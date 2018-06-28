Menu
Trump and Putin have a rendez-vous in Helsinki.

The White House announced that the president will be meeting with his Russian counterpart in Helsinki, Finland on July 16th. Helsinki has been an important meeting spot for American and Russian leaders for the last four decades. 1975 Gerald Ford and Leonid Brezhnev met there in 1975, George H.W. Bush and Mikhail Gorbachev in 1990, Bill Clinton and Boris Yeltsin in 1997.

The Ford/Brezhnev meeting was pivotal for setting up the Helsinki Accords which stabilized the Cold War and also provided a human rights framework for criticizing the Soviet Union. The 1990 and 1997 summits both took place at the peak of American triumph, when the Russian state was very much a supplicant to the world’s only superpower.

The Trump/Putin summit will be very different. Trump has a bold agenda for redefining America’s global role, a key part of which is pursuing good relations with Russia, even to the point of denying evidence of Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election.

The Helsinki meeting has been scheduled to occur directly after a NATO summit and Trump’s “working visit” to the U.K.—a timeline which is unlikely to smooth any feathers Trump ruffled by jetting off from the recent G7 to see Kim Jong Un. On Thursday morning the president tweeted::

Also on Thursday, Axios reported that at the G-7 meeting earlier this month Trump said, NATO is as bad as NAFTA.” Speaking at a rally in Fargo, North Dakota on Wednesday night, the president said, “Sometimes our worst enemies are our so-called friends and allies.” Trump also said, “We love the countries of the European Union. But the European Union was set up to take advantage of the United States.”

The Helsinki summit will be a major opportunity for Trump to continue his policy of turning American foreign policy away from traditional allies and possibly deepen a new friendship.

Tuesday’s primaries inspire leftists reach for Democratic leadership.

Barbara Lee, a left-leaning Democrat from California, has indicated interest in replacing former Representative Joe Crowley, eliminated in a primary earlier this week, as party conference chair, The Washington Post reported on Thursday:

“I was not seriously considering this until Tuesday night,” Lee said. “If this were not an open seat, I’d be making a different calculation. But things move fast around here, and I didn’t want to wait until November to start looking at this.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the young Democratic Socialist who defeated Crowley on Tuesday, had previously floated Lee’s name as a potential Crowley replacement. Lee is famous nationally for being the only member of Congress to vote against 2001’s Authorization of Military Force. As Politico reported in 2017, Lee has remained steadfast in her opposition to America’s invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, and introduces a yearly resolution to repeal the AUMF. Politico described her 2001 speech as follows:

On the House floor, she implored her colleagues, “We must be careful not to embark on an open-ended war with neither an exit strategy nor a focused target.” She compared the 2001 AUMF, written in vague terms with no end date or geographic limitations, to the 1964 Gulf of Tonkin Resolution that paved the way for Lyndon Johnson’s escalation in Vietnam. “There must be some of us who say: Let’s step back for a moment and think through the implications of our actions today,” she pleaded. “I do not want to see this spiral out of control.”

In hindsight, Lee looks prescient. Neither major party has really reckoned with the moral wreckage of Iraq and Afghanistan, yet this is a responsibility Democrats must accept if they are to distinguish themselves from the GOP, now led by a president who enjoys rattling sabers on Twitter. Lee has seniority, distinctive politics, and might well give the party the energy boost it’s been needing since 2016.

Will Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski save Roe v. Wade? Don’t count on it.

Partly due to their pro-choice leanings, the two Republican senators are being labeled potential spoilers amidst a GOP Senate caucus that is otherwise looking to quickly confirm a Supreme Court justice from President Trump’s list of 25 potentials.

In response to Wednesday’s news that Justice Anthony Kennedy will retire in July, there is concern about the potential repeal of Roe v. Wade. The 1973 decision legalizing abortion nationwide is bound to come under judicial assault from an emboldened right, given that Kennedy was the lone conservative on the court who consistently showed a willingness to respect Court precedent on the issue.

Jeffrey Toobin was blunt in his assessment of what Kennedy’s retirement means for American abortion law:

The repeal of Roe would render abortion instantly illegal in 33 states. This grim prospect has left progressives hoping that the Republican-controlled Senate will oppose an anti-abortion nominee. This hope hinges on Collins and Murkowski:

But how likely are they to actually vote against a Republican Supreme Court nominee? Not very.

Though the two women have voted across party lines before, and Collins has even called Roe “settled law,” there’s a difference between voting to confirm a Supreme Court justice and voting on the fate of abortion law itself—a vote that senators don’t have. Collins and Murkowski, after all, both voted to confirm arch-conservative Neil Gorsuch to the Court.

Paul Manafort owes $10 million to a Russian oligarch.

Reuters is reporting that the details of a recently unsealed search warrant application show that  Manafort, who worked as campaign manager for Donald Trump in 2016, was heavily in debt to a Putin-affiliated plutocrat. “In an affidavit attached to the July 2017 application, an FBI agent said he had reviewed tax returns for a company controlled by Manafort and his wife that showed a $10 million loan from a Russian lender identified as Oleg Deripaska,” Reuters notes. 

The new documents underscore the fact that Special Counsel Robert Mueller clearly remains very interested in Manaforts ties to the Russian government and possible collusion, rather than the simple money laundering and obstruction of justice charges which make up the visible side of the government’s case against Manafort. A closer reading of the affidavit reveals that it also mentions another Russian oligarch, whose name has been redacted, who Manafort tried did business with. The affidavit also indicates an interest in Manafort’s ties to Rinat Akhmetov, an oligarch active in Ukrainian politics and Aras Agalarov, the wealthy Russian who is also close to Putin and who Donald Trump cultivated ties with in a 2013 trip to Moscow. Agalarov’s son Amir, a pop star in Russia, helped orchestrate the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between campaign officials and Russians with Kremlin connections. Amir (as he is known) recently released a music video where an actor pretending to be Trump engages in sexual escapades in Moscow. 

As Reuters notes, “The search warrant application also confirmed that Mueller has been investigating Manafort’s role in a June 9, 2016, meeting that he attended at the Trump Tower in New York between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer and self-professed Kremlin informant who purportedly was carrying damaging information on Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee for president.”

All of this confirms that despite President Donald Trump’s frequent cries of “no collusion,” Robert Mueller remains very much interested in the possibility that there was collusion.  

Can Trump’s Supreme Court takeover be stopped?

With Donald Trump now empowered to name a replacement to retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, the highest court in America is about to swing far to the right. Trump’s preferred list of candidates are all more conservative than Kennedy and indeed than Justice John Roberts, who is likely to become the median Supreme Court Justice. The fate of progressive politics is dire, with everything from Roe v. Wade to marriage equality now up for grabs.

What can progressives do? Here are a few ideas of the ideas they’ve floated on Twitter.

1) Pressure Republican moderates to block Trump’s nominee.

Assuming that Arizona Senator John McCain is too sick to vote, the Republicans will have a razor-thin margin to confirm an opponent. As it happens, two Republican Senators are pro-choice (Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski). There’s a potential to flip them with popular protests focusing on the fate of reproductive freedom.

2) Obstruct the Senate. MSNBC’s Chris Matthews suggests Democrats in the Senate can use obstruction tactics to slow down the vote until after the midterms. It’s not clear how practical this idea is.

3) Pack the courts. Democrats could, the next time they have the presidency and Senate, expand the numbers on the Supreme Court (and, indeed, in lower courts) to get greater ideological balance.

Retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy gives Trump a chance to remake America.

With the announced retirement of Justice Kennedy, long the swing vote in a polarized court, American jurisprudence is on the cusp of a radical change. President Donald Trump now has an opportunity to appoint a successor who could be confirmed by the Senate before the November midterms. Appointed by Ronald Reagan in 1987, Kennedy has been more moderate than the other Republican-picked justices, especially on issues like abortion, racial discrimination, and LGBT rights, where he has on occasion sided with liberal justices.

If Donald Trump is able to appoint a more conservative justice, America could quickly become a very different place for women seeking abortions as well as sexual and ethnic minorities protected by anti-discrimination law.

As Ian Milhiser wrote in ThinkProgress, “thanks to Justice Anthony Kennedy’s decision to hand his seat on the Supreme Court to Trump, the illegitimate president will be one of the most consequential American leaders of the modern era. Roe v. Wade will soon be a memory. Anti-discrimination laws will become shriveled husks. The LGBTQ rights revolution will halt and, most likely, begin to march in reverse.”

It’s unlikely Trump will pick a moderate to replace Kennedy. Trump is beholden to the right-wing base of the party, which he won over by releasing a list of his preferred Supreme Court nominees, all of whom are very conservative.

There are few paths by which a Trump-appointed replacement could be stopped. One is if the more moderate Republican senators like Maine’s Susan Collins balk at Trump’s nomination.

Twitter tries to win the trust of conservatives over secretive dinners.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s chief executive, has been hosting dinners with prominent conservatives to convince them of his company’s commitment to ideological diversity. Conservative lawmakers and pundits have criticized Twitter, among other Silicon Valley giants, for alleged liberal bias and a tendency to censor right-leaning posts or advertisements. Per The Washington Post, Dorsey told Twitter employees in a June 7 memo, “It’s no secret that we are largely left leaning, and we all have biases.”

Now Twitter’s trying to make nice. Dorsey has been reaching out to conservatives such as Sean Hannity, Ted Cruz, and Mercedes Schlapp in an attempt to hear out their viewpoints and convince them of Twitter’s neutrality as a platform. People in attendance at one June 19 dinner in Washington, D.C., urged Dorsey to include more positive coverage of conservative politics in Twitter’s “Moments” feature, which displays trending news stories.

These peace-making attempts from Dorsey come months after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Senate hearing that, though Facebook has no bias, Silicon Valley remains “an extremely left-leaning place.”

Twitter and Facebook are increasingly seen as news outlets instead of social media platforms—allowing conservatives to lump them into the category of “Fake News.” A new Axios/Surveymonkey poll reports that an overwhelming 92 percent of Republicans (compared to 53 percent of Democrats) believe news outlets report fake news knowingly.

Trump thinks lots of things are about him.

On Tuesday night, the president tweeted:

This tweet turns an inter-mural Democratic argument into a Trump story, and in a remarkably implausible fashion. There are many possible explanations as to why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated Crowley, but surely no Democratic voter cast their vote for her because Joe Crowley was not nice enough to Trump.

A similar self-obsessed tone could be heard in a Wednesday morning tweet:

Whatever the merits of either protectionism or free trade, Trump is more focused on framing the Harley-Davidson decision as a personal grievance. “I’ve done so much for you, and then this,” would be a bad break-up line in a soap opera, let alone in a president setting policy.

Taken together, the two tweets highlight the problem with Trump’s egotistical approach to politics. Seeing every new development and policy dispute through the prism of self-regard deeply distorts the president’s view of reality.

Tuesday’s primaries were a good night for the populist left.

Ben Jealous, formerly the president of the NAACP and a prominent surrogate for Senator Bernie Sanders, won his Democratic primary in Maryland on Tuesday. Jealous defeated primary competitor Rushern Baker III, who had received the endorsements of The Washington Post editorial board and Democratic Representatives Steny Hoyer and Chris Van Hollen. Jealous will now face incumbent Governor Larry Hogan in the fall.

Much like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated incumbent Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th Congressional District on Tuesday, Jealous ran on a platform that married racial justice to economic justice. As Adam Serwer wrote for The Atlantic on Monday,

Donald Trump won the presidency by combining a superficial economic populism with appeals to resentment against religious and ethnic minorities. Jealous’s candidacy is a photo-negative of Trump’s: Economic populism fused with appeals to racial justice and equality. “We’re the only ones who can really unify the entire base of the party,” Jealous told a group of voters in the basement of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Catonsville. “It matters that we can pull the whole party together, with the enthusiasm of everybody.”

Jealous and Ocasio-Cortez will now make up a small cohort of left Democrats running for office this fall. Others include Randy Bryce, who has a real chance to take Paul Ryan’s old seat now that Ryan has retired; and Anthony Flaccavento, who is challenging Representative Morgan Griffith in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District on a platform that includes Medicare for All. (Flaccavento, notably, faced another left-wing challenger, Justin Santopietro, in the district’s first contested Democratic primary this year.) These candidates face uneven chances—Ocasio-Cortez is the surest win of the lot—but each campaign is a data point. The Democratic establishment’s grip on the party’s trajectory may be weakening—and leftist populism seems to be more viable than the party credited.

A federal judge orders Trump to reunite the families he has torn apart.

While President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting his zero-tolerance policy for border crossers, the government has been slow to reunite families that were separated by the policy. All that might change quickly thanks to an injunction granted by Judge Dana Sabraw in a class action suit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of migrant families.

“A federal judge in San Diego on Tuesday barred the separation of migrant children from their parents and ordered immigration officials to reunify within 30 days families that have been divided as a result of a zero-tolerance policy enforced by the Trump administration until last week,” The Washington Post reported on Tuesday night. “She said all children must be returned to their families within 30 days, while children under 5 must be reunited with parents in half that time. All parents must be entitled to speak with their children within 10 days.”

In her decision, Judge Sabraw curtly observed, “The unfortunate reality is that under the present system, migrant children are not accounted for with the same efficiency and accuracy as property.”

The Trump administration is likely to appeal the decision. If they do so, there is genuine reason to be concerned since the final decision could end up at the Supreme Court, which has just sided with the president in the Muslim ban case. There’s little reason to think the current incarnation of the Supreme Court will be a friendly venue for migrants.

Stunning upset: 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeats Rep. Joe Crowley in New York primary.

Joe Crowley has been in Congress since 1999. But in a shocking result, he has now lost Tuesday night’s Democratic party for New York’s 14th Congressional District—to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old native of The Bronx. (Crowley previously represented New York’s 7th District.)

Crowley had been ready to replace Representative Nancy Pelosi as the next House Democratic leader, but Ocasio-Cortez defeated him 57 to 42, as of 10 pm on Tuesday. This is more than a victory: It’s an upset, and it’s the clearest sign yet that a surging leftist faction is reshaping the Democratic Party.

Ocasio-Cortez, a former organizer for Senator Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, ran openly on Medicare for All, free higher education, and abolishing ICE. She is a socialist, and belongs to Democratic Socialists of America, which experienced significant growth as the Sanders campaign gained prominence. She articulated her political views in a June 22 interview with The Nation:

Ocasio-Cortez characterizes narratives that pit race against class as a “fundamental misunderstanding” of how our country works: “I can’t name a single issue with roots in race that doesn’t have economic implications, and I cannot think of a single economic issue that doesn’t have racial implications. The idea that we have to separate them out and choose one is a con.”

The 14th is a deep blue district, meaning Ocasio-Cortez is nearly guaranteed to win her general election in November. Less than two full years after working on the Sanders campaign, Ocasio-Cortez will in all likelihood follow him into Congress. If she does, she’ll become the youngest sitting member of Congress, its second self-identified socialist–and proof that socialist policies don’t necessarily doom political campaigns.