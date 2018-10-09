Menu
Magazine

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump ensured that Brett Kavanaugh will forever be tied to him.

Over the last few days, Kavanaugh has done everything he can to distance himself from his surreal, emotional, and deeply partisan testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, in which he blamed Democrats and the Clintons for the accusations of sexual assault that had been brought against him. In an editorial for The Wall Street Journal, Kavanaugh acknowledged that he “might have been too emotional at times” and that he “said a few things I should not have said.”

The editorial likely had two goals. The first was to win over senators who were concerned about his judicial temperament. In that, Kavanaugh succeeded. The second was to make the case that he was an “independent, impartial judge.” That was a more difficult case, given his testimony. But in a swearing-in ceremony on Monday night, Trump ensured that Kavanaugh will always be associated with Trumpism.

In his remarks, Trump took unprecedented partisan steps. “On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” Trump said, adding that the allegations against the judge were “lies and deception.” “You, sir, under historic scrutiny, were proven innocent,” he said, despite the fact that Kavanaugh was not proven innocent.

Kavanaugh, who seemed deeply uncomfortable during the ceremony, attempted to make the same case he made in the Journal. “Every American can be assured that I will be an independent and impartial justice,” Kavanaugh said. “I was not appointed to serve one party or one interest, but one nation.”

But Trump’s speech was determined to cast Kavanaugh in a central role in the midterm elections, because he believes the new justice’s divisive confirmation will galvanize Republican voters. That may or may not work out for Republicans in November, but it has further stained Kavanaugh’s reputation before he’s even heard his first case on the high court.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images

Nikki Haley resigns as U.N. ambassador, praises Jared Kushner as “hidden genius.”

Haley has submitted her resignation to President Donald Trump, but is expected to serve until the end of the year. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump indicated that she had discussed taking a break with him earlier in the year and that he would welcome her back into the administration if she so chose. Haley denied rumors that she was eyeing a presidential run.

Viewed as something of a moderate within the administration, Haley has walked a tight rope as Trump’s ambassador tor the United Nations. At times, she has been a fierce ally of the administration, using her position to ratchet up tensions with Iran and push pro-Israeli policies. After The New York Times published an anonymous op-ed by a senior official about resistance to Trump within the administration, she came to the president’s defense.

In her joint appearance with Trump on Tuesday, Haley boasted that other countries respected the United States again, thanks in large part to the president’s posturing. She also expressed respect for the president’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband Jared Kushner. “I can’t say enough good things about Jared and Ivanka,” Haley said. “Jared is such a hidden genius that no one understands... We’re a better country because they’re in this administration.”

But Haley has also clashed with the White House, notably over Russian sanctions, which the administration opposed. After Mike Pompeo and John Bolton took over as secretary of state and national security adviser, respectively, she saw her role and influence diminish. Haley denied that she was leaving the administration for political reasons, saying that she would campaign for Trump in 2020. She also indicated that she had not thought about what she would do after leaving the U.N.

October 08, 2018

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google covered up a data breach out of fear of more government regulation.

A glitch in the Google+ social network exposed the personal data of hundreds of thousands of users between March 2015 and this spring, The Wall Street Journal reports. Though serious, the breach was relatively small—especially compared to Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, which involved tens of millions of users. In this case, Google+’s unpopularity—a rare, high-profile embarrassment—is finally something of a boon.

But the real scandal here isn’t the breach itself. It’s Google’s response. The company did not disclose the vulnerability and exposure of data because it feared that it would lead to negative press coverage and regulatory scrutiny. “A memo reviewed by the Journal prepared by Google’s legal and policy staff and shared with senior executives warned that disclosing the incident would likely trigger ‘immediate regulatory interest’ and invite comparisons to Facebook’s leak of user information to data firm Cambridge Analytica,” the Journal reports. Google CEO Sundar Pichai was “briefed on the plan not to notify users.”

Google released a statement after the story was published announcing that it was shutting down Google+, but denying that any data was used improperly, a la Cambridge Analytica. “We found no evidence that any developer was aware of this bug, or abusing the API, and we found no evidence that any Profile data was misused.” It’s possible that Google was looking to avoid drawing attention to its larger record on user privacy. During the Cambridge Analytica scandal, many argued that Google’s privacy abuses were as bad, if not worse than Facebook’s. And Google drew bipartisan criticism for skipping a congressional hearing about social media and misinformation in September.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Trump: Kavanaugh allegations were a Democratic “hoax.”

The day after Christine Blasey Ford appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, the president called her testimony “very credible.” “I thought her testimony was very compelling, and she looks like a very fine woman to me. A very fine woman,” he said. “She was a very credible witness. She was very good in many respects.”

Four days later, he appeared at a campaign rally and repeatedly mocked Ford for details of the alleged assault that she did not remember.

On Monday, Trump took things even further, saying that the allegations made against Kavanaugh were part of a conspiracy aimed at derailing his Supreme Court appointment. “Now they’re thinking about impeaching a brilliant jurist, a man that did nothing wrong, a man that was caught up in a hoax that was set up by the Democrats,” Trump told reporters, referring to the support among some Democrats for impeaching Kavanaugh. “It was all made up, it was fabricated, and it’s a disgrace,” Trump concluded. “And I think it’s really gonna show you something come November 6th.”

Trump is latching onto the nascent push to impeach Kavanaugh because he believes that the issue will motivate Republican voters, many of whom are angry at the way that Democrats treated the judge. The enthusiasm gap among registered voters has narrowed in recent weeks, which some observers believe is tied to Kavanaugh’s nomination. While Kavanaugh is broadly unpopular, Trump is hoping that he can motivate voters in states like South Dakota and Tennessee. It’s a similar strategy to the one Trump used during Alabama’s special election, when Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore was accused of preying on teenagers. In that case, Trump whipped up voters in defense of Moore—but came up short.

What happened to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi?

Khashoggi, one of the most prominent Saudi critics of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and a regular contributor to The Washington Post, disappeared earlier this month in Istanbul after visiting the Saudi consulate to obtain necessary paperwork to marry his Turkish fiancee. Over the weekend, Turkish authorities said they had “concrete proof” that Khashoggi was held in the embassy, where he was tortured and murdered by a 15-person Saudi team. Khashoggi’s body was then removed from the embassy, according to reports, possibly in pieces; the Saudi team returned to Riyadh last week. “If true, this is a horrific crime, the assassination of a journalist in his own country’s consulate on foreign soil —something without precedent in modern times,” The Washington Post wrote on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia has strongly denied playing a role in Khashoggi’s disappearance, going as far as to open cupboards in its consulate to show journalists that he was not being held against his will. Saudi authorities said they were “very keen to know what happened to” Khashoggi and that he had visited the consulate for a short time before leaving.

Relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia have been strained for decades, though they’ve recently taken a turn for the worse, thanks in large part to tensions over Syria, where Turkey has worked with Saudi Arabia’s arch-rival Iran. In March, Bin Salman said that “the contemporary triangle of evil comprises Iran, Turkey and extremist religious groups.” If the Saudis were involved in Khashoggi’s disappearance, it would also be a slap in the face of the United States, which has welcomed Bin Salman as a reformer.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

What will Democrats do about Brett Kavanaugh?

As soon as it became clear that Kavanaugh would be confirmed to the Supreme Court, Republicans began crowing. Yes, Kavanaugh would be confirmed by the smallest margin in recent history. Yes, his confirmation itself was delayed due to multiple accusations of sexual assault. But Republicans claimed two victories. The first was true: The Supreme Court has an undeniable conservative majority, one that may hold for a decade. The second, however, was counterintuitive: Despite the accusations, Kavanaugh’s confirmation was a major political victory.

“It’s been a great political gift for us. The tactics have energized our base,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “I want to thank the mob, because they’ve done the one thing we were having trouble doing, which was energizing our base.” McConnell may have a point. Polls have shown the enthusiasm gap between the two parties narrowing and it’s possible that the fight over Kavanaugh’s nomination may have activated conservatives who believed he was being mistreated. Over the last few days, Republicans from Donald Trump to Susan Collins have been making the case that Democrats not only overplayed their hand, but disqualified themselves politically.

Democrat senators appear divided about whether to continue to focus on Kavanaugh. Appearing on Meet the Press, Chris Coons—who played a crucial role in delaying Kavanaugh’s nomination—dodged the question when asked if Democrats would consider impeaching the justice. Appearing in Iowa, Cory Booker said that Democrats should keep the option on the table. Impeachment requires 67 votes in the Senate and is highly unlikely, but could fire up the party’s base—at the risk, of course, of further activating the Republican base. Failing to press the issue, though, could demoralize Democrats who feel that the party hasn’t done enough to resist Republican extremism.

Politico editor-in-chief John Harris wrote on Sunday about Democrats’ “fear that their party loses big power struggles because Republicans are simply tougher, meaner, more cynical and more ruthless than they are.”

“They are more ruthless,” Jennifer Palmieri, a former top aide to the Clintons and Barack Obama, told Harris. “And I don’t want to be like them.… The answer can’t be for Democrats to be just as cynical.” But Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, said, “Democrats keep playing by a set of rules and then [Republicans] change the rules; but now that’s changing.”

Jair Bolsonaro (Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty Images)

A good night for Brazil’s far right.

Jair Bolsonaro, a candidate who has spoken nostalgically of military dictatorship, appeared Sunday night to have won just under 47 percent in Brazil’s presidential election. He will now face a runoff in late October with his nearest rival, the leftist Worker’s Party candidate Fernando Haddad.

The election has been marked by controversy. The previous Worker’s Party candidate, 72-year-old former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was barred from running and remains in jail on corruption charges. (You can read The New Republic’s previous coverage of Lula’s fall, and the complicated position of the Brazilian left, here.) Haddad, a former education minister who won 29 percent of the vote Sunday, was only chosen to replace him in mid-September. Bolsonaro, meanwhile, was stabbed at a rally on September 7, his poll numbers rising slightly during his convalescence.

As detailed in The New Republic’s prior coverage of the faceoff, Bolsonaro approves of violence against gay people, has said the military dictatorship should have killed more, has told a congresswoman she was too ugly to rape, and dedicated a vote in 2016 to the memory of a torturer. He has won many supporters, however, as a populist law-and-order candidate amid economic stagnation—a potent combination, historically. The runoff October 28 will now determine whether he or Haddad wins the Brazilian presidency.

October 05, 2018

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh will be a Supreme Court justice.

On Friday afternoon two undecided senators, Maine Republican Susan Collins and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, announced they would vote tomorrow to confirm Kavanaugh, ending the last-minute drama about whether the Republicans had the votes. Barring an unprecedented change of mind, President Donald Trump’s nominee will go through on a 51-49 vote.

Collins explained her vote in a speech on the Senate floor that echoed many of the arguments Kavanaugh himself made in last week’s contentious hearings. Just as Kavanaugh delivered highly partisan remarks that blamed Democrats and “millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups” as the source of opposition to him, Collins spoke out against “dark money” groups targeting the jurist.

“Interest groups have also spent an unprecedented amount of dark money opposing this nomination,” Collins complained. “One can only hope that the Kavanaugh nomination is where the process has finally hit rock bottom.”

But as CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski noted, Kavanaugh himself was also supported by dark money groups, including the Judicial Crisis Network, which spent $17 million to support Trump’s previous nominee, Neil Gorsuch:

Collins also argued that Kavanaugh was a moderate, Republican-nominated jurist in the tradition of Sandra Day O’Connor, Anthony M. Kennedy, and David H.Souter. As such, she said, he was likely to defend reproductive freedom as enshrined in Roe v. Wade. Many analysts found this argument far-fetched:

On the subject of the sexual assault accusations against Kavanaugh, Collins revealed herself to be a proponent of the mistaken identity theory that gained traction among some conservatives: that Christine Blasey Ford had been assaulted, but that she misidentified Kavanaugh as the attacker.

After Collins’s speech, Manchin explained to the press why he would vote for Kavanaugh—accompanied by chants of “shame” in the background.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty

The president of Interpol has disappeared, likely in China.

Interpol, the international organization to coordinate policing between 192 nations, is confronting an unsolved mystery in its own ranks with the disappearance of its president, Meng Hongwei. He hasn’t been seen since September 29, when he left France for China. In 2016, Meng became the first Chinese citizen to become head of Interpol. At the time, there was concern among human rights groups that he would be compromised because of China’s human right’s policy.

On Twitter, journalist Isaac Stone Fish, former Asia editor of Foreign Policy, speculated that Meng might have run into difficulties with the Communist Party.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Kavanaugh narrowly wins procedural vote but his final fate is uncertain.

With a 51-49 Senate vote for cloture, Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination has cleared the penultimate hurdle before the final vote, which could come as early as Saturday. The vote was along party lines with two exceptions: Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski voted no and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin voted yes.

The narrowness of the victory points to an extremely close final vote. There are only four real uncertain votes: Murkowski, Manchin, Arizona Republican Jeff Flake and Maine Republican Susan Collins. Having voted no on cloture, Murkowski is unlikely to vote yes on the final vote, although anything is still possible. Kavanaugh would need to win three out of the four of this group.

What’s notable is that the situation remains in flux so close to the final vote. The murkiness was captured by conflicting analysis on Twitter:

Keith/Getty

The Nobel Prize honors #MeToo moment while Trump derides it.

Friday, October 5, is the first anniversary of The New York Times publishing its groundbreaking investigation of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual predation.

While the #MeToo movement began before the article, it’s fair to say the Weinstein revelations gave the cause of fighting gender inequality and sexual abuse a new surge of urgency and energy. With the publication of the article, the world truly entered the #MeToo era.

Two diametrically opposed events show how #MeToo defines the era. With his full-throttle support of his Supreme Court judicial nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which includes mocking one of the women who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, President Donald Trump has made himself the avatar of the #MeToo backlash.

On Friday, the president tweeted:

While Trump derided victims of sexual violence as “screamers” and “paid professionals,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded the annual Peace Prize to two activists who have made it their life work to combat the use of rape as a weapon of war: Dr. Denis Mukwege, a Congolese doctor who treats victims of rape and Nadia Murad, a Iraqi spokesperson for the cause of those who, like herself, were raped by the Islamic State.

“Denis Mukwege is the helper who has devoted his life to defending these victims,” the Committee wrote. “Nadia Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others.”