undermine his own legislative priorities.
McConnell has been characteristically quiet, but that’s not to say that he hasn’t been busy as well. While many declared that the House’s health care bill—the AHCA or Trumpcare—was dead in the water in the Senate, McConnell has apparently settled on a repeal bill that looks very, very similar to the one passed by the House. The Senate’s bill, it seems, would gut coverage for poorer, sicker people while redistributing wealth to the richest. The Senate’s bill would also roll back Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, which had been believed to be a nonstarter in the Senate.
McConnell has also adopted a strategy of keeping the bill secret for as long as possible while publicly downplaying its chances of passing. So far, this has succeeded in preempting the kind of public outcry that helped scuttle the first version of the House bill in March. The math is still very, very tricky for McConnell—he can only lose three Republicans—but there is a path to Trumpcare.
There’s some speculation that McConnell is playing 4D chess and that he plans to let the bill fail to help protect more moderate senators. But as Vox’s Sarah Kliff notes, “The fact that Republicans are coalescing around ending Medicaid expansion—once thought to be a major sticking point—suggests the path to repeal may be easier to find than initial expectations.” Given the unpopularity of the House bill and the state of Trump’s presidency, this is alarming. But it’s also in keeping with the approach McConnell and Ryan have taken to Trump’s presidency, which is to do as much as they can for rich people and corporations before Trump blows the whole thing up.
Donald Trump just accused James Comey of committing a felony.
President Trump gave his first press conference in weeks on Friday, appearing with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis a day after James Comey testified that Trump had pressured him to drop the FBI’s investigation into Michael Flynn and fired him for continuing to investigate contacts between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 election.
Trump’s prepared remarks mostly focused on the need for NATO members to increase their defense spending and, oddly, Qatar’s continued funding of terrorism—a statement which contradicted one given by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson earlier on Friday. But unsurprisingly, once Trump began taking questions, the conversation turned to James Comey’s testimony before Congress.
At first, Trump essentially just repeated his tweet from earlier in the day, saying that he felt vindicated because the Comey hearing showed “no collusion, no obstruction,” despite the fact that Comey’s testimony very strongly suggested that the president did, in fact, obstruct justice. Just as strangely, Trump acted as if Comey’s testimony was a scandal that resulted from sour grapes over the 2016 election when, in fact, it is one of his own making—Trump fired Comey because he thought it would make the Russia investigation go away.
But the most notable exchange was with ABC’s Jon Karl, who asked Trump if he would testify under oath that he did not pressure Comey to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn or ask for his “loyalty.”
There are two notable things here. The first is that Trump is following in lockstep with the statement issued by his attorney Marc Kasowitz yesterday and is attempting to turn this into a he said-he said, with both himself and Comey presenting contradictory versions of events. While Trump and his attorney had both previously intimated that Comey had lied before Congress (which is a felony) Trump did everything but say “James Comey committed perjury” in the Rose Garden on Friday. The second is that Trump once again hinted that there were secret tapes, twice saying that he would discuss their existence in “a very short period of time,” though he also cryptically said that reporters will be “disappointed” with the answer.
This is all, frankly, crazy. In a very short press conference, the president of the United States accused the FBI director of committing perjury and refused to say if he had a secret taping system. But this is also Trump we’re talking about, and the simplest explanation is that he’s bluffing on both counts as damage control, in order to strengthen his hand. Right now, he’s intimating that he’ll testify under oath and that he (may) release recordings of his exchange with Comey—both things that make it look like he’s as steely in his resolve as Comey. But the safe money right now is that Trump won’t testify under oath and risk possibly perjuring himself or release the tapes (because they probably don’t exist).
Trump just contradicted his own secretary of state—again.
At a press conference on Friday, President Donald Trump reiterated his hardline stance against Qatar in its current dispute with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt. Trump described Qatar, where the U.S. has a large military base that serves as Centcom’s forward headquarters, as a “funder of terrorism at a very high level.”
This stance is backed by neither the Pentagon nor Trump’s own secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, who said earlier on Friday, “We call on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt to ease the blockade against Qatar.”
As with other occasions where Trump contradicts official U.S. policy, the president is creating a huge dilemma for America’s allies and foes alike. On Article Five, the mutual-defense commitment at the heart of the NATO treaty, Trump was at odds with his own national security team until today’s press conference, where he finally expressed support for the clause.
Who speaks for American foreign policy: Trump or Tillerson? As of right now, it’s impossible to know. This is the sort of confusion that could easily lead to wars—as it in 1982, when the Argentine junta mistakenly thought that President Ronald Reagan would back them and not the United Kingdom in the Falklands crisis, and in 1990, when Iraq invaded Kuwait because they mistakenly thought American diplomat April Glaspie backed the idea that Iraq had a claim on Kuwait.
Theresa May’s desperation could undo peace in Northern Ireland.
Having lost its majority in the British House of Commons in Thursday’s election, the prime minister’s Conservative Party is now maneuvering to stay in power by forging an alliance with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), a political party that presents itself as the voice of protestants in Northern Ireland. There are plenty of problems with such a move. The DUP is stridently socially conservative on issues like reproductive freedom and LGBTQ rights, much more than the Conservative Party or most of the British public.
But an alliance with the DUP also has implications for the brittle peace in Northern Ireland. As Jonathan Powell, former chief British negotiator on Northern Ireland, told Sky news this morning, “Since 1991, when a Tory secretary of state in Northern Ireland said that Britain would be neutral in Northern Ireland—not take the side of the Unionists, not take the side of the nationalists—that we had no strategic selfish interest in Northern Ireland. If we now find ourselves taking sides, how on Earth are we going to mediate between the Unionists and the nationalists where we are trying to establish government? Now, we have a political crisis there. Do we really want to make the political crisis worse, just so the government can stagger on?”
The peace in the north is precarious at the best of times and has recently been unsettled by Brexit, which might lead to tighter border control between Ireland and Northern Ireland. May’s dalliance with the DUP will only make the situation more dire.
But even then, national political analysts were calling the race a tossup. Now, with less than two weeks to go, Ossoff has all the momentum on his side. The polling average shows him ahead by at least a couple of points, and on Friday an Atlanta Journal-Constitution survey showed him ahead by seven. That followed a truly mind-boggling debate gaffe by Handel on Tuesday night when she was asked about raising the minimum wage. “This is an example of the fundamental difference between a liberal and a conservative,” Handel said. “I do not support a livable wage.”
And yet, his outreach is working. “He’s capturing about 13 percent of Republican voters and 50 percent of independents—a crucial voting bloc that leans to the right in the state,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Meanwhile, just three percent of Democrats support Handel. Substantively, Ossoff isn’t out of step with the party mainstream, and Democrats don’t seem particularly troubled by his shrewd strategy. Their enthusiasm should only grow as his chances of winning increase with each passing day.