We embarrassed ourselves in Davos.

President Donald Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum could have gone worse. To the surprise of many, Trump wasn’t as blustery or antagonistic as might have been expected at a meeting of mostly globalist world leaders. “Mr. Trump stuck to his script and paid the usual pleasantries to the hosts and guests,” the editorial board of the British newspaper The Independent noted. “His tone was soft, his words restrained, his body language relaxed: if he had been irritated by the business leaders, economists and assorted bureaucrats from around the globe, he did not show it.”

But Trump still embarrassed the United States, and he did it by what he didn’t say. The World Economic Forum is a place where international political and business leaders discuss the biggest problems facing the planet—and the biggest opportunities for economic solutions. Obviously, one of those problems is climate change. In 2017, the forum surveyed world leaders about their top five concerns, and four out of those five were climate-related. (The four were: extreme weather conditions, water shortages, major natural disasters, and the failure of climate-change efforts to make a difference.) And yet Trump did not mention climate change at all in his speech, neither as a problem nor an opportunity.

This isn’t necessarily surprising or unexpected. Trump ignores climate change every chance he gets. It doesn’t make it any less shameful that, at a global event where leaders are discussing how to solve a problem, the biggest historical contributor to that problem ignores it entirely.

Especially embarrassing is Trump’s failure to recognize climate solutions as economic opportunities—especially on a world stage where competitors are touting impressive successes in that arena. The delegation from China, for example, “seemed to preach climate action every chance it got,” according to The New York Times. President Xi Jinping, for example, “boasted that 70 percent of the 100 billion renminbi, or $14.6 billion, that [Chinese power company] China Guodian paid into new investments last year went to renewables like wind and solar.” And the president of Chinese food and agriculture giant Cofco “stunned environmental groups by announcing that the company would eliminate deforestation from its supply chain,” according to the Times. A representative from India’s government also said the country wanted a larger role in solving climate change.

Instead of announcements like that, however, the U.S. president gave a brief tirade against the “nasty, mean, and fake” news media and went on his way. The forum ended a few hours later.

Hillary Clinton reportedly protected an alleged sexual harasser on her 2008 campaign.

According to a New York Times report published Friday morning, Clinton knowingly shielded faith advisor Burns Strider against the recommendations of her own staff:

The complaint against Mr. Strider was made by a 30-year-old woman who shared an office with him. She told a campaign official that Mr. Strider had rubbed her shoulders inappropriately, kissed her on the forehead and sent her a string of suggestive emails, including at least one during the night, according to three former campaign officials familiar with what took place.

The complaint was taken to [Patti Solis] Doyle, the campaign manager, who approached Mrs. Clinton and urged that Mr. Strider, who was married at the time, be fired, according to the officials familiar with what took place. Mrs. Clinton said she did not want to, and instead he remained on her staff.

Strider’s victim, meanwhile, was moved to another job on the campaign. Strider not only kept his job, but retained his place in Clinton’s inner circle. The Times reports that in 2016, he got a new job working for David Brock at Correct the Record and American Bridge. He was fired from Correct the Record for “workplace issues, including allegations that he harassed a young female aide,” according to the Times.

During her second campaign for president, Strider made headlines for sending the candidate Bible verses every day; his influence was frequently cited as proof of Clinton’s Christian faith. Also in 2016, Politico reported that as secretary of state, Clinton directly helped Strider multiple times at his request:

He wrote an email directly to the secretary of state asking her to help the contractor—also a Clinton 2008 supporter—get “appropriate meetings” to try to snare two State Department contracts worth as much as $475 million for administrative support work.

...

In March 2011, he asked her to send a thank-you note to the Ploughshares Fund, and she told her aides to do so. Then, in May, he asked for introduction to an international agency, but the details were redacted. “I don’t know anyone but I’ll help if I can,” Clinton replied.

To summarize: Clinton ignored Strider’s alleged sexual harassment, moved his victim to a different a job on her campaign, then kept Strider in her orbit for years. It’s a damning story for an ostensibly feminist public figure—and it isn’t even the first time Clinton allegedly brushed aside such warnings. As the Times notes, Lena Dunham recently claimed that she informed Clinton during the 2016 race that Harvey Weinstein, a major Democratic fundraiser, was a “rapist.”

The Mueller investigation is still in danger.

On Thursday evening, The New York Times reported that Donald Trump in June 2017 tried to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, but backed down after White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to resign. The episode formed an eerie parallel to Watergate’s Saturday Night Massacre, with the country discovering last night that it narrowly escaped a historic constitutional crisis last summer.

The timing of the report, coming some seven months after the event, has led to speculation that someone close to the episode, perhaps McGahn himself, leaked to the Times in order to prevent Trump from firing Mueller now. The thinking is that the subsequent blowback will discourage Trump from doing so.

But if the leaker bought Mueller some time, the investigation is by no means safe. In addition to the possibility that Trump was on the verge of firing Mueller, there are signs that the Republican Party is preparing the groundwork for his ouster. Republicans have stepped up their efforts to discredit the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, seizing on anti-Trump text messages sent by a fired member of the Mueller investigation to claim that a sinister conspiracy to remove the president is underway. While Trump has publicly played nice with Mueller in recent days, this fevered activity on the right suggests that Republicans are preparing an all-out assault if the investigation to take a more serious turn.

Meanwhile, Republicans have dismissed the Times report as being a nothing-burger. After all, the president didn’t fire Mueller, so what’s the big deal? Then there are people like Sean Hannity, who said Trump had “the right” to ask questions about Mueller’s supposed conflicts of interest. If Trump thinks that he can weather the storm, the Times report might end up being a catalyst for him to get rid of Mueller.

The Mueller investigation is, once again, in trouble. It seems that people inside the White House are doing what they can to preserve its integrity, but Republicans on the outside are doing everything but.

Trump nearly sparked a constitutional crisis in June.

The New York Times reported tonight that the president ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller last summer, only to back down after White House Counsel Don McGahn refused to pass along the order to Justice Department and threatened to resign in protest. Trump also weighed removing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein from his post and installing Rachel Brand, the department’s third-in-command, to oversee Mueller.

Even by the Russia investigation’s standards, Thursday night’s revelation was a bombshell. It evoked the nadir of the Watergate crisis, when Richard Nixon ordered Attorney General Elliot Richardson to fire Watergate prosecutor Archibald Cox. Richardson and his deputy William Ruckelshaus resigned rather than carry out the order, but Solicitor General Robert Bork eventually complied. The episode helped turn Congress and the American public against Nixon and accelerated the end of his presidency.

By not ousting Mueller, then, Trump avoided perhaps the worst political crisis faced by any president since the 1970s. His rationale, according to the Times, centered around three exceptionally weak claims that Mueller has a conflict of interest:

First, he claimed that a dispute years ago over fees at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., had prompted Mr. Mueller, the F.B.I. director at the time, to resign his membership. The president also said Mr. Mueller could not be impartial because he had most recently worked for the law firm that previously represented the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Finally, the president said, Mr. Mueller had been interviewed to return as the F.B.I. director the day before he was appointed special counsel in May.

Mueller reportedly learned about the attempted effort to remove him while interviewing White House staffers last year. Its public disclosure comes as he and Trump’s lawyers negotiate a formal interview with the president, which could occur in the next few weeks. Many of Mueller’s questions are expected to center on whether Trump obstructed justice by firing former FBI Director James Comey last year—a question that will be even harder for the president to explain away after tonight’s news.

No, Al Gore did not “defend” Donald Trump’s solar tariffs.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, the former vice president and current climate crusader spoke about Trump’s recent decision to place tariffs on imports of solar energy equipment. That decision was widely condemned by most environmentalists and renewable energy advocates, who argued the tariff would make panels more expensive, and therefore decrease demand for solar energy in America and risk 88,000 jobs in the solar industry.

Gore, however, said the decision could have been way worse. “I don’t typically defend [Trump],” Gore said. “I will say, in this case, [the decision] really did not start with him.” Gore was referring to the fact that Trump’s decision was made in response to a petition by two U.S.-based solar manufacturing companies. Those companies wanted the U.S. to levy steep tariffs on solar imports, and wanted those tariffs to remain in place for a long time. But the administration chose to levy a 30 percent tariff on solar products, and phase out the tariff over four years. “[The administration] chose a kind of midpoint in the range of alternatives,” Gore said. “It could have been handled differently, should have been handled differently, but it’s not an utter catastrophe.”

Gore used the word “defend,” and myriad headlines on Thursday took this literally. “Gore defends Trump solar tariffs decision,” Politico’s story read. Near-identical headlines appeared in CNBC, Fox, and Axios. Axios even called Gore’s remarks “a rare sign of agreement between Gore, one of the most outspoken advocates for acting on climate change, and Trump.” Drudge ran with it as well, and added an exclamation point, because gosh darn, it’s so crazy that Gore and Trump agree on environmental things now.

But this is not a sign of agreement, and Gore and Trump don’t agree on environmental things. While Gore may have used the word “defend,” he explicitly said Trump’s decision was detrimental to the solar industry—he merely added that it could have been worse, and that Trump did not make this decision alone. Gore’s people agree. “In his remarks, Mr. Gore made clear that he disagrees with the outcome of this decision,” Gore’s communication’s director Nick Conger told me in an email. “He believes strongly that American leaders should be embracing the growth of solar energy in the U.S.”

If Trump has nothing to hide, why are Republicans undermining the Russia investigation?

On Wednesday, before flying to Davos, the president told reporters at the White House that he would happily testify under oath to special counsel Robert Mueller. “I am looking forward to it, actually,” Trump said. “Here is the story: There has been no collusion whatsoever. There is no obstruction whatsoever. And I am looking forward to it.”

Trump also tried to spin the many actions he has taken to hobble the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. “Now they’re saying, ‘Oh, well, did he fight back?’” Trump said of Mueller’s investigation. “You fight back, ‘Oh, it’s obstruction.’” In other words, the president’s political opponents are willfully misconstruing his combative nature as being criminal.

Of course, there is a growing body of evidence that Trump has obstructed justice. Trump admitted that he fired James Comey as FBI director because of “this Russia thing.” Trump has admitted that he believes Attorney General Jeff Sessions should have done more to protect him, and reportedly implored the White House counsel to convince Sessions not to recuse himself from the investigation. Trump made matters worse by telling the Russian ambassador that firing Comey had taken the pressure off, as well as by constantly tweeting that the investigation is a “witch hunt.”

As he prepares to talk to Mueller, Trump’s posture is that he has nothing to hide, even though many of his aides are reportedly worried about his penchant for lying. But congressional Republicans are actively working to muddy the waters in anticipation of an obstruction charge. Republicans have taken to cable news to insist that the FBI and Mueller are engaged in a conspiracy to undermine the president’s legitimacy. “Using the Clinton-Starr playbook, kill the special investigator and obfuscate the charge,” a Trump adviser told Axios’s Mike Allen. “This is the Government against the People’s President. It is an easy narrative.”

This is the Republican strategy, at least for now. Trump says he is willing to cooperate with the investigation, while his allies do everything they can to undermine it.

Donald Rumsfeld’s brain belongs in a museum.

In perhaps his most famous quote, President George W. Bush’s defense secretary said, “There are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns—the ones we don’t know we don’t know.” Well, Americans know a bit more about Rumsfeld’s tenure as of Wednesday, when the National Security Archive released a trove of his internal memos obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

These documents don’t rise to the level of his unintentional poetry. (He’s more of a spoken-word poet than a writer.) Yet they certainly offer a window into his unique mind:

And it wouldn’t be the Bush administration without a pronunciation guide:

You can search more than 900 pages of these memos here.

The Democratic Party still doesn’t get grassroots politics.

Would-be Democratic politicians have to fight their own party before they ever get a chance to fight Donald Trump, The Intercept reported on Tuesday. In the face of a groundswell of interest in politics, the DCCC is still reluctant to back populist candidates, and its fundraising tactics sometimes resemble those of the average multi-level marketing pyramid scheme:

In order to establish whether a person is worthy of official backing, DCCC operatives will “rolodex” a candidate, according to a source familiar with the procedure. On the most basic level, it involves candidates being asked to pull out their smartphones, scroll through their contacts lists, and add up the amount of money their contacts could raise or contribute to their campaigns. If the candidates’ contacts aren’t good for at least $250,000, or in some cases much more, they fail the test, and party support goes elsewhere.

The DCCC disputes this characterization of its recruitment process. But the party lags far behind the GOP in fundraising, so it’s not difficult to imagine the DCCC resorting to these measures. The Intercept goes on, quoting Michael Rosenow, the campaign manager for Minnesota’s Jeff Erdmann:

“It’s been weird for Jeff,” said Rosenow, who was there for the July 10 meeting. “The first question out of her mouth was, ‘How much will you raise?’”

They had raised $30,000 by that point, a figure that Ritner deemed unimpressive. (By the end of December, the campaign had raised around $115,000, according to Rosenow.)

That’s not very much,” Rosenow recalls Ritner saying. “Really all we care about is, the more money you raise, the more you can get your message out.”

Money, of course, greases the wheels of politics. But where does this leave candidates from marginalized backgrounds? And how does the Democratic Party harness the energy that’s out there? When you also consider the party has largely failed to invest in state parties as promised, it all casts serious doubts on the party’s efforts to rebuild itself.

The drip, drip, drip, of the Mueller investigation is starting to get to Republicans.

The last few days have quietly brought a number of potentially monumental developments in the probe. Last week, Mueller interviewed Attorney General Jeff Sessions—the first cabinet member to speak to the special counsel. Rick Gates, Paul Manafort’s longtime lieutenant, has hired a white-collar attorney, a move that signals that he may be cooperating with Mueller’s team. And on Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that Mueller was seeking an interview with President Trump to ask him about the firings of James Comey and Michael Flynn. The president’s team is wary of granting such an interview, given their boss’s penchant for lying and hyperbole.

There have been other, related revelations as well. Trump in May 2017 reportedly demanded that then–acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe tell him who he voted for. Sessions has also reportedly pushed new FBI Director Christopher Wray to fire McCabe, who is now his deputy. And, amid all of this pressure, Wray reportedly threatened to resign. Nearly all of these stories have come out in the past three days.

There are signs that Mueller is homing in on a possible obstruction charge against the president. There are also signs that he’s looking at the president’s actions after the firing of James Comey, a longer timeframe than was initially assumed.

Mueller’s actions are provoking furious reaction on the right. Ever since it was reported that Mueller had interviewed Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon, Republicans have been insisting that a memo written by Representative Devin Nunes detailing FBI abuses be made public. Senator Ron Johnson is claiming that an FBI “secret society” is leading a deep state charge against the president. And Republicans of all stripes have seized on text messages sent by a member of Mueller’s team—who was fired after they were discovered—criticizing the president.

None of these points discredit the Mueller investigation. Instead, they seem to come from a growing panic as Mueller turns up the heat.

Donald Trump is afraid of the British press.

Bloomberg Politics reported a variety of embarrassing details on Wednesday about Trump’s dysfunctional relationship with British Prime Minister Theresa May. The two have “clashed repeatedly in public—over intelligence leaks after a terrorist attack in Manchester, the Iran nuclear deal, and most dramatically after the president tweeted a message from a British far-right anti-Muslim campaigner.” But the dynamic is apparently even worse behind the scenes, as the prime minister can’t get a word in edgewise during calls with the president:

May finds it almost impossible to make headway and get her points across, one person familiar with the matter said. Trump totally dominates the discussion, leaving the prime minister with five or ten seconds to speak before he interrupts and launches into another monologue.

Ignorant presidential mansplaining would be bad enough, but the most mortifying nugget in Bloomberg’s piece is how the president reportedly refused to make a trip across the pond because journalists in the United Kingdom were mean to him:

In one phone conversation during 2017, Trump complained to May over the criticism he’d been getting in British newspapers. Amid warnings that Trump would face protests in the streets when he arrived, he told the prime minister he would not be coming to the U.K. until she could promise him a warm welcome.

May responded to say such treatment was simply the way the British press operate, and there wasn’t much she could do. In the secure bunker underneath the prime minister’s office, her advisers listened in to the call in astonishment at Trump’s demand.

Britain has a standing offer to host Trump for an official state visit, but it sounds like neither the White House nor 10 Downing will be crushed if it doesn’t come together.

RIP, Ursula Le Guin.

The beloved writer died today at age 88. She was a pioneer of science fiction and fantasy, writing in those genres at a time when few women did and even fewer did so to acclaim. In doing so she changed the trajectory of literature as a whole, bringing those genres into mainstream respectability and acclaim.

Her innovations profoundly changed fantasy writing. She brought an anthropologist’s stance to her work, due partly to the influence of her father, the anthropologist Alfred Louis Kroeber. She built vivid and detailed worlds, notable for their departures from a tired fantasy trope: the European mirror world, evident in the books of J.R.R. Tolkien and George R.R. Martin.

Aside from her Orsinian Tales, which were set in a fictional small European country, Le Guin mostly looked beyond the continent for material. Her famous Earthsea books were set in a multicultural archipelago. Her heroes had dark skin. Her science fiction occurred in other contexts entirely, worlds where genders were fluid and socialist exiles lived on the moon. She also discarded the genre’s florid dialogue and sword-and-sorcery themes for terser language and more complex character development.

She was particularly adept at capturing the growing pains of adolescence. In A Wizard of Earthsea, her gifted protagonist, Ged, suffers from a near-fatal case of hubris that unleashes havoc on the world. The book is about redemption and self-realization, and the growing burdens of responsibility. I read it when I was eleven, and it changed me in ways no book ever had until I read its sequel, The Tombs of Atuan, and I was changed all over again.

In her later work, she used science fiction to tell deeply political stories. The Word for World is Forest is a condemnation of colonialism, a theme she frequently revisited in the Hainish cycle. The Eye of the Heron and The Dispossessed examine uprising and class conflict. The Left Hand of Darkness subverted gender. All of these books are relevant now, and they were all ahead of their time.

But Le Guin didn’t write political sermons. She simply understood that stories are intrinsically political, that being in the world is political. As she said in a speech to the National Book Awards in 2014:

Hard times are coming, when we’ll be wanting the voices of writers who can see alternatives to how we live now, can see through our fear-stricken society and its obsessive technologies to other ways of being, and even imagine real grounds for hope. We’ll need writers who can remember freedom—poets, visionaries—realists of a larger reality.

Books aren’t just commodities; the profit motive is often in conflict with the aims of art. We live in capitalism, its power seems inescapable—but then, so did the divine right of kings. Any human power can be resisted and changed by human beings. Resistance and change often begin in art. Very often in our art, the art of words.

Novelists are liars, and Le Guin was one of the most honest liars who ever lived. She could communicate terror and beauty in the same spare sentence, and create worlds that lived inside you. She was a writer who remembered freedom and our larger reality, and devoted her life to them. “I have given my love to what is worthy of love,” the character Arren tells Ged in The Farthest Shore. “Is that not the kingdom and the unperishing spring?”