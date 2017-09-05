Menu
Paul Ryan’s DACA statement was an “abundance of absolutely nothing.”

On Tuesday, the House speaker expressed tentative support for the Trump administration’s quest to rescind DACA. In a statement, he reiterated his long-standing belief that DACA violates the U.S. Constitution and added:

Congress writes laws, not the president, and ending this program fulfills a promise that President Trump made to restore the proper role of the executive and legislative branches. But now there is more to do, and the president has called on Congress to act. The president’s announcement does not revoke permits immediately, and it is important that those affected have clarity on how this interim period will be carried out.

Ryan added that he hoped Congress will reach a solution that protects “those who have done nothing wrong.” That seems unlikely, and thus Trump’s announcement forces Ryan into a difficult position. He has always equivocated on the issue, calling DACA unconstitutional while opposing its total repeal. 

But a law that would please Trump, Jeff Sessions, and the more intransigent members of his own party could hurt Ryan, who’s up for re-election next year. DACA is an overwhelmingly popular program, even with Republicans; 69 percent of self-identified Republican voters recently told Morning Consult and Politico that Dreamers should be allowed to remain in the country. In Racine, Wisconsinthe heart of his districtDreamers are on hunger strike right now. 

In a conversation with the New Republic, Randy Bryce, who is running to challenge Ryan in the 2018 midterms, called the statement an “abundance of absolutely nothing.” “It’s typical Paul Ryan,” he said. “It started off when he first heard about Trump doing something on DACA; now that he’s fighting for his political career he came out seemingly in defense of Dreamers. I thought he would show some backbone, but apparently not.”

The Racine Dreamers, he added, are about to march through the city in protest.  “As soon as I get off the phone, I’m headed directly toward that,” he said. 

Trump might try to pull a DACA on the Iran nuclear deal.

Nikki Haley, President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, laid out a path on Tuesday for the United States to withdraw from its 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in a manner similar to the administration’s handling of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Trump has announced a phase-out of the Obama-era program, calling on Congress to protect young immigrants as part of a broader immigration reform law. As with DACA, ending the Iran deal would be a controversial move even among Republicans, so rather than biting the bullet one way or another, Trump could pass the buck to Congress, hoping it’ll settle the issue. Politico reports:

Haley said that, should Trump not certify Iranian compliance, he may choose to leave the decision on whether to quit the deal to Congress. That was a surprising suggestion, given that the nuclear agreement is not a formal treaty and therefore does not require Congress’s approval.

This is a move fraught with danger, not only for the Middle East but America’s wider position in the world. In her speech at the American Enterprise Institute, Haley said, “This is about US national security. This is not about European security.” In point of fact, the Iran deal deeply interests the Europeans, who are far more likely to be targeted by nuclear weapons from Iran than America is. The Iran deal was made not just between the Obama administration and Iran but also with China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The other signatories would, quite properly, resent a unilateral American withdrawal. The U.S. would face not just a hostile Iran, which would be newly free to pursue a nuclear program, but angry allies who would now have good reason to distrust it.

Peter Daou continues to embarrass Hillary Clinton.

Over the weekend, the Clinton uber-loyalist announced the launch of a new website, Verrit. Daou, a former Clinton campaign aide, claimed that Verrit is intended for the “68.5 million,” a nod to Clinton’s share of the popular vote last November. It purportedly allows users to submit facts, which the site then verifies and posts, but it sure seems like a way for Daou to continue to grind various axes with Clinton’s critics. Then, Clinton herself endorsed the site.

This is very embarrassing to look at! So are the rest of Daou’s tweets, which contain a number of strange claims intended to prove the need for Verrit’s existence:

Daou provided no sourcing for his claims that a DDOS attack took Verrit down—a dubious beginning for a would-be purveyor of facts. Nor is it clear why people would want to destroy Clinton, who is not an elected official.

In fact, it’s unclear what purpose Verrit serves. “For a startup like this to work, it has to have a clearly defined mission, a valuable product and an engaged base which actually has an interest in using the platform long-term. Verrit has none of these,” Tom McKay noted at Gizmodo on Monday. Far from the 68.5 million users Daou believes his platform will attract, Verrit’s biggest backers right now appear to be writers for the pro-Clinton news site Shareblue:

Daou told Business Insider that he is personally funding the website right now, and it shows. Its cards look like they were designed in a junior high graphic design class. Its “facts,” which are supposed to be its key contribution to The Discourse, are shaky, and there are no public details available about how its verification process works. And it posts things like this:

This is not a fact. It’s propaganda. It is intended to vindicate Clinton and demonize those on the left who disagree with her.

It is no surprise that Daou’s new venture seems very scammy. But it is amazing that, after all that has happened, Clinton is still allowing people from her inner circle to humiliate her in public.

Donald Trump’s DACA plan is a craven and shameless attempt to evade responsibility.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce that the president has decided to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which provides work permits to people who came to the United States illegally as children. The Trump administration is expected to delay ending the program for six months, giving Congress the opportunity to pass legislation that would protect the so-called “Dreamers.” DACA has been criticized by conservatives for being implemented by Barack Obama without Congress’s consent; this delay will, theoretically at least, give Congress the opportunity to pass legislation to protect hundreds of thousands of young people.

DACA is widely popular, in large part because it is focused on people who did not enter this country of their own volition. But DACA has also been a litmus test for Trump’s base—ending the program is proof that he isn’t fatally compromised by globalists and RINOs. It is the dilemma that has faced Trump for the last seven months on a host of issues: appease his base or the rest of the country. As usual, Trump has chosen his base.

But the way he’s done so is particularly craven and shameless, even for him. As the past eight months have shown, Trump will spike the football about anything that looks remotely like an accomplishment, but he’s been noticeably quiet about DACA. His plan is about as far from a profile in courage you can get, even in contemporary American politics.

Trump has not just kicked the can to Congress, but also crafted a scenario in which he will have to take as little responsibility as possible. If Congress fails to pass some kind of equivalent legislation, Trump can blame do-nothing legislators that the vast majority of Americans already hate. If Congress does miraculously pass something, he can claim a bipartisan majority has spoken (the Senate would need Democratic support for such legislation), even though that would have been achieved in spite of him. Of course, he could also veto any legislation that passes—something his base will likely call for—but the whole point is for Trump to not take any decisive action and to leave as few fingerprints on this policy as possible.

What makes this so heinous is that Trump has taken hostage the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of young people so that he won’t have to to do any of the hard work of actually solving the problem, such as passing replacement legislation before ending their work permits. He gains almost nothing from this political cowardice—but hundreds of thousands stand to lose.

September 01, 2017

Congressional Republicans are caught in a DACA trap.

A group of Republican state attorney generals effectively extorted Trump into killing DACA—the policy that has protected hundreds of thousands of Dreamers from deportation—threatening to sue the Trump administration for continuing the program if it wasn’t ended by September 5. But while Trump’s hardline supporters cheered when it was reported on Thursday that he would end the program, some congressional Republicans have responded by insisting that some compromise be found.

Paul Ryan’s response was typical of this group. “President Obama did not have the legislative authority to do what he did. You can’t as an executive, write law out of thin air,” he said. But, he added, these “are people who are in limbo. These are kids who know no other country, who were brought here by their parents and don’t know another home. And so I really do believe there that there needs to be a legislative solution.” Other congressional Republicans concurred:

Many Republicans have realized that an immigration crackdown doesn’t serve their long-term interests (remember the 2012 autopsy?). They also might have genuine reservations about turning out literally hundreds of thousands of people who have nowhere else to go. But the party has only gone in a more hawkish direction. Immigration reform failed spectacularly in 2013 and the party’s base, which wants no part in offering undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship, nominated Donald Trump for president.

As they did with health care, Republicans are finding that it is easier to talk tough about immigration than to actually follow through. Still, many Republicans, most notably Jeff Flake, will face primary challenges from the right if they don’t get behind Trump. An emerging immigration debacle, in other words, is par for the course with these congressional Republicans—they don’t like what Trump is doing, but they may have to go along with it anyway.

Happy Labor Day to everyone but Elon Musk!

The National Labor Relations Board has issued formal charges to Musk’s Tesla corporation for waging a union-busting campaign at its factories. Workers have been trying to organize with United Automobile Workers of America; as Noah Kulwin reported for Vice on Thursday evening:

The National Labor Relations Board issued an official complaint to Tesla on Thursday, citing claims by workers that Tesla prevented them from leafleting or discussing union activity and worker safety on Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory premises. The charge sheet additionally alleges that Tesla HR staffers “interrogated” an employee about “protected” union activity.

Tesla workers have complained of long hours, dangerous conditions, and low pay. “I’ve seen people pass out, hit the floor like a pancake, and smash their face open,” one told The Guardian in February 2017. In April, The American Prospect reported that Tesla wages range “from $17 to $21 an hour,” well below industry average. Musk, meanwhile, has a net worth of $21.1 billion.

He owes that sum at least in part to savvy marketing. In true Silicon Valley tradition, he has cast himself as a savior. And it’s entirely possible that the technologies his companies create will help preserve the environment. But Musk’s labor troubles illustrate deeper problems with the Valley’s philosophy. Musk can create all the electric cars and hyperloops he wants, but unless he pairs these efforts with a commitment to fair labor practices, the world he creates won’t be better than the one we have now. It’ll just move at a faster pace.

Donald Trump just contradicted his rationale for firing James Comey.

On Wednesday, in a letter to new FBI Director Christopher Wray, Senators Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham revealed that, before Hillary Clinton had been interviewed by the agency, former FBI Director Comey had begun preparing a statement clearing her of breaking the law for conducting State Department business on a private email server. “Conclusion first, fact-gathering second—that’s no way to run an investigation,” Grassley and Graham wrote. “The FBI should be held to a higher standard than that, especially in a matter of such great public interest and controversy.”

Unsurprisingly, conservative media went ballistic: Here was proof that Comey was not the upstanding and independent lawman that he pretends to be, that Clinton only got away scot-free because of the system, and that Trump was right to remove Comey from his post. Even more unsurprisingly, Trump seized on the revelation to zing Comey once more:

There are a few problems with this. First, as Comey’s good buddy Ben Wittes pointed out on Twitter, Comey may have simply been preparing for a likely outcome:

In other words, it’s not necessarily out of the ordinary.

But the other problem is that it contradicts Trump’s own reasoning for firing Comey in the first place. The initial justification for Comey’s firing was contained in a letter from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, which criticized Comey for overstepping his bounds as FBI director and for publicly announcing the reopening of the Clinton investigation days before the election. So Trump is attacking Comey for both exonerating Clinton and going after her.

Of course, Rosenstein’s letter was always a flimsy pretext. Comey was obviously fired for not shutting down the Russia investigation after Trump asked him to. But that flimsy pretext also served as a defense against the allegation that Trump obstructed justice by firing Comey.

August 31, 2017

As the Arkema crisis is unfolding, an EPA chemical plant safety rule is on hold.

The critical situation at a chemical plant compromised by Hurricane Harvey’s flooding is all over the news, and rightfully so. Two small containers of highly volatile organic peroxides have already exploded, and residents living within a 1.5-mile radius of the Houston-area plant were asked to evacuate. Fifteen local sheriff’s deputies went to the hospital after getting close to the plant, though all have been released. And Arkema officials say that the worst may not be over. A larger explosion could still occur.

In a statement, the Environmental Protection Agency said it had deployed an aircraft to secure chemical information from the smoke cloud and has sent air monitoring personnel to the scene, as well as a disaster response coordinator. “We will consider using any authority we have to further address the situation to protect human health and the environment,” Administrator Scott Pruitt said in a statement.

But as the crisis is unfolding, we shouldn’t forget that Pruitt’s EPA is delaying an Obama-era chemical safety plant rule that would soon have covered this very plant. In June, the EPA announced it would delay implementation of what environmental groups call the Chemical Disaster Rule for two years. Pruitt’s reason, of course, was industry concerns—specifically, the concerns that it would be hard for companies to implement, and that disclosure of their chemicals could be a national security threat.

The rule, which is actually an amendment to the federal Risk Management Program, was intended to improve accident preparation at facilities. Former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy told me it was “specifically designed to make sure that large chemical facilities and refineries do more to ensure they are prepared for emergencies and provide local communities with the information they need to deal with potential explosions and releases just like the ones we are seeing today.”

Here are some of the specifics, via ThinkProgress’ Natasha Geiling:

[The rule] required facilities to conduct root-cause analyses in the event of a chemical release or explosion, to pinpoint exactly what led to the incident. The rule also required facilities to contract with an independent third-party to perform a compliance audit after any incident that caused death, injury, or significant damage.

Under the Obama administration’s rule, regulated facilities would have to provide local emergency responders with the facility’s emergency response plan and would have to conduct annual exercises to test the facility’s ability to effectively communicate with both emergency responders and the public in the event of a release or explosion.

Finally, the rule required that chemical facilities share chemical hazard information with the public upon request, and that the companies provide notification of the availability of such information on their website, via social media, or some other public platform.

Just to be completely clear: The EPA’s decision to delay this particular rule is in no way affecting the situation at the Arkema plant. But environmental groups are pointing to Arkema as an example of what could happen in the future without the regulations. “The Arkema disaster is just the kind situation that the Chemical Disaster Rule is meant to mitigate,” said Gordon Sommers, an Earthjustice attorney suing the EPA over its delay of the regulation. “The last thing that a community battling hurricanes and floods needs is a hazardous chemical release on top of that, but unfortunately that extra threat is what many communities in Texas and Louisiana face because the Trump Administration is delaying chemical disaster prevention measures.”

On Thursday the White House announced that the president would donate $1 million of his personal fortune to hurricane relief efforts. But if you were expecting to hear Trump’s EPA pledge to implement the Chemical Disaster Rule, you’ll have to keep on waiting.

Trump is about to make good on one of his cruelest promises.

Fox News reported Thursday afternoon that the Trump administration will end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals:

DACA grants undocumented immigrants protection from deportation if their parents brought them illegally to this country as children. They must have a high school diploma or GED, and they must pass a background check. As of this year, DACA protected about 750,000 young people from deportation—something Trump pledged to change during his campaign for president.

Though the White House hasn’t issued a formal policy, McClatchy reports that the administration will most likely allow DACA beneficiaries to stay in the U.S. until their current work permits expire. Trump will say this is a compassionate compromise. It is not. It will split up families and uproot individuals who have spent most of their lives in this country.

The decision will also inflict economic harm, CNBC reports:

The research follows a study earlier this year by the Center for American Progress that estimated the loss of DACA workers would reduce U.S. gross domestic product by $433 billion over the next 10 years.

That economic impact would be felt unevenly across the country. California, with an estimated 188,000 DACA workers, would suffer a GDP loss of $11.3 billion a year, according to the CAP research. Texas would lose $6.1 billion in GDP annually, and North Carolina would lose $1.9 billion a year.

None of this matters to Trump, who must appease the bigots who form the hard core of his support. Ten conservative states are suing the federal government over DACA, which they say is unconstitutional. The move may actually be less popular with the larger Republican base; according to polling from Morning Consult, most Republican voters think DACA beneficiaries should be allowed to become citizens.

Nevertheless, most of them voted for Trump knowing full well about his xenophobia. Trump is betting they won’t care much, and he’s probably right.

Jared Kushner has a $600 million incentive to use his White House position to make money.

In May, Kushner’s family company apologized for using Kushner in pitches to foreign investors, after being caught playing up his connection to the president in China. This brazen conflict of interest was an early example of what many feared about Trump’s presidency: that Trump, his family, and those around him would use the presidency to enrich themselves.

Two months later, people connected to the Kushner family’s business were reportedly still advertising Jared’s role in the government to try to attract investment. And on Thursday, Bloomberg posted a doozy of a story alleging that the company’s angling for foreign capital wasn’t limited to China. The Kushner Company is badly over-leveraged—it owns half of the $1.2 billion dollar mortgage, which is due in 18 months, on a hilariously on-the-nose 666 Fifth Avenue tower. They are desperate for cash and have been criss-crossing the globe for two years to try to get help.

Over the past two years, executives and family members have sought substantial overseas investment from previously undisclosed places: South Korea’s sovereign-wealth fund, France’s richest man, Israeli banks and insurance companies, and exploratory talks with a Saudi developer, according to former and current executives. These were in addition to previously reported attempts to raise money in China and Qatar.

Kushner’s father-in-law has cast him as a Mr. Fix It—a dealmaker in the Trump mold. But 666 Fifth Avenue, which Kushner thought was a slam dunk, is haunting his family. With the clock ticking, it’s also a serious conflict of interest, especially given Kushner’s foreign policy portfolio.


August 30, 2017

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Republicans think now might be a good time to divert $1 billion from disaster funding to help build The Wall.

On Wednesday, federal officials said they were expecting a “multi-year” recovery from Hurricane Harvey. The cost of that recovery is likely to be well over $100 billion—a report released over the weekend estimated it at $160 billion, though it might be much higher. And Donald Trump himself has promised “billions” to help with rebuilding, recovery, and cleanup.

But Trump has also hinted that he wouldn’t accept a spending deal that doesn’t include money for his border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that, in an attempt to finance that wall, the House was considering cutting nearly $1 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief account. According to the AP, this would pay “for roughly half the cost of Trump’s down payment on a U.S.-Mexico border wall.”

The disaster relief account is running low as it is—there’s only $2.3 billion remaining in it. And with America’s fourth-largest city under water, the idea of taking money away from people in need to keep people in need away is craven, even for the House GOP. But that hasn’t stopped the House GOP before and there’s no reason to believe it will stop them now.