Trump could convince Republicans to suspend American democracy.
That’s the suggestion of new polling published in The Washington Post on Thursday by Yeshiva University professor Ariel Malka and University of Pennsylvania professor Yphtach Lelkes. In their survey, the academics asked voters, “If Donald Trump were to say that the 2020 presidential election should be postponed until the country can make sure that only eligible American citizens can vote, would you support or oppose postponing the election?” They then asked how voters would feel if Trump and Republicans in Congress were to make this argument.
The responses from Republicans were horrifying, if not entirely surprising: “52 percent said that they would support postponing the 2020 election, and 56 percent said they would do so if both Trump and Republicans in Congress were behind this.” Perhaps this is because, as the poll also found, nearly half of GOP voters believe Trump won the popular vote against Hillary Clinton last year (he did not) and strong majorities embrace his false claims about widespread vote fraud.
If Republican leaders ever proposed such a delay, Malka and Lelkes note, “there would be a torrent of opposition, which would most likely include prominent Republicans. Financial markets would presumably react negatively to the potential for political instability. And this is to say nothing of the various legal and constitutional complications that would immediately become clear.” Yet, they wrote, “it is also conceivable that a high-stakes and polarized debate would do theexactopposite.” Partisanship and political tribalism could cause even more Republicans to back a delay.
This is just a hypothetical, of course. A delay would be Trump’s most overt undermining of American democracy as president. But given how many democratic norms he’s already discarded, it’s not entirely outside the realm of possibility.
Jim Justice asks for a little help from big government.
West Virginia’s version of Paul LePage has asked his buddy, the president, to bail out Eastern coal to the tune of $4.5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports:
“In the scope of things, that would be a drop in the bucket to protect ourselves,” Mr. Justice said. “And looking at the other side, you would put thousands and thousands and thousands of people to work, and the net-net of that is that the $4.5 billion would get eroded tremendously, so that it may end up costing almost nothing.”
But wait, you say! Isn’t Jim Justice a coal baron? He is, but rest assured: He insists that this bailout would not help him personally. (It’s also probably mere coincidence that Justice just switched parties to become a Republican once more.) Justice owns mines that produce metallurgic coal; the bailouts would assist mines that produce thermal coal. “I am not in play trying to pat myself on the butt,” as he eloquently put it.
But even if the bailouts won’t help his mines, they will help his electoral chances, which is all he really cares about. And what is good for Jim Justice is not necessarily good for West Virginia. The state needs money, but not in the form of investment in coal. These bailouts will only prolong the industry’s undignified demise, and at the expense of West Virginians, who have sacrificed land and health to coal’s grasping tentacles for centuries. If Justice really wanted to help his state, he’d ask for more money to help it transition away from a coal-dependent economy.
But he is a coal baron, and he will never put that question to his very good friend Donald Trump.
Who is the bigger evil buffoon, Donald Trump or Mitch McConnell?
According to the Northern Kentucky Tribune, McConnell, appearing on Wednesday at a local branch of a rotary club back in his home state of Kentucky, told his constituents, “A Congress goes on for two years and part of the reason I think that the story line is that we haven’t done much is because, in part, the president and others have set these early time lines about things need to be done by a certain point.” He also claimed that Trump had “excessive expectations,” borrowing from Ivanka’s strategy of desperately hoping that people lower any expectations they have of him.
In response to McConnell’s remarks, Trump tweeted on Wednesday afternoon and, after having a night to cool off and refine his message, on Thursday morning:
Trump was clearly no help to Republicans’ health care repeal efforts. He couldn’t sell it to the public and he couldn’t sell it to skeptical lawmakers. But McConnell’s hands aren’t clean either—he tried to push through a horrible repeal bill on such short notice that John McCain had to return to Washington a mere week after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, whereupon he promptly hogged the spotlight and voted to kill the bill. Trump might be be an evil buffoon, but in the Republican Party it’s evil buffoons all the way down.
America would be safer if Trump took a real vacation.
With Congress out on its August recess, the president is now on a highly scrutinized 17-day “working vacation” at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Many people are irked by this. On Wednesday, 53 percent of respondents in an AOL News survey thought the president should not be taking a “working vacation,” versus 43 percent who supported it.
The irony is that the republic would be much better served if Trump took his vacation more seriously—by disengaging as much as possible. We might have been spared his Twitter meltdowns over separate criticisms by senators Richard Blumenthal and Mitch McConnell. We might even have been spared his terrifying threat to unleash “fire and fury” on nuclear North Korea.
As CNN contributor Dean Obeidallah wrote on Saturday, “while Trump is clearly not deserving of a 17-day vacation only six months into his new job, we, the people, desperately need one! Typically presidents, like Lincoln, will visibly age while in office. In this case, Trump is doing a reverse-Lincoln: he is aging all of us.” That’s doubly true for politicians. “Under this presidency, every hour feels like a day. Every day feels like a week. Every week feels like a month,” Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York, toldThe New York Times. “Both the American people and the Congress do need a mental health break.”
Trump hasn’t “modernized” the nuclear arsenal. He has made it less accountable.
In a series of tweets earlier this morning, the president congratulated himself for updating America’s nuclear weapons system:
The sheer number of lies packed into these two tweets is almost impressive. Trump’s first order as president was, in fact, about health care, not nuclear weapons. Furthermore it was Barack Obama—not Trump—who instituted a huge overhaul of the nation’s nuclear weapons. And then there’s the fact that renovating America’s nuclear stockpile is a process far from complete.
My greatest concern is the lack of public awareness about this existential threat, the absence of a vigorous public debate about the nuclear-war plans of Russia and the United States, the silent consent to the roughly fifteen thousand nuclear weapons in the world. These machines have been carefully and ingeniously designed to kill us. Complacency increases the odds that, some day, they will. The “Titanic Effect” is a term used by software designers to explain how things can quietly go wrong in a complex technological system: the safer you assume the system to be, the more dangerous it is becoming.
And yet, an Associated Press report in July revealed that the results of routine nuclear weapons inspections are now officially being kept secret. Previously, the government released to the public a compilation of broad results, like a “pass-fail” grade, regarding the safety and security of the military’s nuclear sites. In making those results off-limits, the Defense Department has cited national security concerns, but the government could be hiding “negligence or misconduct in handling nuclear weapons,” according to an expert interviewed by the AP. Add to this Trump’s free-wheeling approach toward the nuclear arsenal, and you have a recipe for disaster.
A 2020 presidential run was always going to be rough for the New York governor, but his re-election bid in 2018 won’t be a cakewalk either, as the New Republic has previously reported. The pending election has only exacerbated Cuomo’s rifts with progressives, many of which are of his own making. Just last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that rank-and-file members of the Working Families Party, New York’s progressive third-party alternative, want to back a primary challenger to Cuomo. The actress Cynthia Nixon is eyeing a run, as is the Democratic mayor of Syracuse. And on Wednesday, The New York Times reported on growing tensions within the state’s Democratic Party.
The main point of contention is between the Independent Democratic Conference, a group of eight breakaway state senators led by Jeff Klein, and the rest of the Democratic state senators, led by Andrea Stewart-Cousins. Despite the fact that Democrats hold a mathematical majority, the Republicans control the Senate because the IDC caucuses with them. If Democrats were united, Stewart-Cousins would be the first black woman in history to lead a legislative chamber in the state of New York.
And Stewart-Cousins does not seem happy with Andrew Cuomo. The Times reported that last month, in a strategy session in Cuomo’s office that had Democratic reunification on the agenda, this incredible exchange took place:
When the discussion turned to how to best win elections, Mr. Cuomo suggested to the assembled lawmakers—many of them from New York City—that the leader of eight breakaway Democrats, Senator Jeffrey D. Klein, had a better understanding of the suburbs than they had.
That was all Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the African-American leader of the group who represents the suburbs of Westchester County, needed to hear.
“You look at me, Mr. Governor, but you don’t see me. You see my black skin and a woman, but you don’t realize I am a suburban legislator,” Ms. Stewart-Cousins said, according to the accounts of five people who were in the room. “Jeff Klein doesn’t represent the suburbs,” she said. “I do.”
Mr. Cuomo reacted in stunned silence.
Despite these tensions, the Times reported that when asked by Cuomo if they were willing to unify with the IDC, Stewart-Cousins and senate Democrats replied with what state Senator Brad Holyman described as a “resounding yes.” But Cuomo said that Klein, the IDC leader, remains resistant.
As previously reported by the New Republic, many believe that Cuomo helped create the IDC for his own benefit, a claim that he has denied. “If they don’t want to marry, I have no power or role in forcing the marriage,” Cuomo has said of New York Democrats. But if Cuomo wants to cruise to re-election in 2018, he may find that a shotgun marriage is in his interest.
Passing up opportunities to craft policies, Kelly has acted as a neutral mediator— encouraging key players to argue their points, ensuring proposals are fully vetted and then presenting the options to the president. He has assiduously avoided being tagged as a stalking horse for [Steve] Bannon and his wing of hard-line nationalists or for senior adviser Jared Kushner and his coterie of business-friendly centrists. Rather, he has cultivated personal relationships with each of the competing spheres of the White House and pledged a fair hearing for all.
It may be true that Bannon is to the right of Kelly. But this does not mean the former general is an “apolitical force.” That claim is entirely inconsistent with his record at the Department of Homeland Security. As Jonathan Blitzer noted for The New Yorkeron August 1, Kelly distinguished himself as a zealot:
In six months, Kelly eliminated guidelines that governed federal immigration agents’ work; vastly expanded the categories of immigrants being targeted for deportation; threatened to abandonthe Obama-era programthat grants legal status to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children; and has even broached the idea of splitting upmothers and childrenat the border to “deter” people from coming to the U.S.
That is not the work of an apolitical man. That is the work of a man who has enthusiastically embraced Trump’s ideology. Furthermore, Kelly accepted not one but two positions in the Trump administration. His very decision to enter the administration is a deeply political act; doubly so, considering the mounting number of generals now serving in the White House. These generals have blurred the traditional divisions between military power and civilian government, and his choice to participate in that blurring is also political.
The Post’s hairsplitting—Kelly is no moderate, the piece says, he is simply “non-ideological”—makes no sense. Kelly made a deliberate choice first to work for Donald Trump, then to implement Trump’s agenda in an aggressive fashion. That members of the press now call him an “apolitical force” shows how low the bar is set: Show the barest hint of objection to Trump, and they’ll call you a Republican maverick. It’s the old John McCain maneuver, applied to a man responsible for breaking up families.
A nuclear conflict with North Korea would be even more dangerous than you think.
The short- and long-term casualties from the denotation of just one nuclear bomb in North Korea or the United States would be staggering. But a scientist who studies the climactic impacts of nuclear war is warning that deaths from a bomb’s impact and radiation are not the only dangers to consider. “If you start into something like this, it can lead to all sorts of unexpected consequences,” said Owen Brian Toon, a professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics. One of those consequences is a nuclear winter that darkens the skies, dramatically cools the climate, causes widespread crop failures, and kills millions of people who don’t even live in the immediate conflict zone.
Just one bomb—or even two, or five, or ten—isn’t going to do this. Toon’s research on nuclear winters, the first of which was published in 1983, asserts that approximately 100 Hiroshima-size atom bombs would be needed to produce such devastating, far-reaching impacts. North Korea certainly does not have the nuclear capacity for that (Hell, the country may not even have the capacity for one.) But Toon’s concern is one that The Economist laid out this week: “The most serious danger is not that one side will suddenly try to devastate the other. It is that both sides will miscalculate, and that a spiral of escalation will lead to a catastrophe that no one wants”—namely, a confrontation between the U.S. and North Korea’s ally China.
China’s nuclear arsenal isn’t huge, but it’s certainly enough to fuel a large-scale nuclear war. Toon noted that multiple nuclear bombs would cause huge fires, and the “energy released from the fires can be 100 to 1,000 times greater than the energy released from the bombs.” Those fires, he said, “put smoke into the upper atmosphere, which blocks the sun from reaching the surface.” Temperates fall rapidly. Crops die. People starve to death. “If there’s a nuclear war somewhere else, you’re likely to be severely effected by these temperature drops,” Toon said. “This is a highly dangerous situation. One hopes the Trump administration understands that.”
Donald Trump puts nuclear armageddon on the table.
In response to new sanctions imposed by the United Nations over the weekend, North Korea on Tuesday said it would retaliate “thousands of times” over and threatened “physical action.” The Washington Post also reported on Tuesday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that “North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles, crossing a key threshold on the path to becoming a full-fledged nuclear power.”
Not to be outdone by North Korea’s bellicosity, Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”
How seriously should we take this? On the one hand, he treats his minor enemies the same way he treats rogue world powers with nuclear weapons. (Just see histweetsderiding Senator Richard Blumenthal.) On the other hand, Trump’s erraticism poses a litany of dangers, with the possibility of nuclear holocaust being at the top. He proves to use every day that he is completely unfit for the presidency, and not all the John Kellys in all of the lands will be able to fix that.
The conservatives who sold out America will go to their graves pretending Clinton would’ve been worse than Trump.
Because the nature of the corrupt bargain the right made with Donald Trump is so clear, an entire generation of Republicans and conservatives will spend their whole lives trying to outrun the taint of their own immorality, if and when Trump’s administration collapses.
Looking ahead a few months or years, we can already see how many of these political actors will plead their innocence when their reckoning arrives. Here, for instance, is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell justifying something relatively trivial: the GOP’s failed efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. “Even on the night when we came up one vote short of our dream to repeal and replace Obamacare, here’s the first thing I thought about: ‘Feel better, Hillary Clinton could be president,’” he told the crowd at Fancy Farm in Kentucky.
Trump himself is playing whataboutism with his own legal liability, telling his most devoted supporters at a rally just last week that Clinton’s deleted emails constitute wrongdoing worthier of criminal investigation than his own crimes. “What the prosecutors should be looking at are Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 deleted emails,” he said.
During the election, many people were led to believe that Clinton was a far more corrupt and dishonest person than Trump, but almost everyone seeking to redeem themselves today was in on the truth behind the propaganda. Smearing Clinton was their ticket to power, and smearing her will be their ticket to absolution.
Tablet Magazine can’t fight ACLU on the merits, so it decided on a smear campaign instead.
On Monday, Liel Leibovitz wrote a piece at Tablet calling out the ACLU for its stance on the Israel Anti-Boycott Act, a recently proposed measure that would make it a felony for Americans to support the international boycott against Israel. Infractions would result in a minimum civil penalty of $250,000 and a maximum criminal penalty of $1 million and 20 years in prison. In response to this bill, the ACLU sent a letter to the Senate, writing, “We take no position for or against the effort to boycott Israel or any foreign country, for that matter. However, we do assert that the government cannot, consistent with the First Amendment, punish U.S. persons based solely on their expressed political beliefs.”
In response, Leibovitz writes:
It’s hard to tell how the ACLU arrived at its conclusions—a request for an interview with the group went unanswered. It’s harder still, reading the bill, to imagine how anyone might interpret its strict commercial confines to a restriction of an individual’s right to free speech. But anyone seeking clues as to what might be guiding the ACLU in its recent venture would do well to inquire after the letter’s signatory, the organization’s national political director, Faiz Shakir.
“The bill threatens severe penalties against any business or individual who does not purchase goods from Israeli companies operating in the occupied Palestinian territories and who makes it clear—say by posting on Twitter or Facebook—that their reason for doing so is to support a U.N.- or E.U.-called boycott. That kind of penalty does not target commercial trade; it targets free speech and political beliefs. Indeed, the bill would prohibit even the act of giving information to a U.N. body about boycott activity directed at Israel.”
But Leibovitz does not delve into the substance of his claim, nor does he address anything specific in ACLU’s letter or in Cole and Shakir’s op-ed. Instead, the rest of the piece is dedicated to taking down Shakir, a Muslim, for, as Leibovitz claims, “taking or defending positions that many considered troublingly anti-Israeli and, at times, anti-Semitic.” Leibovitz cites Shakir’s time as the editor-in-chief at ThinkProgress, an arm of the Center for American Progress. The Intercept’s Ali Gharib (a former employee of Shakir’s) has a detailed tweetstorm taking down Leibovitz’s personal attacks on this matter:
The ACLU’s Ben Wizner also responded to the piece in the following statement:
These unjustified allegations are meant to distract from the merit of the ACLU’s well-founded legal analysis of the legislation. The ACLU has actively defended the constitutionality of boycott activity for many decades. While Faiz signed our recent letter as the director of our legislative office, the legal analysis of the congressional bill has been led by our New York-based free speech attorneys, whom I oversee. Any suggestion that Faiz influenced our longstanding legal position on these questions, or on this specific bill, is absurd. Any suggestion that he is anti-Semitic is deeply offensive and wrong.
As Wizner points out in his statement, the ACLU has defended the constitutionality of boycotts long before Shakir even started at the organization in 2017. The ACLU has an established history of free speech advocacy, famously defending the right of neo-Nazis to march in Skokie, Illinois, in 1978. Leibovitz himself points to Skokie as an example of the organization’s “principled impartiality,” which he does not extend to the ACLU’s position on the anti-boycott law.
As Shakir told Vox’s Jeff Stein back in December, when Keith Ellison, a Muslim-American, was facing his own smear campaign as he ran for DNC chair, “If you’re a Muslim in politics, you’re operating under a constant and inherent initial skepticism—there’s this cloud over your head that’s ready to pour down rain on you if you have the most minor misstep, or none at all. That’s what Keith is dealing with now: the Islamophobia that puts Muslims in public life under suspicion without cause.” Shakir could very well have been talking about himself today.