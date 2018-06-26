Collusion-linked Russian pop star mocks Trump in music video.

In Russia, Emin Agalarov is famous as a pop star specializing in Eurotrash crooning. In America, Emin, as he is commonly referred to, has made a name for himself in the Russia investigation since he was a key player in setting up the July 2016 Trump Tower meeting between leading members of the Trump campaign, including Donald Trump Jr. and campaign manager Paul Manafort, with Russian lawyers claiming to have information on Hillary Clinton.
As the New York Times explains, “Rob Goldstone, a publicist for Emin, said that he handled the logistics of the sit-down at Trump Tower last year at the behest of the pop singer, 37, who is the son and business partner of the billionaire real estate tycoon Aras Agalarov. The Agalarov and Trump families were friendly because of past business collaborations, most notably in bringing the Miss Universe contest — then owned by Donald J. Trump — to Moscow in 2013. Plans to build a Trump Tower in the Russian capital were tossed around as well, though they fell through.” Trump efforts to cultivate ties with Emin go back to 2013 when he a cameo appearance in video for the pop star, using the catch phrase “You’re fired.”
But the Emin/Trump romance seems to have lost its bloom, to judge by a video the singer released today. The video shows Emin singing a song called “Got Me Good” against a backdrop of actors pretending to be Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Hillary Clinton and Stormy Daniels. Among the highlights of the video are scenes of Clinton shooting down a vodka and Trump in a bedroom with a bevy of attractive young ladies, hinting at one of the most perverse rumors about Trump’s 2013 visit to Moscow.
In 2013, Trump tweeted “Emin was WOW!” It’ll be curious to see the president’s reaction to the new video.