Instead of criticizing Donald Trump for “s—hole”-gate, Republicans are covering for him.

On Thursday, in a meeting with senators about a possible immigration bill, Trump asked why the United States was letting in people from “shithole countries,” including Haiti and unspecified African nations, and not from countries like Norway. In response to the subsequent furor, Trump denied that he made the comment, which caused a number of senators to speak out on Friday. “He said these hate-filled things, and he said them repeatedly,” said Senator Dick Durbin, who was in the room with Trump. “I cannot believe that in the history of the White House in that Oval Office any president has ever spoken the words that I personally heard the president speak yesterday.”

A number of Republicans, notably John McCain, have criticized Trump’s comments. And Tim Scott told the press that Lindsey Graham, who was in the room, told him that reports of Trump’s comments were “basically accurate.” But two Republican senators, Tom Cotton and David Perdue, are covering for Trump:

This does not deny that Trump used the term “shithole countries.” But it nevertheless exists to muddy the waters and to give Trump’s denial a degree of credibility. Cotton and Perdue, both immigration hardliners, have had the president’s backing in recent weeks as they have pushed for a tough immigration bill that would dramatically reduce legal immigration and family reunification. This non-denial denial looks to be an attempt to shield the president from criticism—and keep his support for their bill.

Donald Trump is going to end this week with a report that an adult film star was paid off to keep quiet about their affair.

One month before the 2016 election, Stephanie Clifford, also known by her stage name Stormy Daniels, was paid $130,000 in hush money as part of a non-disclosure agreement that barred her from speaking about a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Friday afternoon.

The alleged encounter occurred at a Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament, over a year after Trump married Melania Trump. Back in October 2016, adult film star Jessica Drake came forward at a news conference and alleged that Trump had kissed her without consent at the same 2006 golf tournament.

Michael Cohen, the longtime Trump lawyer who reportedly arranged the $130,000 transaction said in a statement to the Journal, “President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.” He also attached a statement signed by “Stormy Daniels” denying that an affair had taken place and that she had received hush money. The Journal reported that Clifford did not respond to requests for comment.

Although there is no evidence that this alleged encounter was non-consensual, the agreement reportedly was reached as then-candidate Trump was facing a deluge of sexual assault allegations. In October 2016, the infamous Access Hollywood footage was released, in which Trump admitted to groping women without their consent.

The problem with Trump’s “s—hole” remark isn’t the profanity.

On Thursday, in a meeting with Senate leaders, the president reportedly questioned why the United States should offer immigration protections to people coming from “shithole” countries, including Haiti and unnamed African nations, instead of people coming from Norway. “Why do we want people from Haiti here?” he reportedly said. Last month, Trump also claimed that all Haitian immigrants have AIDS and argued that we shouldn’t let people from Nigeria into the country because they would “never go back to their huts” after experiencing the wonders of America. On Friday morning, Trump denied using the word “shithole”:

The issue here is not the president’s use of profanity, however. His comments contradict the White House’s insistence that what it is advocating is a merit-based immigration system. After all, Norway is a nationality, not a job or a skill. The president’s comments reveal that the immigration policies he’s advocating are, at root, racist.

Typically, the president’s staff believe this racism will resonate with his base.

January 11, 2018

Don’t expect fireworks from Steve Bannon’s closed-door interview on Capitol Hill next week.

The former Trump adviser has hired a lawyer and is scheduled to answer questions before the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors on Tuesday. Committee members had asked Bannon last month to voluntarily testify as part of their ongoing probe into Russian meddling during the 2016 presidential election. Some liberal pundits are grabbing the popcorn:

What will Bannon be able to tell investigators, though? The right-wing media executive worked in the White House during Trump’s dismissal of FBI Director James Comey last May, making him a potential witness in an obstruction-of-justice case against the president. But Bannon didn’t join the Trump campaign until August 2016, well after some of the most scrutinized discussions and meetings about Russia. That includes the infamous Trump Tower meeting in July 2016 between Donald Trump, Jr., Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, campaign manager Paul Manafort, and a Russian lawyer who purportedly offered damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

In interviews made public last week in excerpts from reporter Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury, Bannon described that meeting as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.” He also suggested the president’s eldest son would “crack like an egg” under questioning about those events. Trump responded by publicly excommunicating “Sloppy Steve,” and Bannon was forced to step down as CEO of Breitbart News at the behest of right-wing patron Rebekah Mercer. Nonetheless, Bannon has continued to declare his “unwavering” support for Trump’s “efforts to make America great again.”

The real resistance to offshore drilling might come from oil companies.

President Donald Trump’s decision to allow offshore drilling along most of America’s coasts is proving unpopular with Democratic and Republican governors alike. Florida Governor Rick Scott, a Republican expected to run for U.S. Senate this year, announced his opposition on Twitter and asked to meet with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. After that meeting, Zinke announced that Florida would be exempt from offshore drilling because the state “is unique and its coasts are heavily reliant on tourism as an economic driver.” Now, other states are asking for relief, too.

But state leaders aren’t the only ones cool to Trump’s decision. As Axios reported on Thursday, “BP CEO Bob Dudley showed a muted appetite for pursuing drilling in new areas off America’s coast.” While BP is trying to reduce oil exploration in the wake of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, Amy Harder writes, Dudley’s caution is likely shared by other major oil companies” because of four factors: the low price of oil, the high cost of offshore oil exploration and drilling, the industry focus on inland oil and natural gas, and the political, regulatory, and litigation hurdles to offshore drilling. California, for instance, has “powerful legal tools to head off new offshore development,” according to The Los Angeles Times. Ralph Faust, former general counsel for the California Coastal Commission, told the paper. “I don’t think there’s any reasonable chance that there will be any leasing or drilling along the coast.”

Missouri’s Republican governor is admitting an affair after allegedly threatening to blackmail the woman.

TV news station KMOV in St. Louis reportedly has obtained a tape of a woman telling her then-husband she had a sexual encounter with Governor Eric Greitens in which he bound and blindfolded her. Describing the episode, the woman says, “I saw a flash through the blindfold and he said, ‘You’re never going to mention my name, otherwise there will be pictures of me everywhere.’” She says she and Greitens met because she used to cut his hair.

The woman’s ex-husband had recorded the conversation without her consent, and she isn’t commenting on the record. Her ex-husband told KMOV the recording was made shortly after the sexual encounter in early 2015. He said he came forward hoping to get ahead of the story after he was contacted by law enforcement and the media. “He took a picture of my wife naked as blackmail. There is no worse person,” the man said of Greitens. He added, “I think it’s as bad as it gets. It’s as bad as it gets when someone takes advantage of something.” (In the recorded conversation, the woman says Greitens apologized after the encounter and claimed to have deleted the photo.)

The governor is admitting the affair, releasing a joint statement with his wife saying they “dealt with this together honestly and privately.” Greitens’s lawyer, James Bennett, denied the allegation of blackmail in a statement tweeted by the governor.

Trump’s embarrassing FISA tweets show that Republicans are simply ignoring him.

This morning, shortly after Fox & Friends aired a segment urging him not to reauthorize FISA’s warrentless wiretapping program, President Trump claimed that the program was used to spy on him and his campaign:

According to Axios, GOP leaders were “horrified” by the tweet, in part because the Trump administration had been urging congressional leaders to reauthorize the program. In fact, the administration reaffirmed its support for it in a statement last night.

Less than two hours after sending the tweet, Trump clumsily walked it back:

Trump’s FISA tweets betray a deep ignorance of the program, suggesting that he is getting his policy briefings not from White House staffers, but from television. They also suggest that the president is out of step with the rest of his administration.

But GOP leaders have simply gotten used to this dynamic. In another White House, this lack of message discipline—the president contradicting a policy priority being pushed by his own administration—would be huge news. A source close to GOP leaders told Axios, “I have decided that the only way to stay sane in Trump’s Washington is to ignore everything he says.” That’s what Republican leaders are doing now.

January 10, 2018

Now that Steve Bannon is gone, is Stephen Miller calling the shots?

On Tuesday, Bannon’s fall from grace was complete. In less than a week he lost pretty much everything that made him powerful: his connection to the president, the financial support of the Mercer family, his job at Breitbart. Even Bannon’s proteges, most notably Miller, appeared to turn their back on him. In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Miller said that Bannon’s comments to Michael Wolff were “grotesque” and referred to his former mentor as “an angry, vindictive person.”

But while Bannon might be out of the White House, Bannonism still lives in the Trump administration. Even as Trump made public shows of bipartisan dealmaking on immigration, Bannon’s anti-immigrant, take-no-prisoners approach is still very much driving policy.

On Wednesday, McClatchy reported that Republican congressional negotiators have identified Miller as a key roadblock in making a deal with Democrats to prevent hundreds of thousands of DREAMers from being deported. “It’s no secret that he’s an obstacle to getting anything done on immigration,” a Republican House member said. These Republicans blame Miller for making unreasonable demands in exchange for protections for DREAMers and for “coordinating with outside advocacy groups that oppose their efforts.” Miller, it seems, is single-handedly trying to prevent a deal that most Democrats and Republicans want—as does most of the country.

A federal court has delivered a big blow to partisan gerrymandering.

A panel of three judges struck down North Carolina’s 2016 congressional map as unconstitutional on Tuesday—the first time a federal court had done so as a result of a partisan gerrymander. The plaintiffs claimed that the gerrymandered map was in violation of both the First Amendment and the Equal Protection Clause. Judge James Wynn Jr. agreed, writing that the GOP-led state legislature had been “motivated by invidious partisan intent.” The court ordered the state’s General Assembly to redraw the boundaries by January 24.

The state has a history of drawing unconstitutional congressional borders. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that two of North Carolina’s congressional districts, drawn in 2011, were racially gerrymandered. But it has not yet ruled on the constitutionality of partisan gerrymandering, which critics say subverts the will of voters by concentrating those of particular persuasions in certain districts.

The high court, however, has two such cases on its docket, one from Wisconsin and a second from Maryland. Chief Justice John Roberts has voiced concerns about the judicial branch wading into political territory, calling the issue “sociological gobbledygook.” However, swing vote Justice Anthony Kennedy is thought to be sympathetic to the argument that partisan gerrymandering is unconstitutional.

January 09, 2018

Steve Bannon is unemployed.

As the CEO of Donald Trump’s president campaign in 2016, Bannon was undoubtedly one of the main architects of victory. But Bannon mistook his major role in history as proof that he was an indispensable figure, the power behind the throne whom Trump and Republicans would rely on to win future elections. Intoxicated by his own mythology even after he was fired from the White House, Bannon told reporter Michael Wolff that a meeting Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner took with Russian officials was “treasonous.” This was a sin against the family, and as such unforgivable.

Now, the New York Times is reporting that Bannon is stepping down as CEO of Breitbart News, a move forced by billionaire financier and Breitbart stakeholder Rebekah Mercer. (Breitbart confirmed that Bannon has “stepped down.”) The lesson, at least in the short term, is that Trump’s cult of personality is the dominant force in the Republican Party. No one, not even one of the key authors of Trumpism, can challenge Trump without punishment from the party and its donor class.

Donald Trump’s push to build the Wall is getting desperate.

A border wall dividing the United States and Mexico was the signature promise of Trump’s 2016 campaign. While there is no evidence that such a wall would hinder undocumented immigrants from entering the country, it was a powerful symbol for Trump and his supporters, a rebuke to those who had abandoned “common sense” in favor of “political correctness” when dealing with immigration.

But Trump has gained little traction in his attempts to get Congress to fund the project. The administration is now engaging in a risky dealmaking strategy to trade wall funding for the codification of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which would allow some 800,000 DREAMers to remain in the United States. Furthermore, on Tuesday, the administration reportedly signaled that it would accept cuts or delays to funding for “border surveillance, radar technology, patrol boats, and customs agents” in order to pay for a wall. The New York Times noted that all of these are “proven security measures that officials and experts have said are more effective than building a wall along the Mexican border.”

These changes are a bit strange, given that some Democrats have signaled that they would be willing to increase funding for some of these programs to prevent DREAMers from being deported. But the Trump administration seems willing to sacrifice proven anti-immigration programs to bolster symbolic ones.