Was Rex Tillerson canned for pointing the finger at Russia?
The night before Tillerson’s unceremonious ousting via Twitter, the then–secretary of state told reporters that the nerve agent attack against a former Russian spy and his daughter in a British bar “clearly came from Russia.” That was not the White House’s position, exactly. “If we get the facts straight we will condemn Russia, or whoever it might be,” Donald Trump said.
Were Tillerson’s comments on the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal the last straw for Trump? A State Department spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday morning that Tillerson is “unaware of the reason” behind his firing, while Trump added that he and the former ExxonMobil executive “were not really thinking the same.”
Trump and Tillerson did not see eye to eye on policy, and there have long been rumors that Tillerson’s time was soon coming to an end. But reporters werequickto raise their eyebrows at the timing of Tillerson’s sudden firing and the statement condemning Russia for the recent attack, especially after Trumpadamantly deniedpress reports that Tillerson was on his way out just three months ago.
Furthermore, Russia has been a particular subject of disagreement between the two men. While Tillerson has blamed Russia for interfering in the 2016 election and warned of future meddling in the 2018 midterms, Trump seemingly remains unconvinced—despite last month’s unanimous assessment from his intelligence chiefs, including CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Trump’s pick to replace Tillerson at the State Department.
Mike Pompeo may be the first climate-denying secretary of state.
Outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the former CEO of Exxon Mobil, was well-known for clashing with President Donald Trump on the issue of climate change. Unlike Trump, who claims global warming is a “hoax,” Tillerson accepted climate science and advocated for remaining in the Paris climate agreement. Trump defied Tillerson, announcing in June that the U.S. would withdraw from the accord.
Trump’s new choice for secretary of state, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, is more likeminded on the issue. During his confirmation hearing last year, Pompeo refused to answer questions regarding climate change. “Frankly, as the director of CIA, I would prefer today not to get into the details of the climate debate and science,” he said. But as ThinkProgress reported last year, Pompeo’s past statements indicate unfounded skepticism of the science:
Previously, Pompeo has adamantlydenied the scientific consensus on climate change, telling C-SPAN’sWashington Journal during a 2013 interview that “the science [on climate change] needs to continue to develop.” Pompeo also argued, in that same interview, that there is still significant scientific debate about the causes of climate change (that is not true — climate scientists are97 percent certainthat climate change is both real and a result of human activity).
The Nation calls Pompeo the “Koch Brothers’ Favorite Congressman” for accepting more than $375,000 from Koch Industries over the course of his political career, as well as more than $1 million from the oil and gas industry in general. The Koch brothers have played a large role in getting the Republican Party as a whole to reject climate science and climate policy.
Past secretaries of state have been champions of the climate issue. Colin Powell, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, George Shultz, and Madeleine Albright all had different strategies to address the issue, but all accepted its reality. Even Henry Kissinger, in 2009, wrote that climate change should be tackled globally. If Pompeo is confirmed, it’s possible he’ll be the first secretary of state to hold the opposite view.
Gina Haspel, Trump’s pick to head the CIA, played a leading role in Bush’s torture regime.
Rex Tillerson is out, which means Mike Pompeo is the new secretary of State and Haspel will become the new director of the CIA. That’s if she’s confirmed. Senators have plenty of reasons to reject her nomination: Think back to the worst moments of the George W. Bush era, the grimmest, most inhumane examples of “enhanced interrogation,” and Haspel had a role. As ProPublica reported in 2017, Haspel monitored her own black site and oversaw the sustained torture of Abu Zubaydah:
As the CIA’s video cameras rolled, security guards shackled Abu Zubaydah to a gurney and interrogators poured water over his mouth and nose until he began to suffocate. They slammed him against a wall, confined him for hours in a coffin-like box, and deprived him of sleep.
The 31-year-old Zubaydah begged for mercy, saying that he knew nothing about the terror group’s future plans. The CIA official in charge, known in agency lingo as the “chief of base,” mocked his complaints, accusing Zubaydah of faking symptoms of psychological breakdown. The torture continued.
That “chief of base” was Haspel. At The Intercept, Glenn Greenwald provides more details:
Beyond all that, she played a vital role in the destruction of interrogation videotapes that showed the torture of detainees both at the black site she ran and other secret agency locations. The concealment of those interrogation tapes, which violated multiple court orders as well as the demands of the 9/11 commission and the advice of White House lawyers, was condemned as “obstruction” by commission chairs Lee Hamilton and Thomas Keane. A special prosecutor and grand jury investigated those actions but ultimately chose not to prosecute.
Haspel was wrong about Zubaydah: He wasn’t a high-ranking al Qaeda official. Haspel’s torture saved no one, and in an alternate universe where the Obama administration prosecuted the CIA’s Bush-era war crimes, she could be in prison. Instead she’s going to be the head of the CIA—unless the Senate acts.
Rex Tillerson just got brutally dumped from the White House.
For the last several months, there have been rumors that President Trump was displeased with his Secretary of State and that he wanted to replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. The White House has repeatedly denied that such a shakeup was in the offing, and Tillerson has repeatedly said that he doesn’t want to leave his job. But on Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted it out.
All of that may be secondary to the fact that Trump has never quite gotten over being called a “fucking moron” by his secretary of state. Tillerson was caught unawares, with the State Department saying he “had every intention of staying. ... The Secretary did not speak to the President and is unaware of the reason.”
Tillerson’s tenure was a disaster, marked by a historic gutting of his department, conflicts with the president that increasingly left him outside of major policy decisions, and a seeming hatred for the job. But perhaps Tillerson’s main problem was that he tried to act like a diplomat in an administration that hates diplomacy.
For those who are concerned about Trump’s erratic temperament, Pompeo and Haspel are alarming choices. Pompeo sees the War on Terror as a clash of civilizations and is a hawk when it comes to Iran. Haspel, meanwhile, played a “direct role” in the CIA’s extraordinary rendition program. With weeks to go before negotiations with North Korea supposedly start, Trump’s national security team just got a lot more hawkish.
Republicans are already pointing fingers in Pennsylvania’s special election.
Conor Lamb, a Democrat, shouldn’t have a shot in Pennsylvania’s 18th District. The district voted for Mitt Romney by 17 points in 2012 and for Donald Trump in 2016. But with less than 24 hours until polls open, Lamb is neck-and-neck with Rick Saccone, the Republican running to fill the seat of Tim Murphy, who resigned after it was revealed that he had a mistress and had asked her to have an abortion.
Lamb has run an effective, gaffe-free campaign designed at winning over Republican-leaning voters. He has also distanced himself from Nancy Pelosi, expressed support for gun ownership, and has walked a tightrope on abortion—which he says he personally opposes, although he doesn’t support legislation to change the status quo. But the biggest reason PA-18 is a toss-up is that Donald Trump is enormously unpopular—particularly among college-educated voters, who are well-represented in the district. Saccone may ultimately prevail, but that doesn’t change the likely takeaway from the election: that Democrats could retake the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterms.
If Saccone does lose, Trump is already hinting that he will blame the candidate and absolve himself of any responsibility. On Sunday, Axios’s Jonathan Swan reported that “Trump thinks Saccone is a terrible, ‘weak’ candidate.” Citing Saccone’s lackluster fundraising, Republicans are arguing that if Saccone loses he has no one to blame but himself.
Betsy DeVos admits she doesn’t know a whole lot about schools.
As the White House prepares to endorse President Trump’s proposals on school safety, the education secretary re-entered the limelight she’s largely avoided since her disastrous January 2017 confirmation hearing. Sitting across from 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl, DeVos stumbled on a string of basic questions pertaining to her job, including how schools are faring in her home state of Michigan.
The interview started on an expected note, with DeVos explaining why arming teachers is “an option” for combating school shootings. But then her talking points wore thin. After DeVos said the government had invested billions in public education and had “seen zero results,” Stahl pushed back. “That really isn’t true,” Stahl said, citing the fact that test scores have improved over the last 25 years.
DeVos was at sea over the issue of discriminatory discipline, despite her department’s consideration of rescinding Obama-era guidelines that work to make sure students of color don’t get punished more harshly for the same infraction as their white peers. When asked if the schools in her home state of Michigan had gotten better under a Republican program to privatize the system, she said she “didn’t know.” (They haven’t.)
“Have you seen the really bad schools?” Stahl asked.
“I have not intentionally visited schools that are underperforming,” DeVos said.
“Maybe you should,” Stahl replied.
And when Stahl asked DeVos whether or not she thinks the number of sexual assaults on college campuses equals the number of false accusations, she claimed she didn’t know—despite rescinding the Obama-era Title IX guidelines this fall, on the basis of giving more of a voice to the accused.
Ivanka Trump is still making money from the Trump Organization.
According to her financial disclosure form filed last year, the First Daughter and “unpaid” senior White House adviser never cut ties with the sprawling Trump Organization, which her brothers now run. As a result, she made $1.5 million a year in payment beginning in 2017.
According to the 98-page financial disclosure report, Ivanka Trump was to receive these lump-sums from three Delaware incorporated companies, all affiliated with the Trump Organization. They are: $800,000 from TTT Consulting and $600,000 from TTTT Venture, both for consulting, licensing and management of real estate properties; and $100,000 from T International Realty for consulting work for the luxury real estate brokerage company.
Ivanka Trump also retains an interest in Ivanka Opo Hotel Manager LLC, which includes the Washington hotel project that she spearheaded before joining the White House. The hotel, which includes an Ivanka Trump branded spa, has quickly become a popular meeting place for Republican and conservative groups in the nation’s capital. The report does not indicate how much she will receive from the hotel.
McClatchy also notes that these organizations have recently come under fire for possible legal and ethical violations relating to their business contracts abroad. A spokesperson for Ivanka’s attorney told McClatchy that she was “merely a passive investor.”
These potential conflicts of interest are especially troubling as she engages in diplomatic talks on behalf of the U.S., further blurring her various overlapping roles in Trumpland. Last July, Ivanka, who only has interim security clearance, sat in place of her father at the G-20 Summit, and earlier this year, she travelled to the Winter Olympics to discuss economic sanctions against North Korea with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Republicans are wishcasting Justice Kennedy’s retirement again.
The only person who really knows if Anthony Kennedy will retire from the Supreme Court this summer is Anthony Kennedy. But that hasn’t stopped some Republicans from trying to nudge him out the door. “I believe we’re going to have another Supreme Court justice this year,” Nevada Senator Dean Heller said in Las Vegas last week, according to audio obtained by Politico. “I think Kennedy’s going to retire sometime early summer. That being the case, Republicans are going to have the opportunity now to put another Supreme Court justice in place, which I’m hoping will get our base a little motivated.”
Heller can’t be blamed for wanting Kennedy to retire. As he acknowledged, the confirmation battle would give the senator a high-profile chance to burnish his conservative credentials as he fights to retain his Senate seat in November’s midterm elections. Replacing Kennedy with a justice more akin to Neil Gorsuch would also shift the court’s ideological makeup further to the right, a longstanding Republican policy goal. Precedents on abortion, LGBT rights, racial discrimination, and the scope of federal power would almost certainly be imperiled.
Heller’s remarks were heard by some as a declaration of fact, but as Politico noted, the senator was merely making a prediction. An ouroboros-like rumor of Kennedy’s imminent departure also spread through Washington last spring, nourished by Republicans like senators Ted Cruz and Chuck Grassley who repeated it without identifying its origins. President Donald Trump spoke on the campaign trail of filling three or four vacancies during his term, which is extremely unlikely absent a tragedy.
Kennedy hasn’t made any overt signals that he’s leaving. He hired four clerks in December for the upcoming term this fall, a move that doesn’t suggest an imminent departure. Those clerks would still work for the court if he left, so it’s not conclusive proof he’ll stay. But it tips the balance closer to the status quo. Either way, if Kennedy does decide to hang up his robe, the American public won’t know until he tells them at the end of the court’s term in June.
The EPA is openly promoting a climate denial think tank.
On Friday afternoon, the Environmental Protection Agency sent out a press release to tout an op-ed praising Administrator Scott Pruitt. Written Heartland Institute President Tim Huelskamp and H. Sterling Burnett,a senior fellow there, the article argues that “Pruitt is leading the EPA toward greatness” by rejecting climate science. “Trump and Pruitt share an understanding that climate change is not a significant threat to the prosperity and health of Americans,” they wrote.
The Heartland Institute markets itself as a libertarian think tank, but it’s best known for aggressively denying that global warming threatens human health and economic prosperity. Last year, the group sent reading material rejecting climate science to 200,000 public school science teachers and urged them to teach the material to students. Many teachers that received the material were aghast at the misinformation included in the package. “The materials were obviously biased against climate science without supporting data,” one teacher said.
The Heartland Institute denies that they’re climate deniers. Last summer, the group’s director of communications, Jim Lakely, refused to answer questions for a story I was writing because I had called them deniers. “No one Heartland works with ‘denies’ the climate is changing; they are merely justifiably skeptical that human activity is the chief driver of that change, and global warming is going to cause a planet-wide catastrophe,” he wrote me in an email. “You know this, but used the term ‘denier’ as a slur—and a signal to your readers to not take the scholars and experts on our side of this debate seriously—several times in your previous story.”
But as I explained to Lakely, a climate denier is not a person who denies, simply, that the climate is changing. A climate denier is a person who denies the overwhelming scientific evidence that the climate is changing because of human activity. The Heartland Institute does this routinely, so calling them deniers is not a slur. But Lakely was correct about one thing: My use of the term was indeed a signal that the public should not take the Heartland Institute’s claims about climate science seriously. That the government agency in charge of protecting the environment does, though, is seriously worrying.
Talks with North Korea probably won’t go anywhere. That doesn’t mean they’re a waste of time.
On Thursday evening, Chung Eui-yong, South Korea’s national security adviser, announced that Donald Trump had agreed to hold talks with Kim Jong-un regarding the country’s nuclear program by May. It’s a stunning development. Not only has no sitting president of the United States met with a North Korean leader, Trump and Kim have spent the last 15 months calling each other names and ratcheting up tensions. Trump called Kim “little rocket man” last year; Kim returned the favor by referring to the septuagenarian president as a “mentally deranged dotard.”
Some have already criticized the move. But, given the risk of nuclear war, talks are more likely to produce a decrease in tensions than no talks. Still, a positive outcome depends on Trump’s ability to seize the moment and turn this momentary thaw into progress. Unfortunately, anyone who has watched Trump negotiate with Democrats over sensitive issues like gun control and immigration shouldn’t have much hope that he will display the subtlety or sensitivity necessary to create meaningful change. Trump, moreover, has never shown any interest in anything less than total victory in either his business or political negotiations. That simply isn’t possible in international diplomacy and it certainly isn’t possible when it comes to North Korea’s nuclear program.
Given the distance between the two sides, and the unlikelihood that North Korea will fully denuclearize, a lasting agreement does not seem possible. Plus, each side views the talks differently. For the United States, the talks are a means to an end, a way to pressure or coax North Korea into giving up its nuclear program. For North Korea, the talks are an end in and of themselves: The country has long desired the legitimacy a visit from a sitting U.S. president would bring. And if its nuclear arsenal ultimately brought that legitimacy, why would it give it up?
Trump can’t do much about violent video games, thanks to Antonin Scalia.
The president held a summit at the White House on Thursday with representatives from the video game industry, lawmakers from both parties, and leaders of censorious conservative organizations like the Media Research Council and the Parents Television Council. The meeting was closed to reporters, but TheWashington Post reports that Trump vividly floated the idea of regulating video games more closely.
Trump himself opened the meeting by showing “a montage of clips of various violent video games,” said Rep. Vicky Hartzler, a Republican from Missouri. Then, Hartzler said the president would ask, “This is violent isn’t it?”
“They were violent clips where individuals were killing other human beings in various ways,” she said.
The montage has since been released:
Trump first raised the issue after last month’s massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, which led to renewed calls for tighter restrictions on firearms. Whether those efforts would survive Second Amendment challenges is an ongoing debate. But there’s little question that a new push to restrict video games would fail in the courts, thanks to none other than Justice Antonin Scalia.
In 2011, the conservative jurist whom Trump often holds up as an example for judicial nominees wrote the Supreme Court’s 7-2 decision in Brown v. Entertainment Merchants’ Association. The ruling struck down a California law that restricted sales of violent video games to minors on First Amendment grounds. In his majority opinion, Scalia pointed to the abundance of brutal and bloody imagery already in other artistic mediums, including children’s literature.
California’s argument would fare better if there were a longstanding tradition in this country of specially restricting children’s access to depictions of violence, but there is none. Certainly the books we give children to read—or read to them when they are younger—contain no shortage of gore. Grimm’s Fairy Tales, for example, are grim indeed. As her just deserts for trying to poison Snow White, the wicked queen is made to dance in red hot slippers “till she fell dead on the floor, a sad example of envy and jealousy.” Cinderella’s evil stepsisters have their eyes pecked out by doves. And Hansel and Gretel (children!) kill their captor by baking her in an oven.
“High-school reading lists are full of similar fare,” Scalia added, pointing to graphic descriptions in Homer’s Odyssey, Dante’s Inferno, and Golding’s Lord of the Flies.
Justice Samuel Alito wrote a concurring opinion in which he also rejected the California law but sympathized with the state’s aims to protect children from violent imagery. His descriptions tried to make the same point as Trump’s presentation, albeit with the written word instead of video. “Victims are dismembered, decapitated, disemboweled, set on fire, and chopped into little pieces,” he explained. “They cry out in agony and beg for mercy. Blood gushes, splatters, and pools.”
Scalia wasn’t persuaded. “Justice Alito recounts all these disgusting video games in order to disgust us,” he countered, “but disgust is not a valid basis for restricting expression.”