Menu
Magazine

Pedro Pardo/Getty

Trump just waived 26 environmental laws—and two religious freedom laws—to build his wall.

A three-mile section of border fencing in California will be constructed without federal protections for clean water and air, endangered species, and historic sites, according to a notice posted Tuesday in the Federal Register. Elaine Duke, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said in the notice that the “El Centro Sector,” which covers the eastern half of California’s border with Mexico, is “an area of high illegal entry for which there is an immediate need to construct border barriers and roads.”

The area is also home to wildlife habitat—including some threatened and endangered species—as well as farmland, desert vegetation, wetlands, archaeological resources, and prehistoric sites, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection environmental assessment of the area in 2012. But none of that will get in the way of Trump’s wall. Here are all the laws that have been waived, per Tuesday’s notice.

  • The National Environmental Policy Act
  • The Endangered Species Act
  • The Clean Water Act
  • The National Historic Preservation Act
  • The Migratory Bird Treaty Act
  • The Migratory Bird Conservation Act
  • The Clean Air Act
  • The Archeological Resources Protection Act
  • The Paleontological Resources Preservation Act
  • The Federal Cave Resources Protection Act of 1988
  • The Safe Drinking Water Act
  • The Noise Control Act
  • The Solid Waste Disposal Act
  • The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act
  • The Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act
  • The Archaeological and Historic Preservation Act
  • The Antiquities Act
  • The Historic Sites, Buildings, and Antiquities Act
  • The Farmland Protection Policy Act
  • The Federal Land Policy and Management Act
  • Section 10 of the Reclamation Project Act of 1939
  • The National Fish and Wildlife Act of 1956
  • The Fish and Wildlife Coordination Act
  • The Administrative Procedure Act
  • The Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899
  • The Eagle Protection Act
  • The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act
  • The American Indian Religious Freedom Act
  • The Religious Freedom Restoration Act

With these waivers, this section of fencing can be built on top of archeological sites, historic and cultural sites, endangered species habitat, and drinking water sources. Construction vehicles and equipment can emit as much as they want into the air and make as much noise as they want. If construction happens to threaten Native American religious sites, that won’t be a problem, either.

This is the second time DHS has waived environmental rules to build sections of Trump’s great big wall, after doing so in August for replacement fencing south of San Diego. The practice is not unprecedented; George W. Bush’s administration used environmental waivers to build border fences five times, according to NPR. Still, green groups are seeking recourse via the courts. Last week, the Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit arguing that the waiver practice violates the Constitution’s take care clause and separation of powers doctrine.

Getty Images

Hillary Clinton says Bernie Sanders has been nothing but a “spoiler.”

Today is Clinton’s biggest day in the public spotlight since November 8, as she releases her much-anticipated book What Happened?, a tell-all of her experiences during the election. This morning, Clinton went on NPR’s Morning Edition to talk about the book, and she is slated to appear at a book signing in New York City later in the day. 

The book has been under embargo, but excerpts that trickled out over the past week indicated that Clinton blames Sanders for promising “ponies,” while she was left to act as the pragmatic and realistic candidate (although by all accounts, the book focuses even more on James Comey, Donald Trump, and Russian interference in the election). In her Morning Edition interview, Clinton opened up about how she viewed Sanders’s role in the campaign:

I find this criticism from Sanders supporters to be so off base. He’s not even a Democrat. That’s not a slam on him. He says it himself. He didn’t support Democrats. He’s not supporting Democrats now. I know a lot of Democrats. I’ve been working on behalf of Democrats, to be elected, to be re-elected, for decades. And so yes, I was familiar to broad parts of the electorate, and I’m proud of that. And I did well across the country. I won by four million votes. That’s a landslide. I won, really, by March and April. But he just kept going, and he and his followers’ attacks on me kept getting more and more personal, despite him asking me not to attack him personally. And, you know, I really regret that. But now he’s got a chance to prove that he’s something other than a spoiler. And that is to help other Democrats. And I don’t know if he will or not, but I’m hoping he will.

First off, it’s hard to avoid the glaring hypocrisy, given that Clinton herself refused to drop out of the primary in 2008 even after it was clear that there was no way for her to win the nomination. (Barack Obama won the general anyway, evidence that a long primary slog isn’t death for a candidate.) But the main contention here is even more egregious—that Sanders has yet to “prove that he’s something other than a spoiler.” There were certainly flaws in Sanders’s campaign and missteps that he has made since the election. But after she won the nomination, Sanders endorsed Clinton and embarked on a vigorous campaign tour to get her elected. 

Furthermore, since November, Sanders has done a unity tour with DNC chair Tom Perez and sponsored a Medicare for All bill that is slated to come out this week, which is co-sponsored by a growing number of Democratic senators. He has campaigned for Democrats in special elections. To sum up all of these actions as the work of a “spoiler” is pure fiction. 

Clinton’s book and her return to the public spotlight were billed as a rare opportunity for the candidate—who went through one of the craziest and most sexist elections in this country’s history—to reflect openly and thoughtfully about What Happened. But in regards to Sanders, it seems that Clinton has become more open, but not necessarily more thoughtful.  

September 11, 2017

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Medicare for All is becoming the new litmus test for Democratic presidential hopefuls.

Cory Booker became the fifth Democratic senator to co-sponsor Bernie Sanders’s Medicare for All bill on Monday afternoon. It’s a shift for Booker, who recently told Vox’s Jeff Stein that single-payer is merely “one of those options that must be considered.” He has evidently decided that it is the best option:

Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Jeff Merkley have also announced their support for the bill, which will be introduced this Wednesday. The bill won’t pass, of course, but that’s not the point. This is boundary-setting for a party badly in need of a message. It also means single-payer is no longer a fringe issue:

The party’s come a long way since August, when Politico breathlessly reported that Democrats feared single-payer would become a dreaded “litmus test” not just for would-be presidents, but for those campaigning for seats in the Senate and the House. Warren, Harris, and Booker are all widely considered possible 2020 contenders, and they’ve apparently concluded that it’s riskier to hedge on single-payer than it is to support it outright. (Watch for an announcement from Kirsten Gillibrand next.) Chris Murphy of Connecticut, to name a counter-example, is considering introducing legislation that would expand Medicare, which he is presenting as a pragmatic bridge to Medicare for All.

But if the party’s standard-bearers back the policy, it becomes increasingly difficult for other Democrats to avoid going along with them.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The religious right is winning.

Their president might be floundering, but religious right groups are successfully lobbying the Trump administration for a rollback of LGBT and abortion rights, The New York Times reports. The changes range from regulatory adjustments to Trump’s infamous military transgender ban. Regarding the latter policy, the Times confirms that Trump announced the ban not because the military requested it, but because it came from a prominent right-winger.

At the same meeting, Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, a conservative religious lobbying group, broached the topic of banning transgender people from the military, Mr. Moore recalled, also adding that some participants disagreed with that stance. Some Republican members of Congress had been pushing for a similar prohibition, pointing to the medical costs of supporting transgender people. Again, within days of the meeting, Mr. Trump took action, announcing his transgender military ban.

Perkins does not sit on Trump’s board of evangelical advisors, but he’s clearly located comfortably within Trump’s orbit. He may be an extremist, but he’s not stupid. The religious right has always known that you don’t just wander your way into power then punch blindly in the dark. You have to decide what you want to do years before you win, then go about doing it.

Nevertheless, evangelicals have trapped themselves. Trump’s pet evangelicals—his court evangelicals, to borrow Messiah College historian John Fea’s term—may successfully re-order the country to their liking. But their agenda remains unpopular with the vast majority of Americans, and their association with this president should be an indelible stain on their movement. As I reported in a story about the Nashville Statement, their machinations will eventually cost them the power they’ve worked so cannily to achieve.

Getty Images

Mitt Romney to Orrin Hatch: Retire.

For the past several months, Romney has been playing a “will he or won’t he” game with the media, as in will Romney politely shove his friend Orrin Hatch out of the Senate or won’t he. Hatch is up for re-election in 2018 and hasn’t made up his mind yet about retirement. This has created a situation in which no one in Hatch’s party really wants him to run—at 83 years old, he would be serving in his eighth term in the Senate—but everyone is too cowardly to say so to his face.

On Monday, Hatch got another nudge toward the door. UtahPolicy reported that Romney is gearing up for a run if Hatch retires. This comes on the heels of The Atlantic reporting in April that Utah Republicans fear that Hatch, facing low poll numbers, is open to a primary challenge from the right. According to one survey, nearly eight out of ten Utah voters don’t want Hatch to run for reelection. As an unnamed top Utah Republican told The Atlantic, “We’ll support Orrin if he runs but we really hope he doesn’t.”

In April, Hatch said that “Mitt Romney would be perfect” as a successor. Then in May, he insisted that Romney wasn’t running: “I’ve chatted with Mitt, and he’s not going to run for the Senate.” But the UtahPolicy report is evidence that Romney himself seems to have made up his mind. Will Hatch take the hint?

September 08, 2017

The Trump Pivot™ will never die.

If you’ve read any coverage of the government funding deal that President Donald Trump made with Democratic leaders, you’ll have probably come away with two related narratives. The first is that Republicans—the president’s party, it’s worth underscoring—hate this deal with a fiery passion and were “blindsided” and “shocked” by Trump’s decision to basically cave to the demands of the leaders of the minority party. The second is that Trump loves this deal, because it has gotten him the thing he has always not-so-secretly craved: the praise of mainstream pundits who opine from 6 to 9 a.m. every weekday, and also during Sunday brunch. “But hate-watching Morning Joe down in the White House residence, President Trump was feeling cocky,” Axios reports. “His surprise deal with Democratic leaders may create midterm headaches for his party, but it’s winning rave reviews from the academy.”

This has led to flirtations with a third conclusion: That this, at long last, represents the illusive Trump Pivot™. Pundits have been waiting for such a pivot ever since Trump became the clear frontrunner for the Republican nomination for the presidency—a moment when he would abandon his outright hate-mongering and nativism and swerve into a quieter, more politically acceptable lane of hate-mongering and nativism. Trump has broken with his party and he loves it, so he’ll break with his party again, right? Here’s Axios again, in an article titled “Trump’s next move: stick it to hardliners”:

It’s like a fictional movie scene: A president wins election with harsh, anti-immigration rhetoric, then moves to terminate protections for kids of illegal immigrants. He’s ridiculed on both sides for his heartlessness — but cheered by a band of white voters who helped put him in office. Then he suddenly realizes he looks like a cold-hearted jerk—and starts musing about going farther than President Obama got in providing permanent protections to those children of illegal immigrants.

In the last week, Trump has embraced Democrats and immigration reform. That’s a big deal! But in the last week, Trump has also kept up his push for massive tax cuts for the wealthy and for corporations and rescinded DACA (albeit with a six-month period to work out a deal). By every conceivable metric, Donald Trump is still Donald Trump. This is not a pivot—it never is.

However uncharacteristic, Trump’s response to both the debt ceiling and DACA was largely inevitable. He was caving to the political moment. That’s still significant given Trump’s unpredictability and habit of bridling. In the case of the debt ceiling, Trump simply took the best deal he could get—something that Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan surely know. In the case of DACA, Trump is trying to thread a needle—appeasing his base while also spreading around responsibility so he can avoid the political damage that would follow if he axed the law immediately. Despite the deal with Democrats, Trump is just as isolated as ever. His relationship with Mitch McConnell is at breaking point and it’s not like Chuck and Nancy are going to be coming over for movie night any time soon.

September 07, 2017

NASA/NOAA GOES Project

“We should be naming hurricanes after Exxon and Chevron, not Harvey and Irma.”

That’s the environmental group 350.org’s takeaway from a peer-reviewed study published today in the journal Climatic Change, which seeks to hold individual fossil fuel corporations accountable for causing global warming. The study’s authors say they not only figured out how much pollution corporations have emitted, but how much their emissions contributed to rising oceans and global warming. Specifically, the study asserts that the 90 largest carbon producers—including BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and ExxonMobil—have cumulatively caused up to 50 percent of the increase in global mean surface temperature since 1880, and up to 32 percent of global sea level rise. Investor-owned companies like BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and ExxonMobil have caused 16 percent of the global average temperature increases and 11 percent of the global sea level rise, the study says.

It’s obvious why 350 would use these findings to argue for renaming devastating hurricanes after fossil fuel companies. The study “demonstrates, strictly speaking, causal responsibility” for the worst impacts of sea level rise and temperature increases, Oxford University political science professor Henry Shue wrote in accompanying commentary for the study. And while it’s unclear whether climate change causes more hurricanes, it’s clear that a warmer atmosphere and ocean can cause more destructive storms. As InsideClimate recently explained, “Warmer air retains more water vapor, which can result in dramatic rainfall like what happened during Hurricane Harvey.” Warmer oceans also feed storms, helping them strengthen. Right now, with Irma, we’re experiencing the strongest Atlantic hurricane in recorded history. We can’t say that’s because of climate change, but we can say that climate change made that much more likely to happen. “These aren’t just natural disasters, they’re fossil fueled events, and it’s time the industry was held accountable,” 350’s senior communication director Jamie Henn said via email.

350 is also likely promoting the study because the group supports making fossil fuel companies pay for the staggering economic impacts of climate change. Multiple lawsuits, similar to the (successful) ones against the tobacco industry, have been filed against fossil fuel companies over their failure to warn the public that their products could cause global warming. Plaintiffs and environmental groups hope this new science, directly linking those corporations’ emissions to climate change impacts, will help their cause. With a potentially $125 billion storm about to hit Florida, and federal disaster coffers quickly running out of money, the science couldn’t have come at a more dire time.

Getty Images

Donald Trump’s wavering on DACA is incredibly cruel.

Trump has handled his administration’s decision to kill DACA—a program that essentially acts as a lifeline for 800,000 undocumented immigrants—with complete carelessness. On Tuesday, Trump sent out his good boy Jeff Sessions to announce that the government wouldn’t be accepting any new DACA applications and that the administration would phase out the program over the next six months. This delay is meant to allow Trump to wash his hands of the deed and force Congress to enact immigration reform, throwing DACA into the realm of the legislative unknown.

Then, that very night Trump tweeted that he would “revisit” the program after six months if Congress failed to act:

This is confusing and contradictory language for people whose daily lives and decisions—whether or not to buy a house, apply to schools, build their careers—hang on the president’s every whim.

Not to be outdone by Tuesday Trump, Thursday Trump tweeted that DACA recipients had “nothing to worry about” over the next six months:

This is criminally misleading, even for Trump. DACA recipients whose permits expire before March 5 have only one month to renew if they wish to do so. There is also the added fear that the information that Dreamers shared with the government when applying for DACA will be used against them.

Trump seems to barely grasp the implication of his actions. That he has injected as much uncertainty as possible into the program and still states that DACA recipients have “nothing to worry about” is incredibly callous. The most charitable explanation is that Trump, who has never experienced hardship in his life, is unable to grasp the simple fact that policies that can upend people’s lives require utmost precision.

But it is also a very tried and true form of Trumpian terror. And it’s working—as The New York Times wrote about one DACA recipient: “Worried that Trump might kill the program in a late-night tweet, Montoya took to setting her alarm clock for 5 a.m., so she could start each morning by checking whether her DACA protections had been destroyed.” The only function of today’s tweet is to make Trump feel better about himself, while everyone else continues to live under the exhaustion of daily fear.

Alex Wong/Getty

Trump’s deal with Chuck and Nancy didn’t throw Republicans under the bus.

Republican leaders are furious that Trump struck a deal with Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, “rolling over” his congressional frenemies Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan. The agreement for a three-month government funding bill should avert a government shutdown and avoid a debt default—it also gives Democrats even more leverage the next time negotiations come up.

Axios reports that “McConnell rather doubts the president has a strategy,” while “Ryan is furious.” Both were “blindsided.” That Trump also appears to have rolled his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin only makes the decision to cave to Democratic demands more perplexing to many pundits and infuriating to the raft of GOP sources who have grumbled and raged to reporters over the past twelve hours.

One way of looking at this deal is that Trump has few ideological convictions beyond a devotion to protectionism, rabid anti-immigration policies, and a refusal to repudiate the white supremacists in his base. He is fickle, changing on a daily—at times hourly—basis, depending on what he’s seen on television and what his insatiable and unpredictable ego demands. Perhaps Trump is just being Trump.

But even if he were not Trump, it’s hard to imagine this scenario ending differently. As the minority party, Democrats had tremendous leverage and they used it to get a deal that favors them, both now and in three months. (Some Democrats are complaining that Chuck and Nancy should have asked for more.) Republicans would have been incredibly damaged by a government shutdown, and so even though they control both houses of Congress they really had no leverage. Trump took what was on the table because there wasn’t a more favorable deal out there.

The fallout is just the latest evidence that there is no loyalty or love between Trump and congressional Republicans. Their eagerness to both admit to being cucked by the president and to blame him for cucking them shows us just how raw feelings are. But Republicans who are whining to the press about being “blindsided” are putting on a show. They surely knew that this was a negotiation where there was no good political outcome. They could either cave to Democrats now or they could cave later, when the political damage would be even greater. Right now they’re being cynical, putting all the blame for a deal they knew was inevitable on a president they despise.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Elizabeth Warren backs Medicare for All.

Bernie Sanders has not yet introduced his Medicare for All bill in the Senate, but on Thursday morning it gained an important supporter in Warren. In a statement, Warren said she based her decision on her constituents’ needs and added:

I believe it’s time to take a step back and ask: what is the best way to deliver high quality, low cost health care to all Americans? Everything should be on the table—and that’s why I’m co-sponsoring Bernie Sanders’s Medicare for All bill that will be introduced later this month.

Warren has said in the past that she supports single-payer in concept, but this is her clearest and most specific position on the issue yet. As Jeff Stein noted at Vox, she is now the second senator to endorse Sanders’s bill. The first is Kamala Harris, who, like Warren, is often considered a possible contender for the party’s 2020 nomination. Meanwhile, Rep. John Conyers’s Medicare for All bill now has 117 co-sponsors. That’s a historic high for the bill, which Conyers has introduced every year since 2003.

The Democratic Party has traditionally shied away from full-throated support for single-payer, a reluctance that party leaders like Nancy Pelosi have attributed to voter sentiment. But voter preferences are beginning to change: In June, Pew Research Center found that 60 percent of voters say the government has a responsibility to ensure access to health care, and 33 percent support a single-payer approach. Pitfalls do remain. A comprehensive Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that although support for universal health care—whether it’s called single-payer or Medicare for All—is growing, that support is also “malleable”:

For example, when those who initially say they favor a single-payer or Medicare-for-all plan are asked how they would feel if they heard that such a plan would give the government too much control over health care, about four in ten (21 percent of the public overall) say they would change their mind and would now oppose the plan, pushing total opposition up to 62 percent.

Still, the proposal’s support in the House and the initial support in the Senate are signs that single-payer health care is becoming mainstream, in a way few could imagine before Sanders launched his long-shot bid for the White House in 2016.

September 06, 2017

Nicholas Kamm/Getty

Trump is a hurricane narcissist.

One of the most powerful storms in recorded history is barreling toward Puerto Rico and Florida, throwing evacuation zones into chaos and threatening thousands of lives. In response, President Donald Trump is not expressing worry or empathy for those in the storm’s path. He is not encouraging donations to the Red Cross or other disaster relief groups. Instead, he appears impressed: The hurricane is just so big!

Both Irma and Hurricane Harvey have revealed something truly strange and kind of unnerving about how Trump deals with natural disasters. During Harvey, too, Trump showed a complete inability to empathize with the millions of Texans whose lives were dramatically changed by the storm, handling it instead by keeping the focus on himself. As the Washington Post noted five days after Harvey made landfall, Trump had yet to mention any of the dozens of Americans killed. Instead, he “talked favorably about the higher television ratings that come with hurricane coverage, predicted that he will soon be congratulating himself and used 16 exclamation points in 22 often breathless tweets about the storm.”

Trump seems to miss that Hurricane Harvey ruined any lives at all. When he met with flood victims at a shelter in Houston, he told reporters that victims “were just happy. We saw a lot of happiness. It’s been really nice. It’s been a wonderful thing. As tough as this was, it’s been a wonderful thing. Even for the country, and for the world to watch. Have a good time everybody.”

We’ve know for a long time that the president is a narcissist, obsessed with promoting himself and convinced that he does everything in the biggest, best, most successful way. But now we know that his narcissism knows no bounds—that he’ll continue to congratulate himself even as lives are lost. At the time of this post, Irma is slamming into the Virgin Islands as a Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds. If it hits Florida, the devastation could be even worse than Harvey. If Trump’s past behavior is any indication, it’s likely he’ll spin this not as a human tragedy, but as “a wonderful thing.” That’s not a quirky personality trait; it’s a dangerous form of denial.