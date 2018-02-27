Menu
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty

Trump may not know how obstruction of justice works.

It’s another day in the Trump administration, so the president is stringing together a series of tweets based on friendly Fox News programming about how he has not committed any crimes.

Mixing things up from his usual routine of live-tweeting Fox & Friends, Trump instead provided a kind of greatest hits collection of recent Fox News coverage of his administration. He strikes the familiar notes: that his campaign did not collude with Russia, that he did not obstruct justice as president, that Hillary Clinton is the real criminal, and, of course, WITCH HUNT.

But one point here stands out. Trump quotes Clinton-era special prosecutor Ken Starr saying that Trump did not obstruct justice because, as president, it was completely lawful for him to fire the FBI director. That may be true, but it is also not how obstruction of justice works. Trump absolutely could fire the FBI director for legitimate purposes. But as has been made fairly clear over the past year, the evidence suggesting that James Comey was fired for a legitimate reason is fairly thin, whereas there is a bulk of evidence—including the president’s own statements—suggesting he was fired for the explicit purpose of derailing the Russia investigation. Just because firing the FBI director is legal doesn’t necessarily mean that Trump didn’t commit a crime by firing the FBI director.

February 26, 2018

Scott Olson/Getty Images

It’s a big day for labor at the Supreme Court.

The Court will hear arguments in Janus v. AFSCME on Monday morning. As Rachel Cohen explained for The Intercept, the suit was originally filed by a public worker who objected to having union dues deducted from his paycheck. It is “a case experts have long predicted could strike a mortal blow to public sector unions”:

The plaintiff, an Illinois state worker named Mark Janus, has argued that he has a First Amendment right to avoid paying anything to a union that bargains on his behalf. With the current ideological leanings of the court, the plaintiff—and the conservative groups backing his lawsuit—face strong odds of victory.

Conservatives argue that AFSCME has violated Janus’s free speech rights: He has no option but to financially support the union. But there’s an important caveat. Janus may not want to pay dues to the union, but he still benefits from the union’s work, and he’ll continue to do so even if he wins the right to stop paying dues. A verdict in his favor, then, could starve public sector unions of funds, and weaken their ability to successfully bargain on behalf of public employees in states that haven’t already adopted right-to-work laws.

To better understand how right-to-work laws can harm public employees, take a look at West Virginia, where teachers and public workers are on day three of an illegal work stoppage. The state’s teachers rank 48th in the nation for pay. Additionally, state funding for its insurance plan for public employees hasn’t kept pace with inflation, meaning that it essentially cuts insurance coverage every year. If Janus goes badly, West Virginia’s woes could be harbingers of nationwide troubles to come.

February 23, 2018

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Trump’s CPAC speech was his new campaign slogan: “All I’ve done is keep my promises.”

On Friday morning, Axios’s Mike Allen argued that President Trump was stuck in the mud. The conflicts that define his presidency in February of 2018—fights over issues like trade, fights between staff members, the unending fight with the media—were all present exactly a year ago, in the early days of his presidency. “February 2018 is no different than February 2017,” Allen wrote.

Judging by the 77-minute speech that Trump gave at CPAC on Friday, it’s no different than February of 2016 either. Supporters chanted, “Lock her up.” Trump read from “The Snake,” and promised to build a wall. He re-litigated his feud with John McCain. He railed against the “crooked candidate” he ran against in 2016 and the “crooked media” that has been his primary foil. When he finally ended his speech, his 2016 campaign anthem, the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” blared from the speakers.

There were some new additions, of course. In response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Trump demanded that the government arm teachers and turn schools into fortresses to curb gun violence. “When we declare our schools to be gun-free zones, it just puts our students in far more danger,” Trump said. If school staff members in Parkland were armed, he said, “a teacher would’ve shot the hell out of [the shooter] before he even knew what happened.”

But for the most part, Trump was comfortably in campaign mode—ranting about Democrats, ranting about the Second Amendment, ranting about Hillary Clinton, ranting about the media. The main difference was that Trump is now touting the message he will use as he heads into 2020: that he has kept his promises.

Well, in classic Trump fashion keeping promises isn’t enough. Instead, Trump told the crowd that he had become the first president to ever fulfill more promises than he made, whatever that means. This beggars belief, given that Trump has broken a great deal of promises—according to Politifact he’s fulfilled only 9 percent of the pledges he made on the campaign trail in 2016. But this will be the message Trump carries into 2020: “All I’ve done is keep my promises.”

Michael Thomas/ Getty Images

Eric Greitens, Missouri’s scandal-plagued governor, isn’t going anywhere for now.

Greitens, the self-proclaimed law-and-order governor, is now studying law-and-order from the other side. A grand jury indicted Greitens on Thursday for taking and transmitting a nude photo of his mistress without her consent. If you thought that the Missouri GOP would ask him to resign, well, you’d be wrong:

Greitens denies the charge, preferring instead to blame the actions of a “reckless liberal prosecutor” for his current predicament. The state party appears to be in full fire-breathing mode, latching onto an increasingly popular, anti-Semitic urban legend about George Soros being some nefarious liberal puppetmaster.

With the party’s backing, it’s entirely possible that Greitens won’t face serious consequences. Donald Trump, after all, has been accused of sexual assault by 19 women and no Republicans are calling on him to step down.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images

Trump is now scapegoating a sheriff’s deputy for the Parkland massacre.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that the sheriff’s deputy who was on duty at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida, had resigned after it was revealed that he never entered the school during the Valentine’s Day massacre that left 17 dead. Instead, he apparently took up a position outside the school. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel told reporters on Thursday that the deputy should have “[w]ent in. Addressed the killer. Killed the killer.” The deputy, Scot Peterson, resigned after being suspended without pay.

A day later, Donald Trump used the deputy’s inaction to push the case for more guns in schools. Speaking to reporters before heading to CPAC, Trump said Peterson was either a “coward” or “didn’t react properly under pressure.” Trump described Peterson’s failure to act as “a real shot to the police department” and said it “could have been prevented” if he had entered the school. “He certainly did a poor job, there’s no question about that.”

Peterson’s role has become something of an obsession for gun advocates. If Peterson had entered the school, they say, the massacre could have been prevented or the death toll could have been dramatically reduced. That’s possible! But the Peterson incident also makes the opposite case—that even people who are trained to respond to massacres react in unpredictable ways when those massacres are actually underway.

Rick Perry was asked at CPAC if Trump can really save coal. Perry dodged.

A joint Q&A session with the Department of Energy secretary and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke kicked off day two of the conservative conference, and featured one telling exchange between Perry and the moderator, former Republican Congressman Bob Beauprez. “President Trump, candidate Trump, promised to end the war on coal,” Beauprez said, and turned to Perry. “Tell us what’s changed. Can coal really be competitive with cheap natural gas and relatively affordable oil? I know you haven’t stopped your effort to support research and development of renewables as well.”

Perry chose to focus his response on that last sentence—the effort to support renewables—and said that Trump “truly is an all of the above energy policy:”

Whether it’s the renewables, whether its the innovations we haven’t even seen yet. Clean coal technologies, the carbon capture utilization, sequestration—we’re exporting that around the world. We’re going into India, into China, with technologies where they’re going to use coal. We want them to use American technology that will allow the use of that in the most environmentally friendly way that can occur.

We’re seeing American LNG. We saw a major reduction in the state of Texas in the 2000s in nitrogen oxide, [sulfur dioxide]—the real emissions that affect the environment. We saw a reduction of 20 percent of CO2 in the 12th largest economy in the world by a transition over to natural gas, getting rid of older, inefficient plants, some other changes, and the greatest growth in wind energy in the United States occurred in my home state during that period of time. They produced more wind energy in Texas today than five countries.

That’s the type of energy policy that President Trump wants to see. All of the above, where we’re using our resources, we’re using American innovation, and we’re not just sitting there saying we’re going to regulate our way into Nirvana, because that is a fallacy.

Perry never answered the actual question: Can coal be cost-competitive with natural gas? Is Trump fulfilling his promise? A truthful answer would not be politically expedient. Coal plants continue to retire at a rapid rate, despite Trump’s attempts to revive the industry by repealing environmental regulations. “Troubling economics have proven difficult to overcome, with low wholesale power and natural gas prices being the main contributing factors squeezing margins,” read a February report from consulting firm S&P Global Marketplace Intelligence.

People living in coal communities genuinely believe that the industry is coming back, because people like Trump and Perry say it is. It is not. But what has come “storming back,” according to a Thursday report in The New York Times, is “a new black lung epidemic” in some of those communities.

February 22, 2018

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Mueller just put more pressure on two former Trump campaign officials.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller unsealed a new indictment on Thursday against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates. The 32-count filing charges both men with multiple financial crimes related to political consulting work they did on behalf of pro-Russia political parties in Ukraine over the last 15 years.

None of the crimes involve either of the defendants’ tenures on the Trump campaign. However, the additional charges put Manafort and Gates in deeper peril of serving long prison sentences if they’re found guilty at trial. Legal experts theorized during the initial wave of indictments against the two men last October that Mueller deliberately undercharged Manafort and Gates. That would allow the special counsel’s team to pressure them into plea bargaining negotiations in hopes of receiving a lighter sentence.

Multiple news outlets reported that Mueller’s team was close to finalizing a plea deal with Gates, who served as Manafort’s deputy when Manafort ran the Trump campaign during the summer of 2016. The long business relationship between the two men likely would have made such a plea deal dangerous for Manafort, especially if Gates testified against his former associate in exchange for a lighter sentence. Whether Gates is still negotiating with the special counsel is unclear after Thursday’s charges. The Daily Beast reported that Gates had fired an attorney who’s known for striking plea deals.

In the new indictment, federal prosecutors accuse Manafort and Gates of evading U.S. tax laws by misrepresenting and not reporting tens of millions of dollars in income from their consulting work in Ukraine, using a series of loans from multiple overseas banks to cover their tracks. According to prosecutors, Manafort and Gates then used those funds to purchase high-end real estate in the U.S., which became collateral for tens of millions of dollars in loans from U.S. banks. Manafort allegedly received $30 million in laundered funds, while Gates took $3 million.

Thursday’s filings cap one of the busiest weeks yet for Mueller’s team, at least from what’s publicly discernable. The special counsel’s office secured a guilty plea on Tuesday from Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch lawyer who once worked for a top U.S. law firm. In the plea, van der Zwaan admitted to lying to federal investigators about his conversations with Gates during the 2016 presidential election, some of which were recorded.

Chip Somodevilla / Staff

Trump: I didn’t say “arm teachers.” Also, we should arm teachers.

At an excruciating meeting with parents who have lost children in school shootings, Donald Trump put forward a proposal he believed would help prevent massacres: Give teachers guns. “It only works when you have people very adept at using firearms, of which you have many,” Trump said. “It would be teachers and coaches.” He added, “An attack has lasted, on average, about three minutes. It takes five to eight minutes for responders, for the police to come in, so the attack is over. If you had a teacher who was adept at firearms, they could very well end the attack very quickly.”

Arming teachers is a horrible idea. Increasing the number of firearms in schools would increase the odds of firearms being used in schools. It would add to the already palpable anxiety in American schools. And, in dangerous situations, even people who have been extensively trained with firearms do not perform very well, meaning that innocent people are likely to be hurt. Given these realities, Trump’s comments were met with shock.

On Thursday morning, Trump tried to clarify his thoughts about arming teachers.

Trump is basically just reiterating what he said at the meeting on Wednesday. He also is very much arguing in favor of arming teachers—hundreds of thousands of teachers, if he’s serious about the 20 percent number. He also is conveniently omitting that Stoneman High School, where 17 teenagers were killed last week, had an armed security guard.

Trump has been all over the place on gun control. But his basic plan for school safety is still more guns, which would inevitably mean more violence.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Teens may save us all yet.

At last night’s CNN town hall, teenage survivors of the Parkland shooting looked power in the face and held it accountable. They had tough questions for Senator Marco Rubio and the NRA’s Dana Loesch, neither of whom acquitted themselves particularly well. Via CNN:

The students-turned-gun-control advocates, their teachers and parents asked frank questions of Sens. Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson and Rep. Ted Deutch about whether they would support banning certain assault-style rifles and refuse to take money from the NRA. “We would like to know why do we have to be the ones to do this? Why do we have to speak out to the (state) Capitol? Why do we have to march on Washington, just to save innocent lives?” asked senior Ryan Deitsch, his voice rising with each question.

Asked directly by a survivor if he would refuse further donations from the NRA, Rubio dithered, saying only that “people buy into my agenda.” (Rubio has received an A+ rating from the NRA and took $9,900 from the organization for his 2016 re-election campaign.) Loesch, meanwhile, deflected questions and at times resorted to conspiracy theories, citing the Puckle gun and the Belton flintlick gun as evidence that semi-automatic rifles existed during the passage of the Second Amendment. The Belton gun never actually existed. The Puckle gun required a crew to operate it, and it never entered mass production.

Loesch and Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel also repeatedly blamed people with mental illness for the United States’s disproportionately high rate of mass shootings. Loesch decried the “mentally unfit” and Israel argued for expanded police power to involuntarily commit people with mental illness. Gun rights advocates have found their scapegoat, but fortunately for all of us, Parkland isn’t buying it.

February 21, 2018

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Pennsylvania Republicans are inching toward a constitutional crisis.

A growing number of GOP officials in the Keystone State are calling for the impeachment of five justices on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court who struck down the state’s congressional districts for unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering. Those calls intensified after the court issued a new map on Monday that reduces Republicans’ advantage in races for the U.S. House of Representatives. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene in the case last week.

State Representative Cris Dush began circulating a letter among colleagues calling for the Pennsylvania judge’s removal shortly after their decision. U.S. Representative Ryan Costello, who represents the state’s Sixth Congressional District, endorsed removing the justices for what he described as a “politically corrupt process.” Other Republicans are planning a lawsuit in federal court, which has the backing of President Donald Trump.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey told reporters on Wednesday that impeachment is “a conversation that has to happen” among state lawmakers. “I think state house members, state senators, are going to be speaking among themselves and their constituents, and the fundamental question is, does this blatant, unconstitutional, partisan power grab that undermines our electoral process—does that rise to the level of impeachment?” he asked.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices are elected to ten-year terms, and can be reelected for another ten-year term. All five of the justices in the gerrymandering majority ran as Democrats. Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives holds the power to impeach judges, whom the state Senate could then vote to remove by a two-thirds vote. Both chambers are controlled by Republicans, while Governor Tom Wolf is a Democrat.

Impeaching judges for misconduct isn’t unheard of at the state level or in the lower federal courts. But Pennsylvania’s Republican lawmakers are proposing something much different. Removing judges purely on the basis of an adverse legal decision would be a grave breach of the principle of judicial independence, which helps form the bedrock of the American rule of law.

Tasos Katopodis/Stringer/Getty

Donald Trump wants to know why Obama didn’t do more about Russian meddling. He should ask Mitch McConnell.

In the aftermath of Robert Mueller indicting 13 Russian nationals for intervening in the 2016 election, Trump has hit on a new defense: Actually, it’s all Obama’s fault.

The argument, such as it is, goes like this: Russian meddling occurred in 2016. Barack Obama was president in 2016. Therefore, it’s Obama’s fault that Russia interfered in the election.

There are a number of flaws with this reasoning. For one, there is a substantial body of evidence that, at the very least, the Trump campaign played footsie with Russian operatives during the 2016 election. It also suggests that Trump has been tougher on Russia than Obama was, a claim for which there is no evidence.

But the biggest problem is that Obama tried to do something about Russian meddling but was blocked by Mitch McConnell. Last year, The Washington Post reported that McConnell “voiced skepticism” when presented with intelligence by the FBI suggesting that Russia was trying to undermine Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. Because of McConnell’s intransigence, the Obama administration decided not to go public with the information, fearing that it would just lead to a partisan squabble and accusations that it was trying to influence the election on Clinton’s behalf. (That said, it’s unclear whether the Obama administration would have intervened if it thought that Clinton losing was a serious possibility.)

The Obama administration could have done more to publicize Russian interference in the 2016 election, sure. But it failed to act because of partisan pressure from Republicans.