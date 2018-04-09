Menu
Hamza Al-Ajweh/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration has a Russia problem.

Keeping with his habit of announcing major foreign policy shifts via Twitter, President Donald Trump on Sunday condemned an alleged chemical attack in Syria, calling out Russian President Putin by name.

An unnamed White House official told The New York Times that the “big price” could possibly involve a missile strike.

The chemical attack comes days after Trump announced his intent to pull U.S. forces out of Syria in a matter of months, and a little over a week after he ordered the State Department to freeze some $200 million in humanitarian aid for the Syrian recovery effort. Given, however, that this is at least the third mass-casualty chemical attack attributed to Syrian government forces since President Barack Obama famously declared chemical weapons a “red line” in the Syrian conflict, Trump’s switchbacks may be seen as part of a broader tradition of U.S. inconsistency in Syria.

If determining the appropriate, effective, and politically feasible response in Syria was tough in the Obama years, it’s considerably murkier now, thanks to the increasing problem Russia presents to U.S. foreign policy. Monday morning, hours after a deadly airstrike attributed to Israel hit a Syrian airbase near Homs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov insisted that Russian investigation of the site of Saturday’s alleged chemical attack had found no evidence of chemical weapons. Meanwhile, stocks in Russian firms took a nose-dive as sanctions imposed by the U.S. on seven Russian oligarchs on Friday took their toll. Exactly one week ago, 24 nations expelled nearly 140 Russian diplomats as a coordinated response to the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England. And Trump’s Twitter attack on Putin could mark a dangerous turn in their once-chummy relationship.

In a conflict where victims have long felt “forgotten” or ignored, the response to this latest attack, whatever it should be, seems all too likely focus on politics rather than addressing a humanitarian nightmare.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Why did the FBI raid the office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen?

The New York Times reported on Monday that federal agents seized “records related to several topics including payments to a pornographic-film actress,” presumably referring to the $130,000 payments Cohen made to Stephanie Clifford—who is known professionally as Stormy Daniels—during the 2016 campaign. According to the Times, the search warrants were obtained by the federal prosecutor in Manhattan after receiving a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller.

Executing a search warrant against any attorney’s office, let alone a personal lawyer for the president of the United States, is no small matter. Attorney and legal blogger Ken White noted that the federal guidelines require prosecutors to seek approval from the Justice Department’s upper echelons before applying for a warrant targeting a lawyer’s office. That DOJ officials approved the raid suggests that the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan had an extremely good reason to search Cohen’s workplace.

This is the first public indication that Cohen is involved in a federal investigation that’s unrelated to Mueller’s inquiry into Russian election meddling. The Washington Post reported last month that Mueller had requested documents and other materials related to Russian interference, but added that there was “no indication” that Cohen is a subject or target of the special counsel’s investigation.

That’ll likely come as little relief to Cohen himself as he now faces a federal investigation of his own. One possible avenue of inquiry for federal prosecutors is whether the president compensated Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Clifford during the 2016 campaign as part of a non-disclosure agreement about her alleged past sexual liaisons with Trump. If he wasn’t reimbursed, Cohen may have run afoul of federal campaign-finance laws, since the payment could be considered an in-kind donation to Trump’s campaign beyond the individual legal limit.

Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Week two of Pruitt’s scandalpalooza is off to a blazing start.

Last week, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt endured what The Daily Beast deemed “a tougher week than any Cabinet official yet.” It’s already clear that this week won’t be any easier. On Monday, The New York Times reported that the federal government’s top ethics official is getting involved in Pruitt’s hodgepodge of corruption and waste scandals. David J. Apol, the acting director of the Office of Government Ethics, reportedly sent a letter to the EPA demanding the agency take “appropriate actions” to address questions of impropriety. “The success of our government depends on maintaining the trust of the people we serve,” Apol wrote.

The weekend didn’t provide much relief for Pruitt, either. On Sunday, CNN reported on the unprecedented nature of Pruitt’s security detail. His team “consists of 19 agents and includes a fleet of at least 19 vehicles,” which “leaves the dollar amount for his round-the-clock security in the millions,” according to the report. The EPA said that Pruitt has unusual security needs because of “unprecedented” death threats. But in response to a public records request for death threats against Pruitt, the EPA asserted that no records exist.

Lawmakers and pundits across the political spectrum also criticized the EPA chief over the weekend for his sketchy condo rental with a lobbyist couple; his lavish spending on travel and security; and his reported retaliation against EPA staffers who questioned that spending. “I don’t mean to denigrate Mr. Pruitt but doggone it, he represents the president of the United States and it is hurting his boss and it needs to stop,” Republican Senator John Kennedy said on CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday. Kennedy also told Pruitt to “stop acting like a chucklehead.”

Pruitt’s job still does not appear to be in jeopardy. On Monday, Republican Senator John Barrasso—the chairman of the Senate panel that oversees the EPA—expressed his support for Pruitt. And the EPA chief still had the public support of the president as of Saturday.

In defending Pruitt, both Barrasso and Trump cited his success at the EPA; Trump said he was doing a “great job,” and Barrasso said Pruitt has “accomplished key priorities.” But as I pointed out on Friday—and as the New York Times, Politico, and NPR have pointed out since—Pruitt hasn’t actually accomplished much when it comes to rolling back EPA regulations.

April 06, 2018

Martin Austermuhle

The lobbyist who rented a room to Scott Pruitt may have broken condo bylaws—and D.C. law.

The Environmental Protection Agency chief’s cheap rental agreement with a top energy lobbyist’s wife may not have been only unethical, but illegal. On Friday, NBC 4 Washington reported that the owners of the building where Pruitt rented a room last year “didn’t have a basic business license to operate a single-family rental.”

NBC noted that three “units inside the building” belong to a corporation co-owned by Pruitt’s former landlord, healthcare lobbyist Vicki Hart. But the building itself, owned by 223 C Street LLC, is connected to Hart as well. The LLC’s registration lists the same address as her business, Hart Health Strategies.

In other words, it appears Hart violated District of Columbia law in renting Pruitt a $50/night room in her condominium—an arrangement Fox News Radio’s John Decker called a “sweetheart deal. Hart’s husband, J. Steven Hart, is a native Oklahoman like Pruitt and the chairman of a powerful firm that lobbies the EPA. Steven’s name was originally listed on Pruitt’s lease, but was scribbled out and Vicki’s name was written in.

Hart may have also violated her condominium association’s bylaws to rent to Pruitt. The bylaws—a copy of which was provided to me by Documented director Nick Surgey—state that condo owners are not allowed to rent out single rooms to non-permanent tenants: “no portion of a Unit (other than the entire Unit) may be rented, and no transient tenants may be accommodated therein.”

It’s unclear whether these bylaws, written in 1980, are up to date. The condo association’s website does not provide names or contact information for members of the board. Neither Vicki Hart nor the EPA returned a request for comment.

April 05, 2018

nemens.com

The Paris Review announces its new editor: Emily Nemens.

After a much-speculated-upon job search, the prestigious literary journal has found its replacement for the disgraced Lorin Stein. A co-editor of The Southern Review since 2013, Nemens is known both for her writing and illustration, the latter in the form of cartoons and watercolors of women in Congress. She has written widely about sports, and in 2014 published a chapbook called Butcher Papers.

Nemens lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is not a denizen of the New York literary world as it is traditionally construed. The Paris Review has been under intense pressure to find the perfect helmsperson to steer it after Stein left under a cloud of misconduct allegations.

Paris Review board member Akash Shah told The New York Times that Nemens was chosen for her “literary tastes, her accomplishments, the combination of her work ethic and her sense of collaboration.” Nemens herself added that she will bring a “meritocratic approach” to the job. Her background includes a degree in art history and studio art from Brown and a degree in creative writing from Louisiana State University.

Nemens is the second woman editor of the magazine, after Brigid Hughes. She is an interesting choice for the job, and was not among the candidates named in a gossipy, widely circulated piece in New York’s Vulture. But despite representing a surprise, there is no doubt that her tenure at the prize-winning Southern Review makes her a solid choice. She starts work on June 1.

Youtube

Kevin D. Williamson is out at The Atlantic.

Two weeks after the magazine announced that it had hired Williamson as an Ideas columnist, the magazine’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg told staff on Thursday that Williamson has been fired.

Goldberg made the announcement one day after Media Matters for America released audio of Williamson affirming his now-infamous suggestion on Twitter that women who get abortions should be hanged. Via Media Matters, a direct transcript of his remarks:

KEVIN WILLIAMSON (CO-HOST): But yeah, so when I was talking about, I would totally go with treating it like any other crime up to and including hanging -- which kind of, as I said, I’m kind of squishy about capital punishment in general, but I’ve got a soft spot for hanging as a form of capital punishment. I tend to think that things like lethal injection are a little too antiseptic --

CHARLES C.W. COOKE (CO-HOST): Sure, if you’re going to do it.

WILLIAMSON: -- quasi-medical -- yeah, if the state is going to do violence, let’s make it violence.

COOKE: I absolutely agree.

WILLIAMSON: Let’s not pretend like we’re doing something else.

[...]

WILLIAMSON: I think in some ways it’s worse than your typical murder. I mean, it’s absolutely premeditated --

COOKE: It’s clinical.

WILLIAMSON: --it’s clinical.

COOKE: Literally.

WILLIAMSON: Yes, it’s something that’s performed against the most vulnerable sort of people. And that’s the sort of thing we generally take into account in the sentencing of other murder cases. You know, murdering a four year old kid, is not the same as killing a 21-year-old guy.

In his memo to staff, Goldberg said the transcript proved Williamson’s tweet “was not merely an impulsive, decontextualized, heat-of-the-moment post, as Kevin explained it.” But Williamson’s remarks to Charles C.W. Cooke, an editor at National Review, closely resemble those he made to pro-life website LifeSiteNews after some pro-life leaders criticized his tweets. “I’m queasy about capital punishment in general,” he said, “though I am not against it in all cases. And I do believe that abortion should be treated under the law like any other premeditated homicide.”

The evidence, in other words, has been there, in public, the entire time.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Saheed Vassell’s death shows why police have too much discretion to kill.

I published an article this morning about California’s proposed bill to rein in police shootings by raising the legal standard for officers’ use of lethal force. A deadly police shooting in New York last night underscored the need for that higher threshold.

Five NYPD officers shot and killed Vassell, a 34-year-old black man, on a street corner in Brooklyn. NYPD officials told news outlets that 911 callers had reported that they had seen a man brandishing what appeared to be a gun. The object turned out to be a chrome shower head, which the department claims Vassell had pointed at the officers before they shot him. (Vassell’s father told reporters that his son had bipolar disorder, making this one of many police shooting cases where the victim had a mental illness.)

The NYPD has circulated stills from nearby surveillance footage that support their version of events, but haven’t released any clips of the encounter. While the city plans to equip all NYPD officers with body cameras by year’s end, the officers involved in Wednesday’s shooting apparently weren’t wearing them.

Even with these gaps, the fact that Vassell wasn’t wielding a gun raises questions about why the officers chose to open fire. As I noted in my article, most states use a legal standard that prioritizes an officer’s instincts in determining whether they acted reasonably. California’s proposed bill would instead require police to exhaust all means of de-escalation before resorting to lethal force, which could then only be used to prevent imminent physical harm. It’s impossible to know if that standard would’ve saved Vassell’s life. But it certainly couldn’t have done more harm.

April 03, 2018

Alex Edelman/DPA/Alamy News

If Scott Pruitt gets fired, he might be replaced by a former coal lobbyist.

The rumors continue that the Environmental Protection Agency administrator could be fired over his potentially unethical rental agreement with a top energy lobbyist’s wife, as Monday brought a barrage of news about him.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House has launched an investigation into the condo deal, while Politico revealed that White House chief of staff John Kelly has considered firing Pruitt over his wave of scandals.

Tuesday brought yet more news: The Atlantic reported that Pruitt “used an obscure provision last month to increase the salaries of a pair of staffers by tens of thousands of dollars.”

If President Donald Trump did fire Pruitt—which still seems unlikely, given Trump’s good personal relationship with him—it would be a victory for environmentalists. Just last week, green groups including Sierra Club and NRDC launched a coordinated effort to “Boot Pruitt” from office.

They wouldn’t have much to celebrate for very long, though. The person who would likely replace Pruitt at the EPA is former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler, Trump’s nominee for deputy administrator. As I’ve previously reported, Wheeler is a more extreme choice to lead the agency than Pruitt:

In many ways, Wheeler is similar to Pruitt. Both men are climate-change deniers who speak in a disciplined legalese, thereby avoiding political gaffes. But environmentalists should consider Wheeler a more egregious nominee. His conflicts of interests are certainly worse: Pruitt may have worked closely with the fossil fuel industry before taking office, but Wheeler worked for the fossil fuel industry. Before he took office, Pruitt indirectly raised money from conservative dark money groups to stop the EPA regulations he’s now in charge of. But Wheeler directly raised money for the same Republican Senators who are evaluating his nomination, the Intercept reported on Wednesday.

Wheeler’s confirmation has been held up for months. If the Senate does confirm him, though, he’d be first in line to become the acting administrator if Pruitt leaves.

April 02, 2018

Ron Sach/Pool/Getty Images

Trump (probably) won’t fire Scott Pruitt over ethics concerns.

There’s a growing belief that the president might fire his Environmental Protection Agency administrator as a result of Pruitt’s potentially unethical living arrangement with a top energy lobbyist’s wife. According to CNN, senior White House aides are “exasperated” with the drama surrounding Pruitt’s $50/night rental agreement with the wife of J. Steven Hart, who has contributed to Pruitt’s political career and whose firm lobbies for the export of liquefied natural gas. An anonymous EPA source told CNN that Pruitt’s “goose is cooked.”

The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake wrote that the situation “looks really bad” for Pruitt and “carries more than a whiff of a sweetheart deal.” Former Trump adviser Chris Christie speculated similarly in an interview on Sunday: “I don’t know how you survive this one,” he said, adding to a chorus of cries from Democratic lawmakers.

Pruitt reportedly rented the room in the Capitol Hill condo, which Vicki Hart co-owns, on an as-needed basis. Though ethicists have said the arrangement raises red flags, career employees in the EPA ethics office have already said Pruitt’s room was not technically considered a “gift.” Even if it were a gift, though, it’s hard to imagine that Trump—who has seemingly endless financial conflicts of interest of his own—would find it egregious enough to warrant firing him. Pruitt is also said to be “a favorite” of the president, and Trump tends to fire only the cabinet members he doesn’t get along with personally.

March 30, 2018

Riccardo Sav/Getty

A brief guide to Scott Pruitt’s bizarre condo corruption controversy.

The latest scandal surrounding President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency administrator has it all: Cheap housing, forceful door-breaking, nepotism, and questions about negotiated bribery. It also has the feature of being fast-moving and a little complicated. It’s worth taking one detail at a time.

On Thursday, ABC News revealed that, for the first six months Pruitt was in D.C., he lived in a fancy Capitol Hill condo co-owned by the wife of top energy lobbyist J. Steven Hart. Hart is chairman of a firm that lobbies for the export of liquefied natural gas. This brought up serious ethical questions, since Pruitt is currently under investigation for using taxpayer money to travel to Morocco for the sole purpose of promoting liquefied natural gas. Critics say Pruitt had no business doing this because it was unrelated to his job of protecting public health and the environment.

Later Thursday, Bloomberg reported on the terms of Pruitt’s lease: $50 per night to stay in one of the bedrooms. In D.C. lingo, that’s known as a gosh-darn steal.

An EPA ethics attorney initially told ABC that, because Pruitt paid for the room, the transaction was allowable. “It was a routine business transaction and permissible even if from a personal friend,” EPA Senior Counsel for Ethics Justina Fugh said. She made her opinion, however, without knowing the next part of the story, which ABC broke on Friday: Pruitt’s adult daughter—a White House intern—lived in the condo, too. Fugh then told Buzzfeed News she needed more information to determine whether the arrangement was ethical.

In the midst of all this, ABC uncovered yet another strange detail. About a year ago, Pruitt’s security detail literally broke down the front door of the fancy energy lobbyist-connected condo, believing Pruitt was inside and unconscious. Pruitt was inside, but apparently just taking a nap. The EPA then had to reimburse the condo owner for the damage to the door. Put another way, the EPA used taxpayer dollars to fix property owned by a top energy lobbyist’s wife. The EPA has not released details of those payments.

Pruitt is no stranger to scandal, having been heavily scrutinized for the last few months over his potentially improper use of taxpayer dollars for first-class flights and pricey hotels. But this latest controversy is more serious for two reasons. The first is that Pruitt’s living arrangement raises questions about potential corruption—a far more impactful malfeasance than frivolous spending. (New York Times columnist Paul Krugman explained the difference nicely in this Twitter thread.) The second is that officials in Trump’s White House actually seem to care about this one. Depending how much they care, and the details that continue to emerge, perhaps the new environmentalist-led campaign to kick Pruitt out of office won’t be necessary.

Drew Anthony Smith / Getty Images

Texas’s voter-fraud crusade sends a mother of two to prison for five years.

A local judge handed down the sentence on Wednesday to Crystal Mason for illegally casting a provisional ballot during the 2016 election. At the time, Mason was on supervised release for her 2011 conviction in a tax-preparation fraud case, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Mason said that court and prison officials didn’t tell her that she couldn’t vote after her release from prison for the 2011 conviction. When she couldn’t find her name on the voting rolls at her polling place in 2016, she said that an election worker told her to cast a provisional ballot instead. Mason signed an affidavit attesting that she was eligible to vote at the time, but told the judge she didn’t read it carefully because the worker was helping her through the process.

Why would the state separate a mother from her children for five years for what was likely a good-faith mistake? The Washington Post noted that the prosecution comes amid a broader crackdown on the purported threat of voter fraud by Texas Republicans. Governor Greg Abbott insisted in 2016 that fraud is “rampant” and that Texas was at the forefront of fighting it. The rhetoric doesn’t appear to have much basis in reality: The Texas Tribune reported that there was “scant evidence” to back the governor’s claim, with one study finding “fewer than three glitches per 1 million votes.”

Claims of persistent voter fraud also fuel Texas Republicans’ efforts to enact more stringent requirements for voters to cast a ballot. Ironically, those measures may have a far greater warping effect on Texas elections than the handful of voter-fraud cases found so far. A federal judge struck down the state’s controversial 2011 voter-ID law last August for its discriminatory impact on black and Hispanic voters. Election experts previously warned that roughly 600,000 otherwise eligible Texans wouldn’t be able to meet the ID requirement, many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Texas is also one of 48 states that strips voting rights from residents who were convicted of felony offenses. Those rights are automatically restored once the person completes their sentence, including any parole or probation requirements attached to it. The Star-Telegram noted that criminal-justice reform groups estimate that over six million Americans, including almost 500,000 Texans, couldn’t cast a ballot in 2016 because of felon-disenfranchisement laws.

One of those Texans is Mason, who told the judge that she thought she had already repaid her debt to society for the 2011 conviction. “I owned up to that,” she said. “I took accountability for that. I would never do that again. I was happy enough to come home and see my daughter graduate. My son is about to graduate. Why would I jeopardize that?”