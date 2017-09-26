Menu
Magazine

Alex Wong/Getty

The newest plan to revive zombie Obamacare repeal is the dumbest yet.

On Tuesday, just before the CBO released an incomplete analysis of Graham-Cassidy that found that the terrible bill would cost “millions” their health insurance and decrease Medicaid funding by $1 trillion, Senator Susan Collins came out against it, effectively killing the latest, last-ditch attempt to repeal Obamacare.

But as repugnant and seemingly improvised as this latest push was, the Republican dream of repealing Obamacare will never die. That’s not because Republicans have ideas about how the American health care system should work, but because political realities dictate that they repeal Obamacare. Donors are making (probably empty) threats to withhold funding in 2018 if congressional Republicans don’t do their bidding. Meanwhile, the failure of Republicans, who control Congress and the presidency, to pass any major legislation will surely spark a backlash from the party’s base. If human 10 Commandments display Roy Moore defeats incumbent Luther Strange in Tuesday’s Alabama primary, the threat of challengers from the right could push Republican officeholders to act.

On Tuesday, Axios reported on one possible path forward for Republicans: combining health care legislation and tax reform, and passing both using reconciliation for fiscal year 2018. “There’s no reason you couldn’t do health care and taxes at the same time,” Rand Paul, who opposes Graham-Cassidy, told reporters on Monday. Lindsey Graham and Ron Johnson also support the move.

The sheer awfulness of health care repeal—which has not been helped by the fact that Republicans have insisted on coupling repeal with massive tax cuts for the wealthy—has doomed every effort to pass legislation over the past year. Donald Trump is reportedly fired up to give tax breaks to the rich, but it’s not clear that Republicans have what it takes to pass a massive tax cut either. Republicans lack the political capital to get things done, partly because Trump is so unpopular and partly because the things they’ve tried to do have been so unpopular.

Republicans now think that if they combine two things that they haven’t been able to pass on their own, then success will follow. We’ve learned this year that Obamacare will never be safe as long as Republicans are in power—Graham-Cassidy will surely not be the last attempt to repeal it. But we can take some small comfort in the fact that Republicans are clearly running out of ideas about how to repeal Obamacare.

Jim Watson/Getty

As long as Republicans are in power, Obamacare will never be safe.

On Tuesday, Senate Republicans made it official: Graham-Cassidy, the latest and most odious attempt to repeal Obamacare, was dead. With Rand Paul, John McCain, and Susan Collins all opposing the bill, Mitch McConnell decided to not go through the indignity of putting it up for a vote:

With the clock ticking—the Senate parliamentarian set September 30 as a deadline to use the reconciliation process—Obamacare is safe(-ish) for now, in large part due to progressive organizations and activists. These groups and individuals have tied up phone lines and clogged Capitol hallways and were, once again, aided by a small, rag-tag group of Republicans who opposed the bill for their own reasons. Rand Paul didn’t believe that the bill was conservative enough. John McCain was protesting the Republican Party’s deviation from “regular order.” And Susan Collins thought the bill would be a disaster.

But as long as Republicans are in power, Obamacare will never be safe. And, as many have noted over the past several months, attempts to repeal Obamacare tend to proceed whenever people think the law is safe. Graham and Cassidy have vowed to keep trying to replace Obamacare with block grants.

The definition of insanity is trying to do the same thing over and over again expecting different results. But Republicans, locked in a political trap of their own making, aren’t going to give this up. Obamacare is safe only until the next attempt to repeal it. And, given recent history, that probably won’t be long from now.

Hector Retamal/Getty

Is Trump looking for an excuse not to fund Puerto Rico’s recovery?

The president made his first comments about Puerto Rico on Monday night, nearly a week after Hurricane Maria destroyed much of the U.S. territory and sparked a humanitarian emergency. In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump noted that getting emergency supplies to the island was a “top priority.” But he also brought up the “billions of dollars” the territory owes Wall Street, saying the debt “must be dealt with.”

Trump’s tweets came a few hours after I spoke with Jeff Schlegelmich, the deputy director of Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness. He worried about whether Congress would treat emergency funding requests for Puerto Rico the same as requests for Florida and Texas, which were also recently hit with devastating hurricanes. Those two states have voting representatives to fight for them—Puerto Rico does not. And because of that, “It’s going to be a lot easier for people to challenge funding,” he said. “The GOP will find any excuse not to give them the robust aid package given to places like Texas and Florida. We want to pretend these things don’t happen, but absolutely they do.”

It wouldn’t be unprecedented if some GOP members came out against a pricey aid package for Puerto Rico. After Hurricane Sandy, only six Republican senators and 49 Republican representatives voted in favor of the $50 billion recovery plan. Many of those Republicans who opposed Sandy aid were from Texas; and yet, many of those same Republicans are now asking for help with Harvey. Texans are fortunate to have representatives who will fight for them in a political battle over emergency relief funding. Puerto Rico is not so lucky.

Youtube

CNN’s health care debate was a preview of the wars to come.

During CNN’s Monday night health care debate, Graham-Cassidy felt like an afterthought. Senators Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar fought Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy over the latter’s faltering bill, but the event’s thrust actually had little to do with the law’s particulars. It was a three-way ideological clash, which means that it essentially functioned as a preview of the single-payer wars to come. Sanders defended single-payer health care, Klobuchar defended the middle ground, and Graham and Cassidy lied through rictus grins.

As articulated last night, the Republican view of events is what it has always been: The ACA is failing. Graham-Cassidy won’t cut Medicaid or kick people off their insurance. And single-payer health care will bankrupt the country, even though some version of it exists in most developed nations.

Republicans are always going to make these arguments, and their rhetoric shouldn’t deter Democrats. Sanders ably proved that it is possible to defend the Affordable Care Act while arguing for improvements to our health care system, and that’s a strategy Democrats need to internalize. Klobuchar’s uneven performanceshe excelled at defending Planned Parenthood, but didn’t really define a vision for improving American health care overallwon’t suffice.

Neither will the Democrats’ reluctance to call out their Republican colleagues. Last night, Sanders and Klobuchar insisted, over and over, that they “really like” their Republican colleagues. This is a liberal tic that obscures the moral distinctions between Graham-Cassidy and proposals like Medicare for All. “These are wonderful gentlemen, and I know nobody up here wants to see anybody die,” Sanders said. But Graham-Cassidy would cause deaths anyway. So would each ACA alternative Republicans have proposed. Republicans know this and don’t care, while Democrats default to etiquette and hope that reason prevails.

One audience question illustrated this to telling effect. When a New Hampshire woman graphically described waking up to find her husband dead of an overdose, and credited a Medicaid-funded drug court for helping her fight her own addiction, Graham dithered. He could only ramble about the national debt. That’s the weakness his opponents need to exploit, and they can’t do it and assure voters of his goodness at the same time.

The Ivanka bot is going to get us all.

On Monday night, Ivanka tweeted the following:

In the video, Ivanka promotes a new initiative that her father and a bunch of tech companies are teaming up on: teaching kids how to code. On Monday night, Father Trump signed a memorandum that tasks the Department of Education to direct $200 million in existing funds towards STEM. In the tweet, Ivanka is showing us how cool code can be! (Her tweet has already inspired parodies.)

While directing education funding towards STEM might seem banal, many have voiced concerns about Silicon Valley’s push to gain more influence within the public school system. One career-education bill that passed in Idaho that was backed by Microsoft read, in part, “It is essential that efforts to increase computer science instruction, kindergarten through career, be driven by the needs of industry and be developed in partnership with industry.” That this industry is teaming up with the Trump administration—whose education secretary is working to dismantle public education as we know it—should be some cause for suspicion.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Georgetown is giving Jeff Sessions a safe space from scary political correctness.

The attorney general is speaking Tuesday at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C., where he will declare, “Freedom of thought and speech on the American campus are under attack,” according to excerpts obtained by Fox News. “The university is supposed to be about the search for truth,” Sessions reportedly will say, “not the imposition of truth by a government censor,” but academia is “transforming into an echo chamber of political correctness and homogenous thought, a shelter for fragile egos.”

In fact, it appears that Georgetown is sheltering Sessions’s fragile ego, shielding him from tough questions after his talk. The law school only announced the appearance on Monday, and students who subsequently RSVP’ed received an email saying they’d be shut out of the event:

Sessions will be addressing a select group of students affiliated with the school’s Center for the Constitution, which promotes the conservative constitutional interpretation known as originalism. The attorney general will be in conversation with the center’s director, Professor Randy Barnett, who will ask a series of pre-screened questions. (Though a vocal Trump critic, Barnett is a prominent libertarian and “one of the most influential originalist scholars at work today,” according to the libertarian magazine Reason.)

All of this smacks of hypocrisy, says law student Lauren Phillips. It’s extraordinarily hypocritical that Attorney General Session would be lecturing future attorneys about the importance of free speech on campus while actively excluding the wider student body,” she told me on Monday night. “It’s just amazing. I still can’t really believe it’s happening like this.”

Phillips is helping organize a protest outside of Sessions’s noontime speech at McDonough Hall. She said at least 200 students plan to attend, armed with the questions they would have asked the attorney general:

  1. “Why does the Administration feel that on-campus student demonstrations are more worthy of criticism than violent white supremacist rallies?”
  2. “Why does private citizens protesting during the national anthem before NFL games warrant more of the Administration’s attention than the ongoing crisis in Puerto Rico?”
  3. “Why does the Administration continue to advance expensive, outdated, and racist criminal policies in the face of robust bipartisan opposition?”

That Sessions is hiding from such criticism proves that snowflakes come in all shapes and sizes.

September 25, 2017

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

The revised Graham-Cassidy bill is a fraud.

On Sunday night, Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy began circulating a revised version of their Obamacare repeal bill, as well as an accompanying analysis of its effects. The revision is aimed at wooing holdout senators, and the top-line numbers for their states look enticing: Alaska, Arizona, Maine, and Kentucky would get an increase of federal funding of 3 percent, 14 percent, 43 percent, and 4 percent, respectively. Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski hasn’t declared how she will vote yet, while Maine’s Susan Collins leans no and Kentucky’s Rand Paul and Arizona’s John McCain have already said they would vote against the bill. (Republicans can only lose two votes.) On Sunday, Donald Trump tweeted the following:

However, according to independent experts, the revised bill misleads in order to get to these numbers. First off, the state-by-state analysis released by the bill’s authors doesn’t include cuts that would result from instituting a per-capita cap in Medicaid. This means that some $120 billion in cuts over 10 years is not being counted. And then there is the fact that the analysis only counts federal funding when looking at the current law, while under the new law it includes “state savings” that would come from reducing the amount states have to pay into Medicaid. Topher Spiro, health analyst at the Center for American Progress, says this is like comparing “apples to oranges.”

“It’s quite obvious what they’re doing,” Spiro told the New Republic. “They released the numbers late at night, they get a few tweets from reporters on top-line findings which are inaccurate. They even got a press story or two that just repeated verbatim their top-line findings. They’re counting on there not being enough time for news outlets to ask questions and for independent experts to analyze it and release independent estimates.” Even the authors’ own analysis shows that federal funding for Alaska drops almost $100 million, before they include the “state savings,” an amount that Spiro maintains might still be an underestimate.

Billie Weiss / Getty

Donald Trump will never stop being a racist president.

A couple of weeks ago, the moment many pundits were waiting for seemed to have arrived. Trump made a budget deal with Democrats, signaling the dawn of a new era. But those takes jumped the gun, as they always have. While Trump was feting Chuck and Nancy, he rescinded DACA, reiterated that “both sides” were to blame in Charlottesville, and edged the United States closer to nuclear war. And then last week, at a rally in Alabama, he traded his dog whistle for an air-raid siren and called on NFL owners to “fire” any player who protested police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem. Boarding Air Force One on Sunday, Trump told reporters, “[T]his has nothing to do with race. I’ve never said anything about race. This has nothing to do with race or anything else. This has to do with respect for our country, and respect for our flag.”

But Trump wouldn’t have said it if it had nothing to do with race. His policy agenda is stalled; his relationship with congressional leaders is non-existent; the Mueller investigation looms. In these moments, Trump has always retreated back to what got him here: ginning up the grievances of a disaffected white base while cloaking himself in a crude patriotism. This was the story of Trump the candidate and it’s the story of Trump the president as well. Yes, there are more important things going on—the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico, the new Muslim ban, the ongoing horror show that is Graham-Cassidy—but that doesn’t mean that this is a distraction. Far from it. Trump’s persistent and divisive appeals are the story of his presidency, full stop.

Ricardo Arduengo/Getty

Trump has tweeted about the national anthem eight times more than Puerto Rico.

There’s a humanitarian crisis unfolding in the U.S. territory, which is home to more than 3.4 million citizens. Hurricane Maria knocked out power on the entire island, meaning residents on the hot and humid island have limited access to clean water and air conditioning. The storm’s winds, which reached 137 m.p.h., destroyed thousands of homes and much of the nation’s agriculture. “There will be no food in Puerto Rico,” one farmer told The New York Times. Children are overheating in the tropical climate as they attempt to evacuate. And some fear more damage is to come, as a cracked dam is threatening to release 11 billion gallons of water into the paths of 70,000 people.

Here’s how many times the President of the United States has tweeted about it.

twitter.com/realDonaldTrump

Meanwhile, Trump has tweeted (or re-tweeted) 17 times since Saturday about athletes exercising their constitutional right to protest racial discrimination by not standing for the national anthem. Here’s just a sampling:

In addition to Trump’s gross misplacement of priorities, there’s some unsettling irony here. As he comes out forcefully against people who protest mistreatment of non-white people, he’s refusing to speak forcefully about a crisis unfolding on an island of mostly non-white people. Such racial injustice is exactly why NFL players are kneeling in the first place. And after Trump’s ignorance of Puerto Ricans’ plight, we shouldn’t be surprised if boricuas start kneeling, too.

RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. government fails Puerto Rico once again.

Days after Hurricane Maria slammed Puerto Rico, 10 people are dead, the island will be without power for months, and a major dam could burst and displace thousands. Farms are flattened, The New York Times reports, placing the island’s food supply in jeopardy. About 15,000 Puerto Ricans are still in shelters, according to the Associated Press, and it’s not clear when they’ll be able to return home:

“The devastation in Puerto Rico has set us back nearly 20 to 30 years,” said Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez. “I can’t deny that the Puerto Rico of now is different from that of a week ago. The destruction of properties, of flattened structures, of families without homes, of debris everywhere. The island’s greenery is gone.”

The island’s governor requested greater federal assistance over the weekend, and it has yet to appear. (Reporting indicates the White House might get around to it in October.) Donald Trump has been virtually silent on the issue, preferring instead to attack African-American athletes.

But the glacial pace of Congress’s response is part of an older pattern. By denying the island statehood, Congress deprives residents of the vote and of certain funds. Puerto Rico’s economic options are further limited by the Jones Act, as the PBS Newshour reported in 2015; the act “requires everybody in Puerto Rico to buy goods from an American-made ship with an American crew.” In 2016, Congress finally moved to resolve Puerto Rico’s years-old debt crisisthe island was $73 billion in debtby passing PROMESA, which ostensibly allows the island to restructure its debt.

But PROMESA is essentially an austerity measure. The financial oversight board charged with PROMESA’s implementation has proposed slashing public spending, further eroding the island’s worn safety net. “The plan includes cuts to the University of Puerto Rico, a reduction in pension benefits and a $550 million reduction in the island’s annual health care budget,” Marketplace reported in March.

The federal government has long treated Puerto Rico like a vestigial organ, despite the fact that its 3.4 million residents are U.S. citizens. Puerto Rico needs aid, but it needs more than that; it needs equal recognition. It should be recognized as a state and funded accordingly—and if Congress isn’t willing to do that, it should end over a century of colonial rule and recognize the island’s independence.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Betsy DeVos is headlining Harvard’s Koch-backed conference on school choice—with no critics of school choice.

It’s already been a shameful month for the Ivy League university, which rescinded a fellowship for whistleblower and transgender activist Chelsea Manning while simultaneously welcoming a pair of disgraced former White House aides, Corey Lewandowski and Sean Spicer. This week, Harvard will privilege Trumpism over progressivism again, hosting Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for a conference on “The Future of School Choice” that features a lopsided lineup.

The conference, which runs Thursday through Friday, is sponsored by Harvard’s Program on Education Policy and Governance, which receives funding from the Charles Koch Foundation. But that connection is less obvious on the conference’s website than it was last week, when Chalkbeat education reporter Matt Barnum tweeted out this screenshot:

By Monday, the words “with support from the Charles Koch foundation” had been scrubbed from the website. The program’s associate director, Antonio Wendland, acknowledged the change, telling me the previous language didn’t convey the breadth of the program’s sponsorship, which includes the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “We constantly edit our site all the time, and we thought we would just streamline it,” Wendland said. He rejected the suggestion that Harvard was trying to hide Koch’s involvement, saying, “All that stuff is an open book.” (Wendland told me he couldn’t comment on the conference’s lack of school choice critics, and Paul Peterson, the program’s director, couldn’t be reached immediately by phone.)

Opponents of DeVos’s agenda conceivably can attend the conference, though AlterNet education editor Jennifer Berkshire notes a cruel irony: As is so often the case with school choice, admission to the event requires winning a lottery.