Does Donald Trump know what’s in the Senate health care bill?
On Friday, Sean Spicer gave his off-camera press briefing that the White House press corps is still too cowardly to film. He told reporters that Trump likes the Senate’s health care bill (yesterday Trump tweeted that he was “very supportive” of the bill and that he can’t wait to make it “really special”), but also that he wants to make sure that Medicaid recipients won’t get hurt.
This, of course, is a ridiculous statement, akin to saying that one supports murder as long as nobody gets killed. Over the long term, the Senate bill would cut Medicaid even more severely than the House bill would, threatening the insurance coverage of literally tens of millions of people who are poor, disabled, and/or elderly.
Trump apparently wants to have it both ways. He wants to gut Obamacare but he also wants to keep everything the same, which means his only recourse is to blatantly lie about what’s in the bill. It’s the same strategy he’s used over and over again, promising better, cheaper health care by taking insurance away from millions of people.
This lone Republican senator opposes Trumpcare for the same reasons Democrats do.
Dean Heller of Nevada announced on Friday afternoon that he’s against the Senate health care bill as it’s currently written. “Heller’s comments came the day after four conservative senators issued a joint statement saying they cannot support the bill unless it is changed,”The Washington Post reported. “Those senators are Ted Cruz of Texas; Ron Johnson of Wisconsin; Rand Paul of Kentucky; and Mike Lee of Utah.” But those senators object to the bill because it doesn’t wholly repeal Obamacare. Heller’s criticisms of it, on the other hand, align with Democrats’.
“I cannot support a piece of legislation that takes away insurance from tens of millions of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Nevadans,” he said at a news conference in Las Vegas with Governor Brian Sandoval, another GOP opponent of the bill. Both men are concerned about the proposed Medicaidcuts. “There is nothing in this bill that will lower premiums,” said Heller, who faces a tough re-election fight next year.
It may be that Republicans have factored in Heller’s opposition—Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can afford two defections from his caucus and still pass the bill—but Heller’s critique was surprisingly forceful. Though he held out hope for improvements, the senator said, “It’s going to be very difficult to get me to a ‘yes.’ They have a lot of work to do.”
Trump has repeatedly lambasted the ongoing investigation into Russia’s involvement into the 2016 election as a partisan witch hunt intended to bring down his administration, as an excuse for Democrats upset that they lost the election, and, more broadly, as a hysterical response to his presidency.
This narrative omits quite a lot. It omits that Russia did try to tip the scales in his favor, something that Trump never acknowledges. It omits the fact that he is the person who is most responsible for the widening of the investigation (it was his firing of James Comey that forced the Department of Justice to bring in Robert Mueller as a special prosecutor and that brought him under investigation for obstruction of justice. And, perhaps most of all, it omits the fact that Trump is the hysterical one.
On Friday morning, The Washington Postreported the lengths to which the White House is trying to calm the president down about this investigation, which will likely run for months. Every morning at 6:30 a.m. he vents to his attorneys about the Russia investigation. The goal is to get Trump to rant in private so that he refrains from ranting in public:
The calls — detailed by three senior White House officials — are part strategy consultation and part presidential venting session, during which Trump’s lawyers and public-relations gurus take turns reviewing the latest headlines with him....
By the time the president arrives for work in the Oval Office, the thinking goes, he will no longer be consumed by the Russia probe that he complains hangs over his presidency like a darkening cloud. It rarely works, however. Asked whether the tactic was effective, one top White House adviser paused for several seconds and then just laughed.
This is completely bonkers, but it’s useful insofar as it shows how concerned Trump’s own aides are about his temperament—and how damaging they know Trump’s tweets have been. The tweet that raised the possibility that Trump was secretly taping his conversations with Comey is a case in point. On Friday, Mike Allen reported that Trump has told aides that he knows that it “hastened the chain of events that led to the appointment of special counsel Bob Mueller, who’s expected to delve into the business affairs of the president and his family.” And yet, for some reason, he’s still trying to publicly spin this tweet as proof that he’s a political genius.
But this doesn’t show that Trump is a genius. Instead it implies that James Comey was telling the truth about his interactions with Trump when he testified before Congress, something that Trump and his lawyers have vigorously denied. Trump may be venting to his lawyers every morning, but that hasn’t stopped him from making the hole he’s in even deeper.
While his Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill finally released their secret health care bill on Thursday morning, the Vermont senator was across town, delivering a remarkable speech about the need to “preserve American democracy and oppose the current drift toward authoritarianism that I believe President Trump represents.”
Speaking at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a foreign policy think tank in D.C., Sanders listed the ways Trump is undermining vital American institutions: trying to delegitimize the electoral system by lying about millions of illegal votes, undermining the independent judiciary by slamming “so-called judges,” and engaging in “unprecedented and vicious attacks on the media.” Trump’s cries of “fake news,” he argued, are an attempt to condition Americans to disbelieve all information from the press. He reminded his audience of what Republican Representative Lamar Smith said earlier this year: “Better to get your news directly from the president. In fact, it might be the only way to get the unvarnished truth.”
Sanders noted the irony here: “There is no politician that I know—and certainly no president in the history of our country—who has told as many outrageous and blatant lies as Donald Trump has.” But thanks to the power of partisanship, much of the country believes a leader with authoritarian tendencies. “All of these tendencies are even more concerning when understood in the light of Trump’s consistent admiration for authoritarian leaders all over the world,” Sanders said. “I find it strange that we have a president who seems to be more comfortable with autocrats and authoritarian leaders than with leaders of democratic nations. How does it happen that we have a president who attacks everyone—Democrats, Republicans, business leaders, beauty queens, journalists, movie stars—yet at the same time has nothing but nice things to say about Russian President Vladimir Putin and other authoritarian leaders?”
If American politics were rational, every Republican on Capitol Hill would express the same concern. Almost none do—because they need his signature in order to deprive millions of poor Americans of health insurance and hand a massive tax cut to the rich.
The Senate health care bill is a blatant attack on America’s most vulnerable.
At long last, Senate Republicans have released their version of Trumpcare—and it’s now obvious why they tried to hide it from the public. It is essentially a gift to America’s wealthiest families, and the poor, the disabled and the elderly will pay for it. The New York Times reports that the Senate’s bill maintains the deep Medicaid cuts proposed by the House and ends the taxes the Affordable Care Act levied to pay for an expansion of health care access. It adds that the bill would offer states “the ability to drop many of the benefits required by the Affordable Care Act, like maternity care, emergency services, and mental health treatment.”
Andy Slavitt, who helped design the ACA, believes the bill will be particularly dangerous for seniors:
As previously reported, Medicaid cuts in the form of per capita caps will disproportionately affect people with disabilities, and this problem remains unchanged from the House version of the bill.
It would also allow states to enforce work requirements for Medicaid recipients who are not disabled or pregnant. That’s red meat for conservatives, but it assumes that poor people are somehow allergic to work, and there is no evidence that is true. America’s recovery from the recession has been uneven: Some communities still face high unemployment rates not because their residents are lazy but because there is simply not enough work. The Senate bill would penalize those communities for an economic crisis they did not create.
That doesn’t matter to Republicans. This bill, if passed, benefits the party’s wealthy donors, and that is a deliberate choice. “Personal responsibility,” “common sense,” “small government”—this is scaffolding, erected to obscure a crumbling edifice. The Republican Party is committed to the maintenance of a grossly unequal social hierarchy that handicaps the poor for the circumstances of their lives. This bill is the starkest manifestation of that political project. And though there may be some opposition to this bill from within Republican ranks, it will not be opposition to the substance of the party’s worldview but rather to the details of its implementation.
Democrats now have an opportunity to reinforce the distinctions between their party and the GOP. They can demonstrate an alternative vision. It will require significant courage, but it has become an absolutely necessary fight.
Don’t trust the Republicans opposing the Senate’s horrible health care bill.
After weeks gestating in locked rooms, the Senate’s health care bill was finally made public on Thursday—and it’s just as reprehensible as it has long been expected to be. In key respects it resembles the House’s draconian bill: It ends the individual mandate; includes catastrophic slashes to Medicaid, which would wreak havoc on the elderly, the disabled, and the poor; and creates conditions so that everyone who is not wealthy will pay substantially more for substantially less coverage.
At least three Republicans are expected to come out in opposition to the current version of this bill. But the bill that they’re opposing is far from final. In fact, the draft that is circulating on Thursday is designed to be amended.
In other words, the intraparty drama that we can expect to see over the coming days will be very likely by design. This way, the many senators who express reservations about the contents of the bill—particularly in the way it handles the phasing out of Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, the opioid crisis, and funding for Planned Parenthood—can demand revisions, declare victory when those revisions are made, and then fall in line.
This is all kabuki. Making changes will allow Republicans to claim their bill is more moderate, even though all signs point to the fact that the changes have already essentially been baked into the process. They’ll allow Republicans to focus attention on individual provisions instead of the bill’s overall effect, which will be disastrous.
Just keep in mind that what matters isn’t the pace at which Republicans roll back Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion; what matters is that they’re slashing Medicaid coverage by $800 billion to effect a massive transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich. What matters isn’t that this bill doesn’t currently allocate funding to fight the opioid crisis; what matters is that it is perpetuating the causes of that crisis by declaring war on poor Americans. What matters isn’t a particular amendment, but that the GOP’s health care bill is a nightmare.
Here’s proof that the secret Republican “health care” bill is really a millionaire tax cut bill.
We’ve known GOP health care reform isn’t primarily health care reform since we learned that they intended to jettison campaign promises to help people struggling with high deductibles, or people whom the Affordable Care Act coverage expansion didn’t reach, and instead take health insurance away from millions of Americans.
But the text of the no-longer-secret Senate bill provides ample proof that, as many critics including myself have noted, Republicans’ Obamacare repeal effort is actually a regressive tax cut plan disguised as health care legislation.
This is perhaps the most significant tell:
The economic-growth argument for cutting capital-gains taxes is that taxing investment gains at a lower rate than other kinds of income creates an incentive for people to save and invest and thus grow the economy. In other words, the non-greedy justification for cutting capital gains taxes is all about the future. A retroactive cut spurs nothing, because it essentially refunds taxes already paid by the wealthy for gains they already realized. The reason there’s a give-money-to-rich-people provision in a bill called the “Better Care Reconciliation Act” is because it’s a millionaire tax cut bill dressed up as a health bill. Practically the only people taken better care of under its terms are people who already have it extremely good in life.
Donald Trump and the State Department have two different Middle East policies.
On Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert strongly criticized Saudi Arabia and its allies for their policy of isolating Qatar. “Now that it’s been over two weeks since the embargo started, we are mystified that the Gulf States have not released to the public, nor to the Qataris, the details about the claims that they are making toward Qatar,” Nauert said. “The more time goes by, the more doubt is raised about the actions taken by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. At this point we are left with one simple question: Were the actions really about their concerns regarding Qatar’s alleged support for terrorism, or were they about the long-simmering grievances between and among the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] countries?”
As with other areas of foreign policy, such as America’s commitment to NATO, Trump is creating a dilemma for world governments. They have to figure out who really speaks for America, the president or the State Department? America has a schizophrenic foreign policy right now, thanks to a feckless president given to spouting off as he pleases.
On Thursday, Senate Republicans are finally leaving their goblin cave to release a draft of their secret health care bill. A discussion draft was obtained by the Washington Post ahead of the release. At one point, it was believed that the Senate bill would not cut Medicaid spending as harshly as the House bill, which gouges the program by $880 billion. But according to the Post, while the Senate proposal phases out Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion more gradually, long-term cuts to the program are are deeper. So much for the “moderate” Senate!
One line that some Republicans are using to justify cuts to Medicaid is highly misleading. On Wednesday, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy told the New York Times that the Medicaid cuts were an extremely attractive aspect of the bill for him because “in my state we are now spending 47 percent of our budget on Medicaid. That’s up from 23 percent in 2008. It’s crowding out money for universities and roads and public safety and coastal restoration, and it just keeps climbing.”
While it’s true that Medicaid takes up nearly half of Louisiana’s state budget, what Kennedy declines to note is that a majority of that money comes from the federal government. After Louisiana’s governor accepted Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion last year, federal funding for the program went up from $5.9 billion to $8.3 billion. The Times-Picayune reports: “In total, around 74 percent of Louisiana’s Medicaid program is funded with federal dollars. This means that reducing the Medicaid program doesn’t necessarily produce savings that could be shifted to other state priorities such as higher education, the TOPS scholarship program, or road construction.”
What it would mean is kicking off the 408,000 Louisianans who have already gained health insurance through the expansion and the 200,000 more who are projected to enroll next year. One estimate projects the total number of Louisianans who will be insured through Medicaid to be 1.7 million by next year, or one in three, up from 1 million in 2008.
If we were to be very charitable to Republicans like Kennedy, we would note that Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion eventually phases down federal funding to 90 percent by 2020, meaning that states will have to pick up a bit more of the tab. But Kennedy is trying to make the case that his state’s Medicaid spending is crowding out funding for other programs now. That is simply not the case.
Donald Trump took a victory lap last night. It might be the last one he takes for a long time.
The president was feeling himself last night. Scheduled to speak for 30 minutes at a campaign rally in Iowa, he raved for over an hour, declaring that he was working on legislation to block immigrants from receiving welfare for five years (that legislation already exists and was signed by Bill Clinton); that the GOP victories in special elections in heavily Republican districts were proof that “all we do is win, win, win” (Trump’s approval rating is currently sitting at 36 percent); that his cabinet is full of millionaires because he doesn’t want a “poor person” as commerce secretary; and that The Wall the United States will construct on its Mexican border will be made out of solar panels (I don’t even know what to do with the last two).
It felt like a return to the campaign trail, because it was. Trump ranted about the “witch hunt” against him and argued that his administration was being undermined by the pesky “resistance,” not by his own self-defeating incompetence. It was the kind of message you expect from Trump, especially given his lack of major accomplishments—and the incredible unpopularity of the major accomplishment that may be coming this summer, the American Health Care Act.
Trump didn’t talk much about the health care bill moving through the Senate, except to insist that it will pass. That was likely no accident.
Trump framed his administration’s woes as being the product out-of-touch elites who want to rob his voters blind. This is most likely the kind of pitch that Mitch McConnell and many Republicans will make going forward, especially if they’re able to pass the AHCA. To overcome the fact that they will have taken away health care from millions of people, and raised its costs for millions more, the GOP will try to drive voters to the polls by playing to grievances and cultural resentment. They will combine this with unimaginable Super PAC spending, which we saw in all four special elections in 2017. GOP turnout in Georgia’s special election suggests this might not be a bad bet.
But the AHCA was not much of a factor in Georgia’s special election. Whether or not it passes, it will be the biggest issue in the 2018 elections, just as Obamacare was the biggest issue in the 2010 elections. Trump and Republicans might be able to sweep it under the rug now, but they won’t be able to do that once the Senate’s bill is finally made public.
The timing of Trump’s rally hardly seems accidental, given that the Senate’s bill is dropping on Thursday. It was the last time he could gloat without having to defend what is shaping up to be a horrific health care bill.
If there was no “grand scheme” between Trump and Russia, why does the president lie constantly about being exonerated for it?
This is part of a pattern of misrepresenting inconclusive, or in some cases quite damning, testimony to dupe his core supporters into believing he is the subject of a witch hunt.
He’s referring to former DHS Secretary Johnson, who testified before the House intelligence committee on Wednesday and said nothing of the sort. For instance, consider the following exchange with the committee’s vice chairman, Adam Schiff:
SCHIFF: [D]o you believe that Director Comey would’ve opened a counterintelligence investigation on a presidential campaign lightly, or on mere hunch?
JOHNSON: I -- No.
SCHIFF: He would need some evidentiary information basis to do so?
JOHNSON: Based on every thing I know about Jim Comey and the FBI, yes.
Trump’s behavior isn’t that of someone who is confident he’ll be exonerated. It’s the behavior of someone trying to discredit investigations of his conduct because he’s concerned about what they’ll turn up.