Next week is going to be chaos on Capitol Hill.

When Congress returned from Thanksgiving recess, they faced a slew of problems and competing priorities. The Senate had to pass its version of a tax reform package, and resolve any differences with the House version. Congress had to reach a compromise to raise the debt limit and continue funding the government. The legal status of the undocumented immigrants protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which was ended by President Trump in September, had to be resolved. Congress also had to decide what to do about the Iran nuclear agreement, which the president decertified in October.

It’s now December 14 and so far this is what Congress has accomplished: The Senate passed tax reform on December 1; Congress punted the Iran deal back to the president after failing to impose new sanctions; and the House and Senate appear to have reached a compromise on their competing tax reform packages, but have yet to vote on it. That’s it.

This means that next week is going to be total chaos. Congress is under pressure to pass a final tax reform deal before the end of the week and reach a government funding agreement with Democrats by Friday. Democrats have indicated that they won’t vote for a funding agreement that doesn’t include legal protections for undocumented immigrants who were covered by DACA.

Republican legislators are hoping to pass tax reform by Wednesday, and reach a funding agreement by Friday. But there are lots of problems with this plan. John McCain is currently in the hospital, meaning that it would only take one Senate Republican switching their vote to kill this bill. (Bob Corker, who voted against the Senate’s bill, is expected to vote no again.)

House Republicans have also indicated that they want to hijack the government spending plan: In a “tense internal meeting,” they “laid out their plan to fund the Pentagon for a year, while keeping the rest of the government on a short-term spending plan that runs to January 18.” House Republicans would then leave Washington after passing this bill, forcing the Senate to either pass their bill or let the government shut down.

A lot is riding on what happens next week: the future of the American tax code, the integrity of Obamacare, the immigration status of hundreds of thousands of people, and averting a government shutdown. There have been precious few precedents to suggest that this Congress is capable of handling them all responsibly.

Paul Ryan is bailing.

On Thursday afternoon, citing interviews with three dozen confidantes, Politico reported that Ryan, who has served as speaker of the House since September 2015, is eyeing the exits. Ryan, according to the report, was already sick of Washington, D.C., before he replaced John Boehner as speaker. He’s unsurprisingly tired of dealing with all of the crap that being speaker entails, including the never-ending power struggles and infighting. According to the report, Ryan would use his final year as speaker attempting to fulfill the dream he’s had since he was going to keg parties in college: entitlement reform.

There is an element of “you can’t fire me, I quit!” to all of this. Ryan is on the verge of passing sweeping tax reform, but he is also heading into the toughest stretch of his speakership. He’s facing a tougher than expected challenge from Randy Bryce, who has become a darling of the left over the past several months. And, perhaps most importantly, he’s about to oversee an expected bloodbath in the 2018 midterms.

It’s only going to get worse from there, which Ryan’s friends and associates acknowledge: “The best part of this scenario, people close to the speaker emphasize: He wouldn’t have to share the ballot with Trump again in 2020,” Politico writes.

Ryan’s departure would mean the end of an era in the House. A disciple of Ayn Rand and supply-side legend Jack Kemp, Ryan presented himself as the wonkish future of the Republican Party. But despite a lot of help from the mainstream press, which anointed him a serious policy thinker despite so much evidence to the contrary (as Jeet Heer has written), Ryan’s free market-ism never translated into popularity. In fact, some of Donald Trump’s success in 2016 can be directly attributed to his rejection of what could be called Ryanism.

Passing tax reform—and, perhaps, entitlement reform—would nevertheless leave a colossal legacy. His other legacy? Signaling that he’s jumping ship before he has to take responsibility for the wreckage that will ensue from those achievements, both to his party and his country.

The tax bill is a massive gift to the oil industry—that it may not want.

The Republicans have reached a deal on what The New York Times calls the “most sweeping tax rewrite in decades,” but the bill is also stuffed with provisions that having nothing to do with taxes. For instance, it would open up 1.5 million acres of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) to oil drilling, ending a decades-long fight to do so. The refuge is one of the world’s largest bird nurseries and the main calving ground for one of the last large caribou herds in North America, but the state’s senior Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski, says this move “will provide economic growth and prosperity for our state and the nation.”

Allowing oil drilling in a wildlife has nothing to do with cutting taxes, but the provision is included in the tax bill because of concerns over the federal deficit. Congressional analysts concluded last month that the GOP’s tax plan would add $1 trillion to the deficit; allowing oil companies to lease federal land for drilling would raise revenue to help offset that (just as repealing the Obamacare individual mandate, which is also in the bill, is expected to do). The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said that oil production in the refuge could generate $1.1 billion in revenue for the government over the next decade.

But that revenue depends on private oil companies’ interest in doing so. Drilling in these remote areas carries increased danger for machine operators and wildlife, as well as spill risk. And with the current low price of oil, some argue that drilling in that precarious environment is not economically viable anyway. “We think there is almost no rationale for Arctic exploration,” one Goldman Sachs analyst recently said. “Immensely complex, expensive projects like the Arctic we think can move too high on the cost curve to be economically doable.” Which means that the government might not get anywhere near $1.1 billion in revenue from drilling in the ANWR—and that lost revenue is going to have to be found somewhere else.

Does Susan Collins care if the tax bill is bad?

Activists perceive Maine’s Republican senator to be one of the more independently-minded members of her party, but a New York Times report on Thursday says they’ve been unable to change her vote on the GOP’s highly regressive tax bill. Collins believes she’s secured the concessions she’s requested from party leadership—including provisions to stabilize individual insurance markets and bar automatic Medicare cuts—though Speaker Paul Ryan seems to disagree. That disparity, however, hasn’t deterred her from supporting the bill—and neither have the personal stories of activists with disabilities and residents of her own state:

“If Senator Collins actually saw you as a human, saw me as a human, then she wouldn’t pass any of this,” said Ady Barkan, a member of the Center for Popular Democracy, who recently learned he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or A.L.S., and uses a wheelchair.

Barkan previously confronted another supposed Republican maverick, Jeff Flake, on an airplane, in a video that went viral. As forms of direct action, Barkan’s impromptu confrontations sit neatly within the activist repertoire popularized by groups like ADAPT. The goal is to force senators like Collins to acknowledge the implications of their votes, to admit that the stakes are life and death. The tax bill is not only sweepingly regressive, all but guaranteeing that cuts to the social safety net will follow, but will also wreak havoc in insurance markets, causing premiums to rise.

Unfortunately, it looks like the hope that Collins will play savior is misplaced. Collins, who stood firm against the GOP’s attempts to repeal Obamacare, has been portrayed as the rare Republican who cares about health care. But throw massive tax cuts for corporations into the mix, and she very quickly starts acting just like her colleagues.

Beware the “black voters are superheroes” narrative from Alabama’s election.

Doug Jones would not have become Alabama’s junior senator without a surge in turnout from black voters. Exit polls show that a full 96 percent of black voters went for Jones, overcoming onerous voter ID laws and stereotypes about political apathy to hand Democrats a major upset. In the aftermath, these voters were hailed as saviors on social media and elsewhere, as if they had stood in line to make right what was wrong with America.

But lost in this heroic narrative are the actual reasons why black Americans vote. As The New Yorker’s Doreen St. Felix pointed out:

They certainly didn’t show up at the polls as a favor to Jones and the Democrats. Charlene Carruthers, the national director at the activist organization Black Youth Project 100, captured a frustration with a party that is clearly dependent on black voters, but often ignores what they are actually asking for.

You could see Jones himself retreating to Democratic platitudes about equal opportunity in his victory speech. “At the end of the day, this entire race has been about dignity and respect. This campaign has been about the rule of law,” Jones said. “This campaign has been about common courtesy and decency, and making sure everyone in this state, regardless of which ZIP code you live in, is going to get a fair shake in life.”

In Alabama, the stakes for black residents couldn’t be higher. They want more than a fair shake in life: They want the government to do something about the state’s extreme poverty, which has seen a rise in the previously eradicated disease hookworm, bogs of raw sewage, and calamitous effects on health care. Republican attempts to dismember Obamacare have been hugely unpopular with those who rely on the program and Alabama is no exception to the rule. Now, it’s on the Democratic Party to engage meaningfully with black voters, lest it wrongly assumes they will continue to turn out for Democrats out of the good of their hearts.

The Alabama election was a huge win for the environment, too.

If Republican Roy Moore had won last night’s special election, Alabamans not only would have sent a homophobic alleged child molester to the U.S. Senate, but also a climate science denier. Thanks in large part to the state’s black voters, they’re instead getting Doug Jones, a Democrat and self-proclaimed outdoorsman who campaigned partially on transitioning away from coal, investing in renewables, and addressing environmental issues that affect the state’s minority populations most.

Moore actively refused to answer questions about global warming during the campaign, and in 2009 falsely stated that there is “little hard evidence that carbon emissions cause changes to the global climate.” Jones provided an alternative: “We are contributing to climate change that is resulting in greater variances in weather, rising sea levels,” he told Birmingham Watch this month. Jones also told the Montgomery Adviser that he disagreed with President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, and “would support reasonable restrictions on [carbon] emissions”—which is a little wishy-washy for a Democrat, but markedly better than Moore’s position: “Coal mining and oil drilling should be encouraged.”

Jones’s support for pro-climate policies is particularly good for Alabama, which is dealing with the impacts of extreme weather and projected to suffer further as climate change worsens. The state’s soils “have become drier, annual rainfall has increased in most of the state, more rain arrives in heavy downpours, and sea level is rising about one inch every eight years,” according to the EPA. As these effects intensify, crops will likely fail, and the state’s GDP could be reduced from five to 15 percent by the end of the century, according to a recent study published in the journal Science.

Alabama also has long faced environmental justice problems, with majority-black and low-income communities suffering disproportionately from landfill and coal plant pollution. “Doug Jones has the potential to help a great number of Alabama neighborhoods that have been systemically disenfranchised and dumped on by environmental racism, and MEJAC will be there to welcome him into his role as a representative of our most vulnerable communities’ interests,” said Ramsey Sprague, president of the Mobile Environmental Justice Action Coalition, in an email. “The public health and economic vitality of our neighbors depends upon it.”

Is Doug Jones the end of Paul Ryan’s dreams to reform entitlements?

Last week, the House speaker said that Republicans would focus in 2018 on entitlement reforms to reduce the country’s deficit, specifically targeting Medicaid and Medicare. Ryan has literally been dreaming of cutting entitlements since he was in college, and while Donald Trump promised not to make cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, or Social Security during the 2016 campaign, he has since called for “welfare reform.” In October he declared that some people are “taking advantage of the system,” and released a 2018 budget proposal that included massive cuts to Medicaid.

Doug Jones’s upset victory last night in Alabama’s Senate election has thrown a wrench in Ryan’s plans. Prior to the special election, Republicans held a slim majority of just two votes in the Senate. Now that this majority has fallen to one, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot afford to lose more than two Republican votes on any piece of legislation passed through reconciliation (even with Mike Pence’s tie-breaker vote). And while Republican senators have voiced support for cuts to social welfare programs, these cuts are not popular among voters.

According to a Pew Research Center study from May, only 15 percent of Republicans said they would support a decrease in federal spending on Medicare. “I don’t know if there’s any appetite for true entitlement reform,” Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, told The Washington Post. With only one vote to lose after Jones is sworn in, McConnell and Ryan may have to abandon any hopes of an entitlement reform push, leaving a hole in their legislative agenda.

Donald Trump is a two-time loser.

Scrambling to distance himself from Roy Moore’s surprising loss to Doug Jones in Tuesday’s Senate election in Alabama, the president reminded Americans on Wednesday morning that he backed a different candidate in the Republican primary:

The implication here is that Trump tried to warn his party about Moore, but voters insisted on a doomed candidate. It’s much more complicated than that. Trump famously said he “might have made a mistake” while campaigning for GOP establishment favorite Luther Strange during the primary, when most of Trump’s base clearly backed Moore. In fact, the president expressed these misgivings at a rally for Strange, implicitly giving Trump voters permission to vote for Moore.

Trump was also Moore’s biggest cheerleader by the end of the general election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, another Republican who backed Strange earlier in the year, never fully supported Moore, who was credibly accused of molesting and preying on teenage girls. McConnell was hardly a profile in courage—he refused to disavow Moore and said “we’re going to let the people of Alabama decide”—but Trump went all out with an unambiguous endorsement in the last week.

As many journalists have noted, Trump thus managed to lose this election twice.

Steve Bannon’s war against the Republican Party is only going to get uglier.

Republican leaders are rightly angry at Bannon, who was perhaps the chief architect of last night’s defeat in Alabama. After all, it was Bannon who championed Roy Moore at the expense of the establishment favorite Luther Strange. Working behind the scenes, Bannon also seems to have convinced Donald Trump to endorse Moore once he became the GOP nominee. Peter King channeled many Republican bigwigs when he took Moore’s loss as a chance to go after Bannon:

The good news for Democrats is that Bannon has every intention of sticking around and continuing to foment internal Republican strife:

Bannon has two excuses to keep him going. One is that Moore’s defeat isn’t Bannon’s fault since Bannon actually preferred another candidate:

And if that doesn’t work, he can always blame Mitch McConnell and the Republican establishment for their insufficient enthusiasm for Moore, as Bannon already indicated he would do in the rally for Moore on the eve of the election.

Roy Moore’s stunning loss spells doom for Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Democrat Doug Jones was elected to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, as Alabama voters rejected Republican nominee Roy Moore, a political extremist and credibly accused child molester. Jones’s win is a crushing defeat for the president, who emerged as Moore’s biggest cheerleader in the final days of the campaign, and for Republicans in the Senate, whose margin in the chamber has narrowed to 51-49.

This is an unthinkable victory for progressives. If a pro-choice liberal like Jones can win in Alabama, one of the reddest states in the country, there’s no telling what Democrats can achieve in the 2018 midterm elections. While most if not all GOP candidates next year won’t have baggage as severe as Moore’s, they will be saddled with the tarnished brand of a party led by an accused sexual harasser.

Jones is proof that Democrats can compete and win anywhere, and that the backlash against Trump is massive and growing. But his win is also a triumph for the state of Alabama, which gave the nation Attorney General Jeff Sessions and George Wallace. But in this crucial moment, in defiance of history, voters elected a deeply good man who successfully prosecuted Ku Klux Klan members who murdered four black girls in the Birmingham church bombing of 1963. It’s unquestionably the Trump resistance’s biggest victory yet.

NOAA: The Arctic shows “no sign” of returning to a “reliably frozen region.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual Arctic Report Card on Tuesday, and boy is it not great. Some key findings:

  • The environmental system in the Arctic has reached a “new normal.” Atmospheric temperatures are rising at double the rate of the rest of the planet and ice is consistently decreasing in extent and thickness. The polar region shows “no sign of returning to [the] reliably frozen region of recent past decades.”
  • Arctic tundra is experiencing “record permafrost warming.” Permafrost contains huge amounts of frozen greenhouse gases, and when it melts, it releases those gases into the atmosphere, further worsening global warming.
  • Sea ice is declining and atmospheric temperatures are increasing rapidly. Both phenomena are happening at rates “higher than at any other time in the last 1,500 years, and likely longer than that.”
  • The ocean is getting hotter. In the polar Barents and Chukchi seas, ocean water was a scalding 7 degrees Fahrenheit higher than just a few decades ago.

This report is serious business. It is a peer-reviewed document that includes the work of 85 scientists across 12 countries. It is also a government report—meaning it’s the product of President Donald Trump’s administration. Trump is a climate science denier, meaning he doesn’t think any of this is real. In fact, most people Trump has appointed to run the government don’t think any of this is real.

At least one of Trump’s appointees does, though: Retired Rear Adm. Tim Gallaudet, the acting administrator of NOAA, who helped unveil the report card at the American Geophysical Union annual conference on Tuesday. According to The Washington Post, Gallaudet said the findings “directly relate to the priorities of this administration,” which are protecting national security and economic security. Both are clearly impacted by these findings, as melting ice produces new naval pathways through the region and thawing permafrost worsens one of the world’s biggest economic threats.

But Trump is doing nothing about climate change—in fact, he appears to be doing everything he can to undo progress on reducing emissions. If national and economic security are Trump’s priorities, perhaps he should start listening to his own scientists.