The EPA’s “approved talking points” for climate change are scientifically incorrect.

Don’t believe me—believe actual climate scientists. I spoke to a few on Wednesday, after The Huffington Post revealed “a list of eight approved talking points on climate change” sent to Environmental Protection Agency employees from EPA political staff on Tuesday night. They confirmed that the EPA’s talking points include two statements on climate science that are misleading, if not completely inaccurate. 

Let’s take them one at a time. 

Human activity impacts our changing climate in some manner. The ability to measure with precision the degree and extent of that impact, and what to do about it, are subject to continuing debate and dialogue.

The ability to measure “the degree and extent” of human impact on modern climate change is not subject to legitimate scientific debate. To say it is contradicts hundreds of climate scientists and 13 federal government agencies (spoiler alert: one is the EPA!), which together released a report last year asserting “that it is extremely likely that human influence has been the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century.” Extremely likely means scientists are 95 to 100 percent sure. Not much room for debate and dialogue there.

“Nothing other than greenhouse gases can reasonably explain the warming trend we’ve seen,” Kate Marvel, a climate scientist at Columbia University and the NASA Goddard Institute of Space studies, wrote in an email. The EPA is technically correct that we’re still debating “what to do about it,” but climate scientists don’t debate that the only solution is emitting less carbon dioxide.

Here’s the second EPA talking point:

While there has been extensive research and a host of published reports on climate change, clear gaps remain including our understanding of the role of human activity and what we can do about it.

A less-than-5-percent certainty gap over human activity’s role in climate change does not count as a “clear gap.” As Rachel Cleetus, the climate policy manager at the Union of Concerned Scientists, told me: “You don’t need to know exactly how many cancer cells are in a human body before administering the therapy. You’ll never know that with exact certainty. But you know treatment is required.”  

If the EPA is talking about the actual impacts of human-caused climate change, then, yes, there are many scientific uncertainties about exactly how bad things will get. (I covered all those uncertainties in a previous article.) But even so, “that talking point is an exaggeration,” Andrew Dessler, a climate scientist at Texas A&M University, wrote in an email. “There are some gaps in our understanding, but none big enough that climate change might turn out to be a non-problem. The gaps will determine whether climate change is a mildly serious problem or an extremely serious one. And what we can do about it is quite clear: To stabilize the climate, we need to reduce emissions of GHGs to near zero.”

In short, the EPA is pushing scientifically inaccurate talking points, contradicting its own research, and forcing scientists to explain for the 47,000th time basic concepts that should be widely accepted in intelligent society.

This is why Trump is “obsessed” with Amazon.

Axios reported on Wednesday morning that, while Facebook may increasingly be in the sights of legislators and regulators, Trump is more concerned with Amazon’s insidious influence on American life. According to Jonathan Swan, people close to the president say that he is “obsessed” with the company and that he has “wondered aloud if there may be any way to go after Amazon with antitrust or competition law.” Amazon’s stock dropped significantly in the wake of Axios’s report.

Trump believes that Amazon does not pay its fair share of taxes, which is true. He seems to be particularly focused on “subsidies” that the United States Postal Service gives to Amazon, however, having gone on record that USPS should be charging “MUCH MORE.”

(Amazon is getting a pretty good deal from USPS, but this relationship doesn’t crack the top 50 in the long list of things to be mad at Amazon about.) Finally, according to Axios, Trump’s “real estate buddies tell him—and he agrees—that Amazon is killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers.”

Thanks to Trump’s verbosity, voters have a pretty good idea what he cares about and why. We know, for instance, that he really does care about the USPS subsidies, since he has mentioned it in the past. We also can surmise that what Trump was probably actually mad about on December 29, 2017, was this story about White House dysfunction that was published in the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post, since the Post is one of his frequent targets.

The death of brick-and-mortar retail is something that Trump, a New York City native who has been safely cocooned from shopping malls his entire life, has never mentioned with regard to Amazon. This suggests that Trump’s interest in Amazon is personal, not political.

March 27, 2018

Retired Supreme Court justice calls for a repeal of the Second Amendment.

John Paul Stevens, who served on the high court from 1975 to 2010, praised the March for Our Lives protests over the weekend in a New York Times op-ed on Tuesday. Instead of backing calls for new legislation, however, he took aim at the 2008 case District of Columbia v. Heller, which recognized an individual’s right to gun ownership in the Second Amendment for the first time.

That decision—which I remain convinced was wrong and certainly was debatable—has provided the NRA with a propaganda weapon of immense power. Overturning that decision via a constitutional amendment to get rid of the Second Amendment would be simple and would do more to weaken the NRA’s ability to stymie legislative debate and block constructive gun control legislation than any other available option.

That simple but dramatic action would move Saturday’s marchers closer to their objective than any other possible reform,” he explained. Simple though his proposal may be; easy to accomplish, it is not. The United States has only amended the Constitution 27 times since 1789, most recently in 1992. The Eighteenth Amendment, which prohibited alcohol sales and manufacturing nationwide, is the only one to have been repealed.

Rewriting the Constitution is an issue of special interest for Stevens. In 2014, he published a book that proposed six amendments to overturn Supreme Court rulings that he viewed as mistaken. At the time, Stevens offered a more narrow revision to the Second Amendment. He proposed rewriting it so that it read, “The right of the people to keep and bear Arms when serving in the militia shall not be infringed.” Those five words would “make it unambiguously conform to the original intent of its draftsmen,” he explained.

The retired justice’s latest proposal is politically impossible in the short term, to say the least. But if the tide eventually turns toward repeal, pro-gun organizations will have only themselves to blame. Gun-rights groups like the NRA frame even modest efforts at gun control as a threat to the Second Amendment. Is it any wonder that, when faced with the routine slaughter of children, some of their opponents would take that perspective to its logical conclusion?

March 26, 2018

The Stormy Daniels interview was a milestone in the way America listens to sex workers.

Tonight on 60 Minutes, Anderson Cooper asked Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, “How do we know you’re telling the truth?” The speech of sex workers is under unprecedented scrutiny in American politics right now. Clifford replied, “‘Cause I have no reason to lie. I’m opening myself up for, you know, possible danger and definitely a whole lot of shit.”  

Later in the interview, Cooper also quoted adult performer Jenna Jameson, who said the following about Clifford’s predicament: “The left looks at her as a whore and just uses her to try to discredit the president. The right looks at her like a treacherous rat. It’s a lose-lose. Should’ve kept her trap shut.” Clifford replied, “I think that she has a lotta wisdom in those words.” 

The credibility of Clifford’s voice is perhaps the most crucial element of this whole affair—helping voters decide whether, first, she had an affair with Trump and, second, whether she is speaking up, as she claims, to set the record straight. Meanwhile, to hear Jenna Jameson cited as a person with insight into the nexus between sex and politics is a remarkable event. But the question remains: Has America changed enough to take sex workers’ voices seriously?

As the activist movement against Congress’s SESTA/FOSTA bill continues to swell among America’s sex workers, who claim that this ostensible anti–sex trafficking bill will endanger their livelihoods and lives, that question is being litigated in real-time. Clifford’s confident performance on 60 Minutes is a part of that process. She did the job well.

Stormy Daniels claims she was threatened by a Trump stooge.

Stephanie Clifford, whose professional name is Stormy Daniels, appeared tonight on 60 Minutes to “set the record straight” regarding her motivations in disclosing her alleged affair with President Trump in 2006. “This is not a #MeToo [story],” she said, emphasizing that the affair was consensual. She went on to recount efforts to keep the story buried, including verbal threats made to her by a person who, she suggested, was connected to Trump or his team. Speaking about Clifford’s child, a man in 2011 allegedly said to Clifford: “What a beautiful little girl, it would be shame if something happened to her mom.”

Recalling the night she claims she had sex with Trump, Clifford described Trump showing her a magazine cover with his face on it. “Someone should take that magazine and spank you with it,” Clifford recalled saying to him, before spanking him with the magazine on his bare behind. Clifford also repeated a claim she made in a 2011 interview with InTouch, about how Trump watched a documentary on sharks while in her company.

In that interview Clifford also recalled Trump talking about her appearance:

He kept rubbing my leg and was like, “You know, you’re so beautiful. I love your little nose, it’s like a little beet.” I go, “Did you say a beet? Like, what the f---?” I started giving him a hard time about it. And he goes, “No, no, no, no! It’s majestic. It’s a very smart nose, like an eagle.” I was like, “Just keep digging, dude. Keep digging that hole.” Like I said, we had this banter.

“I thought of it as a business deal,” Clifford told Anderson Cooper, saying she held out some hope that she might be hired to appear on Trump’s show The Apprentice. But the non-disclosure agreement that Clifford entered into in the weeks before the 2016 election was made with less autonomy. The low figure of $130,000 proves that she was not looking for a big pay day, Clifford remarked.

March 23, 2018

John Bolton is now part of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Speaking at CPAC in 2017, John Bolton boasted that his Super PAC’s implementation of “advanced psychographic data” would help elect “filibuster majorities” in 2018. According to a New York Times report published on Friday, Bolton’s Super PAC paid $1.2 million to Cambridge Analytica, the British firm that has come under scrutiny for its misuse of Facebook data to influence voters. Bolton’s Super PAC, moreover, was heavily funded by the Mercer family, who gave millions to Cambridge Analytica during the 2016 presidential campaign.

There is no indication that Bolton was aware that Cambridge Analytica was exploiting the personal data of tens of millions of Facebook users—but he was certainly aware that it was using an extensive trove of personal data to target voters. “The data and modeling Bolton’s PAC received was derived from the Facebook data,” Christopher Wylie, the co-founder of Cambridge Analytica turned whistleblower, told the Times. “We definitely told them about how we were doing it. We talked about it in conference calls, in meetings.”

What Bolton was paying Cambridge Analytica to do is, perhaps, more damning than his use of the shady data firm. “The Bolton PAC was obsessed with how America was becoming limp wristed and spineless and it wanted research and messaging for national security issues,” Wylie told the Times. “That really meant making people more militaristic in their worldview,” he added. “That’s what they said they wanted, anyway.” Cambridge Analytica produced fear-mongering advertisements aimed at drumming up support for Bolton and other hawkish  Republicans. The relationship between the firm and the Super PAC grew “so close that the firm was writing up talking points” for Bolton after only a few months of collaboration.  

Congress may have just nixed a Supreme Court case on digital privacy.

Legislators stuffed the CLOUD Act—short for the Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act—into the 2,232-page omnibus spending bill that’s headed to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature—or veto, as he threatened this morning. If signed into law, the act would rewrite the rules for how U.S. tech companies deal with law-enforcement requests for data across international borders.

The new legislation’s most immediate impact would be felt in the Supreme Court, where the justices are currently mulling United States v. Microsoft. The tech giant is contesting a warrant issued by federal prosecutors, under the Stored Communications Act of 1986, for data stored on servers at a Microsoft data center in Ireland. Microsoft argues that Congress didn’t intend for the 1986 law to apply to data held by U.S. companies overseas.

During oral arguments last month, some of the justices asked lawyers from both sides whether the court should simply wait for Congress to pass the CLOUD Act. The new law would resolve the extraterritoriality question in the government’s favor, likely rendering the Supreme Court case moot. Microsoft also backed the CLOUD Act because it clarifies how previous legal standards for computer searches apply to newer technologies. Because the 1986 law predates cloud computing or mass adoption of the internet, I noted last month that the justices’ task was essentially to “interpret a Bronze Age law for an Iron Age world.

While the CLOUD Act’s passage would satisfy both Microsoft and federal prosecutors, digital-privacy groups are far less thrilled. The new law also streamlines how foreign governments obtain data stored on U.S.-based servers, a move that’s raised concerns about lowered privacy standards for citizens and non-citizens inside the United States. Congress’s hasty incorporation of the CLOUD Act into a massive spending bill also drew criticism for short-circuiting a major policy debate. “Because of this failure, U.S. and foreign police will have new mechanisms to seize data across the globe,” the Electronic Frontier Foundation warned on Thursday night.

March 22, 2018

John Bolton, who has advocated strikes against Iran and North Korea, is Trump’s new national security advisor.

We’ve known for months that H.R. McMaster, who replaced Michael Flynn as Trump’s national security advisor in February of last year, was not long for this administration. He and the president simply didn’t get along, and by the fall of 2017 McMaster had even lost the support of his closest allies in the cabinet, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and (now former) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. The last straw may have been a public fight about whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election, but it’s possible that the author of a book about how important it is for advisers to tell the president hard truths never had a chance.

McMaster’s replacement will be Bolton, the mustachioed cable news fixture. Bolton has been particularly vocal about the need for military action against both Iran and North Korea, suggesting that the nuclear agreement the U.S. signed with the former and the upcoming talks with the latter may be doomed.

Previously, Bolton had been accused of manipulating intelligence during the lead-up to the Iraq War when he worked in George W. Bush’s State Department. Bolton later served for two years as the Bush administration’s ambassador to the United Nations. A neoconservative who believes the U.S. is being infiltrated by Islamists, Bolton can be expected to ratchet up tensions around the globe—and to create disturbances with allies and with members of both parties in Congress.

Bolton’s appointment is the culmination of Trump’s cabinet shakeup. The Trump Cabinet 1.0 was filled with compromise picks aimed at winning over the Republican establishment. The second cabinet is filled with loyalists and extremist hawks.

Footage of the fatal self-driving Uber crash raises new questions about legal liability.

Last weekend, a 49-year-old woman was struck and killed by an autonomous Uber—which had an operator in the driver’s seat—while she was walking a bike across a road in Tempe, Arizona. As I wrote on Tuesday, it wasn’t clear who would be responsible for her death under current Arizona law, given the state lax approach to regulating  the new technology.

Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir told newspapers earlier this week that an initial probe showed no fault on Uber’s part because the pedestrian came into the street “like a flash.” Dash-cam footage released earlier today, however, paints a slightly different picture of events.

The footage cuts off before showing the car striking the pedestrian, but captures the events immediately leading up to the crash. Early reports suggested the woman had entered the road when the Uber vehicle approached, but the car’s headlights show her already in the middle of the road less than two seconds before the collision. That may have been too slow for a human driver to respond at those speeds, but it raises questions about whether or not the self-driving car’s sensors detected her at all.

One expert told the Associated Press that the short clip “is strongly suggestive of multiple failures of Uber and its system, its automated system, and its safety driver.” Another expert told CNN that, even in the dark, the pedestrian “should have been in [Uber’s] system purview to pick up.”

The footage could prompt Arizona officials to adopt new regulations for future tests in the state. It’s impossible to know if any single rule would have changed this accident’s outcome, but other jurisdictions had taken steps to prevent similar collisions. Under Nevada law, for example, self-driving cars undergoing open-road tests must be accompanied by a pilot car driven by a human operator.

Body-cam footage shows Sacramento police killing an unarmed black man.

In an article I wrote about the harms of jaywalking laws last week, I highlighted the case of Nandi Cain Jr., a black man beaten last year by a Sacramento police officer who had stopped him for crossing a street outside of a crosswalk. An investigation by The Sacramento Bee later found that the city’s black residents are five times more likely to be cited for jaywalking than other members of the community.

Cain ultimately survived his encounter with the police. Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old black man also from Sacramento, did not. Two police officers fatally shot him in his backyard on Sunday night while investigating reports of a man breaking car windows. Police initially told the Bee that Clark approached the officers while holding an “object,” which at first they said was a “tool bar” they had mistaken for a gun. Police later said that Clark was carrying a cell phone.

Body-cam footage released on Wednesday night shows only a brief encounter between Clark and the officers before they opened fire on him. The two officers yelled “Gun! Gun! Gun!” and “Show me your hands!” before firing 20 shots. (There was no gun.) The nighttime footage doesn’t show what Clark was doing when police opened fire. Helicopter footage, which only captured part of the encounter, shows Clark staggering forward while the officers shoot at him before he collapses to the ground.

There’s a connection between overpolicing—excessive low-level enforcement—and the rates of police shootings. Research shows that police officers are disproportionately likely to use force against black Americans. Communities of color are also more likely to be overpoliced, raising the overall number of encounters between black Americans and police officers. The confluence of those two forces can have tragic results. For Nandi Cain Jr., it was a beating. For Stephon Clark, it was his life.

The 71-year-old president is tweeting about fighting 75-year-old Joe Biden.

It’s been a typically chaotic week at the White House, as Donald Trump and Congress have struggled to finalize an omnibus spending bill and aides have dealt with the fallout from the president’s decision to congratulate Vladimir Putin for winning a rigged election. Facing these issues and a budding trade war with China, the president spent the early morning tweeting about how he would beat Biden in a fight.

Trump appears to be responding to a remark from Biden, who told a crowd in Miami this week: “When a guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it’ and then said, ‘I made a mistake. ... They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’”

As far as trash talk goes, it’s pretty convoluted: Biden says he would have beaten up Trump if the two were in high school together and Trump made the kinds of comments that he made in the Access Hollywood tape. In the same speech, Biden also took aim at Trump’s “locker room talk” defense, saying, “I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy who talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.”

Biden, who may be preparing to run for president in 2020, has a certain knack, I guess, for sinking to Trump’s level. But setting aside the very sad thought of two septuagenarians trading blows behind a high school gym, Trump’s tweets are revealing. He will respond to every challenge, no matter how dumb.