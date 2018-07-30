Is Seymour Hersh a 9/11 truther?

“I’m about to interview the 81-year-old doyenne of investigative journalism Seymour Hersh.” So begins a piece by Youssef El-Gingihy published yesterday on, then deleted from, The Independent’s website. That the word “doyenne” was used in reference to a man was not the British paper’s only issue with the story, presumably. As Tom Gara of BuzzFeed tweeted today, citing a cached version of the piece, the accomplished investigative reporter Seymour Hersh is quoted as suggesting that Osama bin Laden couldn’t have been the only brains behind the attack.

The Independent published, then took down, an interview with Sy Hersh where he goes 9-11 truthy https://t.co/2PzMSGvt9c pic.twitter.com/NiMnoVymy5 — Tom Gara (@tomgara) July 30, 2018

Did Hersh mean that the U.S. went after the Taliban for wobbly reasons, or something more dramatic? “The concept of perpetual war is not exactly unintentional,” El-Gingihy wrote cryptically, adding that “war is good for business.” The article contains further tantalizing tidbits, like Hersh’s theory that Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s attacks on his people represent “as close to a just war” as they come.

Is this why the article was pulled? Or was there a more pedestrian reason? El-Gingihy claims that it was mistakenly published early, and will return online on Wednesday:

Just to clarify for those pushing conspiracy theories, the Seymour Hersh feature accidentally went up early and is rescheduled for Wednesday due to technical reasons!! — Youssef El-Gingihy (@ElGingihy) July 30, 2018

This is somewhat at odds with his earlier tweet promoting the piece:

My latest.... Legendary journalist Seymour Hersh lets rip on novichok, Russian hacking and 9/11https://t.co/Xk0GXfh2wt https://t.co/Xk0GXfh2wt — Youssef El-Gingihy (@ElGingihy) July 30, 2018

As The New Republic reported last month, Hersh’s new autobiography itself contains more than a few eye-popping revelations—like his recollection that he knew that Richard Nixon hit his wife, Pat, but figured it was none of his business. Hersh has done important work in recent years, but if his quotes in The Independent are accurate, and not taken out of context, he may have some explaining to do.

