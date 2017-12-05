Menu
Republicans are changing their tune now that they think Roy Moore will win.

On Monday evening, hours after The Washington Post published evidence of a 34-year-old Moore’s relationship with a 17-year-old, the Republican National Committee reinstated its support for the Alabama Senate candidate. The RNC had previously withdrawn from the race after a number of women credibly accused him of having inappropriate relationships with them—in some cases including sexual misconduct—when they were teenagers, decades ago. The RNC’s decision to reopen its relationship with Moore followed a full-throated endorsement from President Trump earlier in the day.

The decision to return to Moore mirrors one made by national Republicans just over a year ago. After a number of prominent Republicans backed away from Trump following the release of the Access Hollywood tape, most of them returned to the fold when Trump’s chances improved. Republicans are no longer suggesting that they may refuse to seat Moore if he’s elected; instead, most are insisting that Alabama’s voters are the jury, and will ultimately decide whether an alleged child molester is fit to serve in the United States Senate.

After Republicans initially abandoned Moore, his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, surged in the polls and the race become, according to polling averages, a tie. (Jones even led Moore in a series of polls.) But in recent weeks Moore has run a campaign targeting both his accusers and the national Republicans who abandoned him, and he has since bounced back. Now that it looks like he’ll win, Republicans are sheepishly getting back on the Moore bandwagon.

Breitbart can’t decide if air pollution is bad.

On Monday, the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Science issued a dire warning about the threat of global climate change. Breitbart did not take it well. Thomas D. Williams, the right-wing website’s Rome bureau chief, accused the academy of spreading “apocalyptic hyperbole.” Carbon dioxide, he said, is merely “a colorless, odorless, non-toxic gas” that is “essential for life on earth.” Williams ignored the thousands of peer-reviewed scientific papers that say our excessive greenhouse gas emissions cause global warming, and that global warming—not carbon dioxide itself—is what harms human life.

Considering Williams’s rejection of climate science, it was surprising that he went on to accurately describe the risks of air pollution. The Vatican, he wrote, should instead be worrying about “dangerous fine particulate matter,” a reference to tiny soot particles that are emitted into air by power plants, cars, and many industries. Williams asserted that particulate matter “is responsible for millions of deaths each year” and that exposure “increases the risk of acute lower respiratory infection, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, stroke and lung cancer.”

These statements are not only correct, but stand in stark contrast to what Breitbart has published on air pollution in the past. The site’s most prolific climate writer, James Delingpole, has written that air pollution’s health risks are “fake news” and “junk science.” In doing so, Delingpole exclusively cites Steve Milloy, a former paid advocate for tobacco and oil companies (Milloy was also a member of President Donald Trump’s transition team for the Environmental Protection Agency). Breitbart has published Milloy’s writings at least 35 times—writings that feature titles like “How Stupid is Air Pollution ‘Science’?” and “More of EPA’s Fradulent ‘Science,’” referring to the fact that air pollution kills people.

Breitbart is caught in an ideological bind. If they side with the epidemiologists and environmental scientists who say air pollution can trigger death, they would have to actively oppose the Trump administration’s EPA, which has hired air pollution skeptics to fill scientific advisor positions and has used junk air pollution science to justify gutting climate change regulations. But if they continue to deny that air pollution is a human health hazard, they risk looking—well, just ignorant.

John Conyers is retiring.

Weeks after BuzzFeed News reported allegations of sexual harassment, Conyers formally announced his retirement on Tuesday morning. The 88-year-old, who served as the Democratic Party’s dean, attributed the decision to his health, but he did refer to the charges against him. “My legacy can’t be compromised or diminished in any way by what we’re going through now. This too shall pass,” he said this morning.

If Conyers hadn’t allegedly propositioned, groped, and verbally abused his staffers, perhaps his legacy would be contained to his civil rights work and his tireless defense of Medicare for All. But Conyers still won’t account for the harm he’s inflicted on his victims, which means his legacy will include that, too.

Conyers has also endorsed his son as his replacement:

During the interview, Conyers endorsed his son, John Conyers III, to replace him in Congress, saying: “I want you to know that my legacy will continue through my children. I have a great family here. And especially in my oldest boy John Conyers III, who incidentally I endorse to replace me in my seat in Congress.”

That sets up a family conflict between Conyers’s son and his grand-nephew, who also announced his intention to run for the seat. It appears his constituents may be in for a public family feud as well.

K.T. McFarland joins the growing list of Trump officials who have lied about Russian contacts.

McFarland, who had worked for both the transition team and as deputy national security advisor in the Trump administration, was sometimes described as “Michael Flynn’s brain.” Now she has something in common with her former boss: Both have been caught lying about contacts between the Trump team and the Russian government. In July, McFarland had been questioned in writing by Senator Cory Booker of Connecticut. Booker asked her about her knowledge of communications between Flynn and the then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition. McFarland wrote, “I am not aware of any of the issues or events described above.”

As The New York Times reports, “an email exchange obtained by the New York Times indicates that Ms. McFarland was aware at the time of a crucial Dec. 29 phone call between Mr. Flynn and Mr. Kislyak that was intercepted by American intelligence. During that call, Mr. Flynn urged Moscow to respond cautiously to sanctions just imposed by the Obama administration for Russia’s interference in the presidential election.”

Aside from possibly throwing herself in legal jeapordy, McFarland’s deception raises another interesting question: Why are so many figures in the Trump circle so willing to lie about their relationship with the Russian government? As Congressman Ted Lieu tweeted, McFarland joins a long list of fellow officials:

Did Donald Trump just admit to obstruction of justice?

On Saturday morning, Trump made his first public comments after Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in a deal that reports suggest will see Flynn testify against members of Trump’s inner circle and family—and possibly Trump himself.

The second and third tweets are what you expect from Trump, since he has long tried to make a scapegoat of Clinton. But the first tweet is what matters. Trump reportedly told former FBI Director James Comey to go easy on Flynn a day after Flynn was fired, and this tweet implies that Trump was aware that Flynn had lied to the FBI when he made these comments. That is an admission of guilt: The president is effectively admitting to obstructing justice in his conversation with Comey.

This embarrassing error has led to more embarrassing errors. Trump lawyer John Dowd admitted that Trump likely knew that Flynn had lied to the FBI when he spoke to Comey, but argued that it didn’t matter because “the president cannot obstruct justice.” Dowd also took credit for the tweet, saying that he drafted it and sent it to the president’s social media director.

At this point, arguing that the president can’t obstruct justice may be the only argument Trump can make in his defense—if he doesn’t fire Robert Mueller before then, that is.

Trump says shrinking Utah’s monuments is about “states’ rights,” but it’s really about drilling rights.

The president is visiting Utah this morning to formally announce that he’s shrinking two national monuments previously designated by two former Democratic presidents: Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante. Trump’s decision, revealed last month by the Salt Lake Tribune, has outraged environmentalists and tribal groups who contend that the sites—particularly the 1.35 million acre Bears Ears—contain ancient and sacred artifacts and should be federally protected from recreational and other activities. But Trump has sided with Republican lawmakers and local leaders who believe the state should be able to decide what happens on its own land. “We’re going to be doing something that the state of Utah and others have wanted to be done for many, many years,” Trump told reporters on Monday before boarding Air Force One. “It will be one of the great ... really events in this country in a long time—so important for states’ rights, and so important for the people of Utah.”

Trump didn’t directly say who the “others” are that have wanted the federal government to shrink or eliminate these monuments. But one is certainly the fossil fuel interests. As Reuters reported, the executive order Trump signed in April to allow national monument designations to be rescinded or reduced came “as the administration pushes to open up more federal land to drilling, mining and other development.”

Bears Ears is in the industry’s sights. This summer, a Tribune investigation found that oil and gas interests “hope to tap hydrocarbon deposits under parts of the Bears Ears region that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke may soon recommend removing from the monument.” Specifically, the Tribune found that industry has been eyeing a 2.7-million-acre area called the San Juan County Energy Zone, which the Utah legislature had previously been considering to open up to the industry. Much of that area became off limits when former President Barack Obama proclaimed Bears Ears a monument in December 2016.

Public land advocate Randi Spivak told the Tribune that drilling in Bears Ears was “a clear and present danger,” and that “the only thing staying in the way is monument status.” Today, Trump will begin the process of removing that obstacle—surely the start of a long legal fight. “What’s next, President Trump—the Grand Canyon?” Rhea Suh, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a statement. “See you in court.”

Donald Trump and Roy Moore, together at last.

Waiting for Trump’s endorsement of Moore has been like watching a gritty reboot of The Notebook. You know they’re going to get together, even if you don’t know precisely how it’s going to happen. So Trump’s tweets this morning provided a certain catharsis:

Moore, who has been at the forefront of the right’s grievance politics, was always the Trumpian candidate in the Republican primary race for Alabama’s senate seat, despite Trump’s endorsement of Luther Strange. That candidacy remains viable despite multiple, credible allegations of sexual misconduct with children, and perhaps Moore owes Trump some gratitude. A recent CBS News poll of Alabama Republicans shows that 71 percent of them believe that the allegations are false. Compare this to similar numbers for Trump, who also faces numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, and we can see a pattern. These allegations don’t sway Republican voters, at least not the way they sway Democrats; according to a Politico/MorningConsult poll, 65 percent of Democrats say they believe Bill Clinton’s guilty of sexual misconduct. American politics is deeply polarized, but that polarization is not symmetric.

December 01, 2017

The “duckie pajamas” congressman used taxpayer dollars to secretly settle a sexual harassment suit.

Representative Blake Farenthold, perhaps best known for his interesting taste in pajamas, settled an $84,000 sexual harassment claim with taxpayer dollars, per a report by Politico, after his former communications director, Lauren Greene, sued him for gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and creation of a hostile work environment.

According to the lawsuit, filed in December 2014 in D.C. federal court, the Texas Republican, along with one of his aides, made lewd and sexual comments to Greene, and then fired her when she complained.

Politico reports:

Greene claimed in the lawsuit that another Farenthold aide told her the lawmaker had “sexual fantasies” and “wet dreams” about Greene. She also claimed that Farenthold “regularly drank to excess” and told her in February 2014 that he was “estranged from his wife and had not had sex with her in years.”

The two parties reached a private settlement that included a confidentiality agreement barring both Greene and Farenthold from discussing the settlement. It also “expressly provides that both parties deny all liability.”

According to The Washington Post, Congress’s Office of Compliance has shelled out more than $17 million in 264 settlements related to various employer-related disputes, including sexual harassment. Last week, BuzzFeed reported that Representative John Conyers, a Democrat from Michigan, reached a $17,000 settlement out of his office budget in a wrongful dismissal suit, after a female staffer claimed she was fired for not “succumb[ing]” to Conyers’s sexual advances. Meanwhile, Senator Al Franken is under investigation by the Senate ethics committee after five women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Capitol Hill has a rampant sexual harassment problem, aggravated by its lack of a proper channel for victims to report abuse. The House passed a bill on Wednesday that would require sexual harassment training for all members of Congress, and Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier has called on the House to reform its broken reporting system. But after decades under a system that Speier said was orchestrated to “protect the harasser,” it’s safe to assume that more settlements will come to light.

ABC News: Michael Flynn is prepared to testify that Trump told him to “make contact with the Russians.”

It was clear as soon as Flynn’s indictment was made public on Friday morning that the former national security advisor had flipped. He pleaded guilty to a charge of lying to the FBI later that morning—and now we know why. ABC News’ Brian Ross reports that Flynn has “promised full cooperation to the Mueller team” and is “prepared to testify ... against President Trump, against members of the Trump family, and others in the White House.” He is also prepared to testify that Trump, before his inauguration, “ordered him to make contact with the Russians.” Ross is reporting that Flynn made the decision to flip in the last 24 hours, citing the financial and personal pressure of the Mueller investigation.

Ross, it should be noted, is the only person reporting these details so far (and he has been wrong in the past). But, if true, this is a huge story. Trump has denied, again and again, that his campaign had any contact with the Russians—and whenever contact has been disclosed, he’s adamantly denied all knowledge of it. If Flynn testifies that Trump himself ordered contact with the Russians before the inauguration, that could mean one of two things: If it was before the election, that would indicate collusion with a foreign government to interfere in a U.S. election; if it was after the election, it could be a violation of the Logan Act, which bars citizens from negotiating with foreign governments in a dispute with the United States. Either way, we’re looking at impeachment, and the possible end of Trump’s presidency.

Update: ABC News has issued a “clarification” to Ross’s report saying that Trump ordered Flynn to contact the Russians during the transition, not during the campaign. This is in keeping with both the indictment that was made public on Friday morning and a number of other reports.

Trump and the right-wing media continue to lie about the Kate Steinle case.

A San Francisco jury has found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder in a much-publicized 2015 shooting. Donald Trump, who last year used Steinle’s killing to argue that illegal immigrants are a threat to America, similarly exploited the verdict on Twitter:

One right-wing commentator referred to the jury as “illegal trash”:

But it turns out that both the president and the right-wing media have been presenting a wildly distorted picture of the case. As Sarah Rumpf argued at the conservative website Red State, the “trouble with a politically-charged case like this is that there are many who seek to benefit from twisting, if not outright lying, about what really happened. And the facts here are far more complicated than any campaign slogans would lead you to believe.”

The central lie was that the killing of Steinle was a clear-cut case of murder. But such a charge requires a high burden of proof: Prosecutors must show that there was clear intent before the act. In this case, as Rumpf’s review of the evidence shows, there were plenty of reasons for believing this was, as the defense claimed, an accidental killing by a homeless man who came across a gun. “We have a defendant with zero connection to Steinle,” Rumpf wrote. “He had a history of drug crimes but no known violent crimes. The bullet that killed Steinle hit the ground and then ricocheted upwards. There was a video possibly showing another group of people disposing of the gun where Garcia Zarate said he found it.”

Ironically, the very politicization of the case by right-wing media may have been partly responsible for the not guilty verdict. “The prosecutors were under tremendous political pressure,” Rumpf noted. “People wanted Kate Steinle’s killer’s head on a platter, even before Donald Trump ever tweeted her name.” This may be why prosecutors sought a murder conviction, rather than the more plausible charge of manslaughter. But these truths are too uncomfortable for many right-wing readers, who have barraged Rumpf with anger and spite. In Trump they trust.

With Michael Flynn’s guilty plea, the walls are closing in on Donald Trump.

Flynn, who served as national security advisor for the first month of Trump’s presidency, has been charged with lying to the FBI and is expected to plead guilty. The indictment alleges that Flynn “willfully and knowingly” made “false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements” about his conversations with the Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition. He is the fourth person to have been charged as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Flynn is getting off easy, given the number of potential crimes he could be charged with. Flynn registered as a foreign agent in March of 2017, after it was revealed that he had hidden the fact that he had received large sums of money from the Turkish government; failing to register is a felony. It also has been reported that Flynn and his son attended a meeting with Turkish representatives during which a plot to kidnap the cleric Fethullah Gulen, who lives in Pennsylvania, was discussed. Flynn also may have broken the law in 2015, when the former general failed to receive prior approval for a large speaking fee from Russia. All of this suggests that Flynn—who is reportedly concerned about his son being indicted by Mueller—has flipped.

Flynn is essentially getting the same treatment that Trump adviser George Papadopoulos got from Mueller. There is one important difference, however. Trump and other campaign officials have denied that Papadopoulos was involved in high-level campaign decisions. In contrast, there is no level of plausible deniability when it comes to Flynn, who led “Lock her up” chants at the 2016 Republican National Convention, was a top campaign official, and belonged to the president’s cabinet.

If Flynn has flipped, that suggests he has the goods on other high-level Trump campaign officials, possibly including Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., and the president himself.