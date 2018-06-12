Menu
Magazine

Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images

Amazon plays hard ball on a tax to help Seattle’s homeless.

Mayor Jenny Durkan and the City Council announced they would repeal the so-called “head-tax” voted in last month, which was projected to bring in $50 million a year to help with affordable housing and homelessness, Bloomberg reports.

The tax would have charged large employers $275 per full-time employee each year for the next five years. This proved too much for Amazon, which employs nearly 45,000 people in Seattle and is its largest employer. In protest of the tax, the online retailer halted construction of a new tower in the city center and announced it might sublet a new skyscraper, threatening up to 8,000 new jobs.

Under pressure from a coalition of big business that make up the No Tax On Jobs campaign, Durkan conceded. In a statement, she wrote,It is clear that the ordinance will lead to a prolonged, expensive political fight over the next five months that will do nothing to tackle our urgent housing and homelessness crisis.”

This retreat is a huge loss for Seattle, which was taking steps to tackle the city’s rising inequality and housing crisis, much of it a result of the tech boom and an influx of highly paid workers. In 2014, the city raised the minimum wage to $15, America’s highest, and since 2013, it has doubled its funding of homeless services. But with rising rents, increased gentrification, and a homeless population that is the third-largest in the U.S., the city acknowledged more needed to be done.

Amazon’s hard-ball tactics will only fuel concerns that the company will dictate policy to the city awarded its new headquarters, or HQ2.

June 13, 2018

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Republican Party is becoming Trumpier and Trumpier in the primaries.

Tuesday’s primaries reinforce the major political story of the last three years: the Republican Party is becoming more and more Trumpized. The two bellwether elections were Corey Stewart’s victory in Virginia, where he will be the GOP’s nominee for the Senate in the fall, and Congressman Mark Sanford’s loss to a primary challenger in South Carolina.

Between the two races, it’s easy to see which way the wind is blowing. Stewart is emblematic of the increasingly vocal wing of the GOP obsessed with white identity politics. As The Atlantic noted in January, “Stewart played footsie with the alt-right and protested the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, which months later became the site of torch-bearing neo-Nazi marches that turned deadly.” Sanford, by contrast, has been critical of Donald Trump, provoking the president to tweet in favor of the congressman’s opponent just hours before voting ended.

The lesson is clear: It’s easy in the current GOP to be Trumpier than Trump (as Stewart is) but there is dwindling space for those critical of Trump (such as Sanford). As the standard bearer of the GOP, Trump is setting the tone of the party and also encouraging voters to purge anti-Trump voices. Among Republicans, Trump’s approval rating has leaped 22 points since 2016.

Bill Bolling, former lieutenant governor of Virginia and a Republican, took Stewart’s victory to be symptomatic of where his party is heading:

Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel agreed:

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

California could split in three if radical ballot proposal wins.

Silicon Valley tycoon Tim Draper loves California so much he wants to create even more Golden States. Draper has long been pushing for a ballot initiative to divide California into multiple states. Draper’s previous efforts to create six Californias in 2012 and 2014 failed to get enough signatures to make it the ballot. But this year, his scaled-down plan for a division into three states succeeded, thanks in part to his bankrolling an expensive drive that gathered 600,000 signatures. Known as Cal-3, the proposal will be voted on in the fall.

Under the proposal, the new states would be California, Northern California, and Southern California. “Northern California would consist of 40 counties stretching from Oregon south to Santa Cruz County, then east to Merced and Mariposa counties,” The Los Angeles Times explains. “Southern California would begin with Madera County in the Central Valley and then wind its way along the existing state’s eastern and southern spine, comprising 12 counties and ultimately curving up the Pacific coast to grab San Diego and Orange counties.” California proper would be reduced to Los Angeles and six nearby counties extending up to Monterey.

The advantage of the plan is that, as the largest state in the U.S., California is currently under-represented in the Senate, which dividing it into three would ameliorate. Currently, California’s 39 million residents have the same two senators as North Dakota (population 670,00). The proposal would give the people of California six senators.

Draper himself is pushing for the idea on vaguely libertarian grounds. He believes that the three new Californias would compete to keep residents, leading to better services and lower taxes.

Be that as it may, the proposal is likely to meet with the stiff resistance. Since 1850, there have been roughly 200 unsuccessful attempts to reconfigure California. Cal-3 would have to clear the hurdle of not just the popular vote but also approval by state and federal lawmakers. Given the status quo bias of elected officials, and particularly the worry Democrats have of losing part of the electoral college gold-mine they currently possess, this proposal faces an uphill battle. Current polls show only 17 percent of Californians approve of the measure, while 72 percent oppose.

June 12, 2018

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

America, brace yourself for more corporate mergers.

A federal judge in D.C. signed off on AT&T’s planned absorption of Time Warner on Tuesday, rejecting an antitrust effort by the Justice Department that sought to halt the $85 million deal. In addition to reshaping the American media landscape, the ruling could prompt a spree of corporate consolidation in multiple industries.

Judge Richard Leon imposed no conditions on the merger, which is now set to combine AT&T’s dominant position over the nation’s telecommunications infrastructure with Time Warner’s influential media properties. Among them are premium cable networks like HBO, Warner Bros.’ film and publishing arms, and the Turner Broadcasting television network, which includes CNN.

The ruling is a major defeat for federal antitrust regulators. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit to halt the merger last November, warning that consumers would face higher television bills and fewer choices if AT&T simultaneously owned Time Warner’s TV properties and the satellite-television provider DirecTV, which it acquired in 2015.

“We are disappointed with the Court’s decision today,” Makan Delrahim, the Justice Department’s lead antitrust attorney, said in a statement. “We continue to believe that the pay-TV market will be less competitive and less innovative as a result of the proposed merger between AT&T and Time Warner.” The Justice Department did not indicate whether it would appeal Leon’s ruling.

Tuesday’s ruling is expected to accelerate a wave of corporate mergers in the American media landscape and beyond. Comcast, which already absorbed NBC Universal in 2011, is expected to spark a bidding war with Disney for most of 21st Century Fox as soon as this week. Leon’s decision could also bolster the proposed merger between mobile-phone companies T-Mobile and Sprint, as well as the CVS pharmacy chain’s bid to acquire health-insurance giant Aetna.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Mark Sanford learns the price of criticizing Trump.

Republican voters have forgiven Sanford for his lies and adultery but they might not be so indulgent of his occasional criticisms of the president. In 2009, Sanford, then Governor of South Carolina, disappeared for a few days. On his return he announced that he had been hiking the Appalachian Trial. In fact, he had been in Argentina visiting his mistress. After a divorce and time in private life, Sanford rebuilt his political career, joining the House of Representatives in 2013.

Sanford has been one of the few Republican lawmakers willing to criticize Donald Trump openly. In 2017, Sanford told Politico that Trump “represents the antithesis, or the undoing, of everything I thought I knew about politics, preparation and life.”

Facing a primary vote Tuesday, Sanford is receiving headwind from Republican voters who see him as a traitor to the president. As The Washington Post reports, Sanford is “discovering how loyalty to the president has become the defining question of Republican politics. His opponent, state legislator Katie Arrington, has made support for Trump the centerpiece of a surging campaign. Some Republicans who backed Sanford in the past have switched teams, citing the Trump factor.”

Trump himself recognizes that keeping Republican lawmakers in line is central to his political future. Just hours before voting ends, Trump himself made it clear that he has little tolerance for any Republican who dares cross him:

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

A brief history of American presidents praising dictators.

No stranger to hyperbole and the hard sell, President Donald Trump laid it on thick  praising Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in the wake of Singapore summit. Interviewed by Greta Van Susteren on Voice of America, Trump burbled that Kim has “got a great personality. He’s a funny guy, he’s very smart, he’s a great negotiator. He loves his people, not that I’m surprised by that, but he loves his people.” 

Trump’s praise for Kim immediately provoked a backlash by those who thought that celebrating a brutal despot was unworthy of an American president:

But are Trump’s comments really so unprecedented? After all, Franklin Roosevelt celebrated Joseph Stalin as “truly representative of the heart and soul of Russia” and a leader who was “thoroughly conversant with the provisions of our Constitution.” Richard Nixon, in a toast on his historic first trip to China, compared Mao Zedong and the communist leadership to George Washington and the other leaders of the American revolution. Ronald Reagan was equally enthusiastic about Rios Montt, the genocidal president of Guatemala. “I know that President Rios Montt is a man of great personal integrity and commitment,” Reagan said in 1982.

If American presidents have a long history of extolling dictators, they’ve at least sometimes done so for good reasons. Stalin, after all, was a necessary ally in defeating Nazi Germany. Nixon’s opening to China helped restore the global balance of power in a turbulent era. 

The problem with Trump’s flattery of Kim is the same as Reagan’s acclamation of Montt: a dictator was praised for no good reason. Trump has flattered Kim but gotten little more than a photo op

David McNew/Getty Images

Can the Trump administration legally strip immigrants of citizenship?

L. Francis Cissna, the director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said that his agency is staffing up a new office focused on denaturalization, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday. It’s an aggressive approach to a legal power that the federal government rarely exercises.

Until now, the agency has pursued cases as they arose but not through a coordinated effort, Cissna said. He said he hopes the agency’s new office in Los Angeles will be running by next year but added that investigating and referring cases for prosecution will likely take longer.

“We finally have a process in place to get to the bottom of all these bad cases and start denaturalizing people who should not have been naturalized in the first place,” Cissna said. “What we’re looking at, when you boil it all down, is potentially a few thousand cases.”

The Trump administration has ramped up enforcement of immigration laws at nearly every turn. But some of the citizenship system’s issues also predate his presidency: In 2016, the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general found that at least 900 people who had been previously deported later acquired citizenship thanks to flaws in the system for tracking fingerprint records.

There’s a dark history to large-scale revocations of citizenship in other countries, but it’s extremely difficult for the U.S. government to do so. There’s no lawful way to deprive a natural-born American of citizenship. Naturalized Americans can only lose it if they lied during the naturalization process, and even then, there are limits. The Supreme Court unanimously ruled last year that not all lies would be grounds for denaturalization—only those that helped the person to get citizenship. So the Trump administration couldn’t use simple errors or harmless falsehoods as reasons for stripping anyone of citizenship.

Kevin Lim/The Strait Times/Handout/Getty Images

The Singapore summit was better than nuclear bluster but otherwise empty.

Part of President Donald Trump’s genius is to create incredibly low expectations for himself and then impress the world by exceeding them. This dynamic was on display in the summit in Singapore where Trump met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Compared to last year, when Trump and Kim were threatening nuclear war, this summit is a vast improvement. It’s obviously better for the United States and North Korea to be talking than to be threatening to destroy each other. Given that North Korea is a nuclear power, normalizing relations might be the best policy choice the United States has.

Still, in terms of actual positive outcomes, the Singapore summit was little more than a vacuous photo op. Expert opinion on the summit emphasizes how little was achieved.

Bruce Klingner is the North Korea expert at the Heritage Foundation:

Lawrence Freedman is emeritus professor of War Studies at King’s College London, and wrote a valuable thread which is worth reading in full:

Equally valuable is the thread by James Acton of the Carnegie Nuclear Policy Program:

Although coming from different points of the political spectrum, all these experts agree that this summit achieved little.

ADEK BERRY/AFP/Getty Images

Life is full of surprises (Dennis Rodman and North Korea edition).

The summit in Singapore inspires a trip down memory lane:

May 7, 2014:

May 17, 2014:

December 15, 2017:

December 15, 2017:

June 11, 2018:

Kevin Lim/THE STRAITS TIMES/Handout/Getty Images

Flag fetishists freak out over summit stage design.

The North Korean and American flags share the color pattern of red, white, and blue. They also both feature stars (or rather, one star in the North Korean case) and stripes. The similarities are hard to ignore as the two flags of these enemy nations fly side by side in Singapore.

For some American nationalists, the sight of Old Glory keeping company with the North Korean flag is deeply upsetting.

National Review editor Jonah Goldberg fulminated:

Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, lodged a similar complaint:

These objections seem misdirected. After all, North Korea and the United States are having a summit, so it’s natural for flags to fly there. There might be a case for avoiding contaminating the American flag with the emblem of an odious regime if it is done for purely gratuitous reasons. The 1936 Olympics, where the American flag kept company with the Nazi swastika, is a prime example. In retrospect, America should have boycotted that Olympics.

But if you are going to hold a summit, then the flying of flags is necessary. Perhaps Goldberg and Tanden don’t want a summit at all. If so, that should be the focus of their complaints, not the flags.

On the flags issue, journalist Tim Shorrock’s argument is hard to dispute:

Weepy Dennis Rodman upstages the Trump-Kim summit.

When the history of the groundbreaking meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un is written, pride of place will be given to the role played by basketball great Dennis Rodman, at least if CNN is to be trusted. The cable news network had Rodman on for an inordinate length of time.

Interviewed by Chris Cuomo, Rodman told the story of how he first visited Pyongyang in 2013 and fell in love with North Korea. Since then, Rodman has tried to act as a bridge between America and isolated communist dictatorship, often earning derision and contempt for his ad hoc diplomacy.

The interview made for gripping television:

Yet however riveting for viewers, it’s hard to see how this helped clear up an already fairly nutty summit. CNN appears to be following a ratings-at-all-costs model. As former New York Observer editor Elizabeth Spiers rightly noted, it calls to mind the way the network gave Donald Trump endless free air time during the 2016 election: