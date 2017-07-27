Menu
Magazine

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

This Republican senator is teaching the White House she can play hardball, too.

With familiar bluster, the Trump administration is trying to punish Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski for voting against Obamacare repeal. As the Alaska Dispatch News reported on Wednesday, “each of Alaska’s two Republican senators had received a phone call from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke letting them know the vote had put Alaska’s future with the administration in jeopardy.” The report goes on to note:

It is his first strike of retaliation against Murkowski, however, despite her tendency to stray from the party line and the president’s priorities.

Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan said the call from Zinke heralded a “troubling message.”

“I’m not going to go into the details, but I fear that the strong economic growth, pro-energy, pro-mining, pro-jobs and personnel from Alaska who are part of those policies are going to stop,” Sullivan said.

The problem with this tactic is that it assumes that American senators have no way to fight back against an administration that wants to humiliate them. Murkowski’s own response was swift. This morning, hearings to confirm nominees to Zinke’s department were delayed. And NBC News’ Kasie Hunt notes that Murkowski, as chair of the Appropriation Subcommittee, has power over funds allocated to Zinke’s department. If the White House takes shots at Republican senators, it had better be ready for a war.

Saul Loeb/Getty

Is Scott Pruitt destroying the planet so he can eventually run for office?

A lengthy and damning new profile of the Environmental Protection Agency administrator in Rolling Stone speculates about the real motivation behind all of Pruitt’s “crimes against nature.” Author Jeff Goodell writes, “It’s likely that Pruitt won’t hang around at the EPA long enough for anyone to count the bodies. His sights are set on higher things: the Oklahoma governor’s race in 2018, or a run for [Senator Jim Inhofe’s] Senate seat in 2020.”

This speculation has been around for awhile, but Goodell makes a compelling case. He lays out Pruitt’s early political life in Oklahoma, in which he lost two elections—for lieutenant governor and for the U.S. House of Representatives. It wasn’t until the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision, which allowed unlimited political spending by corporations, that Pruitt’s fortunes began to change. He deepened and strengthened his ties to Oklahoma’s fossil fuel interests and Koch Industries, which donated generously to his successful campaign for state attorney general.

These are the same interests Pruitt has been consistently appeasing during his reign as EPA administrator. Pruitt has also been traveling to Oklahoma a lot since becoming administrator. According to a recent report, he “spent 43 out of 92 days from March through May in Oklahoma or traveling to or from the state.” (An EPA spokesperson said these trips were business-related, and asserted that Pruitt “is not running for elected office.”)

As Goodell correctly notes, the position of EPA administrator “has never been a launchpad for political ambition. In fact, no administrator in the 47-year history of the agency has ever gone on to higher office.” But as Pruitt’s unprecedented rollbacks of environmental protections show, he is no ordinary EPA administrator. It would be unwise to underestimate him.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Jeff Sessions might have to imprison Trump’s innocent political enemies to save his own job.

President Donald Trump wants a new attorney general because his current one, Jeff Sessions, won’t actively help him obstruct justice. But firing Sessions, or forcing him to resign, would create a political shitstorm—one the White House can’t really afford right now—so they’re closing in on a kind of detente: Sessions can keep his job if he’ll throw some leakers in jail. Sessions is even using the word “jail,” to make sure the goal is clear.

Maybe Sessions is trying to placate Trump, and nothing will come of it. But the White House isn’t really in the mood to let Sessions beg off this obligation. To the contrary, they are leaning on him in wildly unethical ways. Most recently, Trump’s comically inept and financially conflicted new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, violated Justice Department protocols meant to prevent political interference in prosecutions, just to let Sessions know the score.

This is all gross enough, but the potentially larger problem is that the vast majority of the leaks that Trump et al are furious about are barely leaks, and almost certainly aren’t crimes.

One of the outgoing administration’s biggest concerns about the Trump administration was that it would use the tools of law enforcement to ruin people’s lives. Not the lives of people like Hillary Clinton and James Comey, who are powerful and wealthy in their own rights, but nobodies, working in the government or the press corps, whom Trump decides to scapegoat.

Firing Mueller is an ethical and political and legal line Sessions seems unwilling to cross. This is the compromise.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dancing with the Stars can survive Sean Spicer. But can the major news networks?

On Wednesday, the New York Post broke the news that Dancing with the Stars, the show where the country’s largest adult sons (Ryan Lochte, Rick Perry) go to redeem themselves, wants Spicer. No coda for Spicer’s turn as our reality television president’s dancing monkey would be quite as poetic as Spicer becoming a dancing monkey on reality television.

But the chances that Spicer will actually end up on the show are slim. As Politico reported, Spicer also had meetings in New York on Wednesday with news networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, some of which were for possible contributor-style positions. Spicer, who spent the last six months as the tip of the spear of Trump’s war on the media, might now land a lucrative contract with the enemy.

Spicer possesses a first-hand account of what it’s like to work directly for Trump, and so would be considered a get for the networks. And after having the worst job in D.C. these last six months, landing a lucrative gig would be good news for him. He could even use his new platform to crawl back to becoming the well-liked D.C. fixture that he once was.

But Spicer does not deserve the benefits of becoming cable television’s newest gossip. As my colleague Brian Beutler has argued, Spicer should not be rewarded for his thirsty careerism in service of the Trump administration. Spicer has spent the last six months blatantly lying to the public to prop up an authoritarian bigot. Do the news networks want that taint?

Mark Wilson/Getty

Heads up, Reince, the Mooch wants a piece of you.

Thursday is arguably the most consequential day in Trump’s six months as president, which means that it shouldn’t be surprising at all that it is completely chaotic.

The trouble began late Wednesday evening, when Trump Mini-Me Anthony “Mooch” Scaramucci sent out this since deleted tweet, after Politico posted a story claiming that the new White House communications director stood to make millions from his old investment firm: “In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept. #swamp @Reince45.”

Given the odd decision to tag beleaguered White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, it seemed clear that Scaramucci was accusing Priebus of leaking his financial disclosure. There was only one problem: The disclosure is publicly available via request.

But Scaramucci hasn’t backed down. Instead, he’s continued to argue that his relationship with Priebus, who fought his appointment as communications director, may not be salvageable and that (albeit in a somewhat disguised and very passive aggressive manner) Priebus is the person responsible for many of the White House’s most damaging leaks.

Scaramucci then escalated the situation by calling into CNN’s New Day, which is a morning show and not a televangelical program, to make it abundantly clear that he was not letting this go.

During the call he said that he knew the identities of the senior leakers in the White House. He said that “150 years ago people would have been hung for these leaks,” which is not true. In what appeared to be another dig at Reince, he said, “Some people in the White House think it’s their job to save America from the president.”

“Some brothers are like Cain and Abel,” he added. “I don’t know if this is repairable or not.”

Scaramucci has been rumored as a possible replacement for Priebus as chief of staff, and so it’s possible that Scaramucci sees this as a win-win. By calling into CNN, he’s showing his boss that he is loyal and that he won’t take (true) stories from the media lying down. At the same time he is signaling to Priebus that things are about to get very ugly for him—he might even be [sic] hung! He’s reading from the Trump playbook, in other words, doing to Priebus what Trump is doing to Jeff Sessions. But even by the standards of this incredibly chaotic and divisive White House, this is wild: The new communications director has all but declared war on the chief of staff.

SAUL LOEB / Getty Images

Donald Trump just handed the religious right another gift.

Sam Brownback’s long competition with Paul LePage to be America’s most terrible governor is now at an end. Thanks to Trump, he’ll be our new ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom:

One theory suggests this is an attempt to put the deeply unpopular Brownback away, in a position where he would theoretically do less damage to the GOP. This is a relatively obscure position at State, and he will obviously not have the power there that he currently enjoys as the governor of Kansas.

But this isn’t a meaningless appointment, either. The ambassador-at-large heads State’s Office of International Religious Freedom. Religious freedom is an integral plank in a broader human rights platform, and the position is also responsible for conducting outreach to various American religious groups.

Which means Brownback, an arch-Christian conservative, is exactly the wrong choice for the role. As governor, he signed a useless ban on Shariah law that singled out the state’s Muslim residents for no valid reason. He waged constant war on separation of church and state, especially in public schools, and consistently promoted religious events and programming in his official capacity as governor. His appointment sends a dangerous message, especially in light of a May speech delivered by Mike Pence that promised assembled religious leaders that the Trump administration considered global religious freedom a major priority.

That Brownback has been made an ambassador on the same day Trump decided to ban all transgender people from serving in the U.S. military is not a coincidence. Nor is it a coincidence that Pence is vice president and Jeff Sessions is attorney general. The Trump administration will throw scraps to the religious right whenever it needs to quiet the dogs.

July 26, 2017

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican congressmen keep implying they want to do violent things to female senators.

Representative Buddy Carter of Georgia used some choice language on Wednesday in his criticism of Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski. Speaking to MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, Carter defended Donald Trump’s Twitter attack against Murkowski, who, along with Susan Collins of Maine, were the only two Republican senators to vote against the motion to proceed on the GOP’s health care legislation earlier this week. When asked what he thought about the president’s attack, Carter replied, “I think it’s perfectly fair. Let me tell you, somebody needs to go over there to that Senate and snatch a knot in their ass.”

In case you’re wondering what in the world that means, Urban Dictionary defined “snatch a knot” as: “To hit someone, usually used in a threat of punishment or retribution. A knot is generally snatched in one’s ass, though variants include the neck and the head.”

Carter went on to express his frustration with the Republican-led Congress’s inability to fulfill their seven-year-long promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. He specifically criticized Murkowski for having previously voted yes on a similar repeal bill in 2015.

Carter’s remarks echoed Texas Representative Blake Farenthold’s assertion earlier this week that he wanted to challenge Murkowski and other female senators to a duel for their opposition to the GOP’s health care reform. “If it was a guy from south Texas, I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style,” he said.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Why did The New York Times paint Trump as gay-friendly?

Donald Trump’s tweets promising that America will neither “accept or allow” transgender people to serve in the military put him on the extreme right of his own party, with Republican senators like John McCain criticizing the policy shift. Trump’s move should also remind us that during the last election, he made a concerted attempt to portray himself as a more socially tolerant Republican—and many in the media took the bait.

On April 22, 2016, the Times ran an article by Maggie Haberman with the headline, “Donald Trump’s More Accepting Views on Gay Issues Set Him Apart in G.O.P.” The article all too credulously used stories of Trump’s personal tolerance as a window into his policy views:

But it is his views on gay rights and gay people that most distinguish Mr. Trump from previous Republican standard-bearers. He has nurtured long friendships with gay people, employed gay workers in prominent positions, and moved with ease in industries where gays have long exerted influence, like entertainment.

“He will be the most gay-friendly Republican nominee for president ever,” said Gregory T. Angelo, the president of the Log Cabin Republicans, a group that supports gay rights....

And Mr. Trump, who has inflamed tensions with almost every group, from Hispanics to women to African-Americans, has avoided attacking or offending gay men and lesbians during the campaign.

The problem with this argument are obvious. Trump’s personal views have no bearing on his polices because he’s utterly cynical, driven only by a will to win. So whatever he might feel about LGBTQ people in his heart, he’s more than happy to sell them out if that will please the religious right that is his political base. It was silly to ever expect otherwise.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Why are reporters calling a bill that would destroy health insurance markets and cause mass insurance loss “skinny repeal”?

The term “skinny repeal” is something Republicans came up with to describe a scaled-back health care bill, the main effect of which would be to eliminate the Affordable Care Act’s coverage requirement—the individual mandate.

It’s a fiendish rhetorical trick, because it accurately describes something meaningless—the literal size of the amendment—while creating intentional confusion about the effect the provision would have.

It is also now the default term that many people, including health care reporters, are using to describe a piece of legislation that, if enacted, would reduce insurance coverage by 15 million people and cause premiums to skyrocket.

Republicans are poised to adopt a measure that has the potential to send insurance markets across the country into actuarial death spirals. The people who cover this loony health care process should at the very least attempt to distill the consequences of the not-so-skinny bill into their descriptions of it.

Senators will justify their votes for this death spiral measure as a means of advancing a legislative process they claim to hate. Calling it a “skinny bill” allows them to pretend it’s a kind of placeholder, ahead of future negotiations. Never mind that their process objections are ginned up—the bill they will be voting for would be almost as disastrous, on its own terms, as the more fleshed-out repeal bills several Republicans claim to oppose for being too harmful. They shouldn’t be allowed to hide from that fact.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Donald Trump will attack LGBT people whenever he’s in trouble.

The draft-dodger-in-chief has some deep thoughts about how to run the U.S. military:

There’s no evidence that the presence of openly trans service members negatively impacts military readiness. “In no case did the RAND team find evidence of an effect on operational effectiveness, operational readiness or cohesion,” said a 2016 RAND study on the matter.

But Trump doesn’t care about evidence. This is an attempt at distraction by appealing to his favorite pets: the religious right. He pulled a similar move in March, when he weakened employment protections for LGBT people who work for federally funded contractors. The religious right’s leadership is almost certainly aware that Trump does not care about any of the things they care about; though it’s hardly impossible that the president’s base cruelty and prejudice applies to trans people as it does to immigrants, he’s never spent much air time on the issue of trans rights. Today’s announcement isn’t the culmination of an ideological agenda, then, but a desperate grasp at good P.R. Not only will this please Christians—this is how the reasoning almost certainly goes—but it will please the military, and oh my, Trump loves his generals.

But pleasing the religious right nearly always comes at the expense of marginalized people, and so it is with today’s announcement. There are already trans people in our military, and they serve with distinction. Bans on their service not only threaten their careers but their safety. Announcement’s like Trump’s will encourage the bigots in military ranks to out their trans people—and trans people are already disproportionately more likely to be attacked and murdered because of their identities.

None of this matters to Trump, of course. He’s already moved on:

And so it goes.

Pool/Getty

Donald Trump is trying to bully his way to 51 votes on health care.

On Monday, in a ghoulish speech to the Boy Scouts Jamboree, Trump threatened to fire Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price if Republican senators failed to repeal Obamacare. He then turned his attention to Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, who had yet to decide how she was going to vote on the motion to proceed:

[Price] better get Senator Capito to vote for it. You got to get the other senators to vote for it. It’s time. After seven years of saying repeal and replace Obamacare, we have a chance to now do it. They better do it. Hopefully they’ll do it.”

It was a surreal moment in a surreal speech; a crowd of 40,000 Boy Scouts is not exactly the audience one would expect for this kind of arm-twisting. But on Tuesday, when it came time to cast her vote, Capito voted to proceed.

This is really Trump’s only move, whether dealing with a member of his own party or a foreign adversary, so it’s no surprise that he’s doubling down in advance of a pivotal health care vote that’s expected to go down late Thursday evening or early Friday morning.

This is a message not just for Murkowski, who, along with Maine Senator Susan Collins, is expected to vote no on whatever bill the Senate ultimately produces. It is also for other Republicans: Vote against this destructive health care bill and President Trump will hound you on Twitter forever.

Trump has been widely and justly criticized for his complete lack of engagement with Congress and his total disinterest in the details of health care policy, but he’s been successful so far at bullying and cajoling Congress forward. He doesn’t have the relationships, the policy is wildly unpopular, and so it’s a partisan pitch all the way down. It worked on Capito on Tuesday, so why wouldn’t it work on other waverers on Thursday?