Menu
Magazine

Drew Angerer/Getty

The Village Voice has ceased publication.

Gothamist is reporting that Peter Barbey, the owner of The Village Voice, told staff that the legendary alternative weekly will stop posting new stories. Barbery purchased the newspaper in 2015 and shut down the print publication in 2017. The owner is now intent on digitalizing back issues and selling the paper to a new owner.

“Today is kind of a sucky day,” Barbey told his employees. “I bought The Village Voice to save it; this isn’t exactly how I thought it was going to end up. I’m still trying to save The Village Voice.

The Village Voice was established in 1955 by the novelist Norman Mailer and his friend Dan Wolf, neither of whom had a background in journalism. “If we had known more, we certainly would have suffered less,” Wolf once lamented. But this non-professionalism helped define the classic Voice of the 1950s and 1960s, where it became a leading advocate for counter-cultural values and a seedbed for the New Journalism. The paper was pivotal for Mailer’s own shift from being a fiction writer to engaged flaneur who provided highly subjective accounts of political conventions, anti-war protests, and boxing matches.

“Impersonality and objectivity are part of the ethic of journalistic identity, just as disinterestedness and freedom of inquiry are part of the ethic of professorial identity,” Louis Menand once observed in The New Yorker. “The Voice showed that you could disrespect these idols and still sell newspapers.”

Yet Mailer’s idiosyncratic personal journalism was only one side of The Village Voice, Wayne Barrett, who started writing for the newspaper in 1973, was an old-fashioned muck-racker, skilled at digging into stories about urban corruption. For many years, Barrett was the bane of New York bigwigs like Ed Koch, Rudy Giuliani, and Donald Trump.

Aside from Mailer and Barrett, other notable contributors included James Baldwin, Jules Feiffer, Ellen Willis, Nate Hentoff, Lorraine Hansberry, Andrew Sarris, James Wolcott and countless others. The papers archives will remain a treasure trove of classic journalism.

Leon Neal/Getty

Trump trash talks Canada in off the record remarks.

The Toronto Star is reporting that the president of the United States made off-the-record comments to Bloomberg New disparaging Canada’s negotiating position in NAFTA trade talks. The thrust of the remarks was that Trump didn’t see any need to compromise with Canada but he couldn’t say so publicly.

“Here’s the problem,” Trump said. “If I say no—the answer’s no. If I say no, then you’re going to put that, and it’s going to be so insulting they’re not going to be able to make a deal ... I can’t kill these people.” Trump also said, “Off the record, Canada’s working their ass off. And every time we have a problem with a point, I just put up a picture of a Chevrolet Impala.” The Chevrolet Impala is a car made in Canada, production of which would be threatened by Trump’s proposed tariffs.

Atlantic writer David Frum, an erstwhile Canadian, speculates that Trump’s comments are bluff:

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman argues the comments are in keeping with Trump’s tendency to disrespect democratic allies:

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty

New poll shows majority of Americans “strongly disapprove” of Trump.

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows that Donald Trump remains an extraordinarily polarizing president, with a majority of the public “strongly” disapproving of him. According to the poll, 60 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump while 36 approve. But what is more striking is the measure of intensity, which show that those who dislike Trump do so with a passion. Fifty-three percent “strongly disapprove” of Trump while only 24 percent “strongly approve” of him.

Aside from the topline approval/disapproval results, the poll also shows the public is behind the Mueller investigation and wary of the president’s attempts to shut it down.

“But 63 percent of Americans support Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, with 52 percent saying they support it strongly; 29 percent oppose the probe,” The Washington Post reports.

The president’s efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the investigation and build sympathy for his convicted former campaign chair Paul Manafort have made little head way. “Trump has complained that Manafort was treated unfairly by Mueller’s prosecutors, and after a jury convicted Manafort earlier this month the president tweeted that he felt ‘very badly’ for him,” the newspaper notes. “But 67 percent of Americans think Mueller’s case against Manafort was justified, while 17 percent say it was unjustified, according to the poll.”

Trump is most unpopular with African-Americans, where he is at a minuscule 3 percent approval. He is most popular among white men with no college degree, but even with that group he has slipped from a career high of 70 percent to 55 percent.

YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty

Former NBC producer claims network spiked Harvey Weinstein story.

On Thursday night, The New York Times and The Daily Beast published complementary accounts reporting that Rich McHugh, who until recently worked in the investigative reporting unit of NBC, maintains that senior executives tried to kill an investigation by former NBC reporter Ronan Farrow into multiple allegations of sexual harassment by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. NBC disputes McHugh’s claims. 

Farrow’s reporting was eventually published in The New Yorker, and played a pivotal role, along with earlier reporting in The New York Times, in Weinstein’s fall from grace. Farrow shared a Pulitzer prize for his Weinstein reporting.

“At a critical juncture in our reporting on Harvey Weinstein, as we were about to interview a woman with a credible allegation of rape against him, I was told not to do the interview and ordered to stand down, thus effectively killing the story,” McHugh alleges in a public statement. “Those orders came to me from the highest levels of NBC. That was unethical, and a massive breach of journalistic integrity.” 

As The Daily Beast reports, “According to multiple sources familiar with the matter, NBC News general counsel Susan Weiner made a series of phone calls to Farrow, threatening to smear him if he continued to report on Weinstein.” A spokesperson for NBC News, speaking off the record, denied the allegations. “There’s no truth to that all,” The spokesperson told NBC News. “There is no chance, in no version of the world, that Susan Weiner would tell Ronan Farrow what he could or could not report on.”  

McHugh claims Weinstein associates put pressure on the network.  “Externally, I had Weinstein associates calling me repeatedly,” he told The New York Times. “I knew that Weinstein was calling NBC executives directly. One time it even happened when we were in the room.”

August 30, 2018

GERARD FOUET/AFP/Getty

In 1999, Boris Yeltsin wanted a secret rendezvous with Bill Clinton in a submarine.

The Clinton Digital Library has released more than a 1000 pages of documents related to American/Russian relations in the 1990s. These documents include hitherto secret transcripts of talks between President Bill Clinton and his Russian counterpart Boris Yeltsin, as well as National Security Council and State Department memos. They are valuable as history and also shed light in the current fraught state of American/Russian relations.

In the 1990s, Russia was economically prostrate and eager for American investments but still proud and wanting to be seen as superpower on world stage. Many of the issues Clinton and Yeltsin had disputes over (including Ukraine and the Middle East) continue to bedevil relations between the two countries.

One of the strangest moments in the released documents comes in a dialogue in 1999, when Yeltsin suggests a private meeting to sort out Kosovo. “Well, I have one more option,” Yeltsin suggests. “It is for us two to meet in some hiding place. Well, it is for you and I to meet either on a boat or some submarine or some island so not a single person will disturb us, so you will not be agitated by anyone, and I will not be agitated by anyone or any person.” (Andrew S. Weiss of the Carnegie Endowment suggests Yeltsin was, as so often, intoxicated during this conversation).

An ominous moment comes in the end of the transcripts, when Yeltsin introduces his hand-picked successor, Vladimir Putin:

Shortly, in the next few days, you will have a meeting with Mr. Putin. Briefly at this time, I would like to tell you about him so you will know what kind of man he is. It took me a lot of time to think who might be the next Russian president in the year 2000. Unfortunately, at that time, I could not find any sitting candidate. Finally, I came across him, that is, Putin, and I explored his bio, his interests, his acquaintances, and so on and so forth. I found out he is a solid man who is kept well abreast of various subjects under his purview. At the same time, he is thorough and strong, very sociable. And he can easily have good relations and contact with people who are his partners. I am sure you will find him to be a highly qualified partner.

Joe Raedle/Getty

Trump’s Twitter torrent has become a flood.

The president’s Twitter feed has been more than unusually active on Wednesday and Thursday: host of tweets taking swipes as his enemies and claiming that he’s not getting credit for good news. The number and intensity of these tweets suggest that the political scandals engulfing his presidency require a rallying of loyal troops.

The torrent began with a false claim that Google hadn’t informed its users about Trump’s State of the Union address. Then Trump issued a contradictory thread explaining why negotiations with North Korea are stalled, where the president both effusively praised North Korean and Chinese leaders while blaming them for the slow down in progress.

Subsequent tweets included calling legendary reporter Carl Bernstein a “degenerate fool”:

Trump also claimed without evidence that Lester Holt fudged a taped interview with Trump:

Further, the President suggested that Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr should be fired:

CNBC suggests that “The president’s social media fusillade dovetailed with recent news reports suggesting that Trump and his attorneys are adopting a siege mentality, as the potential threats loom from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, compounded by the potential for Democrats flipping the House in the midterm elections and the investigations they might launch. There’s also the specter of impeachment, which Trump has discussed with his lawyers.”

These hectic and sometimes unfactual tweets run parallel with Trump’s public statements, which have been more dishonest than usual even for him. As Daniel Dale, who tracks the president’s misstatements for The Toronto Star, notes, this last week Trump “made 67 false claims in all, the fifth-highest number for any week of his presidency.”

Justin Sullivan/Getty

Trump wanted to buy National Enquirer’s safe full of reporting on him.

The New York Times is reporting that the President’s entanglement with America’s leading weekly tabloid is even deeper than previously suspected. In 2016, Trump and his then lawyer Michael Cohen wanted to make a deal with David Pecker, the CEO of the company that runs National Enquirer. Trump has had a longstanding relationship with the Enquirer and with Pecker, with the tabloid purchasing damaging gossip about Trump but making it public. Rather, this information is kept in a safe by the Enquirer, in a practice called “catch and kill.”

The most famous case of “catch and kill” was the purchased of the story from Playboy model Karen McDougal about her alleged affair with Trump but never released it. This transaction took place on the eve of the 2016 election. Both Trump and Cohen were aware of it. While they appreciated the services that National Enquirer did on behalf of Trump, they worried about what would happen to the safe full of dirt if Pecker left the company or anything else happened to him.

“Maybe he gets hit by a truck,” Trump conjectured. Cohen’s solution was to get the Trump Organization to purchase the contents of the safe. “I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info, regarding our friend David,” Cohen insisted.

We now know that negotiations between Trump and National Enquirer did take place in 2016, although the deal fell through. The existence of this potential deal could bring the contents of the safe into the ambit of federal prosecutors, who have already gotten Cohen to plead guilty to campaign finance violations in relation to hush money payments.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

The FBI arrested a man who echoed Trump’s rhetoric in threatening to kill Boston Globe reporters.

Robert D. Chain described the newspaper as “fake news” and the “enemy of the people” in a series of phone calls this month, according to court filings by the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts. The 68-year-old California man is charged with a single count of making threatening communications in interstate commerce.

Chain’s campaign of harassment began after the Globe organized an editorial campaign with other newspapers earlier this month. The Globe’s efforts pushed back against President Donald Trump’s efforts to discredit American news outlets and single out journalists as political opponents. In an August 16 phone call, Chain effectively proved the Globe’s point by quoting the president while threatening to shoot Globe reporters in the “fucking head.”

You’re the enemy of the people, and we’re going to kill every fucking one of you. Hey, why don’t you call the F, why don’t you call [special counsel Robert] Mueller, maybe he can help you out buddy. Still there faggot? Alright, why, you going to trace my call? What are you going to do motherfucker? You ain’t going to do shit. I’m going to shoot you in the fucking head later today, at 4 o’clock. Goodbye.

Trump frequently describes American journalists as the “enemy of the people,” a phrase that’s most commonly associated with the Soviet Union’s repression of political opponents in the mid-twentieth century. Chain told a Globe employee during an August 22 call that he would “continue to threats [sic], harass, and annoy” the Globe for its perceived hostility towards the president.

Because you are the enemy of the people, and I want you to go fuck yourself. As long as you keep attacking the president, the duly elected president of the United States, in the continuation of treasonous and seditious act, I will continue to threats [sic], harass, and annoy the Boston Globe, owned by the New York Times, the other fake news.

In the Globe editorial, which ran on August 15, the newspaper’s editorial board defended American journalists and their role in a free, open society. “To label the press ‘the enemy of the people’ is as un-American as it is dangerous to the civic compact we have shared for more than two centuries,” the paper said. As Chain’s case suggests, the phrase is dangerous to individual journalists, too.

CRAIG RUTTLE/AFP/Getty Images

After his debate with Cynthia Nixon, Andrew Cuomo is still standing.

New York’s Democratic gubernatorial primary between the two-term governor and the actress-activist has been heated from the very beginning. Wednesday night’s debate at Hofstra University was no different, with the candidates sparring on a number of issues, including New York City’s deteriorating subway system, Cuomo’s record on progressive issues, and the best way to combat the Trump administration.  

Trailing in the polls, Nixon made the most of her one opportunity to go head-to-head against Cuomo. She threw punch after punch, attacking Cuomo for his ties to corrupt aides and politicians; for his alleged role in propping up a Republican-led state Senate; and for his failure to push progressive priorities more forcefully through Albany, such as protecting undocumented immigrants. Every time Cuomo touted an accomplishment, Nixon attempted to undercut it, making the case that the governor’s record wasn’t nearly as progressive as he claimed it was. 

Nixon appeared to get under Cuomo’s skin. His strategy going in was to play rope-a-dope, while making the case that he was not just a progressive, but a progressive who got things done. But he quickly grew irritated and the debate frequently descended into the two candidates accusing each other of lying. Cuomo seemed to think he had an ace up his sleeve—that Nixon filed taxes as an S-corporation, suggesting she was something of a tax cheat—but it didn’t quite work as he expected:

The debate was a microcosm of the primary thus far. Nixon’s strategy was to hammer Cuomo again and again on his ties to New York’s corrupt politics and for being an obstacle to progressive policies. Her own policy agenda was secondary. Cuomo was annoyed and dismissive, but ultimately stuck to his script: New York should stay the course with a governor who legalized gay marriage and beefed up gun control, among other things. Nixon landed blow after blow, but Cuomo stayed on his feet. 

August 29, 2018

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Betsy DeVos is set to weaken sexual misconduct enforcement on campus.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday afternoon that the Education Department secretary is revising Title IX standards for addressing cases of sexual harassment and assault on college campuses. DeVos has yet to finalize the revisions, but a draft obtained by Times will “bolster the rights” of accused students, “narrow the definition of sexual harassment,” and hold “schools accountable only for formal complaints filed through proper authorities and for conduct said to have occurred on their campuses.” The draft rule states:

The Department recognizes that despite well-intentioned efforts by school districts, colleges and universities, advocacy organizations and the Department itself, sexual harassment and assault continue to present serious problems across the nation’s campuses. The lack of clear regulatory standards has contributed to processes that have not been fair to all parties involved, that have lacked appropriate procedural protections, and that have undermined confidence in the reliability of the outcomes of investigations of sexual harassment allegations.

Even the most ardent feminists would acknowledge that Title IX is an imperfect tool to combat a rampant problem. But there’s evidence that DeVos isn’t operating in good faith. She chose Candice Jackson to head the department’s Office for Civil Rights, which investigates Title IX complaints; Jackson once asserted to the Times that “90 percent” of assault complaints “fall into the category of ‘we were both drunk,’ ‘we broke up, and six months later I found myself under a Title IX investigation because she just decided that our last sleeping together was not quite right.”

In 2017, DeVos also reached out to several men’s rights groups to discuss the issue of rape on campus. The secretary met with members of Families Advocating for Campus Equality and Stop Abusive and Violent Environments, which advocate for students accused of sexual misconduct, and the National Coalition for Men, which refers to itself as “the oldest Men’s Rights organization in America.” The latter group recently filed its own Title IX complaint against the University of Pennsylvania because the school has “over 20 women programs ... but nothing similar for men.”

Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty

Canada scrambles to figure out a response to Trump’s NAFTA ultimatum.

Crowing over the deal he has made with Mexico, President Donald Trump has offered Canada take-it-or-leave-it offer: sign up on the new deal with Mexico and the United States by Friday or be shut out.

The Canadian government is taking the threat seriously. As The New York Times reports, Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s foreign minister,cut short a trip to Europe to fly to Washington.” After a meeting with her American negotiating counterparts, Freeland acknowledged that “This is a really big deal” and said “We are encouraged by the progress that the U.S. and Mexico have made, particularly on cars and labor.”

Inside Canada itself there’s a disagreement over how imperative it is to abide by Trump’s artificial deadline, which is more an act of political showmanship than a timeline that absolutely has to be met.

As Globe News notes, “trade experts are dismissing the take-it-or-leave-it threat as political theatre aimed at pressuring Canada to acquiesce, with some even questioning whether the president has the legal authority to pursue a deal that doesn’t include Canada.”

It’s by no means clear that Trump even has the legal authority to shift NAFTA from a three-country deal to a two-country one. Global News explains: “At issue is the trade promotion authority Congress has granted Trump to fast-track renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. That authority was for a trilateral deal involving all three NAFTA partners, not a bilateral pact between just two of them.”

Still, even if Trump’s ultimatum is only political drama, it might be in Canada’s best interest to go along with it, in order to reassure investors that NAFTA is secure. The recourse of relying on American courts and the congress to slow down Trump’s actions might work legally but could come at a cost of creating uncertainty about Canadian/American relations. The choice Canada faces is between humoring Trump’s attention-grabbing ultimatum or sticking with the tactic of lobbying institutions outside the presidency.