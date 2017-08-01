Menu
Magazine

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Lawsuit: Trump worked with Fox News to publish the #FAKENEWS Seth Rich story.

On May 16, just a few days after Donald Trump fired James Comey for overseeing the FBI’s Russia investigation, Fox News published a “bombshell” report alleging that Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich was in contact with WikiLeaks before he was murdered. The story, an outright conspiracy theory, conveniently suggested that Rich was responsible for the DNC email leaks in the 2016 election rather than Russian hackers, despite what U.S. intelligence officials had concluded. The story quickly fell apart and Fox News retracted it a week later. 

Much of the piece hung upon so-called evidence that Rod Wheeler, a private investigator and paid Fox News contributor, had provided. Wheeler is now suing the news network, claiming that it fabricated the quotes it had attributed to him. But perhaps the most interesting and damning part of the lawsuit is that Wheeler claims that Trump himself read and reviewed the story and pressured Fox News to publish it. 

The suit includes a text from Ed Butowsky, a wealthy Trump supporter and Fox News commentator, who had hired Wheeler: “Not to add any more pressure but the president just read the article. He wants the article out immediately. It’s now all up to you.” There is also a voicemail left for Wheeler in which Butowsky states, “We have the full, uh, attention of the White House on this. And tomorrow, let’s close this deal, whatever we’ve got to do.” (Butowsky told NPR that he was just joking around.)  

Trump rose to prominence thanks to Fox News, which had him on air multiple times in 2011 to blast his birther conspiracy theory about Barack Obama. The difference this time around is that, if Wheeler’s claims are true, the president of the United States used the outlet to spread fake news to divert attention from the ongoing investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Anthony Scaramucci was feuding with two Reince Priebuses at the same time.

On Monday, an email prankster published exchanges with a number of Trump administration officials: Ambassador to China Jon Huntsman, Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert, Eric Trump, and Long Island’s own Icarus Anthony Scaramucci. The prankster posed as Reince Priebus, Jared Kushner, Huntsman, and Donald Trump Jr. To imitate Kushner he used the word “soiree”; to mimic Huntsman, he acted like a ruthless operator: “Who’s [sic] head should roll first?” The most notable exchanges, though, are between Scaramucci and the fake Priebus, whose real public feud culminated with both of them leaving the White House.

“I had promised myself I would leave my hands mud free,” wrote the Priebus prankster, “but after reading your tweet today which stated how; ‘soon we will learn who in the media who has class, and who hasn’t’, has pushed me to this. That tweet was breathtakingly hypocritical, even for you. At no stage have you acted in a way that’s even remotely classy, yet you believe that’s the standard by which everyone should behave towards you? General Kelly will do a fine job. I’ll even admit he will do a better job than me. But the way in which that transition has come about has been diabolical. And hurtful. I don’t expect a reply.”

Scaramucci replied: “You know what you did. We all do. Even today. But rest assured we were prepared. A Man would apologize.”

Fake Priebus responded: “I can’t believe you are questioning my ethics! The so called ‘Mooch’, who can’t even manage his first week in the White House without leaving upset in his wake. I have nothing to apologize for.”

Scaramucci responded: “Read Shakespeare. Particularly Othello. You are right there. My family is fine by the way and will thrive. I know what you did. No more replies from me.”

This is insane, and suggests that the Scaramucci-Priebus feud was closer to a blood vendetta, at least from Scaramucci’s point of view. Is Scaramucci suggesting that Priebus is an Iago in midwestern clothing? And who is Scaramucci in this bizarre analogy? Othello? (He strikes me as more of a Roderigo.)

But as bonkers as these emails are, the craziest thing about this story is that Eric Trump was the only person who didn’t fall for them.

July 31, 2017

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Turns out the Mooch front-stabbed himself.

Only eleven days after it was announced that he was getting the job, The New York Times reported on Monday that America’s Number One Mooch has been booted from his position as communications director. Apparently, John Kelly, Trump’s new chief of staff, pushed my man Tony out the door before his job had even officially commenced.

But what an unforgettable eleven days it has been. At first, it looked like the Mooch was shooting straight to the top of the totem pole, pelvis-first. He had finally been hired after months of being, in his words, “cock-blocked” by Reince Priebus. He supposedly answered directly to Trump himself. Sean Spicer resigned in a huff over Scaramucci’s hiring, which was most likely a convenient excuse after being picked on by his boss for six months straight.

Almost immediately, the Mooch declared an all-out war against Priebus, who he believed was leaking damaging information to the press. This culminated in the forever infamous conversation with The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza that forced even the stodgiest publications to publish the lines “I’m not trying to suck my own cock” and “Reince is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.” But the next day, it was Priebus who was unceremoniously booted from the White House: The Mooch, it seemed, was an unstoppable force.

Not so fast! Later on Friday, the Mooch got some bad news—his wife was leaving him. He had also missed the birth of his second son while fighting for his president. Oh, and he sold his company so he could join Trump’s team.

But Trump, that paragon of decorum and decency we have come to know and love, apparently could not handle the Mooch:

Many people in Trump’s orbit have flown too close to the sun, but none so gloriously as Anthony Scaramucci. RIP the Mooch. (Full disclosure: I would still bang the Mooch.)

Win McNamee/Getty Images

After a string of setbacks, Ivanka Trump is setting herself up for a narrative win.

On Monday morning Politico reported that Ivanka is really disappointed that her brand of being “socially liberal in the sheets, but socially conservative in the streets” is not working out. As Politico put it, Ivanka “desperately wants to lower expectations of what she can achieve in an administration where she views herself as one person on a large team—even though other White House officials said she still has access to the president whenever she desires it.”

Much of the reporting about Ivanka rests on the premise that she is “socially liberal” for ideological reasons, rather than for brand-management ones. Ivanka’s failure to moderate her father—on LGBT rights, climate change, and abortion—is due both to the fact that she probably doesn’t have nearly as much power as people like to think, and that she simply doesn’t care about these issues beyond how they might affect her image. After all, Ivanka could always use the tried-and-true rude teen method and publicly condemn some of her father’s actions.

The question is how the media will react if Ivanka does manage to get her family leave plan in the upcoming budget. As Politico writes, “Ivanka Trump is aware she needs a real win—not just starting a conversation about paid family leave that may or may not materialize in a final budget—to win back credibility.” But Ivanka’s paid family leave plan is a sham: What she has put forward has been panned by policy experts as likely to do more harm than good. And if family leave is included in the final budget at all, it will likely be couched with entitlement and tax cuts that will hurt all but the very wealthy. There is no credibility to be won here.

If Ivanka manages to push through some hollow family leave plan, it’s easy to imagine that it will be hailed as a “real win” for her supposed campaign to add a moderate element to her father’s agenda. But so far it’s clear that there is only one person who will actually benefit from any of this: Ivanka Trump.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty

John Kelly is destined to fail as chief of staff.

Trump’s selection of Kelly as chief of staff has been interpreted by some as proof of a desire for order in a White House that has conspicuously lacked it. “Kelly has a reputation for efficient management of complex organizations, and is a no-nonsense guy who can make the trains run on time,” Axios Presented by CHOAM’s Mike Allen wrote on Saturday.

To be fair, Kelly does seem to have more authority than Reince Priebus, who was forced to be part of a bizarre three-headed dragon along with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his svengali Steve Bannon. As a former general, Kelly also commands respect in ways that Priebus, a goofy guy with a goofy name, never did.

But there’s no evidence to suggest that Trump is really interested in changing his ways or becoming more conventional. Kelly might be able to clamp down on the leaking and the infighting. He might be able to impose a chain of command that the Trump White House has thus far never had, though that seems unlikely. Trump’s management style, if you can call it that, has always been chaotic. He encourages factions and squabbles and likes to keep his door open. More importantly, the appointment of Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps extra Anthony Scaramucci a week earlier suggests that Trump actually wants to ramp up the bluster. And though he has a new chief of staff, he hasn’t stopped tweeting in the same unhinged and undisciplined manner.

Perhaps Kelly was picked not because he’s a disciplinarian, but because he projects strength. As The Atlantic’s Eliot Cohen argues, “Kelly’s selection, and that of a foul-mouthed financier from New York as Trump’s communications director, tells us not that Trump is planning on moderating his behavior, but rather on going to the mattresses.” Many on the outside believe that Kelly was appointed to rein in the president and the White House, but Trump seems to want the opposite. Trump is spoiling for a fight and no one, not even General Kelly, will be able to stand in his way.

July 28, 2017

Getty Images

The case of the Russian media czar who died mysteriously in D.C. isn’t so closed after all.

Mikhail Lesin, who founded the Kremlin-backed RT network and had ties to President Vladimir Putin, was found dead in a Washington hotel room on May 5, 2015. He had suffered blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and torso, but after an extensive investigation, a federal prosecutor ruled out foul play. The operating theory is that Lesin had been drinking heavily and accidentally killed himself.

Lesin was reportedly in town for a fundraiser, but BuzzFeed reported Friday that, according to two FBI agents, Department of Justice officials had invited him to town to discuss “the inner workings of RT.” These agents also reject the conclusion that Lesin’s death was an accident:

“Lesin was beaten to death,” one of the FBI agents said. “I would implore you to say as much. There seems to be an effort here to cover up that fact for reasons I can’t get into.”

He continued: “What I can tell you is that there isn’t a single person inside the bureau who believes this guy got drunk, fell down, and died. Everyone thinks he was whacked and that Putin or the Kremlin were behind it.”

These are serious allegations, backed up only by the speculation of anonymous sources. In the frenzy surrounding the Russia collusion scandal, are government officials trying to pin an accidental death on Putin? Or did Putin really have Lesin killed to stop him from revealing damaging information to the DOJ? Whatever the truth, the official version of the story looks even less convincing than before.

KAREN BLEIER / Getty Images

The moderate Republicans who saved Obamacare aren’t heroes.

Early Friday morning, John McCain, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski killed a last-ditch and particularly troublesome attempt to repeal Obamacare. And though they deserve credit for their votes, it’s a mistake to anoint them heroes. We are setting the bar abysmally low if making the only sane, humane choice is considered heroic; and these senators have not shown that they are allies in the fight to expand the American safety net—in fact, quite the opposite.

Obamacare’s real saviors have been dragged out of wheelchairs, arrested, and assaulted for weeks. They are, as you would expect, the people who stand to lose the most if Obamacare is repealed. They are people with disabilities: activists associated with ADAPT, and the unaffiliated individuals and carers who came forward to share their experiences and to demand better from the GOP.

Disability rights activists are accustomed to radical direct action. They used activism to pass the Americans with Disabilities Act and to achieve greater parity in public life—at institutions like Gallaudet University, for example, which despite being a school for the deaf and hard-of-hearing did not have a deaf president until students staged a week-long protest in 1988. And throughout this year’s health care debate, people with disabilities worked with able-bodied activists to stage the sort of spectacle necessary to cut through the endless spectacle produced by Donald Trump’s White House. They’ve made it much more difficult for so-called “moderate Republicans” to carry out Mitch McConnell’s latest assault on health care.

It is difficult to overstate the stakes of this fight. People already die needless deaths in this country because they cannot afford health care access—and that’s with Obamacare on the books. The New York Post reports that last night in New York City, a couple jumped to their deaths because they could no longer bear health care costs:

“Patricia and I had everything in life,” the note read as it touched on the couple’s “financial spiral” and how “we can not live with” the “financial reality.”

The source added that a line of the note contained words to the effect: “’We both have medical issues, we just can’t afford the health care.’”

They left two children behind. Meanwhile, political theater churns on. It is tempting to elevate heroes from the muck. But the real heroes were outside the Capitol, waiting, while John McCain urged reporters to “watch the show” he had prepared.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

John McCain saving Obamacare is proof that the system is broken.

In the dead of night, Republican senators unveiled and voted on the Health Care Freedom Act, the so-called “skinny repeal” bill that was anything but skinny. On Thursday night, the CBO released a score of the HCFA based on details of the bill that had been held in secret by garbage rat king Mitch McConnell until mere hours before the vote. The CBO’s estimate showed that 15 million people would have been thrown off their insurance next year, and 16 million by 2026. Premiums in the individual marketplace would have gone up by 20 percent.

Ultimately, early Friday morning, John McCain, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins voted the bill down, which crashed and burned in a 49-to-51 vote. The suspense all came from McCain, who wouldn’t tell reporters what he had decided, telling them instead to “watch the show.If any one of those senators had changed their mind, repeal would have gone through, with Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote.

While HCFA was ultimately defeated, it’s hard to overstate how broken this entire process has become. Republicans were voting on a bill that they explicitly stated was so terrible that they did not want to see it actually go into effect. Paul Ryan had to promise that the bill would go to conference committee and that the House would negotiate with the Senate to reach a compromise to improve the bill. But Ryan’s commitments were ambiguous, and it sure looked like the House was gearing up to pass a straight-up “skinny” repeal. If McCain had caved, Republican leaders would have been able to present the “skinny” bill as a fait accompli.

From the beginning, McConnell did everything he could to make the process as opaque and undemocratic as possible—to the public, to Democrats, even to his own caucus. He knew that secrecy was the only way he would have even the slightest chance of getting his monster through the system. In an incredible moment on the floor last night that illustrated just how fast McConnell was trying to jam this bill through, Senator Patty Murray tried to interrupt Senator Mike Enzi to ask more questions about the bill, which had only been made public an hour earlier. Enzi replied that her time would probably be better spent in reading the bill.

When it looked like they were about to get to 50 votes, Republicans shuttled in homophobic lego man Mike Pence to possibly cast the tie-breaking vote. It would have been Pence’s fifth tie-breaker in his first six months; Joe Biden, his predecessor, cast a total of exactly zero tie-breaking votes in eight years. And let’s not forget that Republicans had to fly John McCain back to Washington after he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor to even have a chance at getting this bill passed.

Our country is being run by a bunch of lunatics who are playing games with real peoples’ lives. McCain, Collins, and Murkowski have already been hailed by Democrats as heroes. But things could have easily gone the other way. How many Americans even know that the entire health care system was close to being overhauled in the middle of the damn night? The decision to upend millions of people’s lives should not have rested on the norm-upholding whims of a guy with a brain tumor.

Justin Miller/Getty

How John McCain—John McCain!—became Obamacare’s savior.

Since Donald Trump assumed the presidency on January 20, three has been the magic number for Democrats—the number of Republican senators they would need to block a reconciliation-friendly GOP health care reform plan. In the final days and hours of the Senate’s attempt to repeal Obamacare, confidence was high that Maine’s Susan Collins and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski were going to vote “no.” But who would the third be? The prevailing assumption was that it would be someone representing a state that expanded Medicaid under Obamacare, like West Virginia’s Shelley Moore Capito or Ohio’s Rob Portman, or a conservative who felt that the legislation preserved too much of Obamacare, like Kentucky’s Rand Paul or Utah’s Mike Lee.

One person who was rarely mentioned? Arizona’s John McCain. Despite McCain’s rapidly fading reputation for being a maverick, he’s not known as a health care wonk or a lawmaker who cares about preserving social welfare programs in general. And yet it was a smiling McCainplaying coy with both reporters and his colleagues—who ultimately killed the bill early Friday morning.

The final hours of the Senate’s shameful attempt at repealing Obamacare were fittingly absurd. The bill wasn’t made public until 10pm. Many Republicans, like McCain’s BFF Lindsey Graham, had already slammed it as a “disaster.” Leadership was spinning it as little more than a procedural step to move on to conference committee, but it had all the makings of a fait accompli.

When it became clear that McCain might be voting no, things got really weird. The Senate floor turned into a scene of furious lobbying, with Vice President Mike Pence and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell trying to bring either Murkowski or McCain back in the fold. No one knew how McCain would vote, so every small gesture—a hug, a smile—became a sign. It would have been silly, if not for the stakes.

When McCain finally cast his “no” vote, Democrats broke into spontaneous and brief applause. But how did McCain become health care’s savior?

The answer might lie in the speech he gave when he returned to the Senate on Wednesday. He tore into Republican leadership for “coming up with a proposal behind closed doors in consultation with the administration, then springing it on skeptical members, trying to convince them that it was better than nothing.” He added, “I don’t think that’s going to work in the end, and it probably shouldn’t.”

McCain returned to that institutionalist line in his statement after the “no” vote, saying, “We must now return to the correct way of legislating.” Yet the only reason we got to this point is because McCain voted to override the correct way of legislating earlier in the week. In the most charitable reading of what the hell McCain was up to, he allowed the motion to proceed so he could ultimately kill the bill in the name of protesting the process. And, perhaps, giving a huge middle finger to Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump.

Anthony Scaramucci: Harder, Better, Faster, Crazier.

On Thursday, hours before The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza published his instantly infamous conversation with White House Communications Director Anthony “Mooch” Scaramucci, an image by photographer T.J. Kirkpatrick made the rounds on social media, capturing in one loaded gaze everything you needed to know about the new balance of power in the White House.

On the left we have Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. His hairline is receding, his shoulders are slumping, and his body is opening up to receive the long sword of the Mooch’s glare. Priebus’s wide eyes convey concern; one might even say he’s scared. Everything about Scaramucci’s pose, in contrast, suggests dominance: broad stance, thumbs casually hooked in belt, chin jutting, dark hair flowing. Next to him, Priebus seems to be an older model of the same White House official, looking back at his younger, more virile self. (In fact, Priebus is eight years younger than the Mooch.)

At the time this image was being retweeted and shared, the Mooch had already established himself as the new avatar of a White House 2.0. Earlier that morning, he had declared war on Priebus, suggesting that the chief of staff had leaked details about his finances to the press and was the source of other leaks that had damaged Donald Trump. (The details of Scaramucci’s finances were actually publicly available.) He said his relationship with Priebus was like that between Cain and Abel, and we all know how that ended. Scaramucci brushed off concerns that he was being too brazen, saying he did not care for Washington’s back-stabbing ways: “I’m more of a front-stabbing person,” he declared.

All of this is bizarre and unprecedented. A White House official accusing the chief of staff of treason (to the point of reporting him to the feds) and crowing about it on television—it broke new ground for the Trump administration in terms of both incivility and absurdity, which is saying something. And that was before Lizza’s report dropped, revealing that Scaramucci had, on record, called Priebus “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic.” He also called out Steve Bannon’s thirst for media attention, saying, “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock.” And he threatened to fire a bunch of people from the White House who he claimed had let the president down. As one of my colleagues said, this was straight loco.

The Mooch is, to use one of Trump’s favorite terms, a killer. In Kirkpatrick’s photo, he is stabbing from the front, with his hips, with his whole demeanor. That glint in his eye, which is undoubtedly keeping Priebus up at night, is not mere excitement; it is something closer to blood lust. And Trump likes what he sees. According to the Daily Beast, “White House officials and outside allies say the president is revelling in Scaramucci’s campaign against Priebus.” The Mooch’s non-apology on Twitter had the swagger of someone who is golden with the boss.

None of this is happening by chance. As Trump grows more convinced that his enemies are everywhere, as he delves deeper into his paranoia, as he finds that the people on his team are incapable of joining him in the underground bunker of his mind, he has reached out to those who are willing to go beyond the pale. These people, inevitably, will be meaner and more psychotic than the merely craven and stupid specimens who, like Sean Spicer, have started to realize that their time at the White House is coming to an end. And when Scaramucci gets used up, who knows what will come next.

July 27, 2017

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

House Republicans are about to slash money for job creation in Appalachia.

ThinkProgress reports that H.R. 3219, a so-called spending “minibus” bill, stipulates cuts to Appalachian Regional Commission funding, weeks after Trump’s “skinny budget” proposed cutting funding altogether:

The “minibus” also reduces spending in coal communities where recent economic and workforce development programs have started revitalizing the local and regional economy and offering new opportunities to miners and their families. The bill proposes a 14.5 percent cut to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), which has used its funding in recent years to create or retain 8,600 jobs in the region.

Appalachia is ostensibly “Trump country,” but that’s always been a bit of a misnomer. McDowell County, West Virginia, frequently cited as a bastion of Trump support, actually recorded the lowest voter turnout in the state of West Virginia. The counties with next-lowest numbers of voter turnout also record some of the highest unemployment numbers in the state, a trend in keeping with national norms. Cuts to ARC will further disenfranchise these communities, and they should therefore concern any progressive with an interest in reducing wealth inequality. Whatever is bad for poor white Trump voters in Appalachia is also bad for the people of color who are their neighbors.

ARC funding is just a front in a broader Republican war on the poor: If the GOP successfully repeals Obamacare, many individuals will once again rely on employer benefits for health care. That’s a problem for people who live in areas with high unemployment, and it may eventually be a problem for the GOP.

Appalachians aren’t strangers to class warfare, and the Appalachian left shows signs of life. There are now two active chapters of Democratic Socialists of America in West Virginia, with a third organizing committee based in Huntington; a Bernie Sanders–inspired candidate has launched a longshot bid to unseat Joe Manchin. In the highlands of North Carolina, progressive Matt Coffay has challenged Representative Mark Meadows. The left still has a long way to go in Appalachia. But if the GOP keeps slashing the social programs Appalachians have come to value, it gives the left major advantages in the battles to come.