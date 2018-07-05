Menu
Israeli historian accuses Benjamin Netanyahu of whitewashing Polish complicity in the Holocaust.

Israel’s prime minister faces a problem as his foreign policy goal of winning allies among East European nations is coming into tension with the need to be honest about the historical record. The government of Poland in particular has been pushing hard to minimize the involvement of Poles in the Holocaust. 

Earlier this year, the Polish Senate passed a bill making any blaming of Poland for the Holocaust a crime. At the time, Netanyahu denounced the bill as “an attempt to rewrite history.” 

Under pressure, the Polish government has softened that law, removing criminal penalties. Netanyahu claimed this shift as a victory and signed a joint statement with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

“We reject the actions aimed at blaming Poland or the Polish nation as a whole for the atrocities committed by the Nazis and their collaborators of different nations,” Netanyahu and Morawiecki asserted. “Unfortunately, the sad fact is that some people—regardless of their origin, religion or worldview—revealed their darkest side at that time.” Further, the joint declaration claimed, “Both governments vehemently condemn all forms of anti-Semitism and express their commitment to oppose any of its manifestations. Both governments also express their rejection of anti-Polonism and other negative national stereotypes.” Netanyahu and Morawiecki also praised the Polish government-in-exile and the Polish underground, saying they “attempted to stop this Nazi activity by trying to raise awareness among the Western allies of the systematic murder of the Polish Jews.”

The joint statement is, quite simply, bad history. It decontextualizes Polish collaboration from the nation’s own history and makes it a result of a few bad individuals. The equation of anti-Semitism with “anti-Polonism” is a travesty, given the genocidal nature of anti-Jewish ideology. And the record of the Polish government-in-exile and underground is much more complex and compromised than the statement allows. 

Not surprisingly, the statement is producing a massive backlash in Israel. The Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center, the respected repository of historical memory on the Shoah, condemned Netanyahu in strong terms on Thursday, saying the joint declaration contained  “grave errors and deceptions.”

According to Yad Vashem, “Much of the Polish resistance in its various movements not only failed to help Jews, but was also not infrequently actively involved in persecuting them.” Historian Yehuda Bauer, professor of Holocaust Studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, described the statement as “a betrayal” that “hurt the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust.”

Even Naftali Bennett, the Education Minister in Netanyahu’s government, condemns the joint statement. “I reject it completely—it has no factual or historical validity and will not be taught in Israeli schools,” Bennett tweeted.

July 03, 2018

Angry Brooklyn Democrats berate cardboard cutout of Chuck Schumer.

On Monday night, the Senate Minority Leader was supposed to address constituents at a town hall meeting at Congregation Beth Elohim, a Brooklyn reform synagogue. But, as Raina Lipsitz reports in The Nation, shortly before the meeting was about to start, those registered for it got an email saying the Senator had to cancel because he was grounded in upstate New York due to an airplane malfunction.

The milling Democrats at the event, held on a hot evening in an sanctuary without air-conditioning, were already stewing over what they saw as Schumer’s feckless and weak opposition to President Donald Trump. The last-minute cancellation pushed them over the edge.

“He can’t show up in his own district, his own synagogue?” one woman asked. “I don’t believe he has mechanical difficulties,” a man grumbled.”I think he doesn’t have the balls to show up and face us.”

The attempt to placate the angry crowd with the promise of telephone call from Schumer only made them more incensed.

“This is not acceptable,” asserted Liat Olenick, whose group Indivisible Nation BK had helped organize the event. “You can’t literally phone it in.”

That was the moment, in Lipsitz’s account, when things got really strange:

Then, as if by magic, one of the women from Indivisible produced a cardboard cutout of Schumer and placed it on the bimah, the podium in a synagogue from which the Torah is read. People gathered around, snapping cell phone pictures of the women posing with Cardboard Chuck. One woman whispered to another, “We’ve got to get Chuck off of there; the CBE folks aren’t comfortable with photos being taken of him on the bimah.” After a minor scuffle, Cardboard Chuck was moved in front of the bimah.

The frustrated Democrats turned the cardboard cutout into a photographic scapegoat that they could unleash their fury on. They started berating it for its sellout of party principles, its failure to whip the vote against Trump nominees, its unwillingness to support black female candidates, its silence on Israeli human rights abuses and many other derelictions of duty. Cardboard Chuck Schumer heard an earful as the townhall turned into a protest.

After venting, most of the people gathered dispersed. Then the real Chuck Schumer phoned in. Those who remained, according to Lipsitz, listened as “Schumer spent half the call telling the story of how he got into politics. It involved: mediocre basketball skills, perfect SAT scores, and the fact that he went to Harvard.”

Update: Chuck Schumer’s office has since contacted The New Republic to say that, counting those who dialed in from home, some 300 people were on the call with Senator Schumer (prior language in this post suggesting that “few” remained has been corrected accordingly), and that the Harvard story was intended to convey Senator Schumer’s involvement with grassroots activism during the Vietnam War and the lessons it has for how to stop Donald Trump.

The Trump administration ditches Obama-era affirmative action policies.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department rescinded seven guidelines from the Education Department’s civil rights division in their latest attempt to reverse Obama-era policy. Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked the Justice Department to re-evaluate any policies that pushed them to “act beyond what the law, the Constitution and the Supreme Court required,” the New York Times reported.

In 2011, the Obama administration released policy guidance documents outlining ways to “achieve diversity and avoid racial isolation” in primary, secondary, and postsecondary schools, reversing the race-blind policies from the prior administration. They also withdrew the Bush administration’s policy guidelines regarding affirmative action, but the document has since been replaced and archived on the Education Department’s website.

The Trump administration appears to be reverting back to Bush-era education policy as they encourage school superintendents and university presidents to adopt race-blind admissions standards.

This reversal comes at a crucial time, as Harvard University faces a lawsuit over whether the school has capped admissions for Asian-American applicants. Meanwhile, the president is evaluating nominees to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who authored the decision to uphold the University of Texas’s affirmative action program in 2016.

Former Ohio State wrestlers accuse Representative Jim Jordan of ignoring sexual abuse.

Former Ohio State University wrestlers, NBC News reports, have accused Rep. Jordan of turning a blind eye to sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of Dr. Richard Strauss, the team doctor.

The Republican congressman and chair of the Freedom Caucus served as Ohio State’s assistant wrestling coach from 1986 to 1994, around the time allegations against Strauss were first investigated by the university.

On April 5 2018, Ohio State University announced that they’d investigate multiple allegations made against the doctor during his time as team physician. According to the press release, the investigation has reached out to “former student-athletes, coaches and others who may have been affected or may have had knowledge of these alleged incidents.”

The allegations against Strauss stretch from the mid-1970s to the late-1990s. Three former wrestlers told NBC News that Strauss regularly showered with students and touched them inappropriately during physical examinations. One anonymous former wrestler accused him of assault during the falls of 1994 and 1995; he noted that another wrestler accused Strauss of assault in the ‘70s; another wrestler, Dunyasha Yetts, accused the doctor of attempting to assault him between 1993 and 1994.

Yetts told NBC News that he and other wrestlers told Jordan about the abuse multiple times. Mike DiSabato, one former wrestler, said that he reached out to Jordan before going public with his allegations, and that Jordan told DiSabato “not to get him involved.”

If there’s a blue wave this fall, it will be thanks to women.

And minorities. A recent Quinnipiac University poll indicates considerable gender and racial rifts in projected midterm voting—with 58 percent of women and only 42 percent of men reporting they will vote Democratic. In an even wider schism, 46 percent of white voters say they will vote Democratic, while 80 percent of black voters and 60 percent of Hispanic voters say the same.

This midterm election season has seen a spike of female candidates in races for Congress, with Democratic women making up 310 of the 417 women filed to run. Women are running and voting in increasing numbers, as Jill Filipovic noted in The New Republic, defining themselves as leaders of the Democratic push this fall.

The women’s vote has received new attention as Congress prepares for a partisan fight over Anthony Kennedy’s Supreme Court replacement, who could very well be the deciding vote that overturns Roe v. Wade. The Quinnipiac poll also reveals that 63 percent of voters agree with the Roe decision granting the right to an abortion, while only 31 percent disagree.

Wilbur Ross shorted two more stocks than previously thought.

Last month, Forbes reported that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s claims that he had divested from a significant number of his holdings were a bunch of hooey—and that Ross, in a brazen move, attempted to profit off Forbes’s disclosure of his corruption by shorting the stock of a Russian shipping company he had a large stake in. That Ross still had significant investments in companies that are affected by his decisions as commerce secretary would be a scandal at any time, but it’s especially notable given that those holdings could be affected by the growing possibility of a Trump-led trade war.

On Monday evening, NBC News reported that Ross shorted two additional stocks while serving as commerce secretary, bringing the grand total to five. Ross has maintained that this is all a misunderstanding, and that his short positions were taken as a means of disposing of the stock—as he promised to do before he took office—and not to seek profit.

The secretary noted that he had been in the process of divesting himself of known stakes in the companies before becoming aware of the fact he had been awarded additional small stakes in each of the five firms as a benefit of having served on their boards of directors. Those shares were held in accounts he had been unaware of, he said.

Ross said the short sales in all five cases — which occurred during his tenure as Commerce secretary — zeroed out his stakes in the companies. After Ross covered the short positions, he realized no profit, or loss, on the trades, he said.

“These transactions are not profit-seeking short sales,” Ross told CNBC. “These shorts are technical ways of disposing the stocks.”

Ross said that all of the trades were approved, after he executed them, by the Commerce Department’s office of ethics and compliance.

But this is a very odd way to divest of stock—and it’s especially odd given that Ross’s means of “divestment” thus far has largely been to move his holdings into a trust, which is not really divestment at all. (Because the trust is not a blind trust, Ross would still be aware of his company’s investments.) Instead, Ross’s explanation only leads to more questions.

Dinesh D’Souza gets a history lesson on Twitter.

D’Souza has made a specialty of highlighting the undeniable racism of the 1960s Democratic Party as a way to tar the current party. His arguments ignore the way the two political parties switch positions on Civil Rights in the 1960s, with the Democrats embracing Civil Rights and Republicans, under the guidance of national leaders like Barry Goldwater and Richard Nixon, exploiting racist backlash.

On Monday, D’Souza put up a challenge to his critics:

Princeton historian Kevin M. Kruse, a scholar who has made good use of Twitter as a forum to popularize academic knowledge, took D’Souza up on the request:

Kruse documents his case with ample examples and citations:

Kruse’s entire twitter thread is an expert class in how to marshal scholarly evidence in a popular debate. It’s worth reading from start to finish. The only problem is D’Souza is unteachable:

Is Alan Dershowitz really a victim of Martha’s Vineyard McCarthyism?

Last week, the famed lawyer complained in a column in The Hill that he is being ostracized by fellow residents of the tony summer colony Martha’s Vineyard as a result of his vociferous claims that President Donald Trump is the victim of a legal witch hunt. According to Dershowitz some of his “old friends” are “shunning me and trying to ban me from their social life on Martha’s Vineyard. One of them, an academic at a distinguished university, has told people that he would not attend any dinner or party to which I was invited.” Dershowitz’s goes on to compare his ostracism to McCarthyism, the government sponsored anti-communist purge that saw thousands of alleged communists to lose their careers in the early 1950s.

Dershowitz’s persecution complex seems overheated especially if we remember a 2003 New York magazine article that described the law professor’s social life at Martha Vineyard. The article notes that favorite Dershowitz guests included Larry and Laurie David, William Styron, and Harvey Weinstein. The David’s are now divorced. William Styron is dead. And Harvey Weinstein, now facing criminal charges for alleged rape, is a social pariah for perfectly good reasons.

When he was a social lion at Martha’s Vineyard, Dershowitz didn’t mind shunning other people. “I rarely invite my academic colleagues,” Dershowitz told New York. “Most of them don’t make good dinner guests.” Now the very people Dershowitz gave the high hat to are returning the favor.

Melania Trump figures out a way to make six figures First Ladying.

The First Lady doesn’t always seem comfortable with the ceremonial position she’s found herself occupying, but she has found a way to monetize it. According to NBC News, Melania Trump has an unusual deal with Getty Pictures whereby she is paid for some of the images they distribute to certain news agencies. 

“Since her husband took office Melania Trump has earned six figures from an unusual deal with a photo agency in which major media organizations have indirectly paid the Trump family despite a requirement that the photos be used only in positive coverage,” NBC News observes. “President Donald Trump’s most recent financial disclosure reveals that in 2017 the first lady earned at least $100,000 from Getty Images for the use of any of a series of 187 photos of the first family shot between 2010 and 2016 by Belgian photographer Regine Mahaux.”

In this quirky side hustle, Melania Trump has proven herself to be fully part of the spirit of her husband’s administration: Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross have both had their fair share of media coverage over their devotion to private gain.

Most recently, the Washington Post reports that “Two of Scott Pruitt’s top aides provided fresh details to congressional investigators in recent days about some of his most controversial spending and management decisions, including his push to find a six-figure job for his wife at a politically connected group, enlist staffers in performing personal tasks and seek high-end travel despite aides’ objections.”

Meanwhile CNBC reports that Wilbur Ross, while serving as commerce secretary, shorted on two stocks. 

Taken together, Melania Trump, Scott Pruitt and Wilbur Ross suggest Trump administration officials are not overly concerned with the ethical codes of their predecessors.  

July 02, 2018

Donald Trump is excellent at selling books that trash him; mediocre at selling books that praise him.

Trump does not read books. He claimed during the 2016 election that The Art of the Deal (which he did not write) was his favorite book and that All Quiet on the Western Front (often assigned in high school) was second. But he then told Megan Kelly that he doesn’t have time for anything longer than 280 characters. “I read passages, I read areas, chapters, I don’t have the time,” Trump said. “When was the last time I watched a baseball game? I’m watching you all the time.”

There’s little reason to think that’s changed since assuming office, although the president does seem to have gotten through the first page of Jon Meacham’s Andrew Jackson biography, leading to a bizarre tweet about Jackson and the Civil War. But that hasn’t stopped Trump from tweeting frequently about books—as long as they’re about him or his administration, or by close allies.

Since taking office, he’s tweeted about such titles as Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie’s Let Trump Be Trump; The Capitalist Comeback by Andy Puzder (who withdrew his nomination to be Trump’s Secretary of Labor); The Art of the Donald: Lessons from America’s Philosopher-in-Chief by Daily Caller News Foundation chief Christopher Bedford; The Faith of Donald J. Trump: A Spiritual Biography by David Brody; and Box of Butterflies by Roma Downey (who is the wife of Apprentice producer Mark Burnett, who has refused to give up tapes rumored to contain racist comments from the president).

The latest book to join the unofficial Trump Book Club was Sean Spicer’s The Briefing:

These tweets inevitably create sales bumps, but not huge ones. A few of the books that Trump has tweeted about have become New York Times bestsellers—but several have been less successful. (Let Trump Be Trump, for instance, is the most successful book the president has tweeted about in the past seven months. It debuted at #3 on the Nonfiction list before dropping off a few weeks later.)  Spicer’s book jumped, as CNN’s Brian Stelter noted, to about 2,000 on Amazon:

The numbers in Karni’s tweet aren’t reliable—novelrank.com does not have accurate sales data. But there’s no reason to suggest that Trump sold more than a couple hundred copies of Spicer’s book, given its sales ranking peak of 2,000 (and that’s a fairly generous estimate). This kind of bump, based on past examinations of the Trump Effect, seems typical for the president.

But there is one area where Trump is great at selling books. Consider the cases of Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff and A Higher Loyalty by James Comey. Trump attempted to trash both books—highly unflattering portraits of his administration—on Twitter. So far they are the year’s two best-selling titles, each with over a million copies to their credit.

Ron Paul tweets openly racist cartoon.

On Monday morning, the Republican congressman tweeted a Ben Garrison cartoon and then quickly deleted it. The deletion was hardly a surprise. The cartoon is virulently racist. It shows four stereotypically drawn men (a hook-nosed Jew, an Asian, a Hispanic, and an African-American) combining to form a single fist and knocking out Uncle Sam. The men are yelling out “CULTURAL MARXISM!” as they do so.

Cultural Marxism, as used by right-wingers like Ron Paul, is the conspiracy theory that modern identity politics is based on the teachings of the Frankfurt School. This theory is in itself anti-Semitic and rests on an absurd fabrication of intellectual history (anti-racism movements have a history that long precedes Marxism and the Frankfurt school theorists were quiescent social critics obsessed with European high culture). The point of the “Cultural Marxism” meme is to blame all the things the right hates on a handful of mostly Jewish thinkers.

Ben Garrison, the cartoonist, is himself a conspiracy theorist.

It’s hardly surprising that Ron Paul is peddling this nonsense. Ron Paul’s version of libertarianism has been a major gateway bringing in racism and alt-right theories into the Republican Party. This goes back to the days of the Ron Paul Newsletter in the early 1990s, which published stridently racist articles. The Newsletter was influence by theorist Murray Rothbard, who believed that racism was a way for libertarianism to gain a mass audience. That strategy helped pave the way for Trumpism.