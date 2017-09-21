Menu
People close to Donald Trump do not seem to have seen The Wire.

In season three of The Wire, Stringer Bell, the brains behind the Barksdale Organization, brings the drug kingpins of Baltimore together and offers them a proposition. They form a co-op and purchase heroin from the same supplier; in exchange, they mediate their disputes with the help of Robert’s Rules of Order instead of resorting to violence. After making his pitch, Bell sees a young man taking notes on a legal pad. He snatches it. “Is you taking notes on a criminal fucking conspiracy?”

While we still don’t know the extent of the Trump campaign’s interactions with the Russian government, a lot of people close to Donald Trump seem to have put what they were doing in writing.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort offered to give regular “private briefings” to a Russian billionaire with close ties to the Kremlin two weeks before Trump accepted the Republican nomination for president. Not only that—he did so over email. Three weeks ago, the Post reported that Manafort had taken notes during the infamous Don Jr. meeting at Trump Tower, in which Don Jr. agreed to meet with Russian agents in exchange for dirt on Hillary Clinton. And on Thursday morning, Axios reported that Sean Spicer “filled notebook after notebook” with notes of his interactions with President Trump. These notebooks, which would cover the period of James Comey’s firing, would presumably be of interest to special counsel Robert Mueller.

It’s possible, I suppose, that this penchant for putting things in writing reflects a clear conscience—but that is probably something Paul Manafort hasn’t had for decades, perhaps ever. More likely, it’s another example of the curious blend of malevolence and incompetence that has characterized Trump’s campaign and presidency from the very beginning. There’s nothing dumber than taking notes on a criminal conspiracy, and yet that may be exactly what happened.

What is Sean Spicer hiding?

“Former colleagues of Sean Spicer” tell Axios that the ex-press secretary and star of the Emmys “filled notebook after notebook” during meetings with Donald Trump. That could be very bad for Trump! But Spicer, says Mike Allen, isn’t talking:

This is very funny and very strange. Sending unsolicited emails and texts is, well, journalism. Spicer could simply refuse to comment, but this reads like a futile attempt to opt out of being asked questions at all. Which is not how anything works.

He had his brief beautiful moment in the Emmys sun, and is still a Harvard fellow despite being the mouthpiece of a racist authoritarian, but Spicer’s post-Trump rebranding effort has run into a few obstacles. The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday that he has yet to land any of the media deals a former press secretary can typically expect:

Not even One America News Network, a JV Fox News that hired and then fired former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, wants to hire Spicer. “We have talked to him [since he left the Trump administration], but right now we have no interest,” Robert Herring, the channel’s chief executive, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

Allen hints that Spicer’s reputed penchant for note-taking could make him an inviting target for Robert Mueller. Spicer could even get his revenge on administration officials he hates, though that depends on what the Mueller investigation reveals about Spicer’s own dealings during his time in the White House. His furious messages to Allen reads like a desperate attempt to stem any further inquiries on this matter.

And he doesn’t have many options. He can try telling Mueller not to contact him if he wants, but that’ll work on Mueller about as well as it did on Allen.

September 20, 2017

Scott Pruitt will finally release his public schedule.

Journalists, environmentalists, and transparency advocates for months have pressed the Environmental Protection Agency administrator for details about his whereabouts. Starting next week, he’ll begin doing exactly that, with daily reports about whom he’s meeting with and where he’s going. He’ll also release copies of his schedule from the day he was sworn in in February to the present.

This information comes from Christopher Creech, who works in the EPA’s General Counsel’s office, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request I filed more than five months ago. Creech said the EPA decided to begin releasing Pruitt’s schedule because of “public interest”—i.e., the agency got a lot of FOIA requests for it. Indeed, if you search “Pruitt” and “schedule” on the FOIA website, 54 requests come up, including ones from Politico, CNN, the Center for Public Integrity, Reuters, ThinkProgress, Gizmodo, E&E News, The Washington Post, Mother Jones, ABC News, CBS News, Bloomberg, and BuzzFeed.

One reason reporters have been so interested in Pruitt’s schedule is precisely because he hasn’t made it public, which is not normal for an EPA administrator. President Barack Obama’s EPA administrator, Gina McCarthy, publicly listed all “meetings attended by advocates, stakeholders, elected officials, and others outside the Agency.” She also did this for her deputy, and every assistant and regional administrator across the agency. These schedules weren’t always comprehensive—they did not list meetings with other EPA officials, for example, and on many days no events were listed. But they were something. Creech confirmed that Pruitt’s schedules would be similar to McCarthy’s. “Administrator Pruitt’s schedule will be an abbreviated version, and won’t include personal appointments or logistics,” he said. “There will be more detail than what’s been posted in the past.”

The other, more important reason reporters are interested in Pruitt’s schedule is because it can show exactly whom he considers a priority when it comes to environmental protection. When snippets of his schedule have been released, it’s been eye-opening: E&E News reporter Kevin Bogardus got his hands on one month’s worth of the administrator’s schedule in June, and discovered Pruitt had spent large amounts of time with fossil fuel and chemical industry representatives and very little time with environmental advocates.

Creech acknowledged that FOIA requests played a role, but said that the EPA ultimately wanted to serve the public interest. “It’s openness and transparency,” he said. “We do want to demonstrate that that’s what we’re committed to.” Better late than never, I suppose.

More than three million Americans are suffering from Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico—which most people apparently don’t know is a U.S. territory, home to 3.4 million fellow citizens—was hit directly by Maria’s 140-mph winds and torrential rains on Wednesday, knocking out 100 percent of power on the island. The full extent of damage will likely be unknown for weeks, but here’s what we know so far.

  • Some areas are literally demolished. “The sectors Cucharilla, Puente Blanco, La Puntilla, are destroyed,” said Felix Delgado, mayor of Cataño, a municipality just south of San Juan that’s home to approximately 28,000 people. Residents across the island reported windows exploding with the force of the winds. Patients in two hospitals had to be moved after flooding and shattered windows. The island’s main airport has “been rendered virtually unusable.
  • There’s already at least one major and unique threat of pollution. As with any hurricane, spills of petroleum products and raw sewage are to be expected. Those are already starting to materialize; a firefighter told the island’s largest daily newspaper, El Nuevo Dia, that he saw 550-gallon gas tankers flying through the air. And because all of the island’s sewage pumps run on electricity, they’re likely compromised. The Puerto Rico Aqueducts and Sewers Authority suffered “serious damage,” reportedly leaving 220,000 without service.

    The unique threat comes from a five-story pile of contaminated coal waste that usually sits out in the open in Guayama, a town of 45,000 in southern Puerto Rico. The company that owns the pile, Applied Energy Systems, was ordered to cover and secure the humungous mound of arsenic-laden ash earlier this month, before Hurricane Irma hit the island. The company refused, and was fined $25,000. It’s unclear if AES, which did not return multiple requests for comment, covered the waste before Maria. Hopefully it did, because here’s footage of the winds and flooding in Guayama:
  • Flooding is widespread and life-threatening. According to El Nuevo Dia, seven out of eight floodgates of the Carraízo Dam were opened, as well as some others. Three major rivers have reportedly broken their banks. The northeastern municipality of Rio Grande, home to 54,000 people, is “practically underwater.” There’s widespread flooding in San Juan as well.

President Donald Trump has declared Puerto Rico in a state of emergency, but he has not declared it a disaster zone, which would free up more federal funds for recovery. Based only on these initial known impacts, it’s clear that beleaguered Puerto Rico will need a lot of help from its fellow Americans.

Democrats are losing their most loyal voters: black women.

At a moment when so much attention is focused on how Democrats can win white working class voters who backed President Donald Trump, new data shows support for the party is slipping among its most reliable voters—94 percent of whom supported Hillary Clinton last year. (Older black women in particular constitute the party’s electoral base.) According to a Black Women’s Roundtable/ESSENCE poll released on Wednesday, “The majority of Black women continue to believe in the Democratic Party, although the support dropped significantly in a year. In the 2016 survey, Black women overwhelmingly (85%) felt the Democratic Party best represented their interest.” That number fell to 74 percent this year.

These voters aren’t running into the arms of Republicans, of course—just one percent of respondents said the GOP best represents them. But the percentage of black women who said neither party represents them jumped from 13 percent in 2016 to 21 percent in 2017. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat in the Congressional Black Caucus, addressed the news after the poll’s release at the Washington Convention Center.I respect independents. I understand independents,” she told the crowd, arguing that her party needs to do more to communicate its values. “I’ve never said I’m in the Democratic Party because I like to party,” she said. “I’m in there because of values.”

Speaking to reporters, Jackson Lee attributed the decline in support to younger voters. “Every generation has a different way of looking at life,” she said. Today’s young people came of age under President Barack Obama when “all was well,” so now the Democratic Party needs to “talk values” particularly to younger black women. Jackson Lee insisted she’s “not daunted at all” by the drop off in support, but had a clear message for her party. “Democrats do well to listen to the standard-bearers of the party,” she said. “We need to shine our armor. We need to buff up our teapot.”

The GOP’s Groundhog Day strategy on health care is working.

We’ve been here before. Republicans are, once again, pushing a health care bill that would kick millions of people off their health insurance, raise costs, and throw the health care market into turmoil. They’re doing so as rapidly and stealthily as possible, avoiding as much of “normal order” as they can, hoping that an exhausted opposition won’t mobilize in time to stop it. This obfuscation comes, in part, at the behest of a donor class whose interests are wildly out of step with the public—this bill, like those that have come before it, is staggeringly unpopular.

To add to the Groundhog Day-iness of it all, last night Jimmy Kimmel, who emerged as a star the last go-round, once again used his program to target the insidious Republican effort to repeal Obamacare.

It is, like his first impassioned plea, very moving and effective, particularly when he makes the case that this bill only benefits people like him. It’s also a kind of landmark in late night history—I can’t think of another time that the host of a late night show implored his viewers to call a member of Congress. But it also neatly gets at the problem: We’ve been here before. People are exhausted.

Of course, that’s what Republicans are counting on. Trump fatigue and health care fatigue setting in at the same time. An exhausted opposition is trying to fight on too many fronts at the same time. The cynicism of the strategy is both breathtaking and totally in character. Driven by a demonic donor class and a sliver of their base, Republicans are trying to rope-a-dope everyone else.

Republicans don’t know and don’t care what they’re about to do to the health care system.

They are gearing up for their third stab at repealing Obamacare, which they will have to do by September 30 if they want to pass a bill through reconciliation, which requires only a simple majority. Like every other repeal bill that has been considered, the Graham-Cassidy bill makes absolutely no sense if you care about bringing down the cost of health care, getting more people insured, or human beings in general. The legislation would eliminate Obamacare subsidies, while the Medicaid expansion would expire. Millions of people would undoubtedly lose their insurance, and people with pre-existing conditions would be left out in the cold.

On Wednesday, Jeff Stein, a reporter at Vox, went with the tried-and-true strategy of simply asking these ghouls in the Senate what the Graham-Cassidy bill does and how it will make the lives of Americans (i.e. their constituents) better. None of them could deliver even close to a coherent answer, probably because there isn’t one. Jim Inhofe told Stein the bill represented a “philosophical difference.” John Kennedy said, “Read the bill and you’ll understand.” Many of them expounded on the vague notion of states rights, without explaining how cutting federal funding to states would help people get better and cheaper health insurance.

Pat Roberts gave an answer that is genuinely concerning:

There is nothing of policy substance here because there is nothing of policy substance in the Graham-Cassidy bill, or any of the previous repeal bills. The Republican health care effort is solely driven by the desire to pass anything, even if it means destroying the lives of millions of Americans. The GOP would vote for this bill even if it was just a napkin with the words “Obamacare bad” scrawled on it.

September 19, 2017

The Trump administration’s immigration policy is racist, part one million.

Since he took office, Trump has been pushing hard to curb the number of refugees accepted into the country. Last week it was reported that Trump is considering lowering the yearly refugee quota to 50,000, the lowest number since 1980. This push is being led by Stephen Miller, the White House’s most vociferous anti-immigrant advocate. In March, Trump issued a presidential memorandum that called for multiple departments to issue a report within 180 days “detailing the estimated long-term costs of the United States Refugee Admissions Program.” In June, Reuters reported that Miller was working to massage the report so that it would come out in favor of restrictive policies. “It’s a policy outcome in search of a rationale,” a former U.S. official told Reuters.

The administration denied these claims. Michael Short, a White House spokesman, told Reuters, “The idea that we are ordering biased reports is false.” But on Monday night, The New York Times obtained a draft report by the Department of Health and Human Services that stated: “Overall, this report estimated that the net fiscal impact of refugees was positive over the 10-year period, at $63 billion.” According to the Times, this report never made it to the White House and the final immigration report submitted on September 5 made no mention of these findings.

The Trump administration clearly has very little regard for facts. That it would squirrel away data that contradicted its agenda is surprising to no one. This is because the administration’s policies are fueled by racism, not data.

The Mueller investigation is getting serious.

While Senate Republicans on Monday were busy mounting a last-minute push to take health care away from millions of Americans, two stories broke about the Mueller investigation that suggest it has kicked into a higher gear. Both deal with Paul Manafort.

CNN reported that Manafort was the subject of a FISA warrant both before and after the election. Although it’s not entirely clear when the warrant went into effect, it seems to have preceded Manafort’s resignation as campaign chairman in August of 2016. According to CNN, there are wiretaps that suggest that Manafort reached out to Russia for help during the campaign, although, as with the date of the warrant, there is more than a little ambiguity about the details.

The New York Times produced an arguably more explosive report, this one about the FBI’s raid of Manafort’s home in July, which was first reported in August. The Times reported that the FBI had a “no-knock” warrant, meaning that agents picked the lock of Manafort’s home while he was still in bed. Agents “took binders stuffed with documents and copied his computer files, looking for evidence that Mr. Manafort ... set up secret offshore bank accounts. They even photographed the expensive suits in his closet,” a common tactic when looking for evidence of hidden assets. Perhaps most importantly, Mueller told Manafort that the special counsel “planned to indict him.” The “no-knock” warrant suggests that Mueller did not trust Manafort to cooperate with a subpoena.

What’s notable about these stories aren’t just that they represent the escalation of the Mueller investigation, but that they show Mueller projecting the seriousness of the investigation itself. These are signals to other people involved in the campaign and the Trump administration: Robert Mueller and his team mean business and if that worries you, you should consider talking.

Donald Trump is the new Qaddafi of the United Nations General Assembly.

There was a time when pariah leaders used the opening of the U.N. General Assembly as a platform to spout all kinds of hateful nonsense. Qaddafi, the former leader of Libya, delivered a 100-minute address in 2009 in which he described the Security Council as a “terror council,” called for an investigation into JFK’s assassination, and referred to Barack Obama as “our Obama.” Mahmoud Ahmadinejad of Iran would regularly use the General Assembly to assert that the U.S. did 9/11 and to chastise Western countries for their “obedience to Satan.” Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez in 2006 memorably also brought up Satan, comparing him to George W. Bush: “The devil came here yesterday, and it smells of sulfur still today.”

We heard a lot this week about how we would see a new, sober Trump at the U.N., but instead we got the American version of Qaddafi. Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea. He referred to Kim Jong Un as “rocket man.” He said parts of the world were “going to hell.” He basically delivered Bush’s notorious Axis of Evil speech, except he excluded Iraq, added some choice bits from his American Carnage speech, and amped up the crazy. If you have ever wondered what it would be like to be represented by a wild-eyed megalomaniac—minus the flowing robes and abundant military medals—take a look.

Hillary Clinton’s book tour isn’t a “blame game.”

That’s what Fox News is calling the former secretary of state’s “score-settling, Dem-rattling” 15-city swing across America and Canada to promote her new campaign memoir, What Happened. But notwithstanding snarky right-wing media coverage—the Daily Caller ran the headline “Hillary Clinton Still Coughing At Book Event”—her stop last night at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., proved that her tour is rather harmless—and might even be helpful for a party, and nation, still reeling from President Donald Trump’s election.

The chief concern about Clinton’s tour is that she’s shirking responsibility for her loss by focusing on the host of other factors that kept her from the White House, including Russian interference, former FBI Director James Comey, and her Democratic primary opponent, Bernie Sanders. Indeed, Clinton has attacked Sanders unfairly in recent days, distorting the hard work he put in for her during the general election. But there was no Bernie-bashing at the Warner, even when some in the crowd of Clinton diehards literally hissed at mention of his name. Instead, Clinton was at turns loose and funny, thoughtful and reflective, reassuring and comforting. She acknowledged that writing the book had been “therapy” and “catharsis” for her, but focused on how her experience can be channeled to help Democrats move forward.

Name-dropping a range of progressive organizations like Indivisible and Swing Left, she told the crowd, I think it’s very important that we not grow weary in standing up for what we see as core American values, not permitting the clock to be turned back and people’s progress to be reversed.” She even encouraged dispirited federal government workers to “stick it out” as the Trump administration seems contemptuous of their departments, “because the tide has to turn.” “If we can take back one or both houses of Congress in 2018, you will have people you can talk to again,” Clinton said.

Asked about other women thinking of pursuing politics, she made clear that her challenges shouldn’t dissuade anyone. “I would still say that if you are willing to enter politics either as a candidate, as a campaign staffer, as a person in government and public service—because that’s how I view the bigger definition of politics—you just have to be prepared and try to have the confidence without being walled off, without being too defensive,” Clinton said. “It’s easy for me to say. I’ve been all of those things at various points in my public career. But it’s a really great experience, and it is important to have more women in politics, and it is important that we all support each other in the political arena.”

Clinton said What Happened is “as much about resilience as about running for president.” Resilience has always her best quality. More than her smarts and savvy and undervalued sense of humor, Clinton thrives because, as President Barack Obama said at last year’s Democratic National Convention, “No matter how daunting the odds, no matter how much people try to knock her down, she never, ever quits.” If she can use the rest of her tour to buck up and rally Democrats, it will have been a worthwhile venture for more than just book sales. “Look, I’m a very fortunate person,” Clinton said, “and I want others, no matter what happens to you in life to understand that there are ways to get up and keep going.” That’s a message her party needs now more than ever.