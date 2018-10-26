Despite the president’s theatrical tweets, authorities arrest a mail-bombing suspect.
On Friday morning, authorities in Florida announced they had arrested a suspect in connection with the wave of attempted bombings that have targeted prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump.
MSNBC identified the suspect as Florida resident Cesar Sayoc Jr.
Trump was briefed about the bombing by chief of staff.
Earlier, at 3:14 AM eastern standard time, President Trump tweeted:
Later in the morning, the president tweeted:
Trump’s complaint that he’s being criticized for not being “presidential” seems particularly ironic. After all, it’s hard to think of a less presidential response to the current moment than Trump’s own actions: responding to terrorist threats made against your opponents by claiming to be the true victim.
Trump is considering a migrant ban on the southern border.
Multiple news outlets reported on Thursday night that the White House is weighing efforts to partially close the nation’s southern border to prospective asylum-seekers. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the proposal is not yet final, but would potentially use “travel-ban-like authority” to halt migrants from reaching U.S. ports of entry, where immigration officials would be legally required to consider their asylum claims.
It’s hard to discern the true scope and scale of what’s under consideration without knowing the precise language. Comparisons to the travel ban aren’t encouraging, however. Trump’s initial executive order in January 2017 was poorly drafted and poorly implemented, sparking chaos in U.S. airports until federal judges intervened to halt it. The order ultimately went through multiple revisions before the Supreme Court narrowly upheld its final iteration in June.
With Trump, however, the style is just as prized as the substance. The president has seized on an approaching migrant caravan from Central America over the last week in an apparent bid to stoke fear among his nativist supporters. Republicans are expected to face significant losses in the midterm elections on November 6, and Trump appears to think the looming threat of asylum-seekers could bolster flagging enthusiasm in the conservative ranks.
Any such order would almost certainly prompt a wave of legal challenges in federal courts. Without knowing its exact provisions, it’s hard to weigh how it would fare under judicial scrutiny. The Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. Hawaii earlier this year indicated that Chief Justice John Roberts and the other conservative justices are willing to give Trump the benefit of the doubt on controversial immigration policies, no matter how contrived, slapdash, or bigoted their origins may be.
Newt Gingrich is counting on Brett Kavanaugh to protect Donald Trump from investigation.
In a public interview with The Washington Post, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich asserted that he wasn’t worried about President Donald Trump becoming entangled in lawsuits and scandal. “This is a billionaire who has fought lawsuits his entire career and he’s never noticed them. He doesn’t care,” Gingrich said. “That’s why he has lawyers. So they can come at him from 100 levels—he’ll just hire 100 lawyers.”
Asked by Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty what would happen if Democrats won Congress and tried to subpoena the president’s tax returns, Gingrich replied, “Then they’ll be trapped into appealing to the Supreme Court, and we’ll see whether or not the Kavanaugh fight was worth it.” The audience at the interview reportedly gasped when he said this.
During the confirmation hearings for his Supreme Court nomination, Democrats repeatedly probed Kavanaugh for his views on executive authority to see if he would shield a president from investigation. Kavanaugh refused to elaborate his views on the matter. Rolling Stone described one such exchange:
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the judiciary committee’s ranking member, asked Kavanaugh about U.S. v. Nixon and whether a president should be immune from a criminal investigation. Kavanaugh said that Nixon was one of the four greatest Supreme Court decisions in history — along with Marbury v. Madison, Youngstown Sheet and Tube and Brown v. Board of Education — but when pressed by Feinstein about the broader question of requiring a sitting president to respond to a subpoena, Kavanaugh dodged the question.
“So you can’t give me an answer on whether a president has to respond to a subpoena from a court of law?” Feinstein said.
Kavanaugh went on talking but failed to address the issue, saying he would follow in the footsteps of previous nominees who had refused to answer hypothetical questions.
Michael Avenatti’s “better be a white male” comment damages his presidential bid.
The controversial celebrity lawyer may have harmed his presidential bid before it even began, tellingTime in an interview that Democrats would do well to nominate a “white male.”
On the surface, Avenatti’s comment might seem a self-serving remark—particularly given the anticipated candidacies of Senator Elizabeth Warren and others. But the Time report contextualized Avenatti’s comments by noting that since the election of Donald Trump, the Democrats have embraced diversity even more than before:
The Democrats have not been this powerless since the 1920s, and their members have responded by nominating a historic number of women and people of color for office. But when it comes to the party’s presidential nominee in 2020, Avenatti thinks in different terms. “I think it better be a white male,” he says. He hastens to add that he wishes it weren’t so, but it’s undeniable that people listen to white men more than they do others; it’s why he’s been successful representing Daniels and immigrant mothers, he says. “When you have a white male making the arguments, they carry more weight,” he says. “Should they carry more weight? Absolutely not. But do they? Yes.”
Avenatti seems to have realized this comment might cause him trouble because he subsequently, when queried by The Daily Caller, denied saying this. Then, bizarrely, he tweeted a comment that seemed to be not so much a denial but a clarification:
Avenatti’s campaign is based on the implicit idea that he is the Democratic answer to Donald Trump, a rough-and-tumble political brawler who speaks bluntly. But the current controversy shows why a Democratic Trump might not actually fly in the Democratic party.
Reaction on Twitter to Avenatti’s alleged comments suggest Democrats might not want a pugnacious standard-bearer who disregards the party’s commitment to diversity:
As wave of attempted bombing continues, Trump chooses to blame the victims.
On Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Robert De Niro became the latest prominent figures who have had homemade pipe bombs sent to them. So far, the targets of the bombing campaign include billionaire philanthropist George Soros, former President Barack Obama, Former President Hillary Clinton, former CIA director Joseph Brennan, former Attorney General Eric Holder, congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and congresswoman Maxine Waters.
All were sent roughly similar packages. The one to Brennan was misaddressed to CNN (Brennan is a commentator on MSNBC). The package to Holder had Schultz’s address as a return label, so it ended up in her office.
All the targets are critics of President Donald Trump, sometimes vocal ones. Except for Brennan, they are also all Democrats.
President Donald Trump tweeted this morning:
Posted in the wake of CNN having to evacuate its New York offices after one of the bombs was sent to them, this tweet seems to be blaming the victims for their situation.
The president was not the only one who had a strange reaction to the unfolding news. Respected Harvard psychology professor Steven Pinker tweeted:
As the journalist Lindsey Beyerstein noted, its hard to deny the news-worthiness of a wave of political violence on the eve of an election:
Did anyone not see this Megyn Kelly fiasco coming?
When Megyn Kelly first moved from Fox to NBC, critics predicted sensibility clashes. Now, unconfirmed reports that NBC has booted the host for defending Halloween blackface costumes seem to have proven the critics right.
Describing Kelly as a “racial demagogue” in early 2017, Jamelle Bouie of Slate listed off some of her more egregious moments:
In 2013, in reaction to my colleague Aisha Harris’ Slate piece, “Santa Claus Should Not Be a White Man Anymore,” the Fox anchor infamously claimed that both Santa Claus and Jesus of Nazareth were white men. “Jesus was a white man, too … he’s a historical figure and that’s a verifiable fact, as is Santa.” (The truth is that “white” as a political or racial category didn’t exist in either 1st century Palestine or 3rd and 4th century Turkey—and that Santa’s not real.) In 2015, Kelly insisted that the racist emails exchanged by officials in Ferguson, Missouri—which included a joke about a man seeking “welfare” for his dogs because they are “mixed in color, unemployed, lazy, can’t speak English and have no frigging clue who their Daddies are”—were normal. Kelly has repeatedly invited former Los Angeles Police Department officer Mark Fuhrman on her show to discuss cases of police abuse—where both dismiss the role of racism in police shootings of black Americans.
When Kelly was hired by NBC at the beginning of 2017, there was much speculation that her record as a racist provocateur would come back and haunt her.
“Can Megyn Kelly escape her past?” Caitlin Flanagan asked in The Atlantic. The answer she provided was prophetic:
Fox News can turn a nobody into a star—but only of a certain size. You can’t become a Katie Couric or a Diane Sawyer or a Barbara Walters at Fox, so Megyn Kelly is off to the big time, which will crush her. NBC is not going to let her roll her eyes at black activists, or tell her audience that Santa is white, or hector a Planned Parenthood supporter with a horrified “Where’s your humanity?” Her recent adoption of Sheryl Sandberg–style “you go, girl” feminism isn’t going to help her either. There are only so many uplifting reports on workplace mentoring you can file before sleepy viewers start clicking around. The reason Kelly was so great at Fox is that, unlike just about every other woman to be called this, she actually is a badass. Settle for More aside, she’s spent her career really not caring if you think she’s a racist or a pro-lifer or a bully. She’s a strong, strong woman—but she won’t be one at NBC. She’ll be like everyone else.
Saudi Arabia now says Khashoggi’s killing might have been “premeditated.”
On Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s state media carried a message from the public prosecutor saying that new evidence suggests that the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was an act of “premeditated” murder. This new finding was a result, the public prosecutor asserts, of new information received from a joint Saudi-Turkish investigation.
This represents yet another dramatic shift in the Saudi story. When Khashoggi went missing on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the Saudi government initially claimed he had left the consulate. But they were unable to provide information to verify this claim. Then the Saudi government floated the idea that Khashoggi was killed by rogue agents. Later, after international pressure, the Saudi government acknowledged that Khashoggi had died in the consulate but said it was the accidental result of a fistfight.
The new line comes closest to confirming Saudi government responsibility for the killing but it still leaves unanswered the question of who ordered the alleged assassination. It’s likely that the Saudi government will continue to maintain that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the effective leader of the nation, bears no personal responsibility.
The changing Saudi story comes as a result of the Turkish government repeatedly leaking information pointing towards Saudi government culpability.
As The New York Times reports, “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on Wednesday called Mr. Khashoggi’s killing ‘premeditated murder’ and asked a series of leading questions about who in Riyadh had ordered the operation. Turkish officials have leaked several details that point to premeditation, including the fact that a member of the Saudi team that flew to Istanbul resembled Mr. Khashoggi, dressed in his clothes and walked around Istanbul to create a false trail of security camera images that appeared to show the journalist alive.”
Are Chinese and Russian spies getting the goods from Trump’s iPhone?
The New York Times is reporting that intelligence agencies believe that Chinese and Russian spies are habitually listening in on phone conversations President Donald Trump has because of his preference for using an unsecured iPhone. The president likes to use the iPhone because it contains his contact list and also allows him to reach out to cronies that his staff might not want him talking to. But the insecure line is easily accessed by foreign powers.
According to the newspaper, “The officials said they have also determined that China is seeking to use what it is learning from the calls—how Mr. Trump thinks, what arguments tend to sway him and to whom he is inclined to listen—to keep a trade war with the United States from escalating further. In what amounts to a marriage of lobbying and espionage, the Chinese have pieced together a list of the people with whom Mr. Trump regularly speaks in hopes of using them to influence the president, the officials said.”
The Russian government is also reputedly spying on the president’s phone calls but is less inclined to use information to manipulate Trump because they regard him as already simpatico with his counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
The saving grace of the situation can be found in President Trump’s paranoia and lack of policy of knowledge, both of which act as guardrails preventing him from blurting out important secrets.
“Administration officials said Mr. Trump’s longtime paranoia about surveillance—well before coming to the White House he believed his phone conversations were often being recorded—gave them some comfort that he was not disclosing classified information on the calls,” The New York Times observes. “They said they had further confidence he was not spilling secrets because he rarely digs into the details of the intelligence he is shown and is not well versed in the operational specifics of military or covert activities.”
Virginia becomes the latest state to begin investigating the Catholic church.
Prompted by the grand jury investigation in Pennsylvania which alleged a many-decades-long pattern of sexual abuse and cover-ups in the Catholic Church harming more than a thousand children, thirteen other states are now carrying out their own inquiries. On Wednesday, Mark Herring, Attorney General of Virginia, announced he was opening up an “on going investigation” to determine whether a similar pattern occurred in his state. To that end, he’s established a hotline number for victims of clerical abuse.
Virginia joins the twelve other states plus Washington, D.C. (which announced a similar probe yesterday). According to The Washington Post, Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington “described the attention on the church as generally unfair and biased, and they emphasize that most abuse reports were decades ago.” Cardinal Wuerl himself has been criticized for his handling of abuse cases. He’s stated his intent to resign his post, which he still holds pending Pope Francis naming a replacement.
Herring denies any anti-religious bias, saying he was the church-going grandson of a Presbyterian minister. “Few people in our lives are more trusted and, therefore, more powerful than our faith leaders, especially as we’re growing up,” Herring said. “We look to them for strength in difficult times, spiritual growth and maturity, understanding. I know this is true in my own life. Sadly we have learned that trust and power can be abused and exploited, even in communities of faith, even against children.”
Aside from Virginia, there are investigations in New York, New Jersey, Missouri, and Kentucky, among other states.
Prominent right-wingers spread false-flag conspiracy theories about bombing attempts.
The Daily Beast is reporting that prominent right-wing voices, some of whom have access to the Republican political elite, are already suggesting that the string of bomb attempts targeting prominent Democrats reported by law enforcement Wednesday morning is actually a liberal deception. Radio host Rush Limbaugh suggested the bombing attempts served a political “purpose.” He also noted that, “It’s happening in October. There’s a reason for this.”
Pursuing this argument, Limbaugh said, “there’s a smell test that this stuff has to pass, and, so far, a lot of people’s noses are in the air, not quite certain of what to make of this....Republicans just don’t do this kind of thing.”
Frank Gaffney, founder of the Center for Security Policy, tweeted:
Simply on its own terms, Gaffney’s tweet makes little sense: Sending bombs through the mail always carries the risk of killing people, such as postal workers, even if the intended targets are unharmed.*
Michael Flynn Jr., son of the former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, tweeted that the “timing” of the bomb attempts against billionaire donor George Soros and Bill and Hillary Clinton was “awfully suspicious.” He later deleted the tweet.
Republicans decry toxic politics amid bomb scares, but refrain from self-reflection.
In the wake of bombs sent to several prominent Democrats, conservative politicians and media outlets are emphasizing the need for civility—but failing to name figures who have legitimized political violence, notably President Donald Trump.
At a rally in Montana last Thursday, the president praised congressman Greg Gianforte, who had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault after body slamming a reporter for The Guardian. “Any guy who can do a body-slam,” Trump told the cheering crowd. “He’s my guy.” These words are part of a pattern of Trump inciting or praising violence against journalists and protestors.
The attempted bombings have targeted both politicians and political activists. To date, the list of intended targets include Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan, billionaire donor George Soros, and former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
Speaking on Fox Business, host Stuart Varney linked the bombings to “toxic politics at its worst.” He added, “It bleeds over into absolute violence. And that’s absolutely wrong.” He didn’t specify a source of this “toxic” politics.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted:
This call for “civil” disagreement rings hollow considering that just the previous night he commented that his Democratic opponent for the U.S. Senate, Beto O’Rourke, should share “a double-occupancy cell with Hillary Clinton.”
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders issued a statement saying, “We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton and other public figures.” Yesterday, she had tweeted:
As with Cruz, Sanders might want to reflect on whether her words and those of her boss might have contributed to the toxic politics that are fueling political violence.