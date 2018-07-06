Menu
Is the Trump administration keeping its promise to reunite migrant families?

Today is the court-ordered deadline for the government to stop breaking up migrant families and to ensure that separated parents are able to contact their children. According to CNN, the Justice Department has told a federal judge that the administration has met those requirements, but may request an extension this afternoon of two other deadlines. The government has until July 10 to reunite children under 5 with their parents, and July 26 to reunite children over 5.

Alex Azar, the secretary of Health and Human Services, says that about 3,000 children—100 of which are under the age of 5—are still in federal custody. To speed up the reunification process, the department has begun using DNA testing and recruiting volunteers to review case records. “Records linking children to their parents have disappeared, and in some cases have been destroyed, according to two officials of the Department of Homeland Security, leaving the authorities struggling to identify connections between family members,” The New York Times reported.

The stories of some reunited families have become national news. Angelica Gonzalez-Garcia and her eight-year-old daughter hugged at Boston’s Logan Airport on Thursday, 55 days since being separated at a detention center in Arizona. “Forgive me for leaving you all alone,” said Gonzalez-Garcia, crying. “Forgive me, my daughter. Forgive me.” Many families, however, remain separated. The six-year-old girl heard wailing on a famous audiotape released by ProPublica last month is still 1,000 miles away from her mother, who speaks to her daughter in twice-weekly phone calls.

Why Trump will never be an infrastructure president.

As a candidate, Trump boasted about his record as a builder and promised he’d bring about “the biggest and boldest infrastructure investment in American history,” with $1 trillion in spending on “gleaming new roads, bridges, highways, railways and waterways.” This infrastructure pitch was one of the pillars of Trump’s claim to be a different sort of president, a non-ideological dealmaker who could work with both parties.

The hope that Trump would be an infrastructure president has turned out to be a fantasy, for reasons Michael Grunwald explains in a deep-dive investigation in Politico into the stalled efforts to fund the much-needed Gateway tunnel between New Jersey and Manhattan.

Gateway has faltered for two reasons. One is Trump’s temperament: When he couldn’t make a deal with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to get Democratic support for funding for the Mexican border wall in exchange for Gateway, Trump adopted a vindictive approach to deny Democrats a win. He went from an enthusiastic supporter of Gateway to being intent on sabotaging it.

Trump’s personal grudge fused with the ideological commitments of Republican policy wonks and lawmakers who were loath to spend money on a public project, especially in Democratic states.

Trump might want to be a builder, Grunwald notes, “But inside his administration and much of his party, there’s a genuine belief that the federal government should pay less for public works, especially urban transit projects for Democratic cities in Democratic states.” Those with ties to Trump dating from his pre-political days, Grunwald observes, believe “he truly wants to be a bipartisan builder but that Republican ideologues in Congress and his administration have maneuvered him into a narrow conservative lane.”

As an example of the Trump administration’s preference for private funding solutions, Grunwald points out that “The heads of Trump’s short-lived infrastructure advisory council, his fellow New York developers Richard LeFrak and Steven Roth, once startled Gateway’s backers in a meeting by suggesting New York and New Jersey finance the project by selling off one of the area’s airports.”

A vengeful president who heads a hyper-partisan party ideologically opposed to government spending is unlikely to rebuild America’s infrastructure.

Is Amazon doing enough to stop the sale of white supremacist propaganda?

White supremacists have long used Amazon Marketplace for third-party sellers to make money. Back in 2015, for instance, the Southern Poverty Law Center found a number of racist products for sale, including music, clothing, and toys. In December of last year, the Anti-Defamation League reported that white supremacist groups were using Amazon’s Associates program to fundraise.

Amazon has moved to block these attempts to use its platform; its policies prohibit “products that promote or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual or religious intolerance or promote organizations with such views.” But a new report from the Action Center on Race & the Economy and the Partnership for Working Families has found that white supremacist paraphernalia is still being sold on Amazon. According to The Washington Post, “shoppers can purchase Amazon.com merchandise displaying symbols of white supremacy, such as a swastika necklace, a baby onesie with a burning cross, and a child’s backpack featuring a neo-Nazi meme.” Dozens of e-books from the neo-Nazi publishing house Counter-Currents were also being sold.

“It’s clear that Amazon is bringing in money by propping up these hate organizations and allowing them to spread these messages in a moment of rising white nationalism and violence,” the Partnership for Working Families’s Mariah Montgomery told the Post. Large tech platforms, most notably Twitter and Facebook, have been dealing with this problem for years. The efforts to remove Nazis and white supremacists from social media platforms have largely been inadequate. Amazon’s problem is of a smaller scale, but it’s still very important. As with Twitter and Facebook, more investment in monitoring the products for sale is necessary. That requires hiring monitors, something that these tech companies are not always eager to do.

The new EPA chief has his first controversy.

Ever since Scott Pruitt announced his resignation as head of the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday—in fact, ever since he became embroiled in scandal—the press has scrutinized the agency’s number-two official, former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler. Would Wheeler, as the acting administrator, be any different than Pruitt when it comes to running the EPA?

A Politico report on Friday hints at an answer. Pruitt’s “top advisers” have been suppressing a scientific report warning that “most Americans inhale enough formaldehyde vapor in the course of daily life to put them at risk of developing leukemia and other ailments.” The story does not directly implicate Wheeler in the study’s suppression, but notes that he “has a history” with the chemical. “He was staff director for the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee in 2004, when his boss, then-Chairman Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), sought to delay an earlier iteration of the formaldehyde assessment.”

Under Pruitt’s reign, the EPA was known for trying to prevent the release of scientific studies on the harmful effects of pollutants. Earlier this year, Pruitt’s aides tried to block publication of a study showing contaminated groundwater across the country was more toxic than the government realized. Pruitt also instituted an EPA-wide policy in April that effectively prevents the agency from using research showing that pollution is bad for your health.

Pruitt may be gone, but the aides who attempted to suppress these studies remain. Those aides include Wheeler, who was confirmed as deputy administrator in mid-April and will be acting administrator for months (and could become the new chief, if Trump nominates him). It’s already been reported that Wheeler has many of the same policy deregulatory priorities as Pruitt. It remains to be seen whether he’ll continue his former boss’ policy of keeping inconvenient scientific evidence in the dark.

The Democratic Party is on an identity quest.

Donald Trump was supposed to bring about a GOP crack-up that never materialized. Instead, it’s the Democrats who are riven by internal feuds. As Matthew Continetti observes in a Free Beacon column:

The only civil war happening at the moment is within the Democratic Party. The old-guard corporatists are under attack from activists with radical goals and immoderate tempers. You can trace a line from Occupy Wall Street in 2011 through Black Lives Matter in 2013 through Bernie Sanders in 2016 through the Women’s March a year later, Tom Steyer and Maxine Waters’s impeachment campaigns, the growing prominence of Democratic Socialists of America, and the movement to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement today.

There’s much truth here, but the narrative of “the collapse of the center-left” is overstated. Also unconvincing is Continetti’s explanation that the main cause of this supposed collapse is immigration politics.

The center-left is on the defensive, but it still holds the main levers of power. After all, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer remain the leaders of the Democratic Party, not Maxine Waters or Bernie Sanders.

A more balanced assessment would be that the Democrats are going through the typical turmoil of a defeated party. It follows the same pattern as the Republican re-orientation after losing twice to Barack Obama, with a hard-right anti-immigration base bucking the establishment to pick Donald Trump. In the case of the Republicans, there was a lot of drama, and some Never Trump people ended up leaving the party, but most Republican leaders stayed around and made their peace with the new dispensation.

Something similar is likely to happen to the Democrats. The current civil war is likely to be of brief duration as party leaders learn to live with the more robust politics of the energized base.

Donald Trump’s mind is still on Elton John.

Speaking to his supporters at a rally in Montana last night, the president compared his own ability to draw a crowd with that of the legendary British pop star:

I have broken more Elton John records, he seems to have a lot of records. And I, by the way, I don’t have a musical instrument. I don’t have a guitar or an organ. No organ. Elton has an organ. And lots of other people helping. No we’ve broken a lot of records. We’ve broken virtually every record. Because you know, look I only need this space. They need much more room. For basketball, for hockey and all of the sports, they need a lot of room. We don’t need it. We have people in that space. So we break all of these records. Really we do it without like, the musical instruments. This is the only musical: the mouth. And hopefully the brain attached to the mouth. Right? The brain, more important than the mouth, is the brain. The brain is much more important.

The brain is, indeed, a most important organ. And Trump’s own brain often returns to Elton John.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump often included John’s 1972 song “Rocket Man” as a crowed-pleasing song in rallies. This became so frequent that John himself had to give an interview making clear that he didn’t support Trump. John in fact performed for a Hillary Clinton fundraiser. In January of 2016, Anthony Scaramucci, then a member of Trump’s transition team, falsely claimed that John was going to perform at the inauguration.

Trump later repurposed the phrase “Rocket Man” as a way of insulting North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. And now that Trump is pursuing a friendlier policy towards Kim, he’s sent him a special gift:

Trump declares war on the #MeToo Movement.

At a rally in Great Falls, Montana, on Thursday the president bounced from a now familiar attack on Senator Elizabeth Warren to a new riff on the #MeToo movement. Trump said if he was going to mock Warren at a debate, “We are going to do it gently because we’re the #MeToo generation, so we have to be very careful.” The implication was that #MeToo, a movement of women and men coming forward with stories of abuse, was making people too sensitive. 

The derision at the rally came hot on the heels of the announcement that the White House was hiring Bill Shine, a Fox News executive accused of enabling and covering up the sexual harassment of his boss Roger Ailes.

That same day, Trump also defended Jim Jordan, a Republican congressman accused of willfully ignoring evidence of the sexual abuse of wrestlers he coached at Ohio State University.  

“I don’t believe them at all,” The president said. “I believe him. Jim Jordan is one of the most outstanding people I’ve met since I’ve been in Washington. I believe him 100 percent.” To underscore the point, Trump added ”No question in my mind. I believe Jim Jordan 100 percent. He’s an outstanding man.”

Taken together, these three events in one day all form a pattern. Trump, who has been accused of various forms of sexual misconduct by nearly twenty women, has decided that he’s going to fight back against the #MeToo movement.

July 05, 2018

Scott Pruitt will always be a hero to his right-wing fans.

Pruitt has stepped down as head of the Environmental Protection Agency and his ideological allies have already crafted a narrative: Pruitt, they claim, was the victim of a leftist witch hunt. Prominent conservative pundits weighed in on this theme:

These arguments fail to engage with a simple fact: Scott Pruitt was the subject of more than a dozen ongoing investigations. One investigation already concluded he broke the law when he purchased a $43,000 secure phone booth without notifying Congress. The scale of Pruitt’s alleged corruption, in terms of the sheer number of infractions he might be guilty of, is without precedent in a cabinet official in modern American history.

Emily Atkin noted in The New Republic in April that the snowballing scandals around Pruitt were met by the conservative press with either silence or irrelevant whataboutism. “The conservative news sites that do mention Pruitt’s scandals are either very brief or highlight Trump’s support for him,” Atkin observed.

This trend seems to be continuing even after Pruitt’s resignation.

Rising wages horrify CNBC but delight everyone else.

On Thursday, the business news network tweeted:

In defense of CNBC, rising wages are a problem from the point of view of employers. But the hyperbolic self-pitying tone of the tweet instantly highlighted the problem of viewing economic news only from the perspective of bosses, as opposed to workers.

The tweet inspired an instant dogpiling as Twitter users competed to deride it:

The mockery of CNBC crossed the ideological line, encompassing conservatives and liberals alike. In a fraying America, perhaps the one thing that can bring unity is the obtuseness of the business press.

Bill Shine, after being forced out at Fox News, is welcomed by the White House.

Shine resigned last May from his post as co-president of Fox News amid allegations that he enabled the sexual harassment regime of his boss Roger Ailes. So it is shocking, although not at all surprising, that the Trump administration has hired him with the title of assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications.

“It’s extraordinary that the president of the United States could hire someone like this,” a senior Fox News executive told BuzzFeed. “This is someone who is highly knowledgeable of women being cycled through for horrible and degrading behavior by someone who was an absolute monster.”

Even right-wing activists like Larry Klayman, founder of Judicial Watch, are concerned about Shine’s record. Speaking to The Daily Beast, Klayman said, “Mr. Shine has been alleged to have been involved in some way in at least three lawsuits involving sexual harassment of women at Fox News.”

As the Beast reports:

Laurie Luhn, a former Fox News booking director who accused Ailes of serial sexual harassment spanning years, accused Shine of arranging her travel to meet Ailes for clandestine assignations at the Fox chief’s request—all under the guise of “booking meetings.” Luhn has also said that Shine coldly referred her to mental-health professionals for treating the mental breakdowns she suffered as a consequence of Ailes’ abuse. In an interview with New Yorkmagazine, Luhn said that Shine even called her father once in the hopes of having her involuntarily committed to a mental facility.

Shine is also accused of hiring private investigators to harass journalists. A Republican close to the White House told Vanity Fair that “This guy is up to eyeballs in shit.”

The hiring of Shine, done at the recommendation of his former Fox News colleagues Sean Hannity and Bill O’Reilly, testifies to the immense influence of the network over the Donald Trump. It is also further evidence that the administration’s approach to the #MeToo era is willful oblivion.

Did Scott Pruitt’s secret calendars break the law?

The embattled Environmental Protection Agency administrator probably wishes he never hired Kevin Chmielewski, who has been providing a steady stream of details about Pruitt’s unethical and wasteful behavior since he left the agency in February. And the former deputy chief of staff’s latest disclosure is a doozy, revealing potentially illegal behavior that could lead to felony charges against his former boss.

On Thursday, Democratic Congressmen Ted Lieu and Don Beyer sent a letter to the EPA’s Inspector General Arthur Elkins, asking him to investigate whether Pruitt violated the Federal Records Act by keeping so-called “secret calendars.” Their request is based on Chmielewski’s July 2 interview with CNN, in which he said Pruitt would routinely “hide controversial meetings or calls with industry representatives and others” that might “look bad”—including a meeting with a former Vatican leader accused of sexual abuse. “Willful concealment or destruction of such records is a federal crime ranging from fines to imprisonment,” the congressmen’s letter to Elkins reads.

Lieu and Beyer’s request represents one of the more serious accusations against Pruitt, who is facing more than a dozen official investigations over his behavior at EPA. Environmental groups also accused Pruitt of breaking federal records laws in a lawsuit filed in February. Pruitt has denied the claims.

An EPA investigation alone wouldn’t be enough to sent Pruitt to prison, even if it found that Pruitt violated federal records laws. Elkins can only make recommendations to the Department of Justice, which would then choose whether to press charges based on Elkins’ findings. It seems unlikely that the Trump administration’s DOJ would choose to prosecute one of its own people. Especially when that person is vying to run the DOJ himself.