Imminent retirement has stiffened Paul Ryan’s spine.

The Speaker of the House is finally taking a stand against President Donald Trump’s Spygate conspiracy theories and presidential pardon claims. “Speaker Paul D. Ryan agreed on Wednesday that the F.B.I. did nothing wrong by using a confidential informant to contact members of the Trump campaign as it investigated its ties to Russia, contradicting President Trump’s assertions of a broad conspiracy by federal law enforcement,” the New York Times reports. “And he warned that Mr. Trump should not try to pardon himself, despite Mr. Trump’s assertion two days earlier that the president has the power to take such a step.”

Asked about the pardon by reporters, Ryan said, “I don’t know the technical answer to that question, but I think obviously the answer is he shouldn’t. And no one is above the law.”

Ryan’s willingness to break with the president stands in contrast to the way the Republican lawmaker has waffled on Trump’s transgressions in the past, often indicating he gives minimal attention to the president’s tweets.

On the Spygate matter, Ryan is following the lead of House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Trey Gowdy, who is retiring from congress. Ryan himself is preparing to leave public life. Republicans who will continue in congress, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are notably more reticent on criticizing Trump. One of the lessons of the Trump era is that Republicans are capable of standing up to a lawless president if they are on the verge of exiting active politics. In effect, knowing that they are leaving public life is the only thing that gives them the courage to live up to their constitutional duties to check the presidency.

New thread in Russia investigation entangles Ivanka Trump.

Until now, Donald Trump’s favorite daughter has avoided the shadow cast by the ongoing investigation into possible Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. But BuzzFeed has broken a story that Ivanka Trump connected her father’s lawyer Michael Cohen with a Russian wrestler Dmitry Klokov, who tried to orchestrate a meeting in 2015 between candidate Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin. 

“There is no evidence that Ivanka Trump’s contact with the athlete — the former Olympic weightlifter Dmitry Klokov — was illegal or that it had anything to do with the election,” BuzzFeed notes. “Nor is it clear that Klokov could even have introduced Trump to the Russian president. But congressional investigators have reviewed emails and questioned witnesses about the interaction, according to two of the sources, and so has special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, according to the other two.”

For his part, Klokov denies sending emails to Cohen (despite the fact that copies of these emails have been viewed by BuzzFeed). “I don’t understand why you ask me about this,” Klokov complained in a text message to BuzzFeed. “I’m weightlifter, not a political.”

Many details of the story remain murky but the new facts solidify some key narrative points in the Russia investigation: the Trump Organization was hungry to set up a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, Trump’s family and cronies competed to help facilitate this deal, and Michael Cohen served as a liaison agent between outside interests and the Trump family. Whether or not there was any wrong-doing remains to be established but we are getting a clearer picture of why Russia was so important to the Trump family even as the head of the clan ran for president.  

The judge in the Brock Turner case has been recalled.

The recall in California’s Santa Clara County comes two years after Judge Aaron Persky dealt a lenient six-month sentence to Turner, a former Stanford swimmer, who had been convicted of sexual assault and attempted rape.

In 2015, Turner sexually assaulted an unconscious female student near a campus dumpster. The subsequent case sparked national outrage when the survivor published her court statement in full on BuzzFeed. Addressing Turner, she wrote, “You don’t know me, but you’ve been inside me, and that’s why we’re here today.”

Turner was found guilty of three felony charges for a maximum sentence of 14 years. But Persky, who said that “a prison sentence would have a severe impact on him,” ultimately sentenced Turner to six months. As reason for a lighter sentence, the probation report cited that Turner had already “surrendered a hard-earned swimming scholarship.” After serving three months, Turner was released for “good behavior.” (He also received three years of probation, was expelled from school, and was required to register as a sex offender.)

Persky and his supporters claim that the recall endangers judicial independence. But activists point out that Persky, also a former athlete at Stanford, has a history of favoring privileged athletes who have committed sexual assault and domestic violence. In one 2015 case criticized by even his supporters, Persky offered to greatly reduce the felony charge of an athlete, who had choked and beat his ex-girlfriend, to a misdemeanor. He also agreed to delay sentencing so the man could play football at the University of Hawaii.

Though Persky was cleared of official misconduct for the Turner case, California lawmakers responded by enacting mandatory minimum sentences in sexual assault cases and closing a loophole that allowed lighter punishment for penetrative sexual assault involving an intoxicated victim.

Will New Mexico give America its first Native American congresswoman?

It looks likely. As HuffPost reported on Tuesday night, Deb Haaland won her Democratic primary to represent New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District. The district is deeply Democratic, and Haaland is expected to win the general election with relative ease.

As HuffPost explains:

Haaland, a single mom based in Albuquerque, is an enrolled member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe. She chaired New Mexico’s Democratic Party from 2015 to 2017 and was the Native American vote director for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign in 2012. That’s in addition to her nearly two decades of volunteering on Democratic campaigns and her failed bid for lieutenant governor in 2014.

There are currently two Native American representatives in the House — both are men from Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, the voters of Idaho may elect the nation’s first Native governor this year. Paulette Jordan won the Democratic primary in May, and will face Republican Brad Little in the general. Idaho is conservative, but as Vox noted at the time of Jordan’s victory, the state’s demographics are changing, and Jordan represents a new, left-leaning populist wave within the Democratic Party that could play well with voters.

Primary voters, especially Democrats, love female candidates.

As results from the primaries and special elections came in on Tuesday night, one pattern became clear. Voters, especially Democrats, were leaning heavily towards female candidates. The Twitter account of G. Elliot Morris, data journalist for The Economist, served as a seismograph for the political earthquake:

Other analysts agreed:

If 2018 is shaping up to be the biggest “Year of the Woman” ever, a major reason is the lingering impact of the 2016 election, where the first female major party nominee was defeated by a crude misogynist. That election might have been a setback for women, but it’s clear that the lesson Democrats have taken from it is not to avoid female candidates but to embrace them.

Dennis Rodman could help avert nuclear annihilation.

The New York Post is reporting that the summit in Singapore between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un will have a special interloper, retired basketball great Dennis Rodman. Sources told the Post that Rodman “could even play some sort of role in the negotiations.” Rodman has a longstanding interest in Korean peninsular diplomacy. He’s visited the isolated communist dictatorship five times since 2013.

In the past, Trump has been critical of these visits. In 2015, Trump tweeted:

Arguably, Rodman has already been an unofficial conduit. During a 2017 visit, Rodman gave Kim Jong-Un a copy of Donald Trump’s ghost-written business guide The Art of the Deal as a birthday present. “I think [Kim] didn’t realize who Donald Trump was at that time, I guess, until he started to read the book and started to get to understand him,” Rodman told the website TMZ. “Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are pretty much the same.”

“No matter what you might think about his presence. One thing’s for sure the ratings will be huge,” a source told The New York Post. “A lot of times in situations that involve complex diplomacy countries like to identify ambassadors of goodwill and whether you agree with it or not Dennis Rodman fits the bill.”

It’s possible to dismiss Rodman’s Singapore visit as a publicity stunt. But perhaps the outsized Rodman is just the man needed to help make the equally outlandish Trump and Kim feel comfortable.

Trump is pardon-giddy. Is that a constitutional problem?

At the behest of his new celebrity pal Kim Kardashian, the president is leaning towards pardoning Alice Marie Johnson, who is serving a life-sentence for drug possession and money laundering. As The Washington Post notes, this is the latest example of Trump’s newfound fascination with the pardon power.

“Trump has recently become intensely focused on his ability to grant pardons, asking his lawyers to compile a list of candidates,” the newspaper reports. “A White House official this week said Trump is ‘obsessed’ with pardons, describing them as the president’s new ‘favorite thing’ to talk about. He may sign a dozen or more in the next two months, this person added.”

The danger, of course, is that Trump will use the pardon power to thwart special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Trump could pardon his cronies or even (as he has suggested) himself.

Trump’s pardon fixation has sparked a conversation on Twitter between Brookings Institution fellow Susan Hennessey and Vox writer Matthew Yglesias.

Social Security and Medicare troubles could be winning issue for Democrats.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Social Security program is running into a rough patch thanks to Republican tax cuts that went overwhelmingly to the wealthy and anemic wage growth. “The Social Security program’s cost will exceed its income this year for the first time since 1982, forcing the program to dip into its nearly $3 trillion trust fund to cover benefits,” the newspaper notes. By 2034, those reserves will be depleted and Social Security will no longer be able to send it its full scheduled benefits, according to the latest annual report by the trustees of Social Security and Medicare released Tuesday.” Medicare’s hospital insurance fund is facing a similar crisis and could be depleted by 2026.  

Democrats have been arguing about how to craft a winning message in the midterms given the strong economy. Polls show that health care tops the list of issues voters care most about.

Republicans suffered an erosion of popular support when they tried to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act. A recent poll revealed that 67% of Americans agree with the statement “the economy may be growing but wealthy people at the top are getting so much more of the benefit than middle class and working people.” These sentiments, combined with arguments about Social Security and Medicare becoming imperilled through reckless tax cuts, could give Democrats a winning formula for the 2018 midterms. 

Iran announces carefully calibrated nuclear move.

On Tuesday, Iran’s government announced it was resuming its nuclear enrichment capacity while staying within the guidelines of the 2015 agreement it signed with the United States and other world powers. “While Iran said it would keep enrichment within limits set by the 2015 nuclear accord,” The New York Times reports, “the center’s opening seemed to signal that it could swing to industrial-level enrichment if that agreement, which the United States withdrew from last month, should further unravel.”

Iran’s move does bring it closer to becoming a nuclear power, but even so they would still be far from having the fissile material needed for weapons production. In effect, Iran is still staying within the parameters of the 2015 agreement but now tip-toeing closer to the edge of what is permissible. This is a measured maneuver that seems to be designed to put pressure on the United States’ European allies to work harder to salvage the deal by raising the possibility of a post-deal future. 

The danger of this tactic is that it’ll feed into a cycle of escalation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a vigorous opponent of the 2015 deal, is taking advantage of that possibility.  While visiting Europe yesterday, Netanyahu claimed that Iran’s leader Ayatollah Khamenei was pushing for “unrestricted enrichment of uranium in order to produce an arsenal of nuclear bombs.” In fact, Khamenei has not called for “unrestricted” enrichment, nor has he mentioned that the enrichment is for the production of nuclear bombs.

As with any arms race, the danger is that threat inflation and gamesmanship on both sides could cause the situation to spiral out of control. The Iranian move might have been made with a limited intent, but could could still spark an escalation. 

Keith Ellison is leaving Congress.

Ellison, a rising star in the House known for his stalwart progressivism, announced on Tuesday that he planned to withdraw his candidacy for re-election to Congress. Instead, he launched a campaign to become Minnesota’s attorney general. He will remain deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, where he has reportedly struggled under the shadow of Chairman Tom Perez.

If Ellison sees the position of AG as a path to higher office, he would hardly be the first, as Mic’s Andrew Joyce reported on Tuesday:

Across the country, the position of state attorney general is also increasingly being seen as a stepping stone to higher office. In 2016, then-Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-Calif.) decided leave office in order to become his state’s attorney general. That same year, two former state attorneys general, California’s Kamala Harris and Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto, both won races to become U.S. senators for their respective states.

On Tuesday, Zephyr Teachout announced that she would be running to replace Eric Schneiderman as New York’s attorney general.

There’s another possibility as well, which is that politicians are increasingly seeing a gridlocked Congress as a dead end when it comes to getting things done. At the municipal level, left-leaning district attorneys like Larry Krasner have been able to immediately and substantively change harsh policies that put poor people of color in jail at disproportionate rates. At the state level, attorneys general similarly wield major influence over policy. They’re often the surest safeguards for labor rights, as the Economic Policy Institute noted in a May report. They can place some buffers between immigrants and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and shore up state anti-discrimination law. When Ellison tweeted that he intends to be “the People’s Lawyer,” he may well have had these facts in mind.

Miss America cuts swimsuits, and male conservatives snark.

Gretchen Carlson, chairwoman of the Miss America Organization, announced Tuesday on Good Morning America that starting next year, the annual event will no longer include swimsuit and evening gown portions. “We are no longer a pageant,” Carlson, who won Miss America in 1989, said. “We are a competition.”

Several conservative commentators expressed disdain for this change. Noah Pollak, a contributor to the Washington Free Beacon, Commentary, and The Weekly Standard, tweeted:

Alex Griswold, a reporter at the Free Beacon, mocked the decision by invoking a famous answer given by South Carolina’s Caitlin Upton in the 2007 Miss Teen USA pageant.

Some conservatives supported the move, though. “Who can deny the inconsistency of a competition that has women parading around in scanty swimwear, with the goal of winning a scholarship and making America a better place?” Brianna Heldt wrote at Townhall. “When it comes to entertainment in general, many conservative television viewers have long demanded less skin and more family-friendly substance.”

The swimsuit portion has been criticized since the competition began in the 1920s, originally because it was considered racy and later for its objectification of women. An unscientific 1995 survey found that two in three viewers were in favor of the swimsuit portion. Public opinion appears to have turned, however, as Carlson stated Tuesday that the segment was “not a highly rated part.”

“We’ve heard from a lot of young women who say, ‘We’d love to be a part of your program but we don’t want to be out there in high heels and a swimsuit,’ so guess what, you don’t have to do that anymore,” Carlson, a former Fox News host and #MeToo advocate, said. “Who doesn’t want to be empowered, learn leadership skills and pay for college and be able to show the world who you are as a person from the inside of your soul.” She added, “That’s what we’re judging them on now.”

Which is to say, the Miss America competition might no longer judge the female body—at least not overtly—but it will continue to parade young women on stage to judge their worthiness to society.