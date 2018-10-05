Menu
Keith/Getty

The Nobel Prize honors #MeToo moment while Trump derides it.

Friday, October 5, is the first anniversary of The New York Times publishing its groundbreaking investigation of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual predation.

While the #MeToo movement began before the article, it’s fair to say the Weinstein revelations gave the cause of fighting gender inequality and sexual abuse a new surge of urgency and energy. With the publication of the article, the world truly entered the #MeToo era.

Two diametrically opposed events show how #MeToo defines the era. With his full-throttle support of his Supreme Court judicial nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which includes mocking one of the women who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, President Donald Trump has made himself the avatar of the #MeToo backlash.

On Friday, the president tweeted:

While Trump derided victims of sexual violence as “screamers” and “paid professionals,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded the annual Peace Prize to two activists who have made it their life work to combat the use of rape as a weapon of war: Dr. Denis Mukwege, a Congolese doctor who treats victims of rape and Nadia Murad, a Iraqi spokesperson for the cause of those who, like herself, were raped by the Islamic State.

“Denis Mukwege is the helper who has devoted his life to defending these victims,” the Committee wrote. “Nadia Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others.”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Kavanaugh narrowly wins procedural vote but his final fate is uncertain.

With a 51-49 Senate vote for cloture, Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination has cleared the penultimate hurdle before the final vote, which could come as early as Saturday. The vote was along party lines with two exceptions: Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski voted no and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin voted yes.

The narrowness of the victory points to an extremely close final vote. There are only four real uncertain votes: Murkowski, Manchin, Arizona Republican Jeff Flake and Maine Republican Susan Collins. Having voted no on cloture, Murkowski is unlikely to vote yes on the final vote, although anything is still possible. Kavanaugh would need to win three out of the four of this group.

What’s notable is that so close the the final vote, the situation remains in flux. The murkiness of the situation was captured by conflicting analysis on Twitter:

Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty I

Kavanaugh confesses he was “too emotional” at the Senate hearings.

One of the strangest Supreme Court nominations in American history continues to surprise. On Thursday, Brett Kavanaugh used a Wall Street Journal essay to address critics who thought he broke norms with his highly partisan and angry rhetoric during the hearings last week. In those hearings, Kananaugh blamed accusations of sexual assault made against him on a conspiracy of Democrats who wanted “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.” He also raised the spectre of revenge, warning Democrats that “what goes around comes around.”

After his tirade, there were understandable concerns, voiced by figures like former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, about whether Kavanaugh had the proper temperament for the highest court of the land.

Kavanaugh’s Wall Street Journal essay was clearly meant to assuage such worries, an intent visible even in the headline: “I am an Independent, Impartial Judge.”

On the face of it, it’s strange that this claim has to be made. After all, independence and impartiality are the bare minimum qualities any judge should have, not just a Supreme Court justice. If Kavanaugh has to assert that he possesses these qualities, then that suggests a deep flaw in his nomination.

In his mea culpa, Kavanaugh justifies his injudicious remarks by saying they sprang from personal sources:

I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been. I might have been too emotional at times. I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad. I testified with five people foremost in my mind: my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all my daughters.

Even on its own terms, these comments make no sense. How would blaming a Democratic conspiracy and raising the prospect of revenge (“what goes around comes around”) please his parents, his wife or his daughters?

As New York University historian Tom Sugrue tweeted:

October 04, 2018

Allison Shelley / Getty Images

Retired Justice John Paul Stevens: Brett Kavanaugh isn’t qualified for the Supreme Court.

The Palm Beach Post’s Lulu Ramadan reported that Stevens told a small crowd at an event in Florida that the beleaguered Supreme Court nominee had disqualified himself with his performance at last week’s Senate hearing.

Stevens is hardly alone in that conclusion. His remarks are still an extraordinary step for a Supreme Court justice to take, even in retirement. Though the justices often disagree with one another in private, they typically maintain a united front in public and virtually never offer even indirect criticism of colleagues on the record. (Stevens and Sandra Day O’Connor did criticize the Senate’s handling of the vacancy left by Antonin Scalia’s death in 2016.)

Stevens’s remarks follow an unprecedented level of opposition to Kavanaugh’s confirmation from the American legal community, citing both the sexual assault allegations against him and his partisan performance last week. An open letter criticizing Kavanaugh’s aggression and injudicious temperament during the hearing garnered the signatures of more than 1,700 law professors from across the country by Thursday afternoon. The American Bar Association also made a rare intervention by urging senators to reopen the FBI’s background check process after the hearing.

It’s unlikely that Stevens’s critique will carry great weight among Republican senators. Though Stevens himself once identified as a Republican and was appointed to the high court by Gerald Ford, he ended his judicial career as the leader of the Supreme Court’s liberal wing as the GOP moved further to the right. He also drew conservatives’ wrath earlier this year by publishing an op-ed calling for the Second Amendment to be repealed after a series of school shootings.

Zach Gibson/Getty

Kavanaugh’s strategy pays off as reaction to FBI probe breaks down along partisan lines.

Senators are starting to react to the now completed FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Predictably, there is a sharp partisan divide. Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced in a press conference that the report “looks to be the product of an incomplete investigation that was limited, perhaps by the White House.”

Republicans, even those who are considered swing votes on the Kavanaugh nomination, took the opposite tack. “It appears to be a very thorough investigation,” Maine Senator Susan Collins said. Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, who was instrumental in getting the FBI investigation launched, took the same line. “I had planned to vote for him before, but I certainly wanted the FBI, the professionals, to look at it,” Flake said. “And they have. I think they’ve been thorough.”

The partisan divide is a good portent for Kavanaugh and vindicates the tactics used by the jurist and the Trump administration of turning the nomination into a question of party loyalty. In hearings last Thursday, Kavanaugh painted opposition to him as being politically motivated.

“This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election. Fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record,” Kavanaugh thundered. “Revenge on behalf of the Clintons. and millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups.”

The message to the GOP was clear: Opposition to me is coming from biased Democrats, so loyal Republicans should rally to my side. In a rally on Monday night, President Donald Trump described Democrats who opposed Kavanaugh as “evil people.”

Kavanaugh and Trump made a gamble that they could afford to alienate Democrats with this strident rhetoric because it would bring Republicans, who have a bare majority in the Senate, in line. This strategy seems to be paying off.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

If many millennial Democrats had their way, Bernie Sanders would be barred from running for president.

A new BuzzFeed and Maru/Blue poll found that 25 percent of Democrats between the ages of 22 and 37 believe that people over 65 years are too old for run for president, while another 22 percent believe the age limit should be 70 years old. This would rule out potential 2020 Democratic contenders including Bernie Sanders (77), Joe Biden (75) and Elizabeth Warren (69).

And yet, the poll also found that almost half of millennial Democrats consider themselves democratic socialists or socialists. Sanders has used both labels to describe himself. The poll did not define “socialist,” “socialism,” or “democratic socialist” for its respondents.

If Bernie had won the Democratic nomination for president in 2016, when he was 75, he would have been the oldest nominee in U.S. history. Hillary Clinton, at 69, went on to become the oldest nominee in the Democratic Party’s 188-year history.

A YouGov poll from 2015 found that the vast majority of Americans would set the “ideal” age range for a new president much lower than Clinton or Sanders’s ages. Less than 1 percent of Americans said the “ideal” is 70 years old or higher, while 92 percent put the ideal range below 60. There was a relatively small difference between Democratic and Republican preferences on this issue: both groups were most likely to pick 50-59 age range as the ideal age range.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty

Major hacking stories about Russia and China confirm that this is the age of cyber-war.

On Thursday morning, the Department of Justice announced it was charging seven Russian intelligence agents—employed by the Russian Central Intelligence Agency equivalent, commonly known as the GRU—with hacking. The move came hot on the heels of British and Dutch officials accusing GRU agents of hacking investigations looking into chemical weapons attacks in Syria and the 2014 downing of an airliner over Eastern Ukraine. 

The same morning, Bloomberg published a blockbuster report alleging that Chinese spies had pulled off a far-reaching hardware hack using microchips planted on the motherboards made by a company called Supermicro, which ended up being used by more than thirty firms. Bloomberg describes the hack as “the most significant supply chain attack known to have been carried out against American companies.”

Taken together, the three news stories illustrate that cyber-war is now a major battlefront between great powers

In a press statement, the Department of Justice claimed that “beginning in or around December 2014 and continuing until at least May 2018, the conspiracy conducted persistent and sophisticated computer intrusions affecting U.S. persons, corporate entities, international organizations, and their respective employees located around the world, based on their strategic interest to the Russian government.”

Three of the seven Russian intelligence agents charged by the Department of Justice  were also charged by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for alleged hacking as part of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

At a NATO meeting in Brussels, British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson condemned alleged Russian cyber attacks on Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which Dutch officials claimed took place in April and were disrupted. Holland has expelled four Russian intelligence officers allegedly involved in the attack.  

“This is not the actions of a great power,” Williamson said. “This is the actions of a pariah state, and we will continue working with allies to isolate them; make them understand they cannot continue to conduct themselves in such a way.”

The Bloomberg story on Chinese microchips shows that Russia is not the only cyber-war threat. As Bloomberg reports, when Amazon investigated servers sold to them by Elemental Technologies, which used the serves of Supermicro, they made a startling discovery: “Nested on the servers’ motherboards, the testers found a tiny microchip, not much bigger than a grain of rice, that wasn’t part of the boards’ original design. Amazon reported the discovery to U.S. authorities, sending a shudder through the intelligence community. Elemental’s servers could be found in Department of Defense data centers, the CIA’s drone operations, and the onboard networks of Navy warships. And Elemental was just one of hundreds of Supermicro customers.”

Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty

Kavanaugh witnesses who were ignored by the FBI are turning to the media.

The FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh seems to have been highly circumscribed, with many potential witnesses going uninterviewed. On Wednesday, NBC News reported that more than 40 witnesses who wanted to talk to the FBI weren’t able to.

The same day, The New Yorker, which broke the story of Deborah Ramirez’s allegation that Kavanaugh at a Yale party pushed his genitals into her face which led to non-consensual touching, also recorded that they were in contact with witnesses that the FBI had not responded to. “Several people interested in speaking to the F.B.I. expressed exasperation in interviews with The New Yorker at what they perceived to be a lack of interest in their accounts,” the magazine noted.

Ramirez herself felt that a disservice was done to her story by the agency’s unwillingness to talk to potentially corroborating witnesses. “I am very alarmed, first, that I was denied an FBI investigation for five days, and then, when one was granted, that it was given on a short timeline and that the people who were key to corroborating my story have not been contacted,” Ramirez told The New Yorker. “I feel like I’m being silenced.”

Among those who tried to talk to the FBI and failed was Kenneth G. Appold, a professor at Princeton Theological Seminary, who claims he heard about Kavanaugh’s alleged behavior toward Ramirez within a day of it happening.

As The New Yorker notes, Appold was not alone:

In addition to Appold, several other former Yale classmates said that they had reached out to the F.B.I. about Kavanaugh but had not received a response. Stephen Kantrowitz, a former Yale classmate, said in a text message that, “No one who lived in Lawrance Hall (so far as I know) has been contacted by the FBI What a charade.”

October 03, 2018

Matt Dunham - WPA Pool /Getty

Putin denies poisoning man he calls “a traitor to the motherland.”

At a Moscow conference on energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin adamantly rejected allegations that his government instigated the nerve agent attack in Salisbury, England, on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. The Skripals survived, but the attack also killed an English woman,  Dawn Sturgess, who has no connection to Russia. 

Still, Putin wasted little time expressing sympathy for those hurt by the attack. “I see that some of your colleagues are pushing the theory that Mr Skripal was almost some kind of human rights activist,” Putin said. “He was simply a spy. A traitor to the motherland. There is such a concept—a traitor to the motherland. He was one of those.” Putin also described Skripal as a “scumbag.”

About Sturgess’s death, Putin said, “You want to tell me that we also poisoned some homeless person? What is this nonsense?” 

Putin’s comments seemed designed to provoke British sensibilities. British police offer a very different account of the killing and poisoning.  “Two Russian nationals have been named and charged over the novichok poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, Wiltshire,” The Guardian reported in September. “Police said the two men were travelling on authentic Russian passports under the names of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov and arrived in the UK on an Aeroflot flight days before the attack. The Crown Prosecution Service said there was enough evidence to charge them.” Both suspects are allegedly Russian intelligence agents.

RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty

Private companies want to militarize American schools.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press posted an in-depth examination of the inroads security companies have made in selling expensive equipment to local education boards in the wake of rising anxiety about school shootings. The February 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead, has made the cause of school safety more urgent.

The pitch security companies are making is that schools are soft targets, which need to be hardened in the way airports have been during the war on terrorism. Among the high-end products being hawked are bullet-resistant doors and “smoke cannons that spew haze from ceilings to confuse a shoot.”

Because only one state has set guidelines about minimum school security, the industry is taking the lead in defining norms, with a tendency to favor high-end products. As AP reports, “According to a nonprofit group formed by a major lock manufacturer, for example, upgrading an elementary school with basic security equipment costs at least $94,000 and a high school at least $170,000. If all the nation’s public schools were to follow those guidelines, the cost would total at least $11 billion, according to industry calculations.”

Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, a former presidential candidate better known as Joe the Plumber, is selling a line of cheaper secure doors and is critical of the tendency of the industry to inflate costs. “There’s going to be a lot of money to be made here,” Wurzelbacher said. “I think there’s a lot of people who are offering school systems an illusion of security, as opposed to real security.”

There is scant evidence that school shootings are on the rise in the United States (although they are more common there than elsewhere in the world). Nor is it the case that turning schools into fortresses would necessarily make such shootings significantly less common or deadly. “Hardening advocates acknowledge that mass upgrades would not eliminate shootings,” AP notes. “Many shooters are students whose familiarity with a school’s layout and security could help them outsmart even elaborate safeguards.”

LAURA BUCKMAN/AFP/Getty

Neoconservative group planned to smear Beto O’Rourke with a fake Iranian endorsement.

The Daily Beast is reporting that Voicebunny, a company that specializes in hiring voice actors, had been hired to produce an ad in which an actor pretending to be President Hassan Rouhani endorses O’Rourke’s Senate bid. Voicebunny eventually rejected the project because it was “fake news.” Evidence suggests that the ad was originally commissioned by Secure America Now, a hawkish dark money group funded in part by Robert Mercer, a long time political ally of Ted Cruz, who is defending his seat against O’Rourke. Mercer is also one of the major supporters of President Donald Trump.

The script called for an actor who sounds “Middle Eastern and stern” to say: “Hello, I am Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Today, it is my pleasure to endorse Beto O’Rourke for U.S. Senate. As a Congressman, Beto was a strong supporter of President Obama’s Iran Deal—which gave billions of dollars to my country of Iran.”

Secure America Now has a history of deception. As The Daily Beast notes previously “Secure America Now worked with Facebook and Google to place anti-refugee ads in swing states including Nevada and North Carolina. These included fake tourism videos showing France and Germany under Sharia law and ads linking Democratic Senate candidates like Catherine Cortez Masto with terrorists.”