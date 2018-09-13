Why does New York make it so hard to vote?

New Yorkers will decide a number of high-profile Democratic primaries on Thursday—if they can vote. On Twitter, the state’s residents have shared numerous accounts of voting irregularities, and some consistent themes have emerged. Culture critic Sean T. Collins collected a number of complaints in a lengthy thread: Some voters say they had to cast affidavit ballots after they arrived at their assigned polling location, cards in hand, only to be told by poll workers that they weren’t on the rolls.
Other voters said their party registrations had been mysteriously changed to third parties, like the Reform or Green parties, or the Republican Party. New York doesn’t have open primaries, so only registered Democrats can cast votes in today’s contests:
And in at least one public housing development, the New York City Public Housing Authority reportedly ordered residents inside from 8 am to 4 pm, which would significantly restricts the number of hours residents are free to vote:
New York’s voting laws are notoriously restrictive. Voters who wanted to vote in today’s Democratic primary would have had to register as Democrats as early as October of last year. The state also doesn’t provide any financial support to counties on election day, as Susan Lerner of Common Cause NY toldNew York magazine on Wednesday.
Aung San Suu Kyi’s quasi-concession: The Rohingya situation ‘could have been handled better.’
Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi, former darling of the human rights community for her years under house arrest while opposing military rule, has recently been under international pressure over her army’s alleged genocide of the Rohingya Muslims. Speaking at a World Economic Forum meeting in Vietnam on Thursday, she admitted that the situation “could have been handled better.” It was a rare admission of wrongdoing by the Nobel laureate.
She struck a more defensive tone when asked about the two Reuters journalists who’ve been jailed in Myanmar while reporting on the killings, saying that many critics had not actually read the verdict of the case. Suu Kyi said their case “had nothing to do with freedom of expression at all,” but rather was because “the court has decided that they have broken the Official Secrets Act.” The reporters from Reuters were sentenced to seven years in prison earlier this month for violating the state secrets act while they were investigating the killing of Rohingya men by the military in a village called Inn Din.
The BBC reports that the Official Secrets Act the Reuters journalists were convicted under “is so vague and sweeping it criminalises obtaining or reading any document the government deems sensitive.” There has been much international criticism regarding the verdict, including from Vice President Pence who has called for the journalists release.
In her speech Thursday, Suu Kyi again brought up a favorite theme, the rule of law, frequently used to rationalize the government’s actions against the Rohingya. Suu Kyi has repeatedly highlighted the violence carried out by armed Rohingya militants against people of other ethnic and religious groups in the Rakhine district where most the Rohingya live—an equivalence not borne out by the numbers. Médecins Sans Frontières estimated last year that at least 6,700 Rohingya had been killed in the main attacks between August 25 and September 24, 2017, with another 647,000 estimated to have fled. Estimates place the number of non-Rohingya killed in Rakhine in the past year around 50.
Last month, the U.N.’s Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights said that the ethnic cleansing of Rohingya in Rakhine constituted a genocide and that the violence was continuing.
Emmanuel Macron acknowledges systematic torture in Algerian war.
The French president has come closer than any of his predecessors in acknowledging the scale of violence committed by French forces in the Algerian war of independence from 1954-1962, one of the most ferocious anti-colonial struggles of the last century. Historians have long contended the war consumed hundreds of thousands of lives (the most conservative estimates are 240,000), with French and Algerian independence forces both torturing many thousands.
Macron specifically brought up the case of Maurice Audin, a French mathematician and activist who was tortured and killed in 1957 for supporting Algerian independence. The French president described Audin’s murder as not just an individual event but the product of a wider system: “It was nonetheless made possible by a legally instituted system: the ‘arrest-detention’ system, set up under the special powers that [had] been entrusted by law to the armed forces at that time.” Macron asked for forgiveness from Audin’s widow.
The war remains a controversial subject in France and Macron was quick to say that he favored “a policy of recognition, not of repentance.” By “recognition” Macron seems to mean a greater historical acknowledgement of the facts. In that spirit Macron announced that he was opening up the archive to those who wanted to investigate cases of the missing and killed civilians and soldiers.
But, aside from the case of Maurice Audin, Macron stopped short of apologizing for the tortures and murders. The idea of an official apology has been criticized on different grounds, with some feeling that it would be mere empty rhetoric and others seeing it as an insult to the French military.
Still, Macron’s acknowledgement of the tortures is seen as a major step forward. “It permits us to advance,” said the French historian Benjamin Stora, speaking to The Washington Post. “To exit from denial and to advance in the service of truth.
In an emailed press release, the EPA said it had identified 29 highly polluted sites within the potential impact zone of Southeast Virginia, which include Superfunds, large oil facilities, and other facilities that handle “extremely hazardous substances.” The agency also said it identified 11 Superfund sites in the coastal areas of North and South Carolina that could be affected by the storm. The EPA said it was in the midst of compiling a list of Superfund sites in Georgia that could e see impacts from the hurricane as well.
When Superfund sites or other contaminated areas are hit hard by flooding and heavy rainfall, they risk poisoning surrounding floodwater, soil, and people—mostly low-income, minority people, as those populations are more likely to live near toxic sites. This happens all the time, as I reported last year:
After Hurricane Sandy devastated New York and New Jersey in 2012, officials had to monitor 247 Superfund sites—one of which, the Gowanus Canal, overflowed into people’s homes. Nine Superfund sites were in the path of Hurricane Katrina, and several flooded. Thomas Burke, an associate dean at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health who conducted an assessment of chemical exposures after Katrina, said these inundations very likely contributed to the mass of various chemicals found in soil and groundwater after the storm. “It’s hard to say for sure because there was not specific site evaluation data included in our assessment,” he said. “But absolutely, Superfund sites were a major potential source of soil and groundwater contamination. They always are after major hurricanes.”
Unfortunately, Superfund sites aren’t the only major potential source of soil and groundwater contamination from Hurricane Florence. The storm’s likely path also runs through dozens of unlined lagoons of animal feces and coal waste, which threaten to overflow into adjacent drinking water sources.
Hurricane Florence could cause prescription drug shortages. But which drugs?
In preparation for the Category 2 storm’s arrival, three major U.S. pharmaceutical companies are shutting down manufacturing facilities on the East Coast, according to In-Pharma Technologist. But it’s unclear which medications, vaccines, or devices would be affected by a prolonged closure because the drugmakers aren’t required to disclose what’s produced at each factory (on the grounds that it’s a trade secret and potential security risk). “We don’t have the list of drugs or devices made in those facilities,” said Erin Fox, an expert on drug-supply issues at the University of Utah. “We literally can’t ever have that.”
The drugmaker Pfizer is temporarily shutting down two manufacturing facilities, including one that belongs to the company’s injectibles division, Hospira. That facility is “a key source of injected hospital drugs in the U.S.,” according to Bloomberg, which added that “a prolonged disruption in its operations would worsen longstanding supply squeezes for such medications.” The drug company Merck, which makes vaccines against diseases like ovarian cancer and measles, is closing two vaccine manufacturing operations in North Carolina and Virginia. Novartis, which makes everything from Clozapine to Ritalin, is also closing a facility in North Carolina.
All three of these companies have issued statements assuring that they have contingency plans if closures last longer than expected. Such plans don’t always work. Last year, Hurricane Maria crippled a drug manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico owned by Baxter International, a key maker of IV saline. That led to a widespread shortage of IV drip bags in hospitals across the U.S. “For a good six months, hospitals had to make massive changes to how they administered medications,” Fox said.
This can happen because drugmakers often don’t have more than one manufacturing facility for their most important drugs, because it’s less profitable. “People’s lives are at stake, but it’s still a business,” Fox said. “And that’s where we need the most improvement.” In the meantime, she argued, pharmaceutical companies that are forced to close during hurricanes should have to disclose which medications might be affected. “Of course it makes sense to close these plants,” she said.“But it would be nice to be able to make some plans.”
Senator Dianne Feinstein issues a mysterious statement about Brett Kavanaugh.
On Thursday, the California Senator made a statement reading:
I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.
Feinstein’s comments are cryptic but reporting from The Intercept suggests that this is in reference to a letter the Senator received from a constituent in California. Feinstein has refused to to divulge the contents of the letter, so the hearsay accounts offered by The Intercept have to be treated with caution. According to the news site:
Different sources provided different accounts of the contents of the letter, and some of the sources said they themselves had heard different versions, but the one consistent theme was that it describes an incident involving Kavanaugh and a woman while they were in high school. Kept hidden, the letter is beginning to take on a life of its own.
The Intercept also reports that the woman who is allegedly the subject of the letter, “is now being represented by Debra Katz, a whistleblower attorney who works with #MeToo survivors.”
The big surge in immigration is from Asia, not Latin America.
A Brookings Institution analysis of new data from the Census Bureau shows that the percentage of American residents born outside the country is now 13.7%, which is higher than any point since 1910. Further, there has been a shift in this population since 2010, with most new immigrants now coming from Asia rather than, as in previous decades, from Latin America.
William Frey, who conducted the study for the Brookings Institution, told The New York Times that the findings were a surprise. “This is quite different from what we had thought,” Frey notes. “We think of immigrants as being low-skilled workers from Latin America, but for recent arrivals that’s much less the case. People from Asia have overtaken people from Latin America.”
The new wave of immigrants is more widely dispersed than earlier waves, with states like Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky seeing a double-digit increase in the percentage of the foreign born population. Moreover, as the Times notes, the new wave of immigrants tends to be better educated than the native born population:
In Ohio, for example, 43 percent of the foreign-born population is college educated, compared with just 27 percent of American-born Ohioans. About 43 percent of the foreign-born population is from Asia, far more than the 20 percent from Latin America.
The same can be true in states with large immigrant populations. About 15 percent of the population of Maryland last year was foreign-born. Of those people, 42 percent had college degrees, compared with 39 percent of American-born Marylanders.
All of this suggests that the current political battle on immigration as led by President Donald Trump, which focused on issues like the Mexican border wall and family separation at the border, is out of touch with the actual nature of current immigration.
For most of 2018, many Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have pushed the idea that the world’s largest tech companies are not only biased against them, but have intentionally rigged their platforms to limit Republicans’ reach. On Wednesday, the right-wing website Breitbart posted a video of an all-staff meeting at Google held days after Trump won the presidency. That video, Breitbart says, is evidence of this conspiracy and “reveals an atmosphere of panic and dismay amongst the tech giant’s leadership, coupled with a determination to thwart both the Trump agenda and the broader populist movement emerging around the globe.”
“As an immigrant and a refugee, I certainly find this election deeply offensive and I know many of you do too,” founder Sergey Brin said in the meeting. “I think it’s a very stressful time. It conflicts with many of our values. It’s a good time to reflect on that.” CEO Sundar Pichai notes that the company is “thoughtfully engaging” with Trump’s transition team and states that the company is working to combat misinformation and “filter bubbles.”
This is being presented as a bombshell, but there’s little new information here. Google’s executives, including Brin and Pichai, have been outspoken about the Trump administration, particularly the ban on travelers from several Muslim-majority countries. This kind of all-staff meeting, in which companies attempted to reckon with a shocking election result, happened in companies across the country in the days and weeks after the election. There is nothing in this video, moreover, that suggests that Google is engineering a conspiracy to thwart Trump or his administration. Instead, they highlight AI initiatives that would aim to curb “fake news,” while insisting that they plan on working with, not against, the administration. (Google gave nearly $300,000 to Trump’s inaugural committee in the following weeks.)
Google released a statement highlighting their commitment to the free exchange of ideas. “For over 20 years, everyone at Google has been able to freely express their opinions at these meetings,” it reads. “Nothing was said at that meeting, or any other meeting, to suggest that any political bias ever influences the way we build or operate our products. To the contrary, our products are built for everyone, and we design them with extraordinary care to be a trustworthy source of information for everyone, without regard to political viewpoint.”
This is true, but it’s really beside the point. Breitbart’s hit job is meant to reinforce the narrative that the company’s products are biased against the political right, even though there’s no evidence that they are.
A study conducted by George Washington University last month found that 2,975 people in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands died as a result of last year’s massive storm. In the wake of that study, Puerto Rico’s government raised its official Hurricane Maria death toll to the same number; the territory’s official death count was previously only 64. Another study, published in May by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, put the death tollcloser to 5,000.
Trump insists these numbers are fake and that the peer-reviewed research is politically motivated. On Thursday, he said the numbers were concocted “by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible.” It’s not the first time Trump has denied the severity of disaster in Puerto Rico. For over a year, he’s insisted that the federal government’s response has been getting “great marks.” That’s true: It’s been getting great marks from the president himself, and almost no one else.
The Trump administration is detaining a record number of child migrants.
The New York Timesis reporting that the humanitarian crisis on the border goes well beyond the family separation policy. “Population levels at federally contracted shelters for migrant children have quietly shot up more than fivefold since last summer, according to data obtained by The New York Times, reaching a total of 12,800 this month,” the newspaper reports.
Most of those being held crossed the border by themselves and normally would be reunited with family already in America. But because increased bureaucracy and tighter rules are scaring away relatives, they are being detained for longer periods. A bottleneck in the system has caused the numbers being detained to skyrocket.
According to the newspaper, “The separated children injected a new degree of chaos into the facilities, according to several shelter operators, who spoke anonymously because they are barred by the government from speaking to the news media. The children were younger and more traumatized than those the shelters were used to dealing with, and they arrived without a plan for when they could be released or to whom.”
The shelter system is currently at 90 percent capacity. To deal with the burgeoning numbers, the administration is building a “tent city” in Tornillo, Texas, that could house as many as 3,800 children. Any surge in the number of border crossings could easily overwhelm the system and create chaos.
It’s unclear whether the Trump administration has any solution to the problem they’ve created. As Times observes, “the longer children are detained, the more anxious and depressed they are likely to become, according to [Mark Greenberg], who oversaw the program under Mr. Obama. When that happens, children may try to harm themselves or escape, and can become violent with the staff and with one another, he said.” There is evidence this is already happening.
The spokesperson for Israel’s prime minister is being accused of sexual harassment and assault.
The Times of Israel is reporting that David Keyes, a foreign media spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is being accused of sexual misconduct by a dozen women. The allegations range from aggressive creepiness to forced sex. The story is rooted in an article that The Daily Caller published about the experience of Julia Salazar, who is currently running to be a State Senator in New York.
In 2016, Salazar posted a Facebook page describing being sexually assaulted by an unnamed man. She quickly deleted the post, although it did lead to news reports about the incident that didn’t name her. The Daily Caller’s recent report, however, named both Salazar and Keyes. Following that,Wall Street Journal reporter Shayndi Raice tweeted about her own encounter with Keyes, whom she describes as “a predator.”
Aside from Salazar and Raice, the other ten women are anonymous. The stories they tell, including another account of assault, are disturbing. “It was a physical effort to get out of his embrace,” One woman told the Times of Israel. “He kept trying, he kept going even after I said no.”
According to The Times of Israel, when Salazar’s Facebook post came out in 2016, “The Prime Minister’s Office at the time denied the chargeson Keyes’s behalf, with sources telling reporters about Salazar’s past engagement with leftist groups in an apparent effort to diminish her credibility.” Because of this defense of Keyes, the scandal goes beyond him and also implicates Netanyahu’s office.
Keyes denies the accusations. “All of the accusations are deeply misleading and many of them are categorically false,” he told The Times of Israel.