Experts confirm Trump will play a starring role in the future of our planet.

On Wednesday, a group of prominent climate scientists, politicians, and corporate leaders released a statement in the journal Nature warning that we only have three years to stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere before certain negative impacts of climate change become irreversible. In fact, by the year 2020, the statement says, global greenhouse gas emissions must actually start to curve downwards, or else it will likely become impossible to limit the harmful impacts of climate change.

Led by U.N. diplomat Christiana Figueres and co-signed by climate scientist Michael Mann and California Governor Jerry Brown, among others, the group said these findings have “more to do with physics than politics.” At maximum, humans can only emit 600 billion more tons of carbon dioxide if we want to achieve the goals of the Paris climate agreement, which sought to keep global temperatures from rising 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius. Right now, humans emit about 41 billion tons of carbon dioxide every year, which means we’ll use up that allowance within 15 years. Therefore, we need to start slowly reducing emissions right now; or, at the very latest, by the year 2020.

Theoretically, Donald Trump will still by president by the year 2020. And considering he’s the leader of the world’s second-largest emitter of carbon dioxide, it’s safe to say he’ll play a key role in determining whether global emissions slow down enough by that time. Indeed, in comments described by the Washington Post, Figueres acknowledged the group’s statement “was directly aimed at influencing the upcoming G-20 meetings in Germany,” where countries are expected to pressure Trump over his recent decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris accord. Clearly, the authors know U.S. action is key to achieving the 2020 goal.

But there are no current actions being taken by the Trump administration to reduce U.S. carbon emissions. Quite the opposite. Trump has dubbed this week “energy week,” touting all the actions he’s taken that increase emissions: attempting to revitalize the coal industry, signing an executive order to drill for oil in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, and boosting exports of oil and natural gas. “Together, we are going to start a new energy revolution—one that celebrates American production on American soil,” Trump said.

Figueres’s group of optimists is calling for a different kind of revolution: “a six-point plan for turning the tide of the world’s carbon dioxide.” The clock is ticking.

Andrew Cuomo calls a state of emergency for the MTA, which is in a state of emergency because of Andrew Cuomo.

Over the past few months, the decrepit New York City subway system has gotten more media attention as the horror stories have piled up. Earlier this week, a train derailed in Manhattan, injuring at least three dozen people and trapping hundreds more who had to walk through tunnels to escape. Last month, the F train completely failed, trapping passengers for an hour without air-conditioning, light, or air flow, resulting in a viral video of people desperately clutching at the doors of the subway car, begging to be let out.

The New York Times published a graphic that displayed what all New Yorkers already knew in their bones to be true: Over the past decade, every single subway line has gotten worse. The Times piece pegs this problem to overcrowding, but the underlying issue is lack of funding to accommodate for the growth in ridership.

Earlier this month, in a completely meaningless PR move, Cuomo requested “control” of the MTA so that he could fix it, an attempt to obscure the fact that he already controls the MTA. The only upside to this move was that it resulted in this amazing Gothamist headline: “Cuomo, Who Controls The MTA, After Denying He Controls It And Asking To Control It: ‘Who Knows’ Who Controls The MTA.”

In response to the growing pressure, Cuomo on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the system, committing $1 billion to the MTA Capital Plan and ordering the MTA chairman to provide a reorganization plan for the agency within 30 days. But if past is prologue, New Yorkers will want to see results before commending Cuomo for taking action to “fix” the subway. Cuomo also complained about the fact that subway riders “tweet nasty things about me all day,” which, true.

In his announcement, Cuomo stated that the “current state of decline is wholly unacceptable.” Naturally, Cuomo did not acknowledge that he has been perfectly content with this state of decline for quite some time.

Republicans are happy talk about people dying as long as illegal Mexicans are involved.

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office sends an email to his list.

Ryan likes to tout his desire to improve the lives of the poor and promote “patient-centered” health care as cover for giving rich people enormous tax cuts, so it’s fake-surprising that this email wasn’t about an uninsured person. It’s anti-immigrant incitement.

Kate Steinle was a 32-year-old woman living in San Francisco, working at a medical company. This very weekend, two years ago, her life was suddenly cut short when she was shot and killed by a convicted felon.

Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez was an illegal immigrant with a rough criminal record of seven felonies. Not only that, but he had been caught already by authorities and deported—not once, not twice, but five times. This man should not have been on the streets.

This is one of President Donald Trump’s favorite scapegoating stories, and Ryan has fully bought into it. It’s fair to call this incitement because violent crime is at a historic low, and immigrants aren’t disproportionately violent. Ryan and Trump are whipping up xenophobic panic to build support for policies that won’t do anything to reduce the threat of violent crime.

The silver lining to this kind of racist agitation is that it gives the lie to the disingenuous pleas for decorum marking the right’s defense of the GOP health care bills.

Conservatives generally take great umbrage when Trumpcare critics quite rightly note that taking health insurance away from millions will lead to preventable deaths. They will have no notable objections to Ryan’s email, and their silence will demonstrate that their interest isn’t making sure arguments are passionless or even accurate. They’re soccer-flopping to avoid accountability for the human consequences of their ideas.

Donald Trump, the president, can’t stop tweeting about women and their blood.

Worried about the Senate’s health care plan? Waiting for the leader of the free world to say something sane about it? Alas, we lived in a utterly depraved world:

Leave aside, for a moment, the fact that this is sexist; future presidential biographers will have the joy of plumbing the depths of Trump’s fascination with women and their blood. This is deranged, stupid, and egotistical; this is pure Trump, unadulterated by his daughter’s mythical moderating influence.

Is this a deliberate distraction from the fact that people are getting pulled from their wheelchairs and arrested for protesting his party’s health care plan? Who knows! The most obvious answer is that Trump is catastrophically stupid, and obsessed with himself, and doesn’t actually care about health care. It’s not a ploy as much as it’s a tic.

Anyway, this latest tantrum is probably fake news:

Very sad! Mika Brzezinski—who mainstreamed Trump for years, and only dumped him when he became difficult to manage—tweeted this in response:

Mildly amusing. Almost forgot poor people are about to lose health care. 5/10, would chortle again.


Did the GOP actually promise to repeal Obamacare? Yes and no.

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised “insurance for everybody” and pledged that he, unlike his Republican opponents, wouldn’t cut Medicaid, Medicare, or Social Security. Breaking from GOP orthodoxy on social services played a huge role in winning the presidency, but Republican donors and their allies in the Capitol are aching for a full repeal of Obamacare. Meanwhile, Republicans who represent states that expanded Medicaid—or who are vulnerable in 2018—want something in between Obamacare and full repeal. “It’s sad, in a way,” Rand Paul told The Washington Post on Wednesday. “We control all three branches and yet we’re not interested or able to do what we’ve pledged. People are too focused on getting more federal subsidies and other things, not on the pledge itself.”

Paul, who is among the likeliest no votes in the Senate, gets at the problem neatly. In his view, Republicans have been promising a full repeal of Obamacare for the last seven years, so that’s exactly what they should do now that they have the means to do it. But this is a very pat way of looking at what Republicans actually promised, and what their mandate on health care reform is in the first place.

Over the same seven years, Republicans also promised, in deceptive and vague terms, that they would replace Obamacare with something much better—something that would both lower costs and expand coverage. Paul isn’t wrong that, in the simplest terms possible, the GOP’s single-most important promise over the last four election cycles has been a repeal of Obamacare. But it also leaves quite a bit out, namely that repeal was only part of what they promised and that it was arguably the least important part. Trump’s message on health care was to make it better.

The problem that Mitch McConnell is running into—which is not much different than the one that Paul Ryan ran into when the AHCA failed to pass the House—is that these factions are irreconcilable. You can’t split the difference, philosophically speaking, between someone who wants a full repeal of Obamacare and someone who wants to preserve the Medicaid expansion. All you can do is to throw money at people in the hopes that tens of billions of dollars to fight opioid addiction can paper over seemingly intractable divisions.

The fact that McConnell has decided to give this bill another two weeks (at least) of life suggests that he believes that this is possible. If he thought the Senate bill was dead, there’s no reason to believe he wouldn’t just let it die in a floor vote this week. And no one in contemporary politics is better at this than McConnell, which is something that should terrify Democrats. But the problem is that the pledges Republicans have made over the last seven years aren’t as simple as Paul makes them out to be—and right now the bill they’re pushing contradicts most of them.

Donald Trump is going to kick off his re-election campaign with some crude self-dealing.

Earlier than any president before him, Trump filed his paperwork for re-election on Inauguration Day. While the whole concept of the “permanent campaign” is not new, no president has approached it with Trump’s gusto. Along with the paperwork, he has kept his Trump Tower campaign office open, held a series of “thank you tours” that looked awfully similar to campaign events, and led five post-inauguration rallies. Now, after six months in office, he is already tapping big money, headlining a fundraiser tonight at his infamous D.C. hotel. (For context, Barack Obama held his first re-election fundraiser in April 2011, two years after his inauguration.)

Tonight’s proceeds will go to Trump Victory, which is a joint fundraising effort between his re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee. According to the event’s invitation, dinner costs $35,000 per person.

While this is the re-election campaign’s first high-dollar fundraiser, it has been raising money since Trump was sworn into office. By the end of March, Trump’s campaign had raised $7 million through small donations and sales of his Make America Great Again hats. Trump also spent roughly $6 million of that money in the first quarter—some of which has gone to his own businesses. This kind of self-dealing is not new: According to CNN, Trump’s 2016 campaign spent $12.5 million on his sprawling business empire.

Even though hosting the fundraiser at the property is not technically illegal, it should still raise red flags. Trump has visited his for-profit properties 37 times as president, a practice that allows him to have his official visits double as free advertising. He represents an unprecedented marriage between politics and business—the dinner will not only swell his campaign coffers, but also boost his business’s bottom line.

Yes, the Senate health care plan is actually monstrous.

In a muddled editorial for The Week, conservative writer Erica Grieder tries to argue that the Senate health care plan isn’t actually so bad:

The Senate health-care bill is obviously more thoughtful than the House’s version, and not nearly as malign as many Democrats have summarily declared it to be. At first glance, it struck me as the kind of market-based plan conservative policy wonk Avik Roy, who once worked for Mitt Romney, would come up with if asked to replace ObamaCare. And on closer inspection, it is his plan, in key respects. That makes sense, given that Roy is the Republican Party’s go-to expert on health-care policy. And considering the context, his influence on the bill is reassuring; when someone’s expertise is undisputed, some degree of humanity can be safely inferred.

This is such a flawed argument it’s almost not worth the effort of rebutting it. But let’s indulge ourselves: It’s incorrect to say that Roy’s expertise is “undisputed.” People dispute it quite a lot. And even if that weren’t true, and we lived in some grim parallel timeline where Roy reigned over us all as the high priest of Medicaid and his every utterance was holy writ: This has no bearing on the quality of his “humanity.” Experts can be monsters. Eugenicists, for example, were considered “experts” in the fields of medicine and biology. Knowledge and virtue are distinct concepts that do not necessarily have any bearing on one another; a person can know things and apply that knowledge in unethical ways. And this is what Roy has done, declaring that a bill that would leave millions of mostly low-income people without basic health insurance “the greatest policy achievement by a GOP Congress in my lifetime.”

The rest of Grieder’s arguments are similarly broken. She claims that the plan “largely preserves” Obamacare’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions (it doesn’t). She notes that premiums and deductibles have risen under Obamacare, but fails to recognize that the law slowed that rise significantly. She asserts that “the left’s default position is that ObamaCare’s shortcomings are due to Republican obstructionism prior to its passage, and Republicans’ subsequent refusal to cooperate.” That isn’t necessarily true: Many on the left attribute Obamacare’s shortcomings to the law’s market-based approach, and to Democrats who would not support a more progressive law.

And Grieder never reckons with the inevitable consequences of kicking people off their insurance. As Clio Chang noted yesterday, data supports one conclusion: The Senate health care plan will kill people. People die when they cannot afford medical care. And that is not even to mention the myriad other ways this bill will simply make people’s lives more painful. “That’s how markets work,” Grieder responds. Ethical dilemmas are rarely so obvious. Conservatives like Roy and Grieder obfuscate the stakes, and from this you can indeed infer a great deal about their humanity.

The Senate health care bill is far from dead.

On Tuesday afternoon, 4-D Chess Master Mitch McConnell delayed the vote on the bill until after the July 4 recess. It was a move that took even his own team by surprise and The New York Times called it a blow to McConnell’s reputation as a “master tactician.” After a terrible CBO score, it had become clear that the Senate leader simply did not have the votes.

But a setback for Republicans does not mean Obamacare is safe. Earlier this month it was reported by Axios Presented by the MTA that McConnell is “desperate to move on to tax reform and can’t have health care hanging around like a bad smell through the summer.” Delaying the vote means that McConnell is serious about passing the bill. It’s reported that we might see a new draft of the bill as early as Friday.

As Sarah Kliff points out at Vox, a delayed vote for the House bill (remember Trump playing with trucks?) did not stop the GOP in the long run. It’s hard to underestimate how much Republicans want to pass some sort of Obamacare repeal, regardless of individual senators’ bleating. And as Kliff notes, it’s important to remember that House Republicans were not deterred by the fact that nearly everyone—liberals, conservatives, friends, family—absolutely hated the American Health Care Act.

But the delay does give an opening for organizers, who will be able to protest on lawmakers’ front lawns when they return home for the recess. During the fight over the House bill, activists were caught flat-footed after Paul Ryan called off the vote in March, thinking that the bill was dead in the water. Going into the recess, it will be important for Democrats to emphasize that the Senate bill is, in fact, alive and kicking.

Donald Trump doesn’t even know what’s in the Senate’s health care bill.

Though far from over, the Senate’s path to repealing and replacing Obamacare got more difficult on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell announced that the chamber would not vote on its health care bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act, before the July 4 recess. But as he did during the House’s effort to pass its health care bill, Trump has tried to present himself as what he pledged he would be on the campaign trail: a dealmaker and closer who makes Washington work. On Tuesday evening, Trump met with Republican senators in the White House and the results were not comforting, regardless of your perspective on the Senate’s (bad) bill. Per The New York Times:

A senator who supports the bill left the meeting at the White House with a sense that the president did not have a grasp of some basic elements of the Senate plan — and seemed especially confused when a moderate Republican complained that opponents of the bill would cast it as a massive tax break for the wealthy, according to an aide who received a detailed readout of the exchange.

Mr. Trump said he planned to tackle tax reform later, ignoring the repeal’s tax implications, the staff member added.

The Senate’s bill, like the House’s, is as much a tax break for the wealthy as it is a health care bill. It’s arguably more of a tax break for the wealthy than a health care bill. This is not even a new development—it has been the defining feature of the GOP’s health care reform, which violates nearly all of Trump’s core promises about what replacing Obamacare would look like, for months. Meanwhile, Trump has spent his mornings live-tweeting Fox & Friends and his weekends golfing at his private clubs.

June 27, 2017

Rick Perry says he wants an “intellectual” conversation about climate change. He’s lying.

Last week, Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry announced that he does not believe greenhouse gas emissions are the primary cause of global warming, contradicting the views of the vast majority of climatologists. On Tuesday, during an hourlong press briefing at the White House, Perry became visibly annoyed with the fact that people keep telling him he’s wrong about that. “The climate is changing. Man is having an impact on it,” he said. “I’ve said that time after time—the idea that we can’t have an intellectual conversation about just what are the actual impacts?”

Make no mistake: When Perry says he just wants an “intellectual conversation” about how much carbon dioxide impacts the climate, that is a lie. Or, in the most generous interpretation, it’s a misunderstanding of what an “intellectual conversation” really is. Any intellectual person accepts that the scientific method is among society’s most reliable tools for determining facts. And climatologists have overwhelmingly determined, by use of the scientific method, that carbon dioxide emissions are the primary cause of current climate change. Perry is unwilling to accept the scientific method. Therefore, an intellectual conversation is not what he wants.

What Perry does seem to want is further delay any actual intellectual conversation about climate change: a conversation that focuses on how best to solve it. That’s the conversation reasonable intellects have been seeking to engage in for literal decades, and the one Perry, the Trump administration, and the majority of Republicans in Congress consistently refuse to participate in.

The United States might be stumbling into a deeper war in Syria.

With ISIS in retreat, the likelihood of a larger American intervention in Syria is increasing rather than decreasing. This is because the various factions fighting ISIS—the remnants of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, as well as Russia, Iran, and the U.S.—are getting ready to maximize their power in the post-ISIS world.

Last night, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer released an ominous statement warning of future chemical attacks by Assad that the United States would be prepared to answer:

There were reports last night, now denied by the White House, that both CENTCOM and the State Department were caught off guard by Spicer’s statement.

Last night Nikki Haley, the U.S.’s ambassador to the United Nations, also tweeted:

As CBS News reports, “The U.N. Security Council is meeting on Tuesday morning on Syria, expected to be briefed by Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura on political developments ... and Council members will consider new information on chemical weapons attacks.”

The statements by Haley and Spicer, coupled with the U.N. meeting, point to a real possibility of a more intense American intervention, one that could lead to a greater conflict with Iran, Russia, and Syria.