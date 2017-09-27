Menu
Magazine

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Next year’s elections look worse for Republicans every single day.

When Donald Trump assumed the presidency, the GOP had reason to be hopeful about the 2018 midterms. While it’s true that the party in power tends to lose seats in midterms—especially if the president is unpopular—it was widely agreed that the electoral landscape favored Republicans, forcing Democrats to play defense. “The Senate map is so mind-bogglingly awful for them that retaking the chamber in 2018 seems out of reach,” Vox’ Andrew Prokop wrote in May. “The House map is also slanted in Republicans’ favor, due in part to gerrymandering and in part to geography. Finally, the Democratic coalition is composed heavily of younger and nonwhite voters, who in the past have been less likely to turn out in midterms than the older white voters who vote heavily Republican.”

That thinking began to change as Trump became historically unpopular and the Republican majority proved historically inept. Now, a confluence of events this week suggest that Republicans may be the ones playing defense.

With the death of the Senate’s latest gambit to repeal Obamacare, Graham-Cassidy, the GOP has once again broken its signature, years-long promise to voters. No Republican can escape the stench of such failures: A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found Trump’s entire cabinet is underwater with the public. The most popular member, Defense Secretary James Mattis, polls at just 40 percent, while the least popular, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, is at 28.

Then there’s this week’s Senate news. Senator Bob Corker’s announced he won’t run for re-election, setting up what could be a messy GOP primary in Tennessee. And in Tuesday’s Republican primary in Alabama, right-wing theocrat Roy Moore defeated the Trump-endorsed incumbent, Senator Luther Strange, on a platform that consisted largely of ridiculing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Moore, who is expected to defeat his Democratic opponent in December, will cause immediate problems for McConnell’s legislative agenda. But The Washington Post’s Robert Costa observes that Moore’s victory “could also produce a stampede of Republican retirements in the coming months and an energized swarm of challengers”—more extreme candidates who, if they win the primary, would be easier for Democrats to defeat in a general election. “For Democrats,” Costa wrote, “the prospect of further retirements and revived GOP infighting has sparked talk of competing for Senate seats previously thought out of play.”

Next year’s midterms still look challenging for the opposition party, but at the rate things are going for the Republicans, even an extremely favorable electoral map might not save them.

HECTOR RETAMAL/Getty Images

Waiving the Jones Act won’t solve Puerto Rico’s problems right now.

A lot of people are upset over the Trump administration’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico, and for good reason. Trump waited nearly a week to address the devastation that Hurricane Maria caused in the U.S. territory, and when he finally did, he basically blamed the island’s government for its extensive problems. He has yet to ask Congress to pass a relief package. And as Vox notes, he “could deploy more military resources to help with search and rescue operations,” but isn’t.

But another controversial decision by Trump is less clear cut. On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security said it would not temporarily waive the Jones Act, also known as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, which dictates that only American-owned, American-made, American-staffed ships can carry cargo between U.S. ports, including Puerto Rico. Waiving the law would allow international ships carrying food, water, and medical supplies to reach the island, and many people on the island desperately need all of those things.

It’s easy to see why people would be shocked. The U.S. mainland is far from Puerto Rico. “This is an island sitting in the middle of an ocean,” Trump said on Monday. “And it’s a big ocean, it’s a very big ocean.” So why not allow ships from closer places, like Jamaica, to dock and distribute aid? What’s more, Trump waived Jones Act requirements for hurricanes Harvey and Irma, allowing international ships to dock in order to make up for gas shortages. Why he won’t do the same for Puerto Rico, to save lives?

But here’s the thing: There are a ton of supplies in Puerto right now. People just can’t get to them. Only a few of the island’s 22 ports are usable, and at the biggest one in San Juan, there are thousands of huge shipping containers just sitting there, full of food, water, and medical supplies. Jose Ayala, Crowley’s vice president of Puerto Rico services, told the Wall Street Journal that current conditions make cargo transportation nearly impossible. “It’s pretty ugly out there,” he said. “There is damage to the trucking infrastructure, to the distributors, to the supermarkets, to the roads. And then, if your infrastructure is not so damaged, and you can get a driver to the truck, there is no fuel to move the equipment.” He added, “The cargo is here. The people of Puerto Rico should not have any fear that there is not going to be food or medicine on the island.”

To be completely clear: Trump should waive the Jones Act for Puerto Rico, and not just temporarily. The law has long been one of the reasons the economy there is failing, because it creates hurdles that drive up the cost of food and other goods in Puerto Rico. “Under the law, any foreign registry vessel that enters Puerto Rico must pay punitive tariffs, fees and taxes, which are passed on to the Puerto Rican consumer,” The New York Times recently explained. “The foreign vessel has one other option: It can reroute to Jacksonville, Fla., where all the goods will be transferred to an American vessel, then shipped to Puerto Rico where—again—all the rerouting costs are passed through to the consumer. Thanks to the law, the price of goods from the United States mainland is at least double that in neighboring islands... Moreover, the cost of living in Puerto Rico is 13 percent higher than in 325 urban areas elsewhere in the United States, even though per capita income in Puerto Rico is about $18,000, close to half that of Mississippi, the poorest of all 50 states.”

The Jones Act also impacts disaster recovery right now, in terms of cost; as the Huffington Post notes, Puerto Rico may have to pay twice as much for emergency supplies “at a time when it is economically and geographically devastated.” But such costs are not the most immediate concern in Puerto Rico at the moment. Instead, the challenge is getting food, clean water, shelter, and medical supplies to people who are suffering, no matter the cost. And right now, the Jones Act being in place does not appear to be contributing to our inability to do that.

Alex Wong/Getty

Donald Trump: Everything is fine.

On Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after Senate Republicans scrapped their latest terrible proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare, and only a few hours after his chosen candidate in Alabama got housed by a nutcase, Trump took to Twitter to say that, actually, everything is going as planned.

This is a very weird and implausible argument. Trump claims that Republicans have the votes to pass Graham-Cassidy, just not before the reconciliation deadline, which is Friday. But if they really had the votes, they would pass the thing. They aren’t voting because they don’t have the votes. Trump is pathetically trying to buy time on a blown promise, telling people that Obamacare will be repealed at an unspecified time in the future.

That’s the public face of failure. In private, however, the usual “Trump is raging at his inner circle about everything” stories are circulating. “Trump is venting about his frustration with what he considers failed leadership by Senate Republicans as he takes his lumps this week in wars with, well, everyone,” Axios reported on Wednesday morning. That “venting” apparently includes physically mocking Mitch McConnell and John McCain “In private, President Trump has taken to physically mocking M&M: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (slumped shoulders; lethargic body language) and Senator John McCain (imitating the thumbs-down of his historic health-care vote).”

First of all, don’t try to make “M&M” a thing. It’s not a thing. Second of all, this walks right up to a familiar line for Trump, who has a long history of mocking the disabled. (McConnell learned to walk after suffering from polio and McCain was tortured while a POW in Vietnam.) And third of all, it is not exactly the kind of behavior you’d expect from someone who “has the HCare vote.” Trump needs McConnell to pass tax reform and much else. He needs McCain, too, although that bridge seems to have been burned right to the ground. Trump might be blaming everyone else for the mess he’s made, but he’s acting like he doesn’t need anyone at precisely the moment when he needs more help than ever.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Alabama wasn’t the only special election last night that was bad for Republicans.

Tuesday was Mitch McConnell’s worst day in a long time. He spilled coffee all over the Graham-Cassidy health care bill, his friend Senator Bob Corker announced he was not running for re-election in 2018, and bigot Roy Moore won the primary in Alabama’s special election for Jeff Sessions’s seat, defeating McConnell’s pick, Big Luther Strange. But while all this was happening on the national stage, Tuesday night’s round of special elections saw some less-noticed pickups by Democrats at the state level that bode badly for the GOP.

In Florida, Democrat Annette Taddeo flipped a state Senate seat that was previously held by Republican Frank Artiles. Artiles was forced to resign when he used the n-word in front of two black colleagues. The district was in Republican-controlled Tallahassee, which went for both Hillary Clinton and Marco Rubio (in the Senate race) in 2016. According to DailyKos, this brings the number of Democratic seats in the state Senate to 16, the highest number in 17 years.

And in New Hampshire, Democrat Kari Lerner won a state House seat in a district that Trump won by 23 points in November. Republicans have a two-to-one advantage in registrations in that district, but Lerner defeated her opponent, James Headd, by 39 votes. It’s the third state House seat that Democrats have flipped in New Hampshire since May.

All in all, Democrats have flipped eight state legislative seats in special elections since Trump won the presidential election, while Republicans have flipped none.

Ahead of 2020, when state legislatures will control the once-in-a-decade process of redrawing district lines, there is a lot of ground that Democrats have to make up, following massive losses at the state legislative level over the last decade. But after last night, they are one step closer.

Hal Yeager/Getty Images

Roy Moore’s victory in Alabama was a triumph of Trumpism.

Roy Moore, defier of Supreme Courts, thumper of Bibles, hater of gays and everyone else who is not exactly like Roy Moore, is the Republican nominee for Senate in Alabama. He was removed, twice, as chief justice of the state Supreme Court; first for refusing to remove a massive, unconstitutional 10 Commandments monument that he had erected at his courthouse, then for trying to opt Alabama out of obeying Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court decision that legalized gay marriage. He thinks separation of church and state is “a very religious process,” that the rulings of the Supreme Court do not apply to the great state of Alabama, that homosexuality should be criminalized, and that Muslims have infiltrated the U.S. and enforced Sharia in parts of the country. Maybe in Illinois! He isn’t sure, as he told Vox’s Jeff Stein recently.

Now he is running for Senate, which means we’ll hear a lot more of the sort of rhetoric he offered at his victory party last night. Via CNN:

“We have to return the knowledge of God and the Constitution of the United States to the United States Congress,” Moore said.”I believe we can make America great, but we must make America good,” he said. “And we cannot make America good without acknowledging the sovereign source of that goodness ... which is almighty God.”

At least he’s a snappy dresser:

When Moore announced his campaign, he didn’t seem like a viable candidate. He had competed in the Republican gubernatorial primary twice, in 2006 and 2010, and lost badly both times. His main opponent this time around, Luther Strange, handily out-raised him, but Moore did have the support of Breitbart, Steve Bannon, and other luminaries of the nativist right-wing.

Moore is now the party’s candidate for Senate for a number of reasons, among them that his brand of fanaticism is familiar in Alabama. But two factors likely played a significant role in boosting his campaign. First, Strange was dogged by accusations of corruption. Second, Donald Trump is president, and Republicans are not done sending outsiders like Donald Trump to Washington. Trump is still popular in Alabama. And his endorsement of Strange notwithstanding, he resembles Moore in their shared Islamophobia, racism, and inability to speak in coherent sentences. Call that last trait “authenticity” if you want; that’s how many voters seem to perceive it. Trump himself has realized he backed the wrong horse; according to ProPublica’s Politwoops project, he has already deleted a string of tweets endorsing Strange.

So Moore will run for Senate, and because he is running for Senate in deep-red Alabama he will probably win. This doesn’t mean the Democratic Party should avoid investing in Doug Jones’s race. It should treat this like a race it can win, at least for morality’s sake; Moore is an unabashed bigot who spoke to the white nationalist Council of Conservative Citizens in 1995, and Jones prosecuted two of the Klansmen behind the Sixteenth Street Church bombing. The prospect of Senator Moore should horrify Democrats into making Jones’s race the best they’ve run yet.

September 26, 2017

Jim Watson/Getty

As long as Republicans are in power, Obamacare will never be safe.

On Tuesday, Senate Republicans made it official: Graham-Cassidy, the latest and most odious attempt to repeal Obamacare, was dead. With Rand Paul, John McCain, and Susan Collins all opposing the bill, Mitch McConnell decided to not go through the indignity of putting it up for a vote:

With the clock ticking—the Senate parliamentarian set September 30 as a deadline to use the reconciliation process—Obamacare is safe(-ish) for now, in large part due to progressive organizations and activists. These groups and individuals have tied up phone lines and clogged Capitol hallways and were, once again, aided by a small, rag-tag group of Republicans who opposed the bill for their own reasons. Rand Paul didn’t believe that the bill was conservative enough. John McCain was protesting the Republican Party’s deviation from “regular order.” And Susan Collins thought the bill would be a disaster.

But as long as Republicans are in power, Obamacare will never be safe. And, as many have noted over the past several months, attempts to repeal Obamacare tend to proceed whenever people think the law is safe. Graham and Cassidy have vowed to keep trying to replace Obamacare with block grants.

The definition of insanity is trying to do the same thing over and over again expecting different results. But Republicans, locked in a political trap of their own making, aren’t going to give this up. Obamacare is safe only until the next attempt to repeal it. And, given recent history, that probably won’t be long from now.

Hector Retamal/Getty

Is Trump looking for an excuse not to fund Puerto Rico’s recovery?

The president made his first comments about Puerto Rico on Monday night, nearly a week after Hurricane Maria destroyed much of the U.S. territory and sparked a humanitarian emergency. In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump noted that getting emergency supplies to the island was a “top priority.” But he also brought up the “billions of dollars” the territory owes Wall Street, saying the debt “must be dealt with.”

Trump’s tweets came a few hours after I spoke with Jeff Schlegelmich, the deputy director of Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness. He worried about whether Congress would treat emergency funding requests for Puerto Rico the same as requests for Florida and Texas, which were also recently hit with devastating hurricanes. Those two states have voting representatives to fight for them—Puerto Rico does not. And because of that, “It’s going to be a lot easier for people to challenge funding,” he said. “The GOP will find any excuse not to give them the robust aid package given to places like Texas and Florida. We want to pretend these things don’t happen, but absolutely they do.”

It wouldn’t be unprecedented if some GOP members came out against a pricey aid package for Puerto Rico. After Hurricane Sandy, only six Republican senators and 49 Republican representatives voted in favor of the $50 billion recovery plan. Many of those Republicans who opposed Sandy aid were from Texas; and yet, many of those same Republicans are now asking for help with Harvey. Texans are fortunate to have representatives who will fight for them in a political battle over emergency relief funding. Puerto Rico is not so lucky.

Youtube

CNN’s health care debate was a preview of the wars to come.

During CNN’s Monday night health care debate, Graham-Cassidy felt like an afterthought. Senators Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar fought Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy over the latter’s faltering bill, but the event’s thrust actually had little to do with the law’s particulars. It was a three-way ideological clash, which means that it essentially functioned as a preview of the single-payer wars to come. Sanders defended single-payer health care, Klobuchar defended the middle ground, and Graham and Cassidy lied through rictus grins.

As articulated last night, the Republican view of events is what it has always been: The ACA is failing. Graham-Cassidy won’t cut Medicaid or kick people off their insurance. And single-payer health care will bankrupt the country, even though some version of it exists in most developed nations.

Republicans are always going to make these arguments, and their rhetoric shouldn’t deter Democrats. Sanders ably proved that it is possible to defend the Affordable Care Act while arguing for improvements to our health care system, and that’s a strategy Democrats need to internalize. Klobuchar’s uneven performanceshe excelled at defending Planned Parenthood, but didn’t really define a vision for improving American health care overallwon’t suffice.

Neither will the Democrats’ reluctance to call out their Republican colleagues. Last night, Sanders and Klobuchar insisted, over and over, that they “really like” their Republican colleagues. This is a liberal tic that obscures the moral distinctions between Graham-Cassidy and proposals like Medicare for All. “These are wonderful gentlemen, and I know nobody up here wants to see anybody die,” Sanders said. But Graham-Cassidy would cause deaths anyway. So would each ACA alternative Republicans have proposed. Republicans know this and don’t care, while Democrats default to etiquette and hope that reason prevails.

One audience question illustrated this to telling effect. When a New Hampshire woman graphically described waking up to find her husband dead of an overdose, and credited a Medicaid-funded drug court for helping her fight her own addiction, Graham dithered. He could only ramble about the national debt. That’s the weakness his opponents need to exploit, and they can’t do it and assure voters of his goodness at the same time.

Alex Wong/Getty

The newest plan to revive zombie Obamacare repeal is the dumbest yet.

On Tuesday, just before the CBO released an incomplete analysis of Graham-Cassidy that found that the terrible bill would cost “millions” their health insurance and decrease Medicaid funding by $1 trillion, Senator Susan Collins came out against it, effectively killing the latest, last-ditch attempt to repeal Obamacare.

But as repugnant and seemingly improvised as this latest push was, the Republican dream of repealing Obamacare will never die. That’s not because Republicans have ideas about how the American health care system should work, but because political realities dictate that they repeal Obamacare. Donors are making (probably empty) threats to withhold funding in 2018 if congressional Republicans don’t do their bidding. Meanwhile, the failure of Republicans, who control Congress and the presidency, to pass any major legislation will surely spark a backlash from the party’s base. If human 10 Commandments display Roy Moore defeats incumbent Luther Strange in Tuesday’s Alabama primary, the threat of challengers from the right could push Republican officeholders to act.

On Tuesday, Axios reported on one possible path forward for Republicans: combining health care legislation and tax reform, and passing both using reconciliation for fiscal year 2018. “There’s no reason you couldn’t do health care and taxes at the same time,” Rand Paul, who opposes Graham-Cassidy, told reporters on Monday. Lindsey Graham and Ron Johnson also support the move.

The sheer awfulness of health care repeal—which has not been helped by the fact that Republicans have insisted on coupling repeal with massive tax cuts for the wealthy—has doomed every effort to pass legislation over the past year. Donald Trump is reportedly fired up to give tax breaks to the rich, but it’s not clear that Republicans have what it takes to pass a massive tax cut either. Republicans lack the political capital to get things done, partly because Trump is so unpopular and partly because the things they’ve tried to do have been so unpopular.

Republicans now think that if they combine two things that they haven’t been able to pass on their own, then success will follow. We’ve learned this year that Obamacare will never be safe as long as Republicans are in power—Graham-Cassidy will surely not be the last attempt to repeal it. But we can take some small comfort in the fact that Republicans are clearly running out of ideas about how to repeal Obamacare.

The Ivanka bot is going to get us all.

On Monday night, Ivanka tweeted the following:

In the video, Ivanka promotes a new initiative that her father and a bunch of tech companies are teaming up on: teaching kids how to code. On Monday night, Father Trump signed a memorandum that tasks the Department of Education to direct $200 million in existing funds towards STEM. In the tweet, Ivanka is showing us how cool code can be! (Her tweet has already inspired parodies.)

While directing education funding towards STEM might seem banal, many have voiced concerns about Silicon Valley’s push to gain more influence within the public school system. One career-education bill that passed in Idaho that was backed by Microsoft read, in part, “It is essential that efforts to increase computer science instruction, kindergarten through career, be driven by the needs of industry and be developed in partnership with industry.” That this industry is teaming up with the Trump administration—whose education secretary is working to dismantle public education as we know it—should be some cause for suspicion.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Georgetown is giving Jeff Sessions a safe space from scary political correctness.

The attorney general is speaking Tuesday at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C., where he will declare, “Freedom of thought and speech on the American campus are under attack,” according to excerpts obtained by Fox News. “The university is supposed to be about the search for truth,” Sessions reportedly will say, “not the imposition of truth by a government censor,” but academia is “transforming into an echo chamber of political correctness and homogenous thought, a shelter for fragile egos.”

In fact, it appears that Georgetown is sheltering Sessions’s fragile ego, shielding him from tough questions after his talk. The law school only announced the appearance on Monday, and students who subsequently RSVP’ed received an email saying they’d be shut out of the event:

Sessions will be addressing a select group of students affiliated with the school’s Center for the Constitution, which promotes the conservative constitutional interpretation known as originalism. The attorney general will be in conversation with the center’s director, Professor Randy Barnett, who will ask a series of pre-screened questions. (Though a vocal Trump critic, Barnett is a prominent libertarian and “one of the most influential originalist scholars at work today,” according to the libertarian magazine Reason.)

All of this smacks of hypocrisy, says law student Lauren Phillips. It’s extraordinarily hypocritical that Attorney General Session would be lecturing future attorneys about the importance of free speech on campus while actively excluding the wider student body,” she told me on Monday night. “It’s just amazing. I still can’t really believe it’s happening like this.”

Phillips is helping organize a protest outside of Sessions’s noontime speech at McDonough Hall. She said at least 200 students plan to attend, armed with the questions they would have asked the attorney general:

  1. “Why does the Administration feel that on-campus student demonstrations are more worthy of criticism than violent white supremacist rallies?”
  2. “Why does private citizens protesting during the national anthem before NFL games warrant more of the Administration’s attention than the ongoing crisis in Puerto Rico?”
  3. “Why does the Administration continue to advance expensive, outdated, and racist criminal policies in the face of robust bipartisan opposition?”

That Sessions is hiding from such criticism proves that snowflakes come in all shapes and sizes.