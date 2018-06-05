Menu
Magazine

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions)

Miss America cuts swimsuits, and male conservatives snark.

Gretchen Carlson, chairwoman of the Miss America Organization, announced Tuesday on Good Morning America that starting next year, the annual event will no longer include swimsuit and evening gown portions. “We are no longer a pageant,” Carlson, who won Miss America in 1989, said. “We are a competition.”

Several conservative commentators expressed disdain for this change. Noah Pollak, a contributor to the Washington Free Beacon, Commentary, and The Weekly Standard, tweeted:

Alex Griswold, a reporter at the Free Beacon, mocked the decision by invoking a famous answer given by South Carolina’s Caitlin Upton in the 2007 Miss Teen USA pageant.

Some conservatives supported the move, though. “Who can deny the inconsistency of a competition that has women parading around in scanty swimwear, with the goal of winning a scholarship and making America a better place?” Brianna Heldt wrote at Townhall. “When it comes to entertainment in general, many conservative television viewers have long demanded less skin and more family-friendly substance.”

The swimsuit portion has been criticized since the competition began in the 1920s, originally because it was considered racy and later for its objectification of women. An unscientific 1995 survey found that two in three viewers were in favor of the swimsuit portion. Public opinion appears to have turned, however, as Carlson stated Tuesday that the segment was “not a highly rated part.”

“We’ve heard from a lot of young women who say, ‘We’d love to be a part of your program but we don’t want to be out there in high heels and a swimsuit,’ so guess what, you don’t have to do that anymore,” Carlson, a former Fox News host and #MeToo advocate, said. “Who doesn’t want to be empowered, learn leadership skills and pay for college and be able to show the world who you are as a person from the inside of your soul.” She added, “That’s what we’re judging them on now.”

Which is to say, the Miss America competition might no longer judge the female body—at least not overtly—but it will continue to parade young women on stage to judge their worthiness to society.

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Trump and his attorney general can’t get their immigration story straight.

The president tweeted this morning blaming the policy of separating out the parents and children of undocumented immigrants at the border on “bad legislation passed by the Democrats.” As Toronto Star reported Daniel Dale pointed out, this is a flat-out lie: The policy is discretionary.

Also this morning, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was interviewed by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, who pressed him on the separation. Sessions at first deflected, saying “most are not infants. Most are teenagers, although we do have a number of younger ones now, more than we’ve seen recently.”

Like Trump, Sessions tried to dissemble by saying there is a legal obligation behind the policy. But at a crucial moment, he admitted it was driven by the policy goal of sending a “message” to potential immigrants and asylum seekers:

Hewitt: Can’t we have facilities where parents remain united with kids?

Sessions: Well, we can, we’d be glad to work at that, and actually, to keep them as close as possible, and then they’re deported. But the law requires us to keep children in a different facility than we do for adults. And every time somebody, Hugh, gets prosecuted in America for a crime, American citizens, and they go to jail, they’re separated from their children. We don’t want to do this at all. If people don’t want to be separated from their children, they should not bring them with them. We’ve got to get this message out. You’re not given immunity. You have to, you will be prosecuted if you bring, if you come illegally. And if you bring children, you’ll still be prosecuted.

Hewitt: I understand the message.

Hewitt is not the only one who understands the message. The meaning of the policy is clear, whether Trump wants to own it or not.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim/Getty Images

Rob Ford continues to haunt Canadian politics.

Ford, who served as mayor of Toronto from 2010 to 2014 and is best known for appearing in a 2013 video where he smoked crack, died of cancer in 2016. But he continues to cast a shadow on Canadian politics, with a family rift between his widow Renata Ford and his brother Doug Ford threatening to upend a provincial election in Ontario.

Doug Ford heads the Progressive Conservative Party which is now neck and neck with the New Democratic Party, a social democratic party, in an election to form the next government of Ontario. The election is to be held on Thursday and if the Progressive Conservatives win, Ford will be the next premier (a position roughly comparable to being a governor of an American state). Ford has been running a right-wing populist campaign, very much in the mode of his late brother and of Donald Trump, promising to sweep clean the liberal elites and run Ontario like a business.

There is considerable bad blood between Renata Ford and the Ford family. Doug Ford had been one of Rob Ford’s chief enablers, long denying that his brother had an addiction problem. There are also credible allegations that Rob Ford beat Renata and he certainly humiliated her as when he boasted to reporters about performing oral sex on her.

Now, on the cusp of the Ontario election, The Toronto Star reports that Renata Ford and her children are suing Doug Ford for $16.5 million, “alleging he has deprived them of millions of dollars, including shares in the family business and a life insurance policy left behind to support his family.” The crux of the lawsuit is that Doug Ford mismanaged Deco Labels, the family business. That complaint also goes to the heart of Ford’s campaign, which is based on the claim that he’s a successful manager.

Ontario voters will have to decide on Thursday how much more Ford family drama they want in their politics.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Robert Mueller turns the screw on Paul Manafort.

Manafort, who was Donald Trump’s campaign manager for part of 2016, is currently under house arrest while facing trial for 23 counts including money laundering, conspiracy and making false statements. In the past, Mueller, the special counsel in the Russia investigation, has claimed that Manafort is a flight risk because of his international connections. A judge has set bail at $10 million, a daunting sum that Manafort has been struggling to meet.

On Monday night, Mueller filed a motion to deny Manafort bail because the former campaign manager allegedly tried in February to tamper with witnesses in his case by talking to them and texting them. The underlying issue is money that Manafort allegedly paid to a group of European politicians called “the Hapsburg group.” That money was allegedly lobbying funds used on behalf of pro-Russian Ukrainian political interests.

Manafort allegedly tried to contact witnesses in the case to coach them to say that the money to the Hapsburg group had been paid in Europe, not America. Part of the governments case is that the Hapsburg group took place in the United States. One message from Mueller to a witness read, “We should talk. I have made clear that they worked in Europe.” The motion describes one witness as Person D1 and says, “Person D1 has told the government that he understood Manafort’s outreach to be an effort to ‘suborn perjury,’ because Person D1 knew that the Hapsburg group worked in the United States—not just Europe.”

This move increases the pressure on Manafort. The open question is whether the latest turn of the screw will force him to make a plea bargain and possibly flip on his previous employer, the president of the United States.

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Ted Cruz forgets his own words on limits of presidential pardons.

On Monday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted, “As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?” Later that day, Haley Byrd of The Weekly Standard asked Senator Ted Cruz if he agreed with Trump that presidents could pardon themselves. Cruz paused for 18 excruciating seconds and then said, “That is not a constitutional issue I have studied, so I will withhold judgement at this point.”

Cruz was being forgetful. As legal scholars on Twitter pointed out, in 2015 Cruz authored an article titled “The Obama Administration’s Unprecedented Lawlessness” for The Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy. In that article, Cruz wrote extensively about the powers of presidential pardon, arguing for a limited view of presidential authority.

Footnote 79 is especially relevant to current debates. “The pardon power was not seen as suspension or dispensation,” Cruz argued. “The pardon power carries a scope specifically limited to crimes already committed. The pardon may not apply to acts that have not yet been committed, because it would function as a personal waiver, the impermissible dispensation of the laws.” It is hard to square these words with Trump’s expansive view of presidential power.

In becoming a Trump supporter, Cruz has already humiliated himself in many ways. He’s become an advocate of a president who has grossly insulted both Cruz’s wife and his father. Having given up so much dignity, Cruz isn’t losing much by abandoning any claims to consistency on constitutional matters.

Update: On Monday night Ted Cruz addressed criticism of his reluctance to take a stand on the presidential pardon issue in a Twitter thread. The upshot of his thread is that he still refuses to articulate a clear position on the question:

June 04, 2018

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Are Democrats too invested in New Deal history?

Writing in The Week on Monday, Ryan Cooper argued that the Democrats have betrayed their New Deal heritage for a mess of neoliberalism. “Up through about the early 1970s, it had been a fairly straightforward working-class party, but after a generation of reform, under Bill Clinton it stood for a muddle of capitalism worship leavened with means-tested welfare programs,” Cooper contended. “At bottom, it was a left-inflected version of the same neoliberalism that comprises Republican Party doctrine.”

Cooper’s column provoked a lively Twitter canoe where some of the most prominent voices in left of center journalism weighed in:

Perhaps the main takeaway is that the left critique of the Democratic Party can be valid without resorting to nostalgia. After all, the New Deal had a mixed legacy and was compromised on issues like race. So instead of simply pining for a mythical labor-dominated Democratic Party of the past, leftists might be better off trying to just make that a program for the future.

Getty Images/Handout

Bill Clinton’s book tour is turning into a #MeToo reckoning.

When NBC’s Craig Melvin asked Clinton on Monday morning about his affair in the 1990s with Monica Lewinsky, the president bristled at the suggestion that he still had amends to make. “Nobody believes that I got out of that for free,” he said. “I left the White House $16 million in debt.”

Clinton was promoting his new novel, The President is Missing, co-authored with James Patterson, when the conversation on The Today Show pivoted to the affair he had with the then-White House intern, which ultimately led to his impeachment in 1998.

Melvin wanted to know if Clinton felt a greater responsibility to speak out in the wake of the #MeToo movement, to which the former president crossed his arms and curtly said, “I don’t think it would be an issue because people would be using the facts instead of the imagined facts. If the facts were the same today, I wouldn’t.”

The anchor then read a section of an essay Lewinsky wrote for Vanity Fair, published in February, in which she revealed a diagnosis of PTSD following the scandal and described how her view of the affair had changed: “He was my boss. He was the most powerful man on the planet. He was 27 years my senior, with enough life experience to know better. He was, at the time, at the pinnacle of his career, while I was in my first job out of college.”

But Clinton told Melvin that he doesn’t feel a personal apology is needed. “No, I do not—I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public.”

In his defense, Clinton cited the work he had done for women during his political career, including introducing a sexual harassment policy when he was governor, hiring two female chiefs of staff, and running an Arkansas attorney general’s office in the 1970s where women “were overrepresented.”

He said of Lewinsky: “I dealt with it 20 years ago plus, and the American people, two-thirds of them, stayed with me. I’ve tried to do a good job since then, and with my life and with my work. That’s all I have to say.”

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

No, Ronald Reagan would not have joined the #Resistance.

Patti Davis, one of the daughters of the late president, writes in The Washington Post that Reagan would be displeased by Trump’s America. “He would be appalled and heartbroken at a Congress that refuses to stand up to a president who not only seems ignorant of the Constitution but who also attempts at every turn to dismantle and mock our system of checks and balances,” Davis argues.

Davis is right that in many crucial respects Ronald Reagan is very different than Donald Trump. Reagan was much more inclusive when talking about immigration and signed an act in 1986 that gave three million undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship. Reagan was also a free trader and foreign policy internationalist.

But even if Reagan might not have supported all of Trump’s policies, he would not have have pushed Congress to hold him accountable. The evidence from Reagan’s own life is that he would’ve been as loyal to Trump as most Republican lawmakers are. Reagan loved to cite the adage he called the 11th Commandment, “Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican.”

Reagan lived by those words during the Watergate scandal, when he was governor of California and also one of the most ardent defenders of embattled president Richard Nixon. In true Trumpian fashion, Reagan repeatedly denounced the investigation into Nixon’s crimes as a “witch hunt.” When Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev visited America in 1973, Reagan told the press, “I just think it’s too bad that [Watergate] is taking people’s attention from what I think is the most brilliant accomplishment of any president of this century, and that is the steady progress towards peace and the easing of tensions.”

Given Trump’s sordidness, it’s tempting to romanticize earlier Republican presidents. But Reagan is a precursor to Trump.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Bannonism lives on in Germany.

Richard Grenell has only recently taken up the post of representing the United States in Germany, but he’s already in hot water. On Sunday, he gave an interview to Breitbart where he stated, “I absolutely want to empower other conservatives throughout Europe, other leaders. I think there is a groundswell of conservative policies that are taking hold because of the failed policies of the left.” Germany already has a conservative government, headed by Christian Democrat Angela Merkel, but Grenell clearly wants to encourage political forces further on the right, such the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy blasted Grenell in a tweet:

The Washington Post reports that “German newspaper headlines summarized Grenell’s comments on Monday morning as having ‘caused a stir’ and described them as ‘not diplomatic or as an ‘indication that Grenell would like to unseat the Merkel government. Leading German journalists accused the ambassador of acting as a ‘political activist.’”

Aside from the diplomatic indiscretion, Grenell’s comments are noteworthy for what they say about the ideological dimensions of President Donald Trump’s foreign policy. Former Trump confidant Steve Bannon is currently in political exile, having been forced to leave both the White House and Breitbart (though he did give CNN an hour-long interview on Friday). But Grenell’s comments show that Bannon’s core idea of creating an international alliance of right-wing nationalists lives on in the Trump administration.

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Trump says he can commit federal crimes and get away with it.

The president’s assertion came in the form of a Monday morning tweet, where he cited “numerous legal scholars” as the basis for his unprecedented declaration. “But why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?” Trump added.

Legal scholars generally agree that the pardon is one of the president’s least constrained constitutional powers: He can grant them at will for any federal offenses, Congress can’t revoke or modify them, and the Supreme Court has never before intervened to limit one. Indeed, one of the few aspects of the power where legal scholars often disagree is whether a president can use it to escape criminal culpability.

In practical terms, Trump’s statement claims the right to commit federal crimes and then immunize himself from the consequences. It’s a stark declaration of lawlessness without precedent in American history. It also recalls one of Richard Nixon’s most famous assertions during the Watergate crisis. In a 1973 press conference in Florida, Nixon defended himself against accusations of impropriety and profiting from his career in public service.

People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook,” he told reporters. “Well, I’m not a crook. I’ve earned everything I’ve got.” Trump sent a different message on Monday: I can be a crook, and there’s nothing you can do to stop me.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Maureen Dowd echoes conservatives by blaming Obama for Trump.

In his new book The World as It Is, Ben Rhodes, former advisor to president Barack Obama, quotes the shocked reaction of his boss to the election of Donald Trump. “What if we were wrong?” the president asked. “Maybe we pushed too far. Maybe people just want to fall back into their tribe.”

These questions reflect Obama’s longstanding habits of self-criticism and concern for national unity, but for New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd they provide an opportunity to smirk at the former president and hold him responsible for electing his successor. “Sometimes I wonder whether I was 10 or 20 years too early,” Obama told his aides. Dowd’s gloss on this is, “We just weren’t ready for his amazing awesomeness.”

According to Dowd, “President Obama could be deliberative, reticent and cautious to a fault, which spurred an appetite for a more impulsive, visceral, hurly-burly successor.”

Down wouldn’t describe herself as a conservative, but to a remarkable extent, her story of the aloof Obama paving the way for Trump echoes the standard line on the right. Dowd’s piece rehashed many points made on Friday by Matthew Continetti in the Washington Free Beacon, in a column which described Obama as “an aloof, smug, vainglorious chief executive totally divorced from political reality.”

The Dowd/Continetti version of history gives huge priority to personality (or rather assumptions about personality such as the idea that Obama is “smug”) while ignoring structural factors. It rests on the assumption that the Democrats should have been able to win the presidency in 2016 easily and the failure to do so rests with Obama. But winning the presidency three times in a row is very difficult for a political party. Since the Civil War, the Democrats have only done it once, with Franklin Roosevelt under the exceptional circumstances of the Great Depression and the Second World War. Replacing Obama with another Democrat was always going to be a hard slog, and what is impressive is that Hillary Clinton won a sizable popular vote victory despite losing the electoral college.

If Obama’s liberal policies did provoke a backlash, that still doesn’t explain why Trump won. After all, the Republicans fielded 17 candidates in the presidential primaries in 2015 and 2016, all of whom were critical of Obama on issues like the Iran nuclear deal and gun control (which Continetti includes in his list of presidential sins). If Republicans wanted to, they could have run some very conservative candidates in 2016 such as Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio. Instead they went with Trump.

What distinguished Trump from the other Republicans was his shamelessness in making racist appeals. From his birtherism to his calls for a wall to keep out Mexican “rapists” to his push for a Muslim ban, Trump ran an extraordinarily bigoted campaign. Trump’s success was hardly surprising given the fact that Obama was the first African-American president and the Republicans have been exploiting racism as a wedge issue since the Southern Strategy coalesced in 1964. What truly paved the way for Trump is the long history of Republican pandering to prejudice.

Racism goes unmentioned by either Dowd or Continetti. But racism, more than any imaginary smugness, explains how Obama led to Trump. Obama’s presidency provoked a backlash because he disrupted the racial hierarchy. Conservatives like Continetti have good reason for wanting to whitewash this fact and now they have an ally in Dowd, who is mainstreaming their self-serving version of history.