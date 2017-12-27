Menu
Joe Skipper/Getty

No, the Niger ambush is not “Trump’s Benghazi.”

In early October, four American soldiers were killed in an ambush by a small band of Islamic State militants during a mission in Niger. But much remains unknown about what happened. For instance, how did Sergeant La David Johnson get separated from his unit, and why did it take two days to find his body? Was he killed in the ambush, or captured alive and later executed? These and other questions may be answered when the Department of Defense completes its investigation.

In the meantime, Frederica Wilson, a Democratic congresswoman from Florida, is validating one of the Republicans’ most disingenuous partisan stunts in recent memory: the Benghazi hearings. “The American people need to know what happened to Sgt. La David Johnson. And I think that his family needs to know what happened to Sgt. La David Johnson,” Wilson said on The Washington Post’s “Cape Up” podcast. “It’s sort of like a coverup. And from the very beginning, I was calling it ‘Mr. Trump’s Benghazi.’”

Wilson is a longtime friend of the Johnson family, as well as their U.S. representative, so she’s right to seek answers for them. But there is no evidence yet of a coverup. Worse, she is implying that there was a government coverup of the 2012 Benghazi attack, as many on the right wrongly claimed. Even House Republicans, who spent two years and $7 million investigating Benghazi eventually concluded that it wasn’t a coverup and that Hillary Clinton, the secretary of state at the time of the attack, was not at fault.

There can be only two interpretations of Wilson’s comment then: Either she misunderstands what really happened in Benghazi, which would be inexcusable for someone who served in Congress during Republicans’ Benghazi hysteria, or she cynically appealed to misconceptions about Benghazi in a bad-faith attempt to smear the president. Either way, she just validated one of Republicans’ most cynical ploys of the Obama era.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The Republican Party doesn’t know where to go after tax reform.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, having fulfilled one of his long-term goals by passing tax reform, is now after his white whale: entitlement reform. Despite numerous promises not to touch popular programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security in order to pay for a deficit-busting tax plan, Ryan began laying the groundwork for social spending cuts weeks before President Donald Trump signed the Tax Reform and Jobs Act into law. “We’re going to have to get back next year at entitlement reform, which is how you tackle the debt and the deficit,” Ryan said in early December. “Frankly, it’s the health care entitlements that are the big drivers of our debt, so we spend more time on the health care entitlements—because that’s really where the problem lies, fiscally speaking.”

But other Republican leaders are pumping the breaks. Trump has indicated that he would like to turn to infrastructure, citing the possibility for bipartisan legislation. And Mitch McConnell, Ryan’s counterpart in the Senate, told reporters that entitlement reform will only happen with bipartisan support. “The sensitivity of entitlements is such that you almost have to have a bipartisan agreement in order to achieve a result,” McConnell told reporters last week. A number of Republican senators, including Shelley Moore Capito, Dean Heller, and Jeff Flake either changed the subject when asked about entitlement reform or insisted that it be bipartisan.

There’s simply no way that bipartisan entitlement reform is going to happen. Given the number of narrow party-line votes held in the Senate in 2017, it seems more likely that the insistence on bipartisanship is a polite way of telling Ryan that the issue is too politically sensitive in an election year. Of course, tax reform passed both the House and the Senate on a party-line vote, despite being hugely unpopular.

The division on entitlement reform also points to a larger issue facing the GOP as 2018 approaches: Republicans just aren’t sure what to do next. Some are confident that a bipartisan infrastructure bill is possible, but there is considerable distance between Republican and Democratic proposals—the Republican plan, as it has stood for the last year, essentially amounts to another huge giveaway to corporations. Other Republicans, notably Senator Lindsey Graham, are insisting Republicans return to repealing Obamacare. With tax reform, Republicans were able to present a (more or less) united front. But now that the ink is dry on the tax bill, the party is once again divided.

JOHANNES EISELE/Getty

Trump is quietly cementing his bird-killing legacy.

The Washington Post revealed Tuesday that the Trump administration will no longer use the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) to punish energy companies for accidentally killing birds. A legal opinion from the Interior Department’s solicitor’s office says the administration believes the 100-year-old law—intended to protect birds from people—should no longer cover accidental deaths, including those caused by oil rigs, wind turbines, and other energy sources.

Interpreting the MBTA to apply to incidental or accidental actions hangs the sword of Damocles over a host of otherwise lawful and productive actions, threatening up to six months in jail and a $ 15,000 penalty for each and every bird injured or killed,” wrote principal deputy solicitor Daniel Jorjani. Before joining the administration, Jorjani “worked as general counsel for Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce, a project of the billionaire oil executives Charles G. and David H. Koch,” the Post notes.

Trump campaigned on protecting birds from energy sources—wind power, specifically. “The wind kills all your birds,” Trump, then the Republican nominee for president, told his supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania last year. (Wind energy does kill birds, but so does every other energy source at comparable rates.) And yet, since taking office, he’s allowed drilling within America’s largest bird nursery. He’s proposed weakening the environmental review of huge infrastructure projects, a process that protects birds. And he’s pushed pro-fossil fuel development policies that expand threats to bird habitats.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Obama remains oddly untroubled by Trump in public.

The former president’s first interview since leaving office was recorded nearly a year after the election of President Donald Trump—and yet, Obama is still refusing to speak directly about his successor. In a nearly 40-minute conversation with Prince Harry, broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday but recorded in September, Obama characteristically avoided mentioning Trump by name. And when he spoke indirectly of Trump, he did not sound alarmed.

Discussing social media, Obama said platforms like Twitter are making it so “people can have totally different realities ... cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases,” and added that it’s harder to be as obnoxious and cruel in person” as it is on the internet. Obama also rejected the notion that people should be pessimistic about the state of the world under Trump. “If I had to choose any time in history to be born, I’d choose now,” Obama said.

The closest the former president came to criticizing Trump was when Prince Harry asked how he felt when he passed the baton to the new president. Obama admitted he had “concerns about how the country moved forward,” then added, “But, over all, there was serenity there.” That’s an odd way to describe the very moment he handed over eight years of work to Trump, whose platform was to tear down everything Obama had built. Serenity is certainly not what most Obama supporters, and even many Republicans, felt at that time—or still to this day.

December 26, 2017

AFP/Getty

Donald Trump has spent a third of the year hanging out at his private clubs.

Trump routinely attacked President Barack Obama for taking too much time off, mocking his “work ethic” and suggesting that his golfing habit made him “worse than Carter.” But in his first year as president, Trump has had considerably more leisure time than his predecessor had: By the end of August, he had already taken three times as many vacation days as Obama did during the same period in his first term.

But the scandal here isn’t about the amount of Trump’s vacation time; even presidents need a break. The scandal is where he’s taken those vacations. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Trump has spent a third of his first year in office at properties he owns, including 40 days at his golf course in Bedminister, New Jersey, and 40 days at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. On the rare occasion he’s in Washington, D.C., for the weekend, he decamps to the Trump golf course in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

These vacations have cost taxpayers millions. Trump’s flights to Mar-a-Lago alone have cost at least $6 million, the Journal reported. And that number doesn’t include the high security costs these visits incur. CNN reported in October that the Secret Service was paying Trump tens of thousands of dollars in “hotel costs” over the course of the year to cover expenses at Mar-a-Lago.

Aside from the cost to taxpayers, these visits also create serious conflicts of interest. Mar-a-Lago, a private club, has doubled its initiation fee for new members to $200,000. Members of the club can expect to meet—and lobby—Trump on various issues, which makes that “initiation fee” look an awful lot like self-dealing.

U.S. Coast Guard/Getty

Trump might love oil even more than coal.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the Trump administration plans to relax safety regulations for offshore oil producers that were put in place after the historic BP oil spill in 2010. The action comes at the direct request of the oil industry, according to the Journal, which claims the rollback will save the industry “more than $900 million over the next 10 years.” Those savings will come from the elimination of “burdensome” safety requirements:

The proposed rule would relax requirements to stream real-time data on oil-production operations to facilities onshore, where they currently are available to be reviewed by government regulators. It also would strike a provision requiring third-party inspectors of critical equipment—like the blowout preventer that failed in the Deepwater Horizon case—be certified by [The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement].

This is just the latest regulatory rollback not only for the fossil fuel industry, but for oil in particular. The tax bill signed into law last week allows oil production in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, which had previously been off-limits due to dangerous, icy conditions and ecologically sensitive environment. The bill’s corporate tax cut is also expected to add $1 billion in profits to U.S. oil and gas exploration and production companies. And here’s a short list of other actions the Trump administration has taken at the oil industry’s request:

  • In February, Trump repealed a regulation that required oil companies to disclose any payments made to foreign governments.
  • Trump signed an executive order in April “to expand offshore drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans, as well as assess whether energy exploration can take place in marine sanctuaries in the Pacific and Atlantic.”
  • Regulations to reduce emissions of methane—a powerful greenhouse gas—were put on hold for one year while the Trump administration considers weakening or repealing them.
  • Trump’s Interior Department is speeding up the approval process for oil and gas companies that want to lease on public lands, and ordering more lease sales in general.
  • Upon taking office, Trump approved both the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. (The future Keystone XL remains unclear.)

Trump is bolstering coal as well as oil. His administration ended the moratorium on new coal leasing on public lands, for example, and is beginning to repeal numerous regulations on the disposal of toxic coal waste. But most of his environmental actions affect all fossil fuels, and the tax bill only included specific provisions to bolster oil; nothing there for coal. So while the president’s favorite public relations stunt may be parading coal miners in front of television cameras, his policies suggest what his favorite fossil fuel really is.

NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

Trump is “back to work,” which means he’s back to watching Fox and Friends and rage-tweeting.

Having saved Christmas, Trump on Monday night tweeted that “tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)!” True to his word, he was back to his old self on Tuesday morning, tweeting misinformation about Obamacare and the Russia investigation.

The GOP tax reform did not repeal Obamacare, as Trump has repeatedly claimed since the bill’s passage. The Affordable Care Act is still a law. The bill does zero out the penalty for failing to sign up, which may result in fewer people covered and higher premiums. But the individual mandate is just one part of a huge and complex law that includes Medicaid expansion, subsidies for people who buy coverage on the Obamacare exchanges, and strict coverage requirements for insurers. It will take a lot more than a weakened individual mandate to effectively repeal Obamacare.

Trump followed the above tweet with yet more falsehoods:

The Steele Dossier was not, as Trump claims, the basis for investigating potential collusion between his campaign and Russia during last year’s presidential campaign. The FBI has been investigating those possible ties since the summer of 2016. The dossier, which was published by BuzzFeed in January and remains largely unverified, did provide a roadmap for the FBI’s investigation, resulting in guilty pleas from former Trump campaign advisers Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn.

But Trump may have an ulterior motive in misrepresenting the origins of the investigation. Republicans are publicly trying to discredit Mueller’s investigation, and a “group of House Republicans has gathered secretly for weeks in the Capitol in an effort to build a case that senior leaders of the Justice Department and FBI improperly—and perhaps criminally—mishandled the contents” of the Steele dossier, according to Politico. So Trump is really just pushing the party line, one that’s sure to grow even louder in 2018.

Jim Watson/Getty

Orrin Hatch doesn’t seem to realize his hometown paper hates him.

On Monday, the 83-year-old Republican senator from Utah was named “Utahn of the Year” by The Salt Lake Tribune, the state’s largest daily newspaper. Hatch celebrated the news on Twitter, while also suggesting that the state’s lieutenant governor, Spencer Cox, and Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert were deserving of the honor:

It would appear that Hatch did not read the paper’s accompanying editorial, in which the Tribune explained that this annual designation is for the person who has “had the biggest impact. For good or for ill.” The editors then made clear that, in Hatch’s case, it was for ill:

The selection of Sen. Orrin G. Hatch as the 2017 Utahn of the Year has little to do with the fact that, after 42 years, he is the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history, that he has been a senator from Utah longer than three-fifths of the state’s population has been alive.

It has everything to do with recognizing:

—Hatch’s part in the dramatic dismantling of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

—His role as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee in passing a major overhaul of the nation’s tax code.

—His utter lack of integrity that rises from his unquenchable thirst for power.

It’s possible that Hatch only read an accompanying straight news article about his selection, which noted Hatch’s “big wins” in 2017: his role in shrinking two national monuments in Utah, pushing through the Republican tax bill, and eliminating Obamacare’s individual mandate. “This is pretty hard to beat, I have to admit,” Hatch told the paper about the year he’d had.

The Tribune’s editorial board, however, used those “wins” to make a case for Hatch to retire. “It would be good for Utah if Hatch, having finally caught the Great White Whale of tax reform, were to call it a career,” it read. “If he doesn’t, the voters should end it for him.”

Update: Hatch spokesman Matt Whitlock said in an email that his boss’ tweet “was tongue-in-cheek,” adding, “Everyone celebrates Christmas differently. We all sincerely hope the members of the Salt Lake Tribune editorial board find joy this holiday season in something beyond baselessly attacking the service and integrity of someone who given 40 years for the people of Utah, and served as one of the most effective lawmakers of all time.”

December 22, 2017

ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

The National Park Service has scrubbed 92 documents about climate change from its website.

The documents, which described the climate action plans for nearly 100 parks that are members of the agency’s Climate Friendly Parks program, disappeared from an NPS webpage by Wednesday, according to the Environmental Data and Governance Initiative. The page now says, “These documents are temporarily unavailable for download while we work to make them compliant with newly revised 2018 federal accessibility standards.”

Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, federal agencies have been deleting many mentions of climate change from their websites. However, as Vox reported, there is “plenty of language that still acknowledges humanity’s impact on the climate and the imperative to combat it.” That included this page on the NPS website, which describes how “rapid climate change challenges national parks in ways we’ve never seen before.” Though the climate action plans are gone from the NPS website, there’s no indication that the Climate Friendly Parks program is going to end.

NPS did not respond to a request for comment, but Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who oversees NPS, is a known climate-change denier who reportedly is silencing mentions of climate change. Last month, after the Joshua Tree National Park tweeted that an “overwhelming consensus—over 97%—of climate scientists agree that human activity is the driving force behind today’s rate of global temperature increase,” he brought the superintendent of the park from California to D.C. just to reprimand him, according to The Hill. Zinke didn’t formally discipline David Smith, but “made it clear to Smith that the Trump administration doesn’t want national parks to put out official communications on climate change,” the report stated.

December 21, 2017

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

It didn’t take long for corporations to take advantage of the tax bill for PR.

Hours after the House and Senate passed a tax bill that dramatically reduced the corporate tax rate, a slew of corporations, including Boeing, AT&T, Wells Fargo, and Comcast, announced bonuses, increased wages, and capital expenditure increases. The move was greeted by Republicans and others in the business community as proof that the tax bill wouldn’t just go to paying for stock buybacks—it would trickle down to workers, just as the GOP promised. “This is exciting stuff. This is good. This is not just a whole bunch of guys saying I can buy back a lot of stock here and jazz up my numbers through financial engineering,” banking analyst Dick Bove told CNBC. “This is a bunch of business leaders saying we can use this tax benefit to grow our company, keep our loyal employees and assist the community.”

But that’s not what’s really happening. The moves announced yesterday were all in the works before the tax bill passed. Wells Fargo, for instance, has announced similar minimum wage increases for the last two years; other changes would have been negotiated with unions and would have been in the works for quite a while. By announcing these changes now, these corporations will gain favor with the Trump administration and the GOP and some good PR.

And that good PR may come in handy down the line, when it becomes clear that the promises of trickle down growth never materialize. Aside from having nothing to do with the passage of the tax bill, this level of spending—$1,000 bonuses, for example—are a drop in the bucket, compared to the windfall these corporations can expect. And they won’t use that new money to invest in workers or infrastructure. They’ll use it to buy back stock and jazz up numbers through financial engineering.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Bannon will make us nostalgic for President Trump.

You would think that helping elect Trump as president would be achievement enough for the former White House adviser. But Bannon, as Gabriel Sherman reveals in a eye-opening Vanity Fair profile, has an ever bigger goal in mind: becoming president himself. The thought of Bannon, who has no previous political experience, winning the presidency might sound absurd. But after Trump, anything is possible.

One big reason Bannon wants to run is that he feels the Trump revolution has been squashed by the Republican establishment, led by Mitch McConnell. Running for president would be part of a wider program to get Trump-style insurgents to conquer the GOP. In Sherman’s account, Bannon also comes across as an autodidactic know-it-all who hates to play second fiddle. As Sherman reports:

In October, Bannon called an adviser and said he would consider running for president if Trump doesn’t run for re-election in 2020. Which Bannon has told people is a realistic possibility....

While Bannon praised Trump during our conversations—he said he’s the best orator since William Jennings Bryan—he doesn’t deny he was unhappy in the White House. “It was always a job,” he said. “I realize in hindsight I was just a staffer, and I’m not a good staffer. I had influence, I had a lot of influence, but just influence.”

If he becomes president, Bannon will have a lot more than just influence.