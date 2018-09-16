Menu
Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser is ready for a fight.

The Washington Post is reporting that Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist from California, is accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both teenagers. Until now, Ford’s story had only existed in the realm of hearsay, with her identity unknown, since she had shared the accusation only in a letter (and on the condition of confidentiality) with two lawmakers, congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo and Senator Dianne Feinstein.

While reports of the contents of the letter she wrote to Feinstein have been circulating over the last few days, the new report is the first detailed and credible account of Ford’s story. Ford has previously shared her story with her husband in 2002, when they first married, and again with him and a couples therapist in 2012.

According to The Washington Post:

Speaking publicly for the first time, Ford said that one summer in the early 1980s, Kavanaugh and a friend — both “stumbling drunk,” Ford alleges — corralled her into a bedroom during a gathering of teenagers at a house in Montgomery County.

While his friend watched, she said, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers and clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it. When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth.

Kavanaugh’s drunken friend named in the story is the writer Mark Judge. Both Judge and Kavanaugh have denied the allegation.

Adding to the credibility of the story is the existence of therapist notes from 2012 which has her telling the same story (without naming Kavanaugh) and the fact that Ford, according to The Washington Post, “took a polygraph test administered by a former FBI agent in early August.” She passed the test.

A key part of the story involves teenage drinking. Judge is the author of a memoir that talks about his teen-age alcoholism, which included blackout drinking.

Ford has been reluctant to come forward because she felt it would wreak havoc on her life. “Why suffer through the annihilation if it’s not going to matter?” she asked.

September 15, 2018

New York Review of Books editor struggles to defend controversial Ghomeshi piece.

Just a few hours after the New York Review posted an essay by the disgraced Canadian broadcaster Jian Ghomeshi, Isaac Chotiner of Slate interviewed Ian Buruma, the editor who commissioned the piece. Critics felt the New York Review gave Ghomeshi space to whitewash the accusations against him by more than 20 women of various forms of sexual misconduct, including acts of violence such as punching and choking. Buruma’s responses to Chotiner made the rounds on Twitter Friday evening:

You say it’s not your “concern,” but it is your concern. If you knew the allegations were true, I assume you would not have run the piece.

Well, it depends what the allegations are. What you were saying just now was rather vague.

Punching women against their will.

Those are the allegations, but as we both know, sexual behavior is a many-faceted business. Take something like biting. Biting can be an aggressive or even criminal act. It can also be construed differently in different circumstances. I am not a judge of exactly what he did. All I know is that he was acquitted and he is now subject to public opprobrium and is a sort of persona non grata in consequence. The interest in the article for me is what it feels like in that position and what we should think about.

In his piece, he writes, “In October 2014, I was fired from my job at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation after allegations circulated online that I’d been abusive with an ex-girlfriend during sex.” But it was not about online rumors. The Toronto Star, a famed and respected newspaper, was about to publish a big piece, and that is why he resigned, correct?

It’s a respected newspaper, yes.

But you don’t think that’s misleading in any way?

Not really, but again, I am not judging him for the exact rights and wrongs of what he did in the past.

I am asking you about what he wrote in your magazine.

No, I don’t think so.

He also writes, “In the aftermath of my firing, and amid a media storm, several more people accused me of sexual misconduct.” Is “several” sufficient for more than 20 women?

Well, in a literal sense, it is. It might have been better to mention the exact number, possibly so.

Many an eyebrow was raised by the interview:

September 14, 2018

It pays to move your country’s embassy to Jerusalem.

With tacit U.S. support, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales recently announced plans to dismantle CICIG, a U.N.-backed anti-corruption body that has helped unearth major corruption scandals in Guatemala, including one that led to the resignation of former President Otto Perez Molina in 2015. The anti-corruption body has accused Morales of accepting illicit funds after failing to report nearly $1 million in campaign donations.

Conservative lawmakers in the U.S. have recently rallied against the CICIG in what Bloomberg columnist Mac Margolis has suggested could be part of a quid pro quo for Guatemalan loyalty to the Trump administration. After Donald Trump announced his decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, Guatemala became the first country to follow suit; Eric Olson, the deputy director of the Wilson Center’s Latin American Program, labeled it a blatant move to “curry favor with the U.S.” The embassy was inaugurated in May, a few weeks after Senator Marco Rubio, who has largely controlled the direction of U.S. diplomacy in Latin America under Trump, suspended $6 million in State Department funding to the CICIG, pushing unsubstantiated claims that CICIG is under Russian influence.

The Morales administration has also resisted growing Chinese pressure to cut ties with Taiwan after neighbors El Salvador, Panama, and the Dominican Republic all announced they would earlier this year. (The U.S. has pulled diplomats from all three countries in retaliation.)

Since then, Republican lawmakers and conservative pundits have tried to delegitimize CICIG’s probes. Earlier this week, Senator Rand Paul tweeted that “every American should oppose U.S. funding of U.N. programs that infringe on sovereign nations’ rights,” while The Wall Street Journal’s Mary Anastasia O’Grady wrote, without evidence, that the “international left has cheered the murky influence and capriciousness of CICIG because it strong-arms and silences ideological opponents of socialism.”

The New York Review of Books lets Jian Ghomeshi whitewash his past.

On Friday morning, the venerable literary journal posted an article by Ghomeshi, who had been fired in 2014 by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Though guaranteed to generate backlash for its personal exculpation marinated in self-pity, the piece’s egotistical approach also obscures the facts of the case.

A key paragraph runs:

In October 2014, I was fired from my job at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation after allegations circulated online that I’d been abusive with an ex-girlfriend during sex. In the aftermath of my firing, and amid a media storm, several more people accused me of sexual misconduct. I faced criminal charges including hair-pulling, hitting during intimacy in one instance, and—the most serious allegation—nonconsensual choking while making out with a woman on a date in 2002. I pleaded not guilty. Several months later, after a very public trial, I was cleared on all counts. One of the charges was separated and later withdrawn with a peace bond—a pledge to be on good behavior for a year. There was no criminal trial.

When Ghomeshi says “allegations circulated online” it sounds like they appeared on Facebook or a blog post. In fact, the trigger for his firing was the pending publication of reported news story in The Toronto Star, one of Canada’s oldest and most respected newspapers. The phrase “several more people accused me of sexual misconduct” is, at best, vague. In fact, there are 24 separate allegations of sexual assault, many involving brutal behavior such as choking and punching. Later in the essay, he suggests that his misconduct was an outgrowth of becoming a celebrity. But in fact, some of the allegations against him date to his days as a university student.

Nor does Ghomeshi mention that the charge that was withdrawn was done so on the condition that he admit to wrongdoing. The statement made by the complainant Kathryn Borel after Ghomeshi acknowledged his misconduct is worth quoting because it is far more specific and detailed than the narcissistic reverie that the New York Review of Books published:

My name is Kathryn Borel. In December of 2014, I pressed sexual assault charges against Jian Ghomeshi. As you know Mr. Ghomeshi initially denied all the charges that were brought against him. But today, as you just heard, Jian Ghomeshi admitted wrongdoing and apologized to me. It’s unfortunate but maybe not surprising he chose not to say much about what exactly he was apologizing for. I’m going to provide those details for you now. Every day over the course of a three-year period, Mr. Ghomeshi made it clear to me that he could do what he wanted to me and my body. He made it clear that he could humiliate me repeatedly and walk away with impunity.

There are at least three documented incidents of physical touching. This includes the one charge he just apologized for, when he came up behind me while I was standing near my desk, put his hands on my hips and rammed his pelvis against my backside over and over, simulating sexual intercourse.

Throughout the time that I worked with him, he framed his actions with near-daily verbal assaults and emotional manipulations these inferences felt like threats or declarations like I deserved to have happening to me what was happening to me. It became very difficult for me to trust what I was feeling.

Ghomeshi presents his experiences of being accused as “a crash course in empathy.” But the essay he wrote shows very little empathy. Instead, he continues to minimize his misconduct and spends thousands of words trying to elicit pity for the figure he seems to see as the true victim of the story: himself.

GOP consultant’s bottom line on Puerto Rico death count: Puerto Ricans don’t vote Republican.

On Thursday night, Ed Rollins, a longtime Republican consultant, appeared on Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs Tonight program and strongly defended President Donald Trump’s denial of the official death count (2,975 dead) from 2017’s Hurricane Maria. The episode is the latest installment in an ongoing, very public, spat after President Trump reacted with outrage and disbelief to critics pointing out the death toll from Hurricane Maria, which he had been extolling earlier this week (in the context of Hurricane Florence preparations) as a major success in crisis management. 

Along with host Lou Dobbs, Rollins tried to contest the official death count by suggesting that since it’s an estimate, it shouldn’t be treated seriously. Rollins also criticized Florida Republicans such as Governor Rick Scott and Congressman Ron DeSantis, both of whom openly disagreed with the president’s denial.  

“The reality is the Democrats are playing to Puerto Ricans who have moved to this country, moved to Florida, politics, and they’re not for us anyways,” Rollins said. “So, at the end of the day here, the president is accurate.”

It’s not clear what to make of Rollins’ words. It’s not true that Puerto Ricans have “moved to this country,” since Puerto Rico is part of the United States. Nor is it clear why the fact that these Puerto Ricans might not be Republicans has to do with evaluating the death count from the hurricane. 

Details of a sexual assault claim against Brett Kavanaugh are now public.

The Intercept first reported on Wednesday that Senator Dianne Feinstein was in possession of a letter accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of some impropriety. On Friday morning, The New Yorker published the details of the claim. The anonymous woman says that at a high school party in the 1980s, Kavanaugh physically assaulted her:

In the letter, the woman alleged that, during an encounter at a party, Kavanaugh held her down, and that he attempted to force himself on her. She claimed in the letter that Kavanaugh and a classmate of his, both of whom had been drinking, turned up music that was playing in the room to conceal the sound of her protests, and that Kavanaugh covered her mouth with his hand. She was able to free herself. Although the alleged incident took place decades ago and the three individuals involved were minors, the woman said that the memory had been a source of ongoing distress for her, and that she had sought psychological treatment as a result.

Kavanaugh denies the allegation, and his classmate told The New Yorker that he didn’t recall the incident. Some Kavanaugh allies promptly dismissed the woman’s claims on Friday:

The New Yorker’s reporting also calls Feinstein’s behavior into question. The senator sat on the letter rather than disseminate it to colleagues, and it may now be too late for her Democratic colleagues to review it with the scrutiny it deserves.

Cynthia Nixon loses and wins.

Thursday night was disappointing for Cynthia Nixon, who was thoroughly trounced in the New York Democratic gubernatorial primaries by Andrew Cuomo, losing to a two-to-one margin of roughly 65 percent to 35 percent. Yet while politics is often about wins and losses, it’s also about the direction of policy and ideas. Nixon turned the race from being a cake-walk for Cuomo to one where he had to actually engage the voters, which drove up turnout massively and changed direction of political debate.

Nearly three times as many voters showed up to the polls in 2018 (1,455,028)as against the last gubernatorial primaries in 2014 (574,260). Because of the huge turnout, Nixon actually got 100,00 more votes this year than Cuomo got in the last primary he won in 2014. Facing a more competitive environment, Cuomo, as The Washington Post notes, moved to the left and “pursued liberal policies he had resisted earlier in his tenure, such as granting voting rights to parolees, embracing a softer line on marijuana and banning plastic shopping bags.”

Further, Nixon highlighted the need for progressive candidates to unseat the former members of the Independent Democratic Conference (IDC), a centrist faction within the Democratic Party. Here, the left challenge was more successful, with six of the eight onetime IDC members ousted by challengers.

Viewing the results as a whole, Matthew Yglesias of Vox.com tweeted:

In her concession speech, Nixon talked as if she had triumphed. “We have changed what is expected of a Democratic candidate running in New York and what we can demand from our elected leaders,” the defeated candidate said. “Some have called this the ‘Cynthia effect.’ I call it what happens when we hold our leaders accountable.” Her boast might sound odd but it has the merit of being true.

Is Steven Mnuchin part of the secret resistance inside the White House?

With the publication of Bob Woodward’s Fear (which talks about an “administrative coup d’etait” in the White House) and a recent anonymous New York Times op ed from a top Trump administration official who claims to be sabotaging the president’s policy, it has become the vogue to suggest that the real resistance is coming from those working closest to President Trump. This trend has been fed by stories of cabinet officials stealing papers from the president’s desk or otherwise flouting his command, creating a “two-track” presidency.

Now, according to a report by Josh Rogin in The Washington Post, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin might be part of the hidden resistance, at least when it comes to punishing Iran. By Rogin’s account, Mnuchin is thwarting attempts by the president to throttle Iran’s economy by pushing it off SWIFT, a global exchange system for cross-border banking transfers.

As Rogin reports, “other top Trump administration officials and lawmakers want SWIFT to banish Iran again, but Mnuchin and his department are internally opposed to using pressure to force SWIFT to take action, three senior administration officials said.”

Mnuchin’s main tactic seems to be simply not to deliver what the president requests:

In interviews, the officials said Mnuchin has been slow-rolling the decision-making process to delay final consideration by the president. Following a July 26 Principals Committee meeting on Iran, the Treasury Department was tasked with producing an options memo laying out possible sanctions on SWIFT, its board members or their banks. Almost two months later, the document is missing in action — which prevents Trump from making a decision.

In policy terms, there’s much to be said for Mnuchin’s tactics, since Trump’s desire to escalate conflict with Iran could easily lead to disaster. Still, having a “two-track” presidency is also a problem, since foreign governments won’t know what to pay attention to: the president’s frantic words or the very different actions of his administration.

Andrew Cuomo beat Cynthia Nixon in a landslide.

Heading into Tuesday’s primary, Cuomo, who has served as New York’s governor since 2011, seemed vulnerable. New York City’s crumbling subway system left riders furious with the governor, who oversees it. There was growing anger from a resurgent left, who believed that the governor did not do enough to push progressive policies in New York or counteract the Trump administration. A bizarre legislative arrangement—in which eight Democrats caucused with Republicans in the State Senate, allegedly with the governor’s approval—became a rallying cry, even after the renegade faction returned to the fold earlier this year.

There was hope heading into Tuesday for Cuomo’s opponent, the actress and activist Cynthia Nixon. After a bitter, weird, and sometimes nasty campaign, the governor had one of the worst pre-election weekends in recent memory—a publicity stunt gone awry and an offensive mailer sent with the approval of top aides suggested a campaign in disarray. But ultimately none of it mattered. Cuomo easily defeated Nixon, with the Associated Press, Roll Call, and The New York Times all calling the race less than an hour after polls closed. While some pre-election polls had Cuomo leading by as much as forty points, his final election margin will be closer to thirty.

Cuomo spared no expense in the primary, spending millions of dollars from his sizable war chest to ensure a third-term—and to keep his 2020 presidential ambitions alive. Cuomo’s record of legislative accomplishments, which contains some major achievements on gay marriage and gun control, likely a role, although much of his campaign messaging focused on his role in the resistance to the Trump administration. He was aided by enormously high-turnout, which suggested an engaged Democratic Party infrastructure that delivered votes for him and his chosen attorney general, Tish James, who is leading in the polls. (Nixon’s running mate, Jumaane Williams, is in a tight race with Cuomo’s preferred Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.) And he certainly benefited from the support of national Democratic figures, including Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

But he also won by running a vicious campaign against Nixon. For Cuomo and his allies, it was surely worth it, given the margin of victory, the all-but-guaranteed third-term, and, most importantly, the prospect of a 2020 presidential run. But while he may believe that a decisive primary victory and a third-term give him a unique claim to the Democratic nomination, the ugliness of this primary will linger.

Is Paul Manafort about to take a plea deal?

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman is reportedly in talks with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office on an agreement to plead guilty to some of the charges against him. ABC News reported on Thursday evening that the two sides have reached a “tentative deal,” although the precise contours of the detail were not described. CNN confirmed the report shortly thereafter.

The biggest question is whether the deal requires Manafort to cooperate with Mueller in other cases. If so, that could expose the president to significant legal peril. Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, struck a deal with the special counsel’s office in December that imposed such a requirement, and his cooperation appears to be ongoing. Other Trump associates haven’t been required to cooperate, however. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, did not make a similar pledge to federal prosecutors in New York City when he pleaded guilty to eight charges last month.

Another question is whether the plea deal only applies to the charges at issue in his D.C. trial, which is set to begin later this month, or also includes his convictions from last month’s trial in Virginia. A federal jury in Alexandria found Manafort on eight of the 18 counts against him last month, capping his two-year fall from power. Those convictions could net the 69-year-old political consultant a hefty prison sentence.

Complicating matters for Mueller is Trump himself. After Manafort’s conviction last month, the president excoriated Cohen for “flipping,” a practice that Trump off-handedly suggested should be illegal, while praising Manafort for his fortitude and refusal to cooperate. In practical terms, the president and his legal team have all but promised that Manafort will be pardoned at the end of Mueller’s investigation—as long as he doesn’t cooperate with it, of course.

September 13, 2018

Why does New York make it so hard to vote?

New Yorkers will decide a number of high-profile Democratic primaries on Thursday—if they can vote. On Twitter, the state’s residents have shared numerous accounts of voting irregularities, and some consistent themes have emerged. Culture critic Sean T. Collins collected a number of complaints in a lengthy thread: Some voters say they had to cast affidavit ballots after they arrived at their assigned polling location, cards in hand, only to be told by poll workers that they weren’t on the rolls.

Other voters said their party registrations had been mysteriously changed to third parties, like the Reform or Green parties, or the Republican Party. New York doesn’t have open primaries, so only registered Democrats can cast votes in today’s contests:

And in at least one public housing development, the New York City Public Housing Authority reportedly ordered residents inside from 8 am to 4 pm, which would significantly restricts the number of hours residents are free to vote:

New York’s voting laws are notoriously restrictive. Voters who wanted to vote in today’s Democratic primary would have had to register as Democrats as early as October of last year. The state also doesn’t provide any financial support to counties on election day, as Susan Lerner of Common Cause NY told New York magazine on Wednesday.