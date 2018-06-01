Menu
Magazine

YouTube/Fox News

What does Jordan Peterson have to do with psychology anymore?

Thanks to his YouTube following, his bestselling self-help book 12 Rules for Life, and his skill at repackaging Jungian ideas to support social conservatism, Peterson has become one of the world’s most famous psychologists. But mixing celebrity, political activism, and clinical care seems to have hampered his ability to help his patients, according to an in-depth report from Jonathan Goldsbie for the website Canadaland.

Investigating the claims of a former Peterson client who had lodged a complaint with the College of Psychologists of Ontario, Goldsbie concluded that Peterson’s growing celebrity in 2017 conflicted with his clinical practice. Among other acts, Peterson “cancelled sessions with patients, later claiming illness, while maintaining an appointment to appear on television; he responded to messages from patients with auto-reply emails which brought up the challenges of his burgeoning fame, directing recipients to send argumentative emails to his ideological opponents; he employed his wife to sort through emails from patients without first asking for their consent; he shared potentially identifying information about patients with other patients.”

Peterson tacitly acknowledged the problem in mid-2017 by no longer seeing clients—a wise decision, perhaps, given the problems experienced by other celebrity doctors such as Andrew Weil, Mehmet Oz, and Phil McGraw. “When the practice of clinical medicine begins to be trumped by individual physician brand-building,” Scientific American argued last year,patient safety and well being can become endangered. And while many of the mega-media physicians often do face scrutiny for their practices, physicians who are merely social media celebrities attract less, even though they might have just as large an audience.”

Peterson’s authority rests on being a clinical psychologist and university teacher, and yet, he no longer seems to do those jobs: In addition to halting his clinical practice, he has taken an extended leave from teaching at the University of Toronto, where he’s a tenured professor. He’s instead spending his time selling his wares as a popular writer and lecturer. There’s nothing wrong with that in and of itself, but Peterson might do well to be more honest about what his current profession is.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Summit with North Korea will be about relationship building rather than nukes.

President Donald Trump announced Friday afternoon that he’ll be meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12. As with his earlier letter he sent to Kim after cancelling a summit, Trump framed the meeting in the language of personal connections. “It’s going to have to be a process, but relationships are building, and that’s a very good thing,” the president told assembled journalists. About the animosity that led to the cancellation, Trump said, “We’re over that. Totally over that.” He also praised a letter that he had received from Kim a “very nice letter.” Then, strangely, Trump acknowledged he hadn’t read Kim’s letter:

Leaving the letter aside, Trump’s approach to North Korea suggests that he wants to form a bond before taking up tough issues. Trump indicated that he did not talk about human rights with Kim Yong Chol, the vice-chairman of North Korea’s Central Committee who brought the letter to the White House. Trump seemed eager to dampen down any expectations that the nuclear stand-off would be seriously addressed at the meeting.

As CBS news correspondent Bianna Golodryga noted, Trump is giving Kim Jong Un exactly what he wanted: a photo op which enhances North Korea’s international profile without making any concessions on its nuclear arsenal.

Trump isn’t completely wrong in his instincts. Diplomacy is about relationship building and any long term settlement will require trust-building exercises. But diplomacy also rests on knowledge and there is little reason to think that Trump or his administration can get up to speed on actual policy in time for the summit. Indeed, Matthew  Pottinger, the top official for Asia in the National Security Council, made news earlier this week by telling reporters in a backgrounder that it would be “impossible” for Trump to be prepared for a summit by June 12. 

Nicholas Kamm/Getty

Did Trump tell anyone about the jobs report before he tweeted about it?

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted that he was “looking forward” to the jobs numbers that were scheduled to be released later that day. Investors, many of whom built models devoted to tracking the president’s Twitter feed months ago, quickly read the obvious subtext—that the numbers were very good—and jumped into action, juicing Treasury yields and sending the dollar climbing in response.

The jobs numbers, like other pieces of classified information, are closely guarded and are not supposed to be released in advance. Journalists who have access to early figures are not allowed to use electronics when they receive the numbers, and decades of precedent have kept the president, and other high-level officials, quiet about the numbers as well. The jobs figures move markets, as Jeet Heer pointed out earlier today, and early access to that information would be enormously valuable to traders.

Much of the early response to Trump’s tweet focused on Trump’s habit of breaking with precedent and decorum. But it also raises another question. Trump got information about the jobs report on Thursday evening, well before he publicly commented about it. We know that he often spends several hours on the phone every night talking to various rich guys. We also know that, back in March, one of those rich guys, Carl Icahn, dumped millions in steel stock right before the president announced steel tariffs.

Trump tweeting about the jobs numbers is a serious breach of protocol, but not one that privileged specific interests over others. If Trump discussed the jobs report with his friends before the markets opened, that’s a different story.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Trump is preparing an actual bailout of the coal industry.

Sixteen months into the job, President Donald Trump has largely failed to deliver on his campaign promise to “put our miners back to work.” Despite halting more than 40 environmental regulations, coal plants are still closing at a staggering rate. Demand for coal continues to decline, too, and no new plants are being built.

But the Trump administration isn’t giving up on coal quite yet. On Thursday, Bloomberg’s Jennifer Dlouhy released the details of their new plan: to make electricity grid operators buy coal-fired power, whether they want to or not.

The 41-page plan—circulated before the National Security Council meeting on Friday and obtained by Dlouhy—says Trump officials plan to justify their directive by using a Cold War–era law called the Defense Production Act, which allows the federal government to intervene in markets during national security emergencies. Coal industry players have long argued that coal’s decline is a national security issue, because the renewable energy it’s being replaced with is unreliable. The loudest such player has been Robert Murray, a Trump donor and coal company CEO, who said last month that the federal government needed to bail out the industry in order “to make sure grandma doesn’t die on the operating table.”

Independent energy analysts have largely rejected this argument, saying adding renewable energy actually increases the reliability of the grid. If Trump does bail out the industry, perhaps some of those new profits can go toward the federal Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, which helps cover medical expenses for ex-coal miners with black lung disease. The fund is at immediate risk of insolvency due to shrinking contributions from coal companies, according to a Reuters report.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

President ensures market reacts to him, not jobs report.

The good news is the economy continues to hum along at a strong pace. On Friday morning the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 223,000 jobs were added in May, bringing unemployment down to 3.8 per cent. The bad news is that the president couldn’t help but blab about this good news before it was officially announced.

“President Trump on Friday broke with decades of protocol and commented publicly about the highly anticipated jobs report data 69 minutes before they were released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics,” The Washington Post reports. “Treasury yields moved sharply higher within seconds of a tweet from President Trump that said he was ‘looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning.’ He had never issued such a tweet before.”

Obviously, some on Wall Street were paying attention to Trump’s feed and quickly pounced on the news. New Yorker Staff writer Adam Davidson tweeted a sharp analysis of how Trump’s norm-breaking behavior could have a larger effect on the economy:

Over the first two years of the Trump economy, two conflicting trends have tugged at each other: the robustness of economy has been in tension with Trump’s various norm-breaking antics (igniting a trade war and using twitter to attack individual companies). The question remain whether Trump’s activities will end up sabotaging the economy.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Niall Ferguson wanted opposition research on a student.

Campus arguments over diversity and free speech are causing some distinguished academics to do extremely strange things. Ferguson, a historian affiliated with both Oxford and Stanford University and much celebrated for his books on the topics like the First World War and the British Empire, is a prime example. At Stanford, Ferguson had been a member of the Cardinal Conversations program which brought in guest speakers to the university. In that capacity, Ferguson was anxious about student criticism of some speakers such as Charles Murray, the social scientist notorious for his views on race and IQ who spoke at Stanford in February. 

As The Stanford Daily reported on Thursday, newly public emails show that Ferguson’s eagerness to fight off what he saw as encroaching political correctness led the historian to some bizarre extracurricular activity. Ferguson teamed up with a group of student Republicans, led by John Rice-Cameron, to wage a covert political battle against Michael Ocon, a  student they viewed as excessively left-wing. In the e-mails they refer to Ocon as “Mr. O” and talk about ways to discredit him. “Some opposition research on Mr. O might also be worthwhile,” Ferguson wrote. Ferguson’s research assistant Max Minshull was tasked with the job of collecting the dirt on Ocon. 

“Now we turn to the more subtle game of grinding them down on the committee,” Ferguson wrote in another email. “The price of liberty is eternal vigilance.” Rice-Cameron, the son of Barack Obama’s former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, was equally grandiose. “Slowly, we will continue to crush the Left’s will to resist, as they will crack under pressure,” Rice-Cameron crowed in an email, showing he has a great future ahead of him doing Darth Vader cosplay. 

When the emails were revealed to Stanford officials, Ferguson resigned from his position on the Cardinal Conversations program. “It seemed to me that the Cardinal Conversations student steering committee was in danger of being taken over by elements that were fundamentally hostile to free speech,” Ferguson explained to The Stanford Daily. “It was, however, rash of me to seek to involve the Stanford Republicans, and reckless to use such inflammatory language.” 

Ferguson was more than just “rash.” It invites the question: Why does the defense of free speech require a scholar to engage in political dirty tricks? 

May 31, 2018

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Samantha Bee picked the worst moment to insult Ivanka Trump.

In comedy, timing is everything, as Samantha Bee is discovering amid the outrage over an offensive joke on her show Full Frontal about the president’s daughter. “Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” Bee quipped. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless cunt!”

After the episode aired, Bee issued a quick apology, stating, “I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

Bee’s comments would be provocative at the best of times, but were especially incendiary given that actress Roseanne Barr recently lost her sitcom after sending out a racist tweet. Against the backdrop of Barr’s firing, Bee’s own insult became natural fodder for partisan theater.

Conservatives were quick to decry a double standard:

Meanwhile, liberals emphasized the difference between Bee’s comments and Barr’s:

The true commonality between the Barr and Bee controversies is both show that American politics is increasingly dominated by television, as befits the era of a reality TV president. Although real world news continues to happen (shooting wars and trade wars, hurricanes and scandals), television is now a major front for ideological contest. By insulting Ivanka Trump at a moment when the political right was looking for tit-for-tat retaliation, regardless of whether the joke would have been productive or appropriate under any circumstances, Bee made the wrong joke at the wrong time.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

John Boehner believes in naps.

While delivering a keynote speech at a political conference in Michigan, the former speaker of the House offered an acute analysis of the GOP. “There is no Republican Party,” Boehner said. “There’s a Trump party. The Republican Party is taking a nap somewhere.”

This might sound like a damning diagnosis of a party which has abandoned all principles and become a personality cult. But as it turns out, Boehner is quite happy with the results. He went on to say that, “If you peel away the noise and the tweets, the things that he’s doing are really good things.” Boehner also said he was “thrilled the U.S. is leading” in foreign policy. The retired lawmaker waved away concerns that Trump has launched a trade war by saying that the president’s imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum was just a hardball negotiating tactic.

It’s clear that Boehner’s pronouncements apply as much to himself as others. Like most prominent Republicans, Boehner has decided to take a “nap” and let Trump have his way even at the cost of violating norms and party principles (such as free trade). This abdication of leadership is the true reason why the Republican Party no longer really exists.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Happy Thursday: Have a new trade war—Europe this time!

The president famously tweeted that trade wars are “good, and easy to win.” This proposition will now be put to the test. The European Union has announced retaliatory tariffs responding to Trump’s earlier protectionist moves on steel and aluminum. Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the EU Commission, tweeted:

Commenting on Trump’s trade war, Republican Senator Ben Sasse said, “This is dumb. Europe, Canada, and Mexico are not China, and you don’t treat allies the same way you treat opponents.”

Sasse’s critique hits on a key aspect of Trump’s trade and foreign policy: the president divide other nations into the category of allies and opponents. Rather, he sees all other nations as rivals, some of which are weak and others which are strong. He’s more likely to treat China, which other presidents might see as an opponent, with respect because the Asian superpower can help him on other matters (whether North Korea or business loans to the Trump Organization).

Given Trump’s division of the world into those who can help and those who can’t, it makes perfect sense for him to wage a trade war with erstwhile allies. This new economic conflict is likely to hurt America’s standing in the world simply by damaging its relationship with those very allies.

YouTube

Paige Patterson is out of a job.

The Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary announced on Wednesday evening that they had decided to fire Patterson:

During the May 30, 2018, Executive Committee meeting of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (SWBTS) Board of Trustees, new information confirmed this morning was presented regarding the handling of an allegation of sexual abuse against a student during Dr. Paige Patterson’s presidency at another institution and resulting issues connected with statements to the Board of Trustees that are inconsistent with SWBTS’s biblically informed core values.

Patterson had served as the school’s president until earlier this month. Public outrage over Patterson’s comments on sexual harassment and sexuality—he had preached that abused women should not divorce violent husbands, and described a 16-year-old girl as “built” and “very attractive” in a sermon illustration—originally encouraged seminary trustees to accelerate his retirement. But Patterson retained a salary, the title of president emeritus, and free on-campus housing.

Later reporting by The Washington Post revealed that Patterson, as president of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, told a rape victim to forgive her assailant and discouraged her from filing a police report. Female graduates of SWBTS also told me that Patterson fostered a discriminatory environment on campus, and once delivered a sermon that seemed to blame immodest women for their own sexual abuse.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Trump pardons Dinesh D’Souza for illegal campaign donation.

On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump announced that he’s pardoning Dinesh D’Souza, the conservative pundit who was convicted in 2014 of making an illegal donation to Republican Wendy Long’s 2012 Senate campaign:

This is the latest example of Trump turning the presidential pardon into a partisan weapon. Previously Trump pardoned Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former Dick Cheney adviser Scooter Libby, both cases where right-wing ideology and Republican partisanship was more salient than mercy or justice.

With so many of members of Trump’s own circle becoming entangled in the legal system thanks to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the president is signalling that political loyalty will be rewarded. As MSNBC host Chris Hayes tweeted:

Using the pardon power in so brazenly political manner is one of Trump’s major legal innovations, a breaking of norms which will cause lasting damage to the political system.