Betsy DeVos is headlining Harvard’s Koch-backed conference on school choice—with no critics of school choice.

The conference, which runs Thursday through Friday, is sponsored by Harvard’s Program on Education Policy and Governance, which receives funding from the Charles Koch Foundation. But that connection is less obvious on the conference’s website than it was last week, when Chalkbeat education reporter Matt Barnum tweeted out this screenshot:
By Monday, the words “with support from the Charles Koch foundation” had been scrubbed from the website. The program’s associate director, Antonio Wendland, acknowledged the change, telling me the previous language didn’t convey the breadth of the program’s sponsorship, which includes the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “We constantly edit our site all the time, and we thought we would just streamline it,” Wendland said. He rejected the suggestion that Harvard was trying to hide Koch’s involvement, saying, “All that stuff is an open book.” (Wendland told me he couldn’t comment on the conference’s lack of school choice critics, and Paul Peterson, the program’s director, couldn’t be reached immediately by phone.)
Opponents of DeVos’s agenda conceivably can attend the conference, though AlterNet education editor Jennifer Berkshire notes a cruel irony: As is so often the case with school choice, admission to the event requires winning a lottery.
On Sunday night, Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy began circulating a revised version of their Obamacare repeal bill, as well as an accompanying analysis of its effects. The revision is aimed at wooing holdout senators, and the top-line numbers for their states look enticing: Alaska, Arizona, Maine, and Kentucky would get an increase of federal funding of 3 percent, 14 percent, 43 percent, and 4 percent, respectively. Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski hasn’t declared how she will vote yet, while Maine’s Susan Collins leans no and Kentucky’s Rand Paul and Arizona’s John McCain have already said they would vote against the bill. (Republicans can only lose two votes.) On Sunday, Donald Trump tweeted the following:
However, according to independent experts, the revised bill misleads in order to get to these numbers. First off, the state-by-state analysis released by the bill’s authors doesn’t include cuts that would result from instituting a per-capita cap in Medicaid. This means that some $120 billion in cuts over 10 years is not being counted. And then there is the fact that the analysis only counts federal funding when looking at the current law, while under the new law it includes “state savings” that would come from reducing the amount states have to pay into Medicaid. Topher Spiro, health analyst at the Center for American Progress, says this is like comparing “apples to oranges.”
“It’s quite obvious what they’re doing,” Spiro told the New Republic. “They released the numbers late at night, they get a few tweets from reporters on top-line findings which are inaccurate. They even got a press story or two that just repeated verbatim their top-line findings. They’re counting on there not being enough time for news outlets to ask questions and for independent experts to analyze it and release independent estimates.” Even the authors’ own analysis shows that federal funding for Alaska drops almost $100 million, before they include the “state savings,” an amount that Spiro maintains might still be an underestimate.
Donald Trump will never stop being a racist president.
A couple of weeks ago, the moment many pundits were waiting for seemed to have arrived. Trump made a budget deal with Democrats, signaling the dawn of a new era. But those takes jumped the gun, as they always have. While Trump was feting Chuck and Nancy, he rescinded DACA, reiterated that “both sides” were to blame in Charlottesville, and edged the United States closer to nuclear war. And then last week, at a rally in Alabama, he traded his dog whistle for an air-raid siren and called on NFL owners to “fire” any player who protested police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem. Boarding Air Force One on Sunday, Trump told reporters, “[T]his has nothing to do with race. I’ve never said anything about race. This has nothing to do with race or anything else. This has to do with respect for our country, and respect for our flag.”
But Trump wouldn’t have said it if it had nothing to do with race. His policy agenda is stalled; his relationship with congressional leaders is non-existent; the Mueller investigation looms. In these moments, Trump has always retreated back to what got him here: ginning up the grievances of a disaffected white base while cloaking himself in a crude patriotism. This was the story of Trump the candidate and it’s the story of Trump the president as well. Yes, there are more important things going on—the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico, the new Muslim ban, the ongoing horror show that is Graham-Cassidy—but that doesn’t mean that this is a distraction. Far from it. Trump’s persistent and divisive appeals are the story of his presidency, full stop.
Trump has tweeted about the national anthem eight times more than Puerto Rico.
There’s a humanitarian crisis unfolding in the U.S. territory, which is home to more than 3.4 million citizens. Hurricane Maria knocked out power on the entire island, meaning residents on the hot and humid island have limited access to clean water and air conditioning. The storm’s winds, which reached 137 m.p.h., destroyed thousands of homes and much of the nation’s agriculture. “There will be no food in Puerto Rico,” one farmer toldTheNew York Times. Children are overheating in the tropical climate as they attempt to evacuate. And some fear more damage is to come, as a cracked dam is threatening to release 11 billion gallons of water into the paths of 70,000 people.
Here’s how many times the President of the United States has tweeted about it.
Meanwhile, Trump has tweeted (or re-tweeted) 17 times since Saturday about athletes exercising their constitutional right to protest racial discrimination by not standing for the national anthem. Here’s just a sampling:
In addition to Trump’s gross misplacement of priorities, there’s some unsettling irony here. As he comes out forcefully against people who protest mistreatment of non-white people, he’s refusing to speak forcefully about a crisis unfolding on an island of mostly non-white people. Such racial injustice is exactly why NFL players are kneeling in the first place. And after Trump’s ignorance of Puerto Ricans’ plight, we shouldn’t be surprised if boricuas start kneeling, too.
Days after Hurricane Maria slammed Puerto Rico, 10 people are dead, the island will be without power for months, and a major dam could burst and displace thousands. Farms are flattened, The New York Times reports, placing the island’s food supply in jeopardy. About 15,000 Puerto Ricans are still in shelters, according to the Associated Press, and it’s not clear when they’ll be able to return home:
“The devastation in Puerto Rico has set us back nearly 20 to 30 years,” said Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez. “I can’t deny that the Puerto Rico of now is different from that of a week ago. The destruction of properties, of flattened structures, of families without homes, of debris everywhere. The island’s greenery is gone.”
But the glacial pace of Congress’s response is part of an older pattern. By denying the island statehood, Congress deprives residents of the vote and of certain funds. Puerto Rico’s economic options are further limited by the Jones Act, as the PBS Newshour reported in 2015; the act “requires everybody in Puerto Rico to buy goods from an American-made ship with an American crew.” In 2016, Congress finally moved to resolve Puerto Rico’s years-old debt crisis—the island was $73 billion in debt—by passing PROMESA, which ostensibly allows the island to restructure its debt.
But PROMESA is essentially an austerity measure. The financial oversight board charged with PROMESA’s implementation has proposed slashing public spending, further eroding the island’s worn safety net. “The plan includes cuts to the University of Puerto Rico, a reduction in pension benefits and a $550 million reduction in the island’s annual health care budget,” Marketplace reported in March.
The federal government has long treated Puerto Rico like a vestigial organ, despite the fact that its 3.4 million residents are U.S. citizens. Puerto Rico needs aid, but it needs more than that; it needs equal recognition. It should be recognized as a state and funded accordingly—and if Congress isn’t willing to do that, it should end over a century of colonial rule and recognize the island’s independence.
Every NFL player should kneel for the national anthem today.
President Donald Trump’s racist tirade against black professional athletes on Friday night, when he presided over an overwhelmingly white rally in a state without a single professional sports team (Alabama), has awakened the sleeping giant of risk-averse owners of National Football League franchises. Or so the sports-media complex would have us believe. Sunday morning on ESPN, one talking head after another denounced Trump for saying, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these N.F.L. owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired.’” Viewers were assured that the league, and everyone whose working lives depend on it, was united in opposition to the president.
This chorus included Rex Ryan, the brassy former coach who last year introduced Trump at an April 2006 rally in Buffalo by saying, “There’s so many things I admire about Mr. Trump, but one thing I really admire about him is, you know what, he’ll say what’s on his mind. So many times, you’ll see people, a lot of people want to say the same thing. But there’s a big difference. They don’t have the courage to say it. They all think it, but they don’t have the courage to say it. And Donald Trump certainly has the courage to say it, and that’s what I respect.” Speaking on Sunday NFL Countdown today, he said, “I’m pissed off, I’ll be honest with you, because I supported Donald Trump.” He referenced his rally speech last year, and added, “But I’m reading these comment and it’s appalling to me, and I’m sure it’s appalling to almost any citizen in our country. It should be. I mean, calling our players SOBs and all of that kind of stuff.... I apologize for being pissed off, but guess what, that’s it. I’m associated with what Donald Trump stands for. I never signed up for that.”
But you did sign up for that, Rex. And so did you, Robert Kraft. The New England Patriots owner, who donated $1 million for Trump’s inauguration and gave him a Super Bowl ring engraved with his name, said in a statement on Sunday, “I am deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments made by the President on Friday…. There is no greater unifier in this country than sports, and unfortunately, nothing more divisive than politics. I think our political leaders could learn a lot from the lessons of teamwork and the importance of working together toward a common goal. Our players are intelligent, thoughtful and care deeply about our community and I support their right to peacefully affect social change and raise awareness in a manner that they feel is most impactful.”
One might be tempted to conclude that it’s finally beginning to dawn on pro-Trump NFL owners that it’s not Colin Kaepernick who’s divisive, but our nation’s president. But these anodyne statements are much too little, too late. Ryan, Trump, and the many other Trump supporters in the league—eight owners contributed a combined $7.25 million to his inauguration—had all the information necessary to make a correct moral judgment about him before he became president. Trump is a racist, and has long been known as such. That Kraft and his ilk are only coming out against Trump now makes clear that their stance is not against systemic racism in America, but against attacks on the league’s players.
Owners’ calls for unity are nothing but a shallow attempt to placate a workforce whose ruinous jobs reap hundreds of millions for their organizations. The goal is merely to keep the growing players’ protest from spreading further. So there is only one appropriate response from the players today. It’s time to stop asking why some NFL players are kneeling, and start asking why so many of them are standing.
David Brooks still can’t see how central racism is to right-wing populism.
The New York Times columnist has penned an unusually smart article identifying the late paleoconservative writer Samuel T. Francis as a prophet of Trumpism. This is a point others have made before, but Brooks is doing a public service by making Francis’s historical importance known to a wider audience. The only problem is that Brooks presents a distorted picture, portraying Francis as primarily a populist blemished by racism. According to Brooks, “Francis’ thought was infected by the same cancer that may destroy Trumpism. Francis was a racist. His friends and allies counseled him not to express his racist views openly, but people like that always go there, sooner or later.” Presented in this way, as an “infection” or “cancer,” racism seems like an external malady to an otherwise healthy body.
But racism was absolutely central to Francis, just as it is a cornerstone of right-wing populism in general, where it’s used as the glue to hold white people together. That’s the chief way it is distinguished from left-wing populism, which is organized along class, rather than racial, lines.
The fraudulence of Francis’s populism is apparent in Brooks’s praise of the writer’s “insight” that “politics was no longer about left versus right. Instead, a series of smaller conflicts—religious versus secular, nationalist versus globalist, white versus nonwhite—were all merging into a larger polarity, ruling class versus Middle America.” If we group these binaries into their respective camps, what we get is a secular, globalist, non-white ruling class versus a religious, nationalist, white Middle America. But the American ruling class is neither secular nor non-white. These nonsensical categories only make sense to the degree that Francis’s populism was directed at mobilizing whites against non-whites, not at the ruling class.
In his columns, Francis returned to the need for a race-based politics time and again. He openly admired early-twentieth-century race theorists like Lothrop Stoddard and thought that David Duke offered a model for right-wing politics worth emulating. Brooks quotes Francis as having once said: “The civilization that we as whites created in Europe and America could not have developed apart from the genetic endowments of the creating people, nor is there any reason to believe that the civilization can be successfully transmitted to a different people.” Despite quoting this, Brooks fails to ask how this racism was connected to Francis’s populism. Instead, he cordons off Francis’s racism as a discrete problem untied to his broader politics.
Brooks’s blindness on the centrality of racism in right-wing populism is surely due to his residual loyalty to the Republican Party. From Brooks’s point of view, it’s bad enough that the GOP is becoming populist but unthinkable that racism will be the core of that populism. The title of his column is “The Coming War on Business.” The real title should be: “The Coming War on People of Color.”
Donald Trump is probably not the friend that Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook want right now.
Facebook’s political problems are only just beginning. Zuckerberg has spent the last several months criss-crossing the country, talking to farmers, and looking at things in a decidedly “person thinking about running for president” kind of way. But, while Zuckerberg’s hiring of Obama vets David Plouffe and Joel Benenson suggests that he might be flirting with higher office, it’s possible that he’s trying to solve a more immediate problem. Between the rise of “fake news,” growing evidence that Facebook was part of Russia’s attempt to influence the 2016 election, and the emerging bipartisan consensus that tech platforms like Facebook should be more heavily regulated, Facebook surely knows that a storm is brewing.
In this light, Zuckerberg’s goofy trips to diners and invocations of Beyoncè are a ham-fisted attempt to generate goodwill and political clout, both of which will be badly needed when the storm comes. On Thursday it was reported that Senator Mark Warner was looking into passing stricter regulation of political ad buys on social media platforms.
But even though there’s plenty of evidence that Russia spent money on Facebook ads during the 2016 election, President Trump is having none of it. On Friday, he took to Twitter to dismiss the newest revelations as fake news:
The usual suspects were dumbstruck by these tweets, but they’re advancing the same argument that Trump has made for the last ten months: that Russian influence on the 2016 election has been wildly overstated in an attempt to discredit his historic victory. (There is also the possibility that Trump was complicit in Russian interference; regardless, it’s obvious that he literally welcomes interference that benefits him.)
For Zuckerberg and Facebook, this couldn’t come at a worse time. While the company would almost certainly want an alliance with just about any other politician who would have them, the last thing they want at a moment of heightened certainty is an association with the deeply unpopular Trump.
John McCain’s will-he-or-won’t-he act is getting old.
On Wednesday, Mitch McConnell announced that Graham-Cassidy—the most damaging Obamacare repeal bill yet—will be put to a vote next week. That means that the fate of millions of people’s health insurance and more than a few thousand lives rests on the shoulders of two people: John McCain and Lisa Murkowski, both senators who voted no on the so-called “skinny” repeal. Currently, Senators Rand Paul and Susan Collins are planning to vote against the bill, meaning that McConnell cannot afford to lose one more member.
Both McCain and Murkowski’s stated reasons for their indecision are bogus, as the current bill is basically a worse version of the previous ones. But at least Murkowski is projecting some facade of substance, stating that she is working to get a “full understanding as to numbers and formulas.” McCain’s excuse has been that he wants “regular order.” When asked by reporters whether that means he’s a “no,” McCain replied, “That means I want the regular order. It means I want the regular order!”
Well you’re not gonna get the regular order buddy! The Graham-Cassidy bill was introduced last week. It will be voted on next week, through reconciliation, meaning that it will only require a simple majority rather than the normal 60 votes. There will be a single, hastily scheduled hearing called “Block Grants: How States Can Reduce Health Care Costs.” The bill will only be eligible for 90 seconds of debate and the Congressional Budget Office won’t be able to release a full score before Republicans vote.
Nothing about this should convince McCain that Graham-Cassidy will go through regular order. He clearly knows this—when asked about the fact that the Senate scheduled a hearing next week, McCain reportedly said sarcastically, “I’m glad to hear that. That’s wonderful news. Ta-da!” He then played an imaginary trumpet with his fingers.
McCain has no right to be playing imaginary trumpets. If regular order is his main objection then he should have already announced that he won’t be voting for the bill. But McCain loves theatrics—during the last repeal effort, he literally flew across the country after being diagnosed with a brain tumor to flip the bird at McConnell and bask in the spotlight. Maybe he’s just waiting to do so again. But then again, he just might vote for a bill written by Lindsey Graham, one of his close friends. Either way, there’s no reason McCain can’t decide now.
People close to Donald Trump do not seem to have seen The Wire.
In season three of The Wire, Stringer Bell, the brains behind the Barksdale Organization, brings the drug kingpins of Baltimore together and offers them a proposition. They form a co-op and purchase heroin from the same supplier; in exchange, they mediate their disputes with the help of Robert’s Rules of Order instead of resorting to violence. After making his pitch, Bell sees a young man taking notes on a legal pad. He snatches it. “Is you taking notes on a criminal fucking conspiracy?”
While we still don’t know the extent of the Trump campaign’s interactions with the Russian government, a lot of people close to Donald Trump seem to have put what they were doing in writing.
On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort offered to give regular “private briefings” to a Russian billionaire with close ties to the Kremlin two weeks before Trump accepted the Republican nomination for president. Not only that—he did so over email. Three weeks ago, the Post reported that Manafort had taken notes during the infamous Don Jr. meeting at Trump Tower, in which Don Jr. agreed to meet with Russian agents in exchange for dirt on Hillary Clinton. And on Thursday morning, Axios reported that Sean Spicer “filled notebook after notebook” with notes of his interactions with President Trump. These notebooks, which would cover the period of James Comey’s firing, would presumably be of interest to special counsel Robert Mueller.
It’s possible, I suppose, that this penchant for putting things in writing reflects a clear conscience—but that is probably something Paul Manafort hasn’t had for decades, perhaps ever. More likely, it’s another example of the curious blend of malevolence and incompetence that has characterized Trump’s campaign and presidency from the very beginning. There’s nothing dumber than taking notes on a criminal conspiracy, and yet that may be exactly what happened.
“Former colleagues of Sean Spicer” tell Axios that the ex-press secretary and star of the Emmys “filled notebook after notebook” during meetings with Donald Trump. That could be very bad for Trump! But Spicer, says Mike Allen, isn’t talking:
This is very funny and very strange. Sending unsolicited emails and texts is, well, journalism. Spicer could simply refuse to comment, but this reads like a futile attempt to opt out of being asked questions at all. Which is not how anything works.
He had his brief beautiful moment in the Emmys sun, and is still a Harvard fellow despite being the mouthpiece of a racist authoritarian, but Spicer’s post-Trump rebranding effort has run into a few obstacles. The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday that he has yet to land any of the media deals a former press secretary can typically expect:
Not even One America News Network, a JV Fox News that hired and then fired former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, wants to hire Spicer. “We have talked to him [since he left the Trump administration], but right now we have no interest,” Robert Herring, the channel’s chief executive, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.
Allen hints that Spicer’s reputed penchant for note-taking could make him an inviting target for Robert Mueller. Spicer could even get his revenge on administration officials he hates, though that depends on what the Mueller investigation reveals about Spicer’s own dealings during his time in the White House. His furious messages to Allen reads like a desperate attempt to stem any further inquiries on this matter.
And he doesn’t have many options. He can try telling Mueller not to contact him if he wants, but that’ll work on Mueller about as well as it did on Allen.