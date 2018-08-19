Rudy Giuliani asserts “truth isn’t truth.”

The former mayor of New York, who is now the most public face of the President’s legal team, was interviewed by NBC’s Chuck Todd on Meet the Press on Sunday. It did not go well, especially when Giuliani spoke about the notorious Trump Tower meeting of June 9th, 2016 between a group of Russians, led by Natalia Veselnitskaya, and top members of the Trump campaign, including Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort. Giuliani flatly asserted, Veselnitskaya “didn’t represent the Russian government. She’s a private citizen. I don’t even know if they knew she was Russian at the time. All they had was her name.”

In point of fact, in a June 3, 2016 email that helped set up the meeting, the pop music promoter Rob Goldstone informed Donald Trump Jr. that the document that were going to be discussed at the meeting were “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

This is insane.



In admitting the purpose of the Trump Tower meeting was to get dirt on Clinton, Giuliani also says they didn't know Veselnitskaya "represented the Russian government" (The email setting up the meeting literally said it was on behalf of the Russian government) pic.twitter.com/egd7svawgS — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) August 19, 2018

Blatantly telling demonstrable untruths might not seem like a good legal strategy. But as it turns out, Giuliani is committed to a radical epistemological assault on the very possibility of shared agreement about reality.

“Truth isn’t truth,” Giuliani said later in the interview. Chuck Todd correctly predicted that this statement would become a “bad meme.”

WATCH: Rudy Giuliani tells Chuck Todd that he doesn’t want President Trump to be caught in a perjury trap by speaking with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. #MTP #IfItsSunday



Giuliani: “Truth isn’t truth" pic.twitter.com/U5uErcLIJn — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 19, 2018

Earlier this week, while speaking on CNN, Giuliani claimed that facts are “in the eye of the beholder.”