It really doesn’t matter that Brett Kavanaugh is a great carpool dad.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post published a curious op-ed about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, under the headline “I don’t know Kavanaugh the judge. But Kavanaugh the carpool dad is one great guy.” Written by Julie O’Brien, a neighbor of Kavanaugh, the column eschewed any discussion of his judicial philosophy and instead gave a portrait of him as wonderful friend:

He and his wife, Ashley, support their two daughters and other children at countless school and church functions throughout the year. In the summer, Brett is the “carpool dad,” often shuttling students to and from practices, games and activities. And in a city where professional obligations can often take priority over personal ones, Brett is a steady presence at his daughters’ events, even if it means racing across town just to catch the last 15 minutes of a game or program.

The article was widely mocked for being completely beside the point:

An extraordinary example of the dynamic I call the perfidy of civility. Why am I supposed to care about the interpersonal politeness of a man who seeks to be empowered to take away the rights of hundreds of millions of marginalized people? (I DON'T.) https://t.co/HwFrqipHVs — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) July 11, 2018

am i crazy or is it not kind of crazy to publish something like this in a national newspaper https://t.co/bZJFs9Mp3O — Naomi Fry (@frynaomifry) July 11, 2018

Republicans were pleased by the column:

A touching character witness for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from a family friend.



"I don’t know Kavanaugh the judge. But Kavanaugh the carpool dad is one great guy." https://t.co/jrsAdKRKD5 #utpol — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 10, 2018

Really good insight into #BrettKavanagh the person in this @washingtonpost oped: I don’t know Kavanaugh the judge. But Kavanaugh the carpool dad is one great guy.#SCOTUSnominee #SCOTUSKavanaugh #SCOTUS https://t.co/hBXMM4nY7f — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) July 10, 2018

Melissa McEwan’s tweet about the “perfidy of civility” is the sharpest analysis of this controversial column. As partisan passions become more heated in the Trump era, with government officials sometimes heckled as they go to restaurants, elite institutions like the Post (the idea has also popped up in senators’ Twitter feeds and in The New York Times) increasingly push civility as a panacea.



The ideology of civility means highlighting the humanity of figures like Kavanaugh, rather than the likely impact of their policies. So Kavanaugh becomes the warm-hearted car pooler, rather than the man who could end Roe v. Wade. It’s understandable that Republicans would want to move the conversation away from substance to personality. What’s more notable is that the Post is intent on facilitating this agenda in the name of civility.