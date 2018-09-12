Menu
Magazine

Lior Mizrahi/Getty

The spokesperson for Israel’s prime minister is being accused of sexual harassment and assault.

The Times of Israel is reporting that David Keyes, a foreign media spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is being accused of sexual misconduct by a dozen women. The allegations range from aggressive creepiness to forced sex. The story is rooted in an article that The Daily Caller published about the experience of Julia Salazar, who is currently running to be a State Senator in New York.

In 2016, Salazar posted a Facebook page describing being sexually assaulted by an unnamed man. She quickly deleted the post, although it did lead to news reports about the incident that didn’t name her. The Daily Caller’s recent report, however, named both Salazar and Keyes. Following that, Wall Street Journal reporter Shayndi Raice tweeted about her own encounter with Keyes, whom she describes as “a predator.”

Aside from Salazar and Raice, the other ten women are anonymous. The stories they tell, including another account of assault, are disturbing. “It was a physical effort to get out of his embrace,” One woman told the Times of Israel. “He kept trying, he kept going even after I said no.”

According to The Times of Israel, when Salazar’s Facebook post came out in 2016, “The Prime Minister’s Office at the time denied the charges on Keyes’s behalf, with sources telling reporters about Salazar’s past engagement with leftist groups in an apparent effort to diminish her credibility.” Because of this defense of Keyes, the scandal goes beyond him and also implicates Netanyahu’s office.

Keyes denies the accusations. “All of the accusations are deeply misleading and many of them are categorically false,” he told The Times of Israel.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty

Congressman Steve King keeps retweeting racists with minimal GOP pushback.

On Wednesday, the Iowa congressman tweeted:

It was a curious move on King’s part to retweet Lana Lokteff while making the argument that the words “Nazis” and “racists” are overused. Lokteff is a promoter of Holocaust denial and white nationalism. She once said a country “can never, ever, ever be too white. It’s never white enough.”

This is not the first time King has retweeted a racist. On previous occasions, Paul Ryan and other Republican leaders have refused to explicitly condemn King by name for this. As Vox noted in June, “More recently, King—who has a long history of making racist comments—was back in the news for retweeting a neo-Nazi, a move that prompted nary an eyebrow raise from Ryan and several other members of the GOP establishment.” Instead, Ryan’s office offed a vague statement that “Nazis have no place in our politics.” It’s unlikely this time will be different.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The growing inequality of the Trump era.

New poverty and health insurance numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday show modest decreases in the overall poverty rate, but other markers of economic inequality remained unchanged or have worsened. While median household incomes slightly increased from 2016 to 2017, growth wasn’t equally shared across all income brackets, as an analyst with the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute explained on Twitter:

In a press release, EPI further noted that progress in closing the racial wealth gap had stalled.

According to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, the rate of uninsured Americans remained at a historic low from 2016 to 2017, but last year was the first since the passage of the Affordable Care Act that didn’t show major gains in insurance coverage rates. The CBPP attributes this to the Trump administration’s attacks on the ACA. “Last year’s sabotage efforts likely prevented additional coverage gains by creating barriers to obtaining available and affordable coverage,” it noted in its analysis of the Census figures. Some populations even saw a decline in coverage last year: 14 percent of Americans aged 19 to 64 were uninsured, up from 13.1 percent in 2016.

Ethan Miller/Getty

The notorious Trump Tower meeting was trailed by suspicious Russian money transfers.

BuzzFeed, in a wide-ranging exposé, reports that banking documents show that Russian oligarch Aras Agalarov shifted millions in funds across the globe in irregular ways in the aftermath of two pivotal events: (1) the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting where members of the Trump campaign met with Russians in the hopes of getting damaging information on Hillary Clinton and (2) the weeks following Trump’s surprise election win in November 2016. There was further odd financial activities in the weeks following The New York Times report of meeting in July 2017 involving the music publicist Rob Goldstone, who helped initiate the Trump Tower meeting.

Donald Trump Jr. also helped arrange the Trump Tower meeting. In a statement on July 10, 2017, Alan Futerfas, attorney for Donald Trump Jr., declared, “The meeting lasted about 20-30 minutes, and nothing came of it.” This continues to be the position of the Trump administration and its allies. While the BuzzFeed report is not conclusive, it does raise the possibility that something very concrete did emerge from the meeting.

According to BuzzFeed, “The documents show Aras Agalarov, a billionaire real estate developer close to both Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, at the center of this vast network and how he used accounts overseas to filter money to himself, his son, and at least two people who attended the Trump Tower meeting.”

On June 20th, 2016, Paul Manfort took over as chief of the Trump campaign. That was also the day Agalarov moved $19.5 million to his New York account.

There was another wave of money transfers in the weeks after the election.“The Agalarov family started sending what would amount to $1.2 million from their bank in Russia to an account in New Jersey controlled by the billionaire’s son, pop singer Emin Agalarov, and two of his friends,” BuzzFeed reports. “The account had been virtually dormant since the summer of 2015, according to records reviewed by BuzzFeed News, and bankers found it strange that activity in Emin Agalarov’s checking account surged after Trump’s victory.” These funds ended up under the control of Irakly “Ike” Kaveladze, described by BuzzFeed as “a longtime business associate of the Agalarovs and their representative at the Trump Tower meeting.”

A third wave of suspicious money transfers happened after the news of the Trump Tower meeting hit the headlines. Then at the center of an international news story, Rob Goldstone said he was taking a year off to live in Bangkok. According to BuzzFeed, “bank officials questioned his financial behavior there, particularly a series of 37 ATM withdrawals totaling about $8,400. The last of those withdrawals was made in November 2017. His business partner, David Tominello, appears to have traveled to Bangkok as well, making 51 withdrawals during the same period for about $7,600. Bankers noted that the withdrawals came shortly after news broke about Goldstone’s role in the Trump Tower meeting.” Goldstone and Tominello, whose business Oui 2 was funded by Kaveladze, also started using a home equity line of credit to meet payroll. This suggests that their normal source of income was disrupted.

Mark Wilson/Getty

“I can beat Trump,” Jamie Dimon says.

Speaking at a corporate event in New York on Wednesday, the CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase offered an equivocal answer on the question of whether he would run for president. “I think I could beat Trump,” Dimon boasted. He then qualified the comment with a proviso: “I can’t beat the liberal side of the Democratic Party.”

As Dimon acknowledges, wealthy bankers are not usually good candidates for high political office, but the election of President Donald Trump has changed the scope of what is politically possible. “I’ve said this before Trump was elected,” he noted. “You’re not going to get a wealthy New Yorker elected president. Boy I was dead wrong.”

Dimon stacked himself up against Trump and notes he has both strengths and weakness. “And by the way, this wealthy New Yorker [pointing to himself] actually earned his money,” Dimon said. “It wasn’t a gift from daddy. And I grew up in a poorer part of Queens than he did, but I am a banker. I am part of the elite ... I don’t think the American public looks at Trump as part of the elite. They look at him as the upstart who punched the elite in the nose every day.”

What’s missing from Dimon’s analysis is any awareness that politicians need a mass constituency. Donald Trump became president because he was able to mobilize large blocks within the Republican Party, notably white evangelicals and nativists. Dimon’s problem isn’t just that he’d be opposed by the liberal wing of the Democratic Party, it’s that there is no clear constituency for him. People might be willing to vote for a “wealthy New Yorker” if they like his or her politics, but surely not simply because he or she is a wealthy New Yorker.

Update: Dimon later regretted his comments, issuing a statement that read, “I should not have said it. I’m not running for president. Proves I wouldn’t make a good politician. I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems.”

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

The Wall Street Journal just realized that America’s campaign-finance laws allow bribery.

A coalition of Maine-based activists and groups is raising money online to donate to Republican Senator Susan Collins’s future opponent if she votes to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Donors have pledged more than $1 million as of Tuesday. (If Collins votes against Kavanaugh, the money is returned to its contributors.)

Collins, considered a key vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation, isn’t thrilled by the pressure campaign. “I consider this quid pro quo fundraising to be the equivalent of an attempt to bribe me to vote against Judge Kavanaugh,” she told Newsmax on Monday. The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board agreed.

We’re all for citizens exercising their free-speech rights, including campaign donations, for or against political candidates,” the newspaper wrote in today’s edition. “But federal law defines the crime of bribery as ‘corruptly’ offering ‘anything of value’ to a public official, including a Member of Congress, with the intent to ‘influence any official act.’ The crowdfunders in this case are offering something of value—withholding funds from her opponent—in return for a Supreme Court confirmation vote.”

But this is exactly how the nation’s swampy campaign-finance system works. Look no further than how Republican donors handled last year’s tax bill: by withholding contributions before Congress took up the measure, then opening their checkbooks almost immediately after it became law. Politico reported:

Within days of the tax bill passing the Senate, several other GOP donors started cutting checks too. Marlene Ricketts (whose family owns the Chicago Cubs), Metro Bank founder Vernon Hill and coal magnate Joseph Craft each gave $50,000 to $100,000 to House Republicans’ committees after not making large donations to federal candidates for the first 11 months of the year.

The dynamic was obvious even before some lawmakers openly admitted it. “My donors are basically saying, ‘Get it done or don’t ever call me again,’” New York Representative Chris Collins told reporters last year. (Federal prosecutors charged Collins with insider trading last month.) Whatever the Maine organizers’ actual legal liability in this case, their real crime seems to be taking the current system to its logical conclusion.

Michael Reynolds - Pool/Gett

The Trump administration diverted FEMA funds to ICE.

On Tuesday night, Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley appeared on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show and presented documents showing that nearly $10 million in funds allocated to FEMA had been transferred to ICE.  According to Merkley, money that should be going to “response and recovery” was being shifted because the Trump administration was “working hard to find funds for additional detention camps.”

Merkley’s accusation is in least part true. There is no question that funds have been moved away from FEMA as well as also other agencies under the aegis of the Department of Homeland Security and given to ICE.

But Homeland Security press secretary Tyler Houlton disputed that any money spent on disaster relief is affected by the transfer. “Under no circumstances was any disaster relief funding transferred from @fema to immigration enforcement efforts,” Houlton tweeted. 

September 11, 2018

KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty

Facebook uses The Weekly Standard to fact-check.

The social media giant has outsourced fact-checking to five outlets: Associated Press, Factcheck.org, PolitiFact, Snopes.com, and, as reported last fall, The Weekly Standard. All of these are non-partisan organizations, except for The Weekly Standard, which is, of course, a conservative magazine. The choice of The Weekly Standard as an arbiter of factual accuracy was always a puzzling one. After all, this is a magazine that staked its reputation on the claim that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction as well as significant ties to Al-Qaida and the 9/11 terror attacks.

As was entirely predictable, The Weekly Standard is using its new authority as a Facebook fact-checker to label liberal arguments “false.” On Sunday, ThinkProgress published an article by Ian Millhiser headlined “Brett Kavanaugh said he would kill Roe v. Wade last week and almost no one noticed.” The article took two statements from the Supreme Court nominee (that he applies the “Glucksberg test” to past precedence and that Roe v. Wade fails the Glucksberg test) to draw the perfectly plausible conclusion that the jurist was making evident a desire to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Weekly Standard labelled this article as “false.” It might be more accurate to say that the article is debatable: One could believe in good faith that it makes its case or that it doesn’t.

Congressman Ro Khanna, whose district includes Silicon Valley, took issue with the decision. In this case, Facebook’s ban seems too broad and should not have censored ThinkProgress,” Khanna said in a statement. “Facebook should hire more humanists to help think through its responsibility as a new media company.”

Khanna’s comments get to the heart of the matter. It’s precisely because Facebook is shirking its responsibilities that it has decided to off-load fact-checking on other organizations.

Convicted felon Martin Shkreli. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Pharma CEO says it’s “moral” to increase drug price by 400%.

Nirmal Mulye, the chief executive of Nostrum Laboratories, defended increasing the cost of nitrofurantoin, an antibiotic used to treat bladder infections, from $475 a bottle to $2,392. “I think it is a moral requirement to make money when you can . . . to sell the product for the highest price,” Mulye said, according to The Financial Times. He went on to defend former Turing Pharmaceuticals and current inmate CEO Martin Shkreli, who was widely scorned for raising the cost of a drug for AIDS and cancer patients from $13.75 a pill to $750: 

“I agree with Martin Shkreli that when he raised the price of his drug he was within his rights because he had to reward his shareholders,” said Mr Mulye. Mr Mulye pointed out that Shkreli was able to increase the price of Daraprim so dramatically because his company was the only one making it. “If he’s the only one selling it then he can make as much money as he can,” said Mr Mulye. “This is a capitalist economy and if you can’t make money you can’t stay in business.”  

Mulye and Shkreli aren’t the only pharmaceutical executives to jack drug prices far beyond what many vulnerable patients can afford to pay. Mulye claimed that he raised the price of nitrofurantoin in response to a similar price hike for Furadantin,
the drug’s branded version, which Casper Pharmaceuticals raised to $2,800 a bottle. 

Meanwhile, insulin prices continue to rise. The New York Times reported on June 22 that the cost increased from an average of $40 per vial to $130 per vial. A Yale University study found that 25 percent of diabetes patients are thus deliberately underusing the life-saving drug in order to save money. Patients making under $100,000 a year were most likely to cut back on their insulin use. As the Times also reported, one Type 1 diabetes patient, Alec Reshawn Smith, died of diabetic complications after being told that his supplies would now cost $1,300. And as I reported in 2017, another Type 1 diabetes patient, Shane Boyle, died of complications after he failed to crowdfund enough money to buy insulin. 

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Lindsey Graham promoted a hare-brained scheme to assassinate Kim Jong Un.

In his new book Fear, Bob Woodward reports that South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham tried to solve the Trump administration’s biggest foreign policy dilemma by advocating a plan to murder of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and turn North Korea into a Chinese colony. 

Graham’s intervention took place in September 2017, when the administration was deeply divided on how to handle North Korea. Then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was pursuing a diplomatic solution and emphasized that the United States wasn’t pursuing regime change. Others in the administration, including Trump, were toying with the interventionist option that Tillerson eschewed. 

Graham, a onetime Trump critic who has sidled up the president in order to influence foreign policy, made a bold assassination pitch to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and then National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, according to Woodward.

“China needs to kill him and replace him with a  North Korean general they control,” Graham argued. “I think the Chinese are clearly the key here and they need to take him out. Not us, them. And control the nuclear inventory there. And wind this thing down. Or control him. To stop the march to a big nuclear arsenal. My fear is that he will sell it.”

Among other problems with Graham’s scheme is the fact that it ignores the fierce nationalism of North Korea. It is by no means clear that North Koreans would want to become a satrapy of China. 

As The Daily Beast notes, the policy option of assassination is one that President Donald Trump is amenable to. “Let’s fucking kill him!” the president said of Syrian dictator Bashar as-Assad in a phone conversation in April 2017 with Defense Secretary James Mattis. “Let’s go in. Let’s kill the fucking lot of them.” Mattis ignored Trump’s command. 

YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty

Intelligence sources say futuristic Russian weapons could be behind mysterious ‘sonic’ attacks on diplomats.

NBC is reporting that there might be a Russian connection to the mysterious medical ailments experienced by American diplomatic officials stationed in Cuba and China since 2016, thought at one point to be caused by weaponized sound waves. “Intelligence agencies investigating mysterious ‘attacks’ that led to brain injuries in U.S. personnel in Cuba and China consider Russia to be the main suspect,” according to NBC News. “The suspicion that Russia is behind the alleged attacks is backed up by evidence from communications intercepts, known in the spy world as signals intelligence, amassed during a lengthy and ongoing investigation involving the FBI, the CIA and other U.S. agencies. The officials declined to elaborate on the nature of the intelligence.”

There are reasons to treat this report with a grain of salt. After all, the exact nature of the alleged weapon is unknown. The Pentagon is trying to solve the mystery by reverse engineering a weapon that can simulate what the Russians have allegedly done, with no success to date. (Having discarded the earlier “sonic” weapon theory, the Pentagon now thinks “sophisticated microwaves or another type of electromagnetic weapon were likely used,” NBC reports.) Further, the report relies on anonymous sources who seem not to have provided details of the evidence they’ve used to reach their conclusion. Finally, there’s been a pattern over the last few years of anonymous government sources concocting bizarre stories about Russian espionage which are later retracted.

In any case, the alleged Russian connection will likely have political repercussions. “If Russia did use a futuristic weapon to damage the brains of U.S. personnel, it would mark a stunning escalation in Russian aggression toward Western nations, compounded recently by the use of a military-grade nerve agent to poison an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain,” NBC News notes. “Although the full extent of the resulting diplomatic fallout is difficult to predict, a determination that Russia was behind the Cuba attacks would trigger outrage in Congress and foreign capitals and calls for an immediate, concerted response, especially as President Donald Trump faces continued questions about his willingness to challenge Russia and President Vladimir Putin.”