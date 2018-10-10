Menu
Magazine

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Report: Trump asked Japan’s prime minister to let a GOP megadonor build a casino.

Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam have become Donald Trump’s biggest and most important donors over the past two years, using their influence to help shape the administration’s Middle East and tax policies, among others. Adelson was believed to have been particularly instrumental in Trump’s decision to move the United States’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, despite widespread international criticism. The Adelsons have given tens of millions to support the administration and are particularly important to the GOP’s midterm election efforts.

On Wednesday, ProPublica reported that Adelson dined with the president in February of 2017, shortly after the casino magnate donated $20 million to Trump’s presidential campaign and $5 million to his inauguration. The following day, Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe. During their conversation, the president reportedly lobbied Abe on behalf of Adelson, who has long harbored an ambition to build a casino in Japan.

“It was totally brought up out of the blue,” one of the people briefed on the exchange told ProPublica. “They were a little incredulous that he would be so brazen.... Abe didn’t really respond, and said thank you for the information.” According to the report, Trump also lobbied Abe on behalf of donor Steve Wynn, who ran MGM Casino and Resorts and served as the RNC finance chairman at the time.

From the moment Trump was elected president, there have been concerns that he has used the office of the presidency to enrich himself, his family, and his allies. In the case of Adelson, Trump may have used his office to give his largest donor personal and financial benefits.

Protesters outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul (Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images)

Turkish authorities are doubling down on the Jamal Khashoggi murder-dismemberment theory.

While Saudi Arabia continues to deny that it had any role in the disappearance of regime critic and Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, Turkish media outlets on Wednesday reportedly ran CCTV footage purporting to show a team of Saudi intelligence officers entering the country the day of Khashoggi’s disappearance. Turkish authorities say that the team came into the country, killed Khashoggi, and then removed his body.

A senior Turkish official has also told The New York Times that Turkish authorities believe Khashoggi “was assassinated in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on orders from the highest levels of the royal court.” As the Times report notes, whatever the truth of the matter, this is likely to “increase the pressure on both sides of the dispute.”

The paper has also published a timeline of the events surrounding Khashoggi’s disappearance, which involves two charter flights arriving with Saudi officials, and multiple movements between the consulate and the Saudi consul’s residence.

Writing in The Washington Post Tuesday, Robert Kagan argued that the apparent murder in Istanbul is another sign of the decline of U.S. influence and the crumbling of the liberal order:

Saudi Arabia is a small nation that cannot defend itself without the support of the United States, and therefore no Saudi leader would have made such a brazen move without confidence that Washington, once the leader of the liberal world order, would do nothing.

There have been many other similar warning signs: China’s arrest of the head of Interpol; the Burmese military’s campaign of genocide against the Rohingya; the systematic and deliberate slaughter of civilians in Syria, including by outlawed chemical weapons; the Russian invasion of Ukraine and seizure of Crimea. Nor is the rise of right-wing nationalist forces in Europe and elsewhere unrelated to the loss of strength and vitality among the democratic nations. Doubts about America have been reverberating across the globe for more than a decade, and others have been responding accordingly. ... So welcome to the breakdown of the liberal world order the United States once upheld. You’re seeing just the beginning.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Trump’s midterm strategy reeks of desperation.

In the wake of the protests of Brett Kavanaugh’s ascendance to the Supreme Court, Republicans have settled on a election argument they think will turn out their base: The Democrats are ruled by an “angry mob” and would destroy every institution they could if elected. Only Republicans can preserve a democratic government and the rule of law.

It’s a rich argument, given the Republicans’ increasing extremism under President Barack Obama, and one that essentially appropriates Democratic arguments against Trump and Republicans dating back to the 2016 election. But now, with their base energized by videos of protestors chanting “shame” at Republican senators who voted to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Trump is leaning into the idea that Democrats are the real extremists.

At a rally in Iowa on Tuesday, the president said Democrats had become “totally unhinged,” while reciting the names of party officials who called for Kavanaugh’s confirmation to be blocked. (The crowd went as far as to chant “lock her up” about Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Diane Feinstein.) “The Democrats have become too extreme and, frankly, they’ve become too dangerous to govern,” he said. “They’ve gone wacko.”

Trump’s argument about the Democrats’ determination to burn it all down extended to health care, despite the fact that his administration has repeatedly and deliberately moved to destabilize the Affordable Care Act. In an op-ed written for USA Today, Trump argued that Democratic proposals to create a universal health care system would “end Medicare as we know it and take away benefits that seniors have paid for their entire lives.” In the op-ed Trump casts Republicans as protectors of Medicare, despite the fact that they have spent decades gutting and attempting to privatize the program in an attempt to scare seniors into turning out.

The new Democrats are radical socialists who want to model America’s economy after Venezuela,” he wrote. “If Democrats win control of Congress this November, we will come dangerously closer to socialism in America. Government-run health care is just the beginning.”

Trump’s efforts to turn Kavanaugh’s confirmation and concern over health care costs into wedge issues may drive out parts of the Republican base. But polling shows that both issues favor Democrats, and that the party continues to lead the Republicans by double-digits on the generic ballot.

October 09, 2018

Larry French/Getty Images

A third of Maryland Democrats are backing the Republican governor.

Former NAACP president Ben Jealous, Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, is one of 2018’s most compelling candidates. He’s also running one of the cycle’s most challenging campaigns, taking on Republican Larry Hogan, who consistently polls as one of America’s most popular governors—despite the fact that Democrats outnumber Republicans by a two-to-one margin in the state. On Tuesday, a Washington Post/University of Maryland poll found that Jealous is trailing Hogan by 20 points—58 percent to 38 percent. Most troubling for Jealous is that Hogan is winning 35 percent of Democrats. Hogan, moreover, has a slightly higher favorability rating among Democrats than Jealous does, 58 percent to 52 percent.

Hogan’s popularity has largely come from his handling of economic issues, transportation, and taxes. Hogan, like Massachusetts’s Governor Charlie Baker, also benefits from the perception that he is a moderate willing to work across the aisle within an increasingly belligerent and Trump-ian GOP.

Jealous, meanwhile, has struggled to connect with Maryland Democrats and raise cash after winning an upset primary campaign this summer. As the Post reported earlier this month, “elected officials and outside analysts say Jealous has been hurt by his failure to overcome his outsider status within the state’s Democratic power structure, raise enough money to communicate his message and combat attack ads, and quickly unify Democrats after the primary.” Although Jealous did win Barack Obama’s endorsement, it came on October 1, much later in the cycle than some expected.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images

Nikki Haley resigns as U.N. ambassador, praises Jared Kushner as “hidden genius.”

Haley has submitted her resignation to President Donald Trump, but is expected to serve until the end of the year. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump indicated that she had discussed taking a break with him earlier in the year and that he would welcome her back into the administration if she so chose. Haley denied rumors that she was eyeing a presidential run.

Viewed as something of a moderate within the administration, Haley has walked a tight rope as Trump’s ambassador tor the United Nations. At times, she has been a fierce ally of the administration, using her position to ratchet up tensions with Iran and push pro-Israeli policies. After The New York Times published an anonymous op-ed by a senior official about resistance to Trump within the administration, she came to the president’s defense.

In her joint appearance with Trump on Tuesday, Haley boasted that other countries respected the United States again, thanks in large part to the president’s posturing. She also expressed respect for the president’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband Jared Kushner. “I can’t say enough good things about Jared and Ivanka,” Haley said. “Jared is such a hidden genius that no one understands... We’re a better country because they’re in this administration.”

But Haley has also clashed with the White House, notably over Russian sanctions, which the administration opposed. After Mike Pompeo and John Bolton took over as secretary of state and national security adviser, respectively, she saw her role and influence diminish. Haley denied that she was leaving the administration for political reasons, saying that she would campaign for Trump in 2020. She also indicated that she had not thought about what she would do after leaving the U.N.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump ensured that Brett Kavanaugh will forever be tied to him.

Over the last few days, Kavanaugh has done everything he can to distance himself from his surreal, emotional, and deeply partisan testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, in which he blamed Democrats and the Clintons for the accusations of sexual assault that had been brought against him. In an editorial for The Wall Street Journal, Kavanaugh acknowledged that he “might have been too emotional at times” and that he “said a few things I should not have said.”

The editorial likely had two goals. The first was to win over senators who were concerned about his judicial temperament. In that, Kavanaugh succeeded. The second was to make the case that he was an “independent, impartial judge.” That was a more difficult case, given his testimony. But in a swearing-in ceremony on Monday night, Trump ensured that Kavanaugh will always be associated with Trumpism.

In his remarks, Trump took unprecedented partisan steps. “On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” Trump said, adding that the allegations against the judge were “lies and deception.” “You, sir, under historic scrutiny, were proven innocent,” he said, despite the fact that Kavanaugh was not proven innocent.

Kavanaugh, who seemed deeply uncomfortable during the ceremony, attempted to make the same case he made in the Journal. “Every American can be assured that I will be an independent and impartial justice,” Kavanaugh said. “I was not appointed to serve one party or one interest, but one nation.”

But Trump’s speech was determined to cast Kavanaugh in a central role in the midterm elections, because he believes the new justice’s divisive confirmation will galvanize Republican voters. That may or may not work out for Republicans in November, but it has further stained Kavanaugh’s reputation before he’s even heard his first case on the high court.

October 08, 2018

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google covered up a data breach out of fear of more government regulation.

A glitch in the Google+ social network exposed the personal data of hundreds of thousands of users between March 2015 and this spring, The Wall Street Journal reports. Though serious, the breach was relatively small—especially compared to Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, which involved tens of millions of users. In this case, Google+’s unpopularity—a rare, high-profile embarrassment—is finally something of a boon.

But the real scandal here isn’t the breach itself. It’s Google’s response. The company did not disclose the vulnerability and exposure of data because it feared that it would lead to negative press coverage and regulatory scrutiny. “A memo reviewed by the Journal prepared by Google’s legal and policy staff and shared with senior executives warned that disclosing the incident would likely trigger ‘immediate regulatory interest’ and invite comparisons to Facebook’s leak of user information to data firm Cambridge Analytica,” the Journal reports. Google CEO Sundar Pichai was “briefed on the plan not to notify users.”

Google released a statement after the story was published announcing that it was shutting down Google+, but denying that any data was used improperly, a la Cambridge Analytica. “We found no evidence that any developer was aware of this bug, or abusing the API, and we found no evidence that any Profile data was misused.” It’s possible that Google was looking to avoid drawing attention to its larger record on user privacy. During the Cambridge Analytica scandal, many argued that Google’s privacy abuses were as bad, if not worse than Facebook’s. And Google drew bipartisan criticism for skipping a congressional hearing about social media and misinformation in September.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Trump: Kavanaugh allegations were a Democratic “hoax.”

The day after Christine Blasey Ford appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, the president called her testimony “very credible.” “I thought her testimony was very compelling, and she looks like a very fine woman to me. A very fine woman,” he said. “She was a very credible witness. She was very good in many respects.”

Four days later, he appeared at a campaign rally and repeatedly mocked Ford for details of the alleged assault that she did not remember.

On Monday, Trump took things even further, saying that the allegations made against Kavanaugh were part of a conspiracy aimed at derailing his Supreme Court appointment. “Now they’re thinking about impeaching a brilliant jurist, a man that did nothing wrong, a man that was caught up in a hoax that was set up by the Democrats,” Trump told reporters, referring to the support among some Democrats for impeaching Kavanaugh. “It was all made up, it was fabricated, and it’s a disgrace,” Trump concluded. “And I think it’s really gonna show you something come November 6th.”

Trump is latching onto the nascent push to impeach Kavanaugh because he believes that the issue will motivate Republican voters, many of whom are angry at the way that Democrats treated the judge. The enthusiasm gap among registered voters has narrowed in recent weeks, which some observers believe is tied to Kavanaugh’s nomination. While Kavanaugh is broadly unpopular, Trump is hoping that he can motivate voters in states like South Dakota and Tennessee. It’s a similar strategy to the one Trump used during Alabama’s special election, when Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore was accused of preying on teenagers. In that case, Trump whipped up voters in defense of Moore—but came up short.

What happened to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi?

Khashoggi, one of the most prominent Saudi critics of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and a regular contributor to The Washington Post, disappeared earlier this month in Istanbul after visiting the Saudi consulate to obtain necessary paperwork to marry his Turkish fiancee. Over the weekend, Turkish authorities said they had “concrete proof” that Khashoggi was held in the embassy, where he was tortured and murdered by a 15-person Saudi team. Khashoggi’s body was then removed from the embassy, according to reports, possibly in pieces; the Saudi team returned to Riyadh last week. “If true, this is a horrific crime, the assassination of a journalist in his own country’s consulate on foreign soil —something without precedent in modern times,” The Washington Post wrote on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia has strongly denied playing a role in Khashoggi’s disappearance, going as far as to open cupboards in its consulate to show journalists that he was not being held against his will. Saudi authorities said they were “very keen to know what happened to” Khashoggi and that he had visited the consulate for a short time before leaving.

Relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia have been strained for decades, though they’ve recently taken a turn for the worse, thanks in large part to tensions over Syria, where Turkey has worked with Saudi Arabia’s arch-rival Iran. In March, Bin Salman said that “the contemporary triangle of evil comprises Iran, Turkey and extremist religious groups.” If the Saudis were involved in Khashoggi’s disappearance, it would also be a slap in the face of the United States, which has welcomed Bin Salman as a reformer.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

What will Democrats do about Brett Kavanaugh?

As soon as it became clear that Kavanaugh would be confirmed to the Supreme Court, Republicans began crowing. Yes, Kavanaugh would be confirmed by the smallest margin in recent history. Yes, his confirmation itself was delayed due to multiple accusations of sexual assault. But Republicans claimed two victories. The first was true: The Supreme Court has an undeniable conservative majority, one that may hold for a decade. The second, however, was counterintuitive: Despite the accusations, Kavanaugh’s confirmation was a major political victory.

“It’s been a great political gift for us. The tactics have energized our base,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “I want to thank the mob, because they’ve done the one thing we were having trouble doing, which was energizing our base.” McConnell may have a point. Polls have shown the enthusiasm gap between the two parties narrowing and it’s possible that the fight over Kavanaugh’s nomination may have activated conservatives who believed he was being mistreated. Over the last few days, Republicans from Donald Trump to Susan Collins have been making the case that Democrats not only overplayed their hand, but disqualified themselves politically.

Democrat senators appear divided about whether to continue to focus on Kavanaugh. Appearing on Meet the Press, Chris Coons—who played a crucial role in delaying Kavanaugh’s nomination—dodged the question when asked if Democrats would consider impeaching the justice. Appearing in Iowa, Cory Booker said that Democrats should keep the option on the table. Impeachment requires 67 votes in the Senate and is highly unlikely, but could fire up the party’s base—at the risk, of course, of further activating the Republican base. Failing to press the issue, though, could demoralize Democrats who feel that the party hasn’t done enough to resist Republican extremism.

Politico editor-in-chief John Harris wrote on Sunday about Democrats’ “fear that their party loses big power struggles because Republicans are simply tougher, meaner, more cynical and more ruthless than they are.”

“They are more ruthless,” Jennifer Palmieri, a former top aide to the Clintons and Barack Obama, told Harris. “And I don’t want to be like them.… The answer can’t be for Democrats to be just as cynical.” But Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, said, “Democrats keep playing by a set of rules and then [Republicans] change the rules; but now that’s changing.”

Jair Bolsonaro (Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty Images)

A good night for Brazil’s far right.

Jair Bolsonaro, a candidate who has spoken nostalgically of military dictatorship, appeared Sunday night to have won just under 47 percent in Brazil’s presidential election. He will now face a runoff in late October with his nearest rival, the leftist Worker’s Party candidate Fernando Haddad.

The election has been marked by controversy. The previous Worker’s Party candidate, 72-year-old former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was barred from running and remains in jail on corruption charges. (You can read The New Republic’s previous coverage of Lula’s fall, and the complicated position of the Brazilian left, here.) Haddad, a former education minister who won 29 percent of the vote Sunday, was only chosen to replace him in mid-September. Bolsonaro, meanwhile, was stabbed at a rally on September 7, his poll numbers rising slightly during his convalescence.

As detailed in The New Republic’s prior coverage of the faceoff, Bolsonaro approves of violence against gay people, has said the military dictatorship should have killed more, has told a congresswoman she was too ugly to rape, and dedicated a vote in 2016 to the memory of a torturer. He has won many supporters, however, as a populist law-and-order candidate amid economic stagnation—a potent combination, historically. The runoff October 28 will now determine whether he or Haddad wins the Brazilian presidency.