Menu
Magazine

Chip Somodevilla /Getty

Jared Kushner would like everyone to know that he is a doe-eyed innocent.

Kushner will testify (not under oath, per his request) before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday. In advance of that testimony he released a prepared statement to make it absolutely clear that he did not collude with Russia; that, if he did collude with Russia, it was only because he is inexperienced and super-overworked and the Trump campaign was a mess that was never properly staffed; and that he is an innocent creature at heart, like a (very tall) baby.

“I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government,” Kushner writes in the 11-page statement. He goes on to blame his assistant for failing to disclose several meetings with Russian officials, claiming it was an honest mistake. Also, he can’t remember basic details of the meeting he had with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at the Mayflower Hotel. “I had no ongoing relationship with the Ambassador before the election, and had limited knowledge about him then,” he writes of Kislyak. “In fact, on November 9, the day after the election, I could not even remember the name of the Russian Ambassador.”

Perhaps most gallingly, Kushner also claims, “I am not a person who has sought the spotlight,” explaining that he is only serving in the administration because his father-in-law asked him to. Kushner, of course, is married to Ivanka Trump, an arrangement that does not suggest a genuine desire to avoid the spotlight. Kushner also claims that he did not suggest a secret back channel with the Russian ambassador, despite writing that he “asked if they had an existing communications channel at his embassy we could use where they would be comfortable transmitting the information they wanted to relay to” Michael Flynn.” Sounds like ... a back channel.

Kushner is laying it on extremely thick here. But Kushner, a low-rent Count of Monte Cristo, is ruthless—a “killer” to use one of Trump’s favorite words, who has double-crossed and back-stabbed his way to the top. We’ve been here before with Trump officials, who always plead inexperience and incompetence and cop to whatever evidence is publicly available. They deny collusion and insist that what’s out there right now really is all there is. And then another shoe drops.

July 21, 2017

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Sean Spicer, I will miss you. Period.

On Friday it was reported by The New York Times that Spicer is resigning because he objects to the administration’s decision to appoint Anthony Scaramucci as communications director (NOT because he’s so miserable he cries himself to sleep every night, while clinging a Japanese body pillow). Spicer might be one of worst people in existence, but nobody embodied the unique combination of malevolence and hapless incompetence that is Donald Trump’s administration as well as Sean Spicer. He was Trump’s mouthpiece, and a glorious one at that. From day one, when Spicer pushed the most ridiculous lie possible about the size of the crowd at Trump’s inauguration—“this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period”—to his well-deserved humiliation and misery at the hands of Trump (sometimes abetted by Steve Bannon), Spicer was the perfect press secretary for our dystopian times. Here is a quick retrospective of Sean’s time in office:

Remember when it was revealed that Sean Spicer chewed and swallowed 35 sticks of Orbit cinnamon gum before noon?

Even when he is not speaking, it works on overdrive, churning through pieces of Orbit cinnamon gum, which he chews and swallows whole. Notwithstanding his line of work, the man just can’t stand a gross-feeling mouth.

“Two and a half packs by noon,” said Spicer. “I talked to my doctor about it, he said it’s no problem.”

Unearthing Sean Spicer’s old tweets already seems like a long-gone tradition:

That very professional and revealing interview with a Breitbart reporter who was definitely not three children in a trench coat:

giphy

The time that The Washington Post reported that Sean Spicer was hiding in the bushes after Trump fired James Comey and gave his communications staff no warning and the Post had to issue this correction:

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to more precisely describe White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s location late Tuesday night in the minutes before he briefed reporters. Spicer huddled with his staff among bushes near television sets on the White House grounds, not “in the bushes,” as the story originally stated.

When Donald Trump didn’t let Sean, a good Catholic boy, see the Pope, which was reportedly “all he wanted.” Or, when Trump was having fun with trucks and Sean was all work, no play:

And remember that time when Sean told everyone that Adolf Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons” like Syria’s Bashar Al-Assad?

We can only scratch the surface of Sean, a complex man with a complicated past:

See you at the next Katsucon, Sean!

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Republicans know we’re in a crisis. They just don’t care.

The revelations that Donald Trump is looking for dirt on Robert Mueller and his team to undermine the special counsel’s investigation, and that Trump is also considering using his pardon power to protect himself and his associates from any legal fallout, constitute the latest evidence that Trump is seeking to put himself beyond the reach of the law. An adviser told The Washington Post“This is not in the context of, ‘I can’t wait to pardon myself,’” a denial that sure sounds like the president can’t wait to pardon himself. The New Republic’s Brian Beutler puts the situation most simply: “We’re on the brink of an authoritarian crisis.”  

Looming over the investigation is the possibility that Trump might just fire Mueller. Congressional Republicans have responded to this rolling scandal in typical fashion: They might have some critical words for the president on background, but they have been reluctant to take a firm stand in public. Buzzfeed’s Emma Loop asked Republican senators on Thursday whether Trump firing Mueller would be a mistake. Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Richard Burr said, “I don’t think the president can fire Bob Mueller.” Senator Thom Tillis said, “Whether or not it’s a mistake, I won’t—I don’t think I’ll gauge that.” Senator Richard Shelby brushed the question off because, “that’s speculation.” Only Senator Marco Rubio could muster up a “yes it would be a mistake.” 

On background, however, three senators had some harsher criticisms of Trump. As CNN reports, one senator called Trump’s interview earlier this week with The New York Times, in which he essentially warned Mueller not to investigate his personal finances, “pretty disturbing,” and acknowledged that Trump “willfully disregards the fact that the attorney general and law enforcement in general—they are not his personal lawyers to defend and protect him.” Another told CNN, “Any thought of firing the special counsel is chilling. It’s chilling. That’s all you can say.” A third remarked, “You’ve got a special counsel. Let the individual do his work. Don’t comment. Don’t interfere.” Only Senator Susan Collins went on the record to say, “It would be catastrophic if the president were to fire the special counsel.” 

It has been clear for a long time now that Republicans will allow Trump to do all kinds of damage as long as they can get their legislative agenda through. They clearly know this is a crisis of historical proportions—but what’s the rule of law compared to a tax cut for the rich?

July 20, 2017

Three Lions/Getty Images

Trump’s new nuclear defense pick once wrote, “America must be ready to nuke first.”

The White House announced a slew of nominations earlier this week to fill some of the many open positions in the administration. The last on the list was Guy B. Roberts, whom Trump tapped to be the assistant secretary for nuclear, chemical, and biological defense programs at the Department of Defense. In this role, Roberts will “prevent, protect against, and respond to weapons of mass destruction threats,” according to the DOD website. He’ll also advise the secretary of defense in “matters concerning nuclear, chemical, and biological defense programs.” 

Roberts has an extensive resume, including 25 years in the Marine Corps and a couple of nuclear weapon–related policy positions at NATO. He’s also a proponent of first-use nuclear policy. In a lengthy essay for The National Interest last year, he criticized President Barack Obama for considering banning the U.S. from launching nuclear weapons before others do. The piece, titled “America Must Be Ready To Nuke First,” argues that America must be first-use to stave off Russian aggression: 

While the Obama administration contemplates a no-first-use policy, the Russians threaten the opposite: first, to intimidate and coerce U.S. allies and partners; and second, as part of a strategy of escalation, to de-escalate (that is, less apt to provoke a nuclear response and more conducive to war termination than second use). Russian military doctrine explicitly states that Russia would consider using nuclear weapons in response to “conventional aggression” if it endangers the existence of the state, and recent Russian exercises demonstrate Russia’s intent to use nuclear weapons first in a conventional conflict.          

Roberts’s position likely won’t allay some experts’ fears that the unpredictable president has his “finger on the button” of America’s nuclear arsenal. During the campaign, Trump took a terrifyingly casual attitude toward nukes, saying America should “greatly strengthen and expand” its capability. Two Democratic senators introduced a bill this year that would essentially pry the nuclear football out of Trump’s hands by mandating that America can never launch a pre-emptive nuclear strike. But unlike other countries, the U.S. has always kept the option of first-use on the table. If that hasn’t changed under less hawkish presidents, it almost certainly won’t change under Trump.

Pool/Getty Images

Trump: Robert Mueller had better not look where the bodies are buried or I will fire him.

There’s some dispute among scholars over the question of whether a sitting president can be indicted for a federal crime. But there’s no meaningful dispute over whether a sitting president can be investigated by federal law enforcement authorities.

Nevertheless, in a bonkers interview with The New York Times on Wednesday, President Donald Trump levied a thinly veiled threat at Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller: Look too closely at my financial entanglements, and I’ll fire you!

SCHMIDT: Last thing, if Mueller was looking at your finances and your family finances, unrelated to Russia—is that a red line?

...

TRUMP: I would say yeah. I would say yes.

...

SCHMIDT: But if he was outside that lane, would that mean he’d have to go?

...

TRUMP: No, I think that’s a violation.

Needless to say, this is not how investigations work in any other context. The fact that Trump thinks this is remotely appropriate would be funny if it weren’t so chilling and abusive.

Firing Mueller wouldn’t be as straightforward as Trump’s bantering suggests. As a procedural matter, he would have to fire appointed DOJ officials until he found one willing to do the deed—a la the Saturday Night Massacre—or unilaterally change DOJ regulations to empower himself to do it. The ensuing political damage would be horrifying—both for himself and, given the way Republican congressional leaders have conducted themselves of late, most likely for the rule of law as well.

But by now, after living through the fallout of firing FBI Director James Comey, Trump must at some level understand what a fiasco firing Mueller would be. And yet he won’t rule it out. Trump just got done accusing states that won’t cooperate with his sham Commission on Election Integrity of having something to hide—and Trump is also a world-historical projector. He is telling Mueller his finances are off limits, because that’s where the evidence is. It has finally dawned on Trump how much jeopardy he really faces.

Getty Images/Illustration

Donald Trump gives us Drunk History—while sober.

The Trump administration has a strange fixation with Napoleon Bonaparte. Both unofficial Trump adviser Roger Stone and official adviser Steve Bannon own paintings of themselves dressed as the Corsican conquerer. In an interview released last night by the New York Times, the president spoke at length about Napoleon, but with such inaccuracy and lack of precision that it recalled the Comedy Central show Drunk History. According to the transcript, Trump said:

Well, Napoleon finished a little bit bad. But I asked that. So I asked the president, so what about Napoleon? He said: “No, no, no. What he did was incredible. He designed Paris.” [garbled] The street grid, the way they work, you know, the spokes. He did so many things even beyond. And his one problem is he didn’t go to Russia that night because he had extracurricular activities, and they froze to death. How many times has Russia been saved by the weather? [garbled]

[crosstalk/unintelligible]

Same thing happened to Hitler. Not for that reason, though. Hitler wanted to consolidate. He was all set to walk in. But he wanted to consolidate, and it went and dropped to 35 degrees below zero, and that was the end of that army.

[crosstalk]

But the Russians have great fighters in the cold. They use the cold to their advantage. I mean, they’ve won five wars where the armies that went against them froze to death.

The president’s comments need some annotation. The Napoleon who “designed Paris” was Napoleon III (1808-1873), the nephew of the original Napoleon (1769-1821). It’s not clear what Trump means by saying that the “extracurricular activities” of one night led the first Napoleon to lose the Russian war, which was a large-scale military defeat over many months. Nor is it immediately obvious which “five wars” Russia won using “the cold to their advantage.” The three obvious examples are the Great Northern War, Napoleon’s invasion of 1812, and the Second World War. It could be that during his animated conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump learned about some other minor wars that fit this pattern.

The one consolation from Trump’s reflections on Europe’s past is that he has learned one of the most important lessons in history: Never invade Russia in the winter.

Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

In Donald Trump’s world there are no laws, only loyalists and traitors.

In a 50-minute New York Times interview conducted on Wednesday that can only be described as [garbled], Trump went off on nearly every high-ranking official that has been part of the Russia scandal. Most notably, he berated his own attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for recusing himself from the investigation back in March: 

TRUMP: Look, Sessions gets the job. Right after he gets the job, he recuses himself.

BAKER: Was that a mistake?

TRUMP: Well, Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job, and I would have picked somebody else.

HABERMAN: He gave you no heads up at all, in any sense?

TRUMP: Zero. So Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself. I then have — which, frankly, I think is very unfair to the president. How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, “Thanks, Jeff, but I can’t, you know, I’m not going to take you.” It’s extremely unfair, and that’s a mild word, to the president. So he recuses himself. I then end up with a second man, who’s a deputy.

HABERMAN: Rosenstein.

TRUMP: Who is he? And Jeff hardly knew. He’s from Baltimore.

It’s important to note that, when it comes to rolling back civil rights and other policies, Sessions is pretty much Trump’s dream Keebler elf. But all Trump can focus on is Sessions’s recusal, which paved the way for a special counsel investigation.

Then there’s Trump’s “new phone, who dis” disdain for his Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Trump told the Times, “Then I said, ‘Who’s your deputy?’ So his deputy he hardly knew, and that’s Rosenstein, Rod Rosenstein, who is from Baltimore. There are very few Republicans in Baltimore, if any. So, he’s from Baltimore.” (For the record, Rosenstein is from Pennsylvania, but served as a U.S. attorney in Baltimore.) Rosenstein was the one who appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel, which is why Trump is trying to smear him by implying that he might be a secret Democrat with ulterior motives. 

And you know who else is a secret Hillary Clinton plant? Deputy FBI Director Andy McCabe: “We have a director of the FBI, acting, who received $700,000, whose wife received $700,000 from, essentially, Hillary Clinton. Cause it was through Terry. Which is Hillary Clinton.” McCabe’s wife ran for state Senate in Virginia and received money from a PAC affiliated with Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, which is very far from “essentially, Hillary Clinton.”

Unsurprisingly, Trump is also still slandering James Comey, accusing him of “illegally” leaking to the press.

As for Mueller, Trump suggested that if the special investigator were to look into his personal finances unrelated to Russia, that would be a step too far—a “violation,” in his words. The Times pressed Trump as to whether or not that would cause him to fire Mueller:   

HABERMAN: Would you fire Mueller if he went outside of certain parameters of what his charge is? [crosstalk]

SCHMIDT: What would you do?

[crosstalk]

TRUMP: I can’t, I can’t answer that question because I don’t think it’s going to happen.

Crosstalk aside, the warning to Mueller came through loud and clear.

Saul Loeb/Getty

Did Trump know about Trump Jr.’s meeting with the Russians?

The president gave a characteristically wild interview to The New York Times on Wednesday, covering a wide range of subjects including “people he is mad at” (pretty much everyone), his family’s “good genes,” and the legacy of Napoleon, which he butchered and clearly just learned about on his recent trip to Paris. Nearly every aspect of the interview is simultaneously illuminating and deeply confusing in a sort of entertaining but mostly very troubling way. But Trump’s heedless conversational style also means that these interviews are full of slip-ups and bizarre admissions.

While Trump was shockingly up front about his disdain for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, he twice came close to giving the game away when discussing his son Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with an ever-growing number of Russians during the 2016 campaign. Trump has always insisted that he did not know about the meeting, which took place at Trump Tower and which also involved his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort. But when discussing it in the Times interview, Trump made it seem like he knew about the meeting, before denying knowing anything about it, before once again appearing to know about it:

Moreover, Trump knows more about this meeting than he’s letting on.

This is earlier in the transcript but it seems like Trump knows quite a lot about the meeting that he has claimed was very unimportant and that he knew nothing about until recently. Just as interestingly, he stops himself before admitting too much: All I know is this: When somebody calls up and they say, ‘We have infor—’”

Trump is clearly defending his son for taking the meeting, even if he doesn’t quite go all the way. Meanwhile, his claim that he knew nothing about it is looking awfully shaky.

July 19, 2017

Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Groundhog Derp: A Donald Trump Story.

The president has a tendency to respond to events (often as depicted on Fox News) with whatever nonsense addresses an immediate point of contention, before reaching a dead end and starting over.

At an Untouchables-style White House luncheon on Wednesday, meant to threaten Republican senators into not abandoning Obamacare repeal, Trump told his guests that the best option available to them was still to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in a single bill. “We are in this room to deliver on our promise,” Trump said. “We have no choice, we have to repeal and replace Obamacare. We can repeal it but the best is repeal and replace and let’s get going. I intend to keep my promise and I know you will, too.”

Over the course of a single week, then, his health care position has evolved from “Repeal and Replace” to “Repeal Now, Replace Later” to “Let Obamacare Fail” back to “Repeal and Replace.”

Compare this to Trump’s evolving position on the scandalous links between his campaign and Russian government actors who subverted the election: Collusion is Fake News --> There were no contacts with Russia --> There were contacts but no collusion --> Who wouldn’t collude?! --> Fake News.

Look forward to a tax-reform version of Groundhog Derp in the coming weeks.

Getty

Even conservatives deplore Jeff Sessions’s civil forfeiture directive.

On Monday, the attorney general announced that he would be introducing a policy directive within the week that would seek to expand the scope of civil asset forfeiture. The announcement is the latest in the DOJ’s efforts to dismantle Obama-era justice policy, but Sessions’s overhaul of asset forfeiture may be his most egregious overstepping of civil liberties yet.

Civil asset forfeiture is the controversial practice that allows for the private property of suspected criminals to be permanently confiscated by the state or federal government. Seized assets can then be sold, with most states permitting law enforcement to pocket 90 percent or more of the resulting profit. Defenders of asset forfeiture claim that the policy ensures “no criminal … keep[s] the proceeds of their crime,” a line Sessions echoed in his official statement. However, civil asset forfeiture allows police forces to seize property from citizens before any conviction is made, and in many cases, the standard of proof required for a forfeiture is laughably flimsy.

In 31 states, police only need to suspect a 50 percent probability that an asset is “connected to a crime” for a forfeiture to take place; in Massachusetts, the level of evidence required to permanently seize private property is only “probable cause.” Considering that police only need “probable cause” to make arrests, a simple arrest in Massachusetts could be grounds for police to auction off the belongings of an innocent person. This presents an obvious conflict of interest for cash-strapped police departments, and horror stories abound of families being stripped of their homes simply for being suspects in a crime.

Perhaps most damningly for Sessions, however, civil forfeiture also represents a fundamental rejection of conservative ideological pillars such as small government and the just protection of private property.

In fact, in an unlikely display of cross-partisan solidarity, many of America’s staunchest conservative voices have gone on the record to criticize Sessions’s stance on civil forfeiture. George Will penned a fiery column against the practice for National Review late last year, while Mike Lee—who has been named in studies as the most conservative member of the Senate—has blasted civil forfeiture as a process where “due process is often ignored.” Sessions’s latest policy directive is thus another reminder that Trumpism is a threat not only to progressivism, but also to certain old-fashioned conservative values that were once thought to hold sway over the GOP.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Republicans will never turn on Trump over the Russia scandal.

Over the last two weeks we’ve learned that Donald Trump Jr., the Percy Weasley of the Trump family, met in June 2016 with a Russian lawyer, a former Russian spy, a U.S. employee of a Russian real estate company (whose identity was just revealed by The Washington Post last night), a Russian translator, and one Rob Goldstone. Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort were also in the meeting, which was arranged after Goldstone sent an email to Donald Jr. offering compromising information about Hillary Clinton that had been obtained from the Russian government.

Donald Jr. has spent the last two weeks lying and spinning the story. But the emails, first obtained by The New York Times, are the clearest evidence yet that the Trump campaign was willing to collude with the Russian government. Unsurprisingly, Republicans are doing everything possible to ignore it.

On Wednesday, McKay Coppins published a piece at The Atlantic that contained a number of quotes (most of them anonymous) from congressional Republican aides about their positions on Trump and Russia. The consensus that emerges is that Republicans are happy to brush off any Trumpland-Russia incident as incompetence and that they believe they are already doing everything they can to hold Trump accountable. When Coppins asks one aide if Republicans would ever turn on Trump, he answers, “What does that even mean? What do you expect us to do? I hear this with every little Tweet [from Trump]: ‘Oh, when are Republicans going to put an end to this?’ What do you want us to do, seize his Twitter account?”

There are, of course, lots of things Republicans can do:

They could also hold up legislation and refuse to cooperate with the president’s priorities until they get answers about Russia. But, of course, none of this advances the Republican Party’s goals of dismantling health care, pushing through tax breaks for the wealthy, and destroying the welfare state. It’s clear that as long as they are in power, Republicans will effectively turn a blind eye on any and all evidence of Trump-Russia collusion. As another congressional aide put it to Coppins, “As long as Trump has a strong base behind him, I don’t think it’s smart for most members to go out of their way to try and undermine him.”