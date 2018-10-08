Menu
What happened to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi?

Khashoggi, one of the most prominent Saudi critics of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and a regular contributor to The Washington Post, disappeared earlier this month in Istanbul after visiting the Saudi consulate to obtain necessary paperwork to marry his Turkish fiancee. Over the weekend, Turkish authorities said they had “concrete proof” that Khashoggi was held in the embassy, where he was tortured and murdered by a 15-person Saudi team. Khashoggi’s body was then removed from the embassy, according to reports, possibly in pieces; the Saudi team returned to Riyadh last week. “If true, this is a horrific crime, the assassination of a journalist in his own country’s consulate on foreign soil —something without precedent in modern times,” The Washington Post wrote on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia has strongly denied playing a role in Khashoggi’s disappearance, going as far as to open cupboards in its consulate to show journalists that he was not being held against his will. Saudi authorities said they were “very keen to know what happened to” Khashoggi and that he had visited the consulate for a short time before leaving.

Relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia have been strained for decades, though they’ve recently taken a turn for the worse, thanks in large part to tensions over Syria, where Turkey has worked with Saudi Arabia’s arch-rival Iran. In March, Bin Salman said that “the contemporary triangle of evil comprises Iran, Turkey and extremist religious groups.” If the Saudis were involved in Khashoggi’s disappearance, it would also be a slap in the face of the United States, which has welcomed Bin Salman as a reformer.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Trump: Kavanaugh allegations were a Democratic “hoax.”

The day after Christine Blasey Ford appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, the president called her testimony “very credible.” “I thought her testimony was very compelling, and she looks like a very fine woman to me. A very fine woman,” he said. “She was a very credible witness. She was very good in many respects.”

Four days later, he appeared at a campaign rally and repeatedly mocked Ford for details of the alleged assault that she did not remember.

On Monday, Trump took things even further, saying that the allegations made against Kavanaugh were part of a conspiracy aimed at derailing his Supreme Court appointment. “Now they’re thinking about impeaching a brilliant jurist, a man that did nothing wrong, a man that was caught up in a hoax that was set up by the Democrats,” Trump told reporters, referring to the support among some Democrats for impeaching Kavanaugh. “It was all made up, it was fabricated, and it’s a disgrace,” Trump concluded. “And I think it’s really gonna show you something come November 6th.”

Trump is latching onto the nascent push to impeach Kavanaugh because he believes that the issue will motivate Republican voters, many of whom are angry at the way that Democrats treated the judge. The enthusiasm gap among registered voters has narrowed in recent weeks, which some observers believe is tied to Kavanaugh’s nomination. While Kavanaugh is broadly unpopular, Trump is hoping that he can motivate voters in states like South Dakota and Tennessee. It’s a similar strategy to the one Trump used during Alabama’s special election, when Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore was accused of preying on teenagers. In that case, Trump whipped up voters in defense of Moore—but came up short.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

What will Democrats do about Brett Kavanaugh?

As soon as it became clear that Kavanaugh would be confirmed to the Supreme Court, Republicans began crowing. Yes, Kavanaugh would be confirmed by the smallest margin in recent history. Yes, his confirmation itself was delayed due to multiple accusations of sexual assault. But Republicans claimed two victories. The first was true: The Supreme Court has an undeniable conservative majority, one that may hold for a decade. The second, however, was counterintuitive: Despite the accusations, Kavanaugh’s confirmation was a major political victory.

“It’s been a great political gift for us. The tactics have energized our base,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “I want to thank the mob, because they’ve done the one thing we were having trouble doing, which was energizing our base.” McConnell may have a point. Polls have shown the enthusiasm gap between the two parties narrowing and it’s possible that the fight over Kavanaugh’s nomination may have activated conservatives who believed he was being mistreated. Over the last few days, Republicans from Donald Trump to Susan Collins have been making the case that Democrats not only overplayed their hand, but disqualified themselves politically.

Democrat senators appear divided about whether to continue to focus on Kavanaugh. Appearing on Meet the Press, Chris Coons—who played a crucial role in delaying Kavanaugh’s nomination—dodged the question when asked if Democrats would consider impeaching the justice. Appearing in Iowa, Cory Booker said that Democrats should keep the option on the table. Impeachment requires 67 votes in the Senate and is highly unlikely, but could fire up the party’s base—at the risk, of course, of further activating the Republican base. Failing to press the issue, though, could demoralize Democrats who feel that the party hasn’t done enough to resist Republican extremism.

Politico editor-in-chief John Harris wrote on Sunday about Democrats’ “fear that their party loses big power struggles because Republicans are simply tougher, meaner, more cynical and more ruthless than they are.”

“They are more ruthless,” Jennifer Palmieri, a former top aide to the Clintons and Barack Obama, told Harris. “And I don’t want to be like them.… The answer can’t be for Democrats to be just as cynical.” But Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, said, “Democrats keep playing by a set of rules and then [Republicans] change the rules; but now that’s changing.”

Jair Bolsonaro (Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty Images)

A good night for Brazil’s far right.

Jair Bolsonaro, a candidate who has spoken nostalgically of military dictatorship, appeared Sunday night to have won just under 47 percent in Brazil’s presidential election. He will now face a runoff in late October with his nearest rival, the leftist Worker’s Party candidate Fernando Haddad.

The election has been marked by controversy. The previous Worker’s Party candidate, 72-year-old former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was barred from running and remains in jail on corruption charges. (You can read The New Republic’s previous coverage of Lula’s fall, and the complicated position of the Brazilian left, here.) Haddad, a former education minister who won 29 percent of the vote Sunday, was only chosen to replace him in mid-September. Bolsonaro, meanwhile, was stabbed at a rally on September 7, his poll numbers rising slightly during his convalescence.

As detailed in The New Republic’s prior coverage of the faceoff, Bolsonaro approves of violence against gay people, has said the military dictatorship should have killed more, has told a congresswoman she was too ugly to rape, and dedicated a vote in 2016 to the memory of a torturer. He has won many supporters, however, as a populist law-and-order candidate amid economic stagnation—a potent combination, historically. The runoff October 28 will now determine whether he or Haddad wins the Brazilian presidency.

October 05, 2018

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh will be a Supreme Court justice.

On Friday afternoon two undecided senators, Maine Republican Susan Collins and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, announced they would vote tomorrow to confirm Kavanaugh, ending the last-minute drama about whether the Republicans had the votes. Barring an unprecedented change of mind, President Donald Trump’s nominee will go through on a 51-49 vote.

Collins explained her vote in a speech on the Senate floor that echoed many of the arguments Kavanaugh himself made in last week’s contentious hearings. Just as Kavanaugh delivered highly partisan remarks that blamed Democrats and “millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups” as the source of opposition to him, Collins spoke out against “dark money” groups targeting the jurist.

“Interest groups have also spent an unprecedented amount of dark money opposing this nomination,” Collins complained. “One can only hope that the Kavanaugh nomination is where the process has finally hit rock bottom.”

But as CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski noted, Kavanaugh himself was also supported by dark money groups, including the Judicial Crisis Network, which spent $17 million to support Trump’s previous nominee, Neil Gorsuch:

Collins also argued that Kavanaugh was a moderate, Republican-nominated jurist in the tradition of Sandra Day O’Connor, Anthony M. Kennedy, and David H.Souter. As such, she said, he was likely to defend reproductive freedom as enshrined in Roe v. Wade. Many analysts found this argument far-fetched:

On the subject of the sexual assault accusations against Kavanaugh, Collins revealed herself to be a proponent of the mistaken identity theory that gained traction among some conservatives: that Christine Blasey Ford had been assaulted, but that she misidentified Kavanaugh as the attacker.

After Collins’s speech, Manchin explained to the press why he would vote for Kavanaugh—accompanied by chants of “shame” in the background.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty

The president of Interpol has disappeared, likely in China.

Interpol, the international organization to coordinate policing between 192 nations, is confronting an unsolved mystery in its own ranks with the disappearance of its president, Meng Hongwei. He hasn’t been seen since September 29, when he left France for China. In 2016, Meng became the first Chinese citizen to become head of Interpol. At the time, there was concern among human rights groups that he would be compromised because of China’s human right’s policy.

On Twitter, journalist Isaac Stone Fish, former Asia editor of Foreign Policy, speculated that Meng might have run into difficulties with the Communist Party.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Kavanaugh narrowly wins procedural vote but his final fate is uncertain.

With a 51-49 Senate vote for cloture, Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination has cleared the penultimate hurdle before the final vote, which could come as early as Saturday. The vote was along party lines with two exceptions: Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski voted no and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin voted yes.

The narrowness of the victory points to an extremely close final vote. There are only four real uncertain votes: Murkowski, Manchin, Arizona Republican Jeff Flake and Maine Republican Susan Collins. Having voted no on cloture, Murkowski is unlikely to vote yes on the final vote, although anything is still possible. Kavanaugh would need to win three out of the four of this group.

What’s notable is that the situation remains in flux so close to the final vote. The murkiness was captured by conflicting analysis on Twitter:

Keith/Getty

The Nobel Prize honors #MeToo moment while Trump derides it.

Friday, October 5, is the first anniversary of The New York Times publishing its groundbreaking investigation of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual predation.

While the #MeToo movement began before the article, it’s fair to say the Weinstein revelations gave the cause of fighting gender inequality and sexual abuse a new surge of urgency and energy. With the publication of the article, the world truly entered the #MeToo era.

Two diametrically opposed events show how #MeToo defines the era. With his full-throttle support of his Supreme Court judicial nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which includes mocking one of the women who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, President Donald Trump has made himself the avatar of the #MeToo backlash.

On Friday, the president tweeted:

While Trump derided victims of sexual violence as “screamers” and “paid professionals,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded the annual Peace Prize to two activists who have made it their life work to combat the use of rape as a weapon of war: Dr. Denis Mukwege, a Congolese doctor who treats victims of rape and Nadia Murad, a Iraqi spokesperson for the cause of those who, like herself, were raped by the Islamic State.

“Denis Mukwege is the helper who has devoted his life to defending these victims,” the Committee wrote. “Nadia Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others.”

Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty I

Kavanaugh confesses he was “too emotional” at the Senate hearings.

One of the strangest Supreme Court nominations in American history continues to surprise. On Thursday, Brett Kavanaugh used a Wall Street Journal essay to address critics who thought he broke norms with his highly partisan and angry rhetoric during the hearings last week. In those hearings, Kananaugh blamed accusations of sexual assault made against him on a conspiracy of Democrats who wanted “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.” He also raised the spectre of revenge, warning Democrats that “what goes around comes around.”

After his tirade, there were understandable concerns, voiced by figures like former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, about whether Kavanaugh had the proper temperament for the highest court of the land.

Kavanaugh’s Wall Street Journal essay was clearly meant to assuage such worries, an intent visible even in the headline: “I am an Independent, Impartial Judge.”

On the face of it, it’s strange that this claim has to be made. After all, independence and impartiality are the bare minimum qualities any judge should have, not just a Supreme Court justice. If Kavanaugh has to assert that he possesses these qualities, then that suggests a deep flaw in his nomination.

In his mea culpa, Kavanaugh justifies his injudicious remarks by saying they sprang from personal sources:

I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been. I might have been too emotional at times. I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad. I testified with five people foremost in my mind: my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all my daughters.

Even on its own terms, these comments make no sense. How would blaming a Democratic conspiracy and raising the prospect of revenge (“what goes around comes around”) please his parents, his wife or his daughters?

As New York University historian Tom Sugrue tweeted:

October 04, 2018

Allison Shelley / Getty Images

Retired Justice John Paul Stevens: Brett Kavanaugh isn’t qualified for the Supreme Court.

The Palm Beach Post’s Lulu Ramadan reported that Stevens told a small crowd at an event in Florida that the beleaguered Supreme Court nominee had disqualified himself with his performance at last week’s Senate hearing.

Stevens is hardly alone in that conclusion. His remarks are still an extraordinary step for a Supreme Court justice to take, even in retirement. Though the justices often disagree with one another in private, they typically maintain a united front in public and virtually never offer even indirect criticism of colleagues on the record. (Stevens and Sandra Day O’Connor did criticize the Senate’s handling of the vacancy left by Antonin Scalia’s death in 2016.)

Stevens’s remarks follow an unprecedented level of opposition to Kavanaugh’s confirmation from the American legal community, citing both the sexual assault allegations against him and his partisan performance last week. An open letter criticizing Kavanaugh’s aggression and injudicious temperament during the hearing garnered the signatures of more than 1,700 law professors from across the country by Thursday afternoon. The American Bar Association also made a rare intervention by urging senators to reopen the FBI’s background check process after the hearing.

It’s unlikely that Stevens’s critique will carry great weight among Republican senators. Though Stevens himself once identified as a Republican and was appointed to the high court by Gerald Ford, he ended his judicial career as the leader of the Supreme Court’s liberal wing as the GOP moved further to the right. He also drew conservatives’ wrath earlier this year by publishing an op-ed calling for the Second Amendment to be repealed after a series of school shootings.

Zach Gibson/Getty

Kavanaugh’s strategy pays off as reaction to FBI probe breaks down along partisan lines.

Senators are starting to react to the now completed FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Predictably, there is a sharp partisan divide. Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced in a press conference that the report “looks to be the product of an incomplete investigation that was limited, perhaps by the White House.”

Republicans, even those who are considered swing votes on the Kavanaugh nomination, took the opposite tack. “It appears to be a very thorough investigation,” Maine Senator Susan Collins said. Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, who was instrumental in getting the FBI investigation launched, took the same line. “I had planned to vote for him before, but I certainly wanted the FBI, the professionals, to look at it,” Flake said. “And they have. I think they’ve been thorough.”

The partisan divide is a good portent for Kavanaugh and vindicates the tactics used by the jurist and the Trump administration of turning the nomination into a question of party loyalty. In hearings last Thursday, Kavanaugh painted opposition to him as being politically motivated.

“This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election. Fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record,” Kavanaugh thundered. “Revenge on behalf of the Clintons. and millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups.”

The message to the GOP was clear: Opposition to me is coming from biased Democrats, so loyal Republicans should rally to my side. In a rally on Monday night, President Donald Trump described Democrats who opposed Kavanaugh as “evil people.”

Kavanaugh and Trump made a gamble that they could afford to alienate Democrats with this strident rhetoric because it would bring Republicans, who have a bare majority in the Senate, in line. This strategy seems to be paying off.