Menu
Magazine

Yana Paskova/Getty

In the wake of Michael Cohen’s plea deal, Trump reiterates his code of loyalty.

In a press scrum on Thursday morning, President Donald Trump was asked about a plea deal made by his former lawyer Michael Cohen and special counsel Robert Mueller. As part of the deal, Cohen admitted to lying to Congress and also provided more details about contacts between Trump associates and the Russian government in 2016.

In response to these developments, Trump said Cohen is “a weak person. And by being weak, unlike other people that you watch, he’s a weak person, and what he’s trying to do is get a reduced sentence. So he is lying about a project everybody knew about.” The “other people that you watch” seems to be a reference to former Trump campaign head Paul Manafort, who had a plea agreement with the special counsel that ended when prosecutors decided he was lying to them.

Significantly, Trump held out the possibility he could pardon Manafort. “The question was asked yesterday about pardons with respect to Paul Manafort,” Trump said. “It’s very sad what’s happened to Paul, the way he’s being treated. I’ve never seen anyone treated so poorly...I’m not taking anything off the table.”

In distinguishing between Cohen and Manafort in this manner, Trump is laying out a loyalty code which equates cooperating with prosecutors with weakness and keeping silent with strength.

Trump also reiterated his desire to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the forthcoming G20 meeting. Earlier, he had expressed the opinion that the meeting might not come about because of Russian aggression towards Ukraine. But now Trump said, “I probably will be meeting with President Putin. We haven’t terminated that meeting. I was thinking about it, but we haven’t. They’d like to have it. I think it’s a very good time to have the meeting.”

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty

Jerome Corsi says there was no collusion, just “divine intervention.”

Corsi, best known as a prolific spinner of conspiracy theories, has become entangled in the Mueller investigation because of his contacts with Roger Stone. One notable recent revelation is that in August of 2018, two months before Wikileaks started releasing DNC emails hacked from John Podesta, Corsi seemed to have eerily exact knowledge of the coming revelations. “Word is friend in embassy plans 2 more dumps,” Corsi wrote to Stone, alluding to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.  “One shortly after I’m back. 2nd in Oct. Impact planned to be very damaging.”

In a remarkable interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Corsi offered a novel theory as to his advance knowledge: that it was a lucky guess that could be seen as inspired by God.

According to Corsi, “This was my conclusion, my supposition. It did not come from Assange and it didn’t connect back to Assange. So there is no link between me and Assange. The link is between me figuring it out and telling Roger [Stone]. If I was source, it was Roger believed me figuring it out not because Roger believed I had a source.”  

Corsi added, “One of the prosecutors said, ‘Dr. Corsi, you are asking us to believe that on an extended international flight with your wife for an anniversary you had divine intervention. God inspired your mind and told you Assange has Podesta’s emails, he’s going to dump them in October and they are going to be dumped in a serial fashion. Is that what you are saying?’ I said, well...that’s about what I’m saying.”

November 28, 2018

DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty

A library straddling the Canadian border has become a haven from Trump’s travel ban.

Reuters has published a remarkable story about how Iranian families kept apart by the travel ban are using the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, which occupies a liminal space between Derby Line, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec. Iranians residents inside the United States are often reluctant to leave the United States to meet family members because they are afraid they will not be admitted due to the travel ban imposed by the Trump administration on seven predominately Muslim countries. Conversely, their family members are uncertain whether they will be admitted even as visitors. But a small cohort of Iranians are using the library as a neutral meeting ground.

American and Canadian border authorities are aware of the library and have wavering attitudes toward it. Sometimes meetings are allowed, sometimes they threaten the library with closure.

The uncertainty of the situation is captured in one family reunion described by Reuters:

Mahsa Izadmehr, an Iranian doctoral student in engineering at the University of Illinois-Chicago, had gone seven years without seeing her younger sister, who lives in Switzerland. In late September, they met at the library.

But as they approached each other at the border, demarcated outside the library by a line of flower pots, a U.S. Border Patrol agent quickly got out of a car parked close by.

“He said, ‘It’s been about a month that we’ve closed this; we don’t allow anyone to meet here,’” Izadmehr said. “I asked him, ‘Can you at least give me permission to hug my sister?’”

The agent allowed them to embrace but barred them from exchanging the gifts they had brought – dresses, Swiss chocolates and a watch – and kept a close eye on them as they talked from opposite sides of the flower pots.

The sisters finally entered the library when a staff member offered them a tour, but Border Patrol agents later chastised the staff member, said Izadmehr, who witnessed the exchange.

Matt Dunham - WPA Pool /Getty

Putin alleges Ukrainian president planned the naval clash.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is blaming the ongoing diplomatic crisis with neighbouring Ukraine on his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko. The dispute is over naval passage through the shared Kerch Strait. Russian coast guard vessels  rammed into a Ukrainian tugboat, seized three Ukrainian ships, and restricted travel through the strait earlier this week. In response, Poroshenko’s government declared martial law in ten border regions. The Ukrainian president also warned that his nation was under the threat of a full-scale war with Russia.

Speaking at an investment forum, Putin linked the quarrel to upcoming elections in Ukraine, where Poroshenko is trailing in the polls. “It is undoubtedly a provocation and, I think, the incumbent president in the run-up to the Ukrainian presidential election in March 2019,” Putin said. The Russian president added, “He had to do something to make the situation more tense.”

Putin argued that the “political froth” would end after Russia placed a new S-400 surface-to-air missile system in Crimea to join existing forces. Russia already has three such missile systems in place.

American president Donald Trump warned that Russia’s actions could lead him to cancel his planned meeting with Putin later this week in Argentina for the G-20 summit.

“Maybe I won’t even have the meeting,” Trump said. “I don’t like that aggression. I don’t want that aggression at all.” This was an unusual rebuke from one of the world figures least inclined to criticize Putin.

IM WATSON/AFP/Getty

Report: Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta gave a great deal to a billionaire pedophile.

The Miami Herald has published an in-depth expose detailing how Acosta, as a prosecutor in Miami, allowed billionaire Jeffrey Epstein to go largely unpunished for sex crimes against minors. As the report notes, Epstein was “accused of assembling a large, cult-like network of underage girls—with the help of young female recruiters—to coerce into having sex acts behind the walls of his opulent waterfront mansion as often as three times a day, the Town of Palm Beach police found.” Epstein could have faced life in prison for these alleged crimes.

Instead, Acosta, the U.S. attorney handling the case, negotiated an “extraordinary plea agreement that would conceal the full extent of Epstein’s crimes and the number of people involved.” As The Miami Herald details, the non-prosecution agreement Acosta signed insured that Epstein would only serve 13 months in a county jail and “essentially shut down an ongoing FBI probe into whether there were more victims and other powerful people who took part in Epstein’s sex crimes.”

Acosta seems to have gone out of his way to accommodate the demands of Epstein’s legal team. “In email after email, Acosta and the lead federal prosecutor, A. Marie Villafaña, acquiesced to Epstein’s legal team’s demands, which often focused on ways to limit the scandal by shutting out his victims and the media, including suggesting that the charges be filed in Miami, instead of Palm Beach, where Epstein’s victims lived,” the article notes.

In 2011, Acosta explained his weak-kneed approach to the case by saying he was “unduly pressured by Epstein’s heavy-hitting lawyers—[Jay] Lefkowitz, Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz, Jack Goldberger, Roy Black, former U.S. Attorney Guy Lewis, Gerald Lefcourt, and Kenneth Starr, the former Whitewater special prosecutor who investigated Bill Clinton’s sexual liaisons with Monica Lewinsky.”

Esptein also surely benefited by having high-profile friends and acquaintances such as former president Bill Clinton, then businessman Donald Trump, and Prince Andrew.

As Secretary of Labor, Alexander Acosta’s duties include combatting human trafficking.

FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty

Report: Khashoggi killing was a byproduct of Crown Prince’s reckless global war on dissent.

David Ignatius, a long-time Washington Post columnist with extensive sources in the intelligence community, has written an in-depth survey of contemporary Saudi politics that places is the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the context of an intramural war among the Saudi elite. According to Ignatius’ account, the Khashoggi killing follows a familiar pattern that emerged in 2015 after the death of King Abdullah. The king’s death created a power struggle between Abdullah’s sons and his brother, Salman, who became the new monarch.

King Salman quickly ceded power in practice to his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Both the new King and the Crown Prince are insecure in their position, so they’ve been pursuing a sweeping purge of their perceived political enemies. One remarkable story told by Ignatius involves Saudi businessman Tarek Obaid, who was allied with the Abdullah camp. In 2016, while Obaid was in China, bin Salman’s allies falsely told the Chinese government that Obaid was a terrorist financier.

According to Ignatius, this led the Chinese government to act as bin Salman’s kidnappers when Obaid flew from Shanghai to Beijing. “As Obaid left his plane, he was stopped by more than 40 plainclothes Chinese security men,” Ignatius reports. “The leader of the group, speaking in Arabic, is said to have told Obaid: ‘We are the Ministry of State Security. Are you going to cooperate?’ Obaid surrendered; his head and body were covered in a bag so tight that he couldn’t see or move unassisted; he was taken to an interrogation facility somewhere in Beijing and handcuffed to a chair.”

Obaid was detained and tortured until the Chinese government figured out they had been deceived. He was then released, and currently lives in exile in Switzerland.

The kidnapping of Obaid was one of many cases of bin Salman lashing out against those he felt threatened his hold on power. “The suspicion of perceived enemies and desire for absolute control only deepened,” Ignatius observes. “Starting in the spring of 2017, the Saudis began a secret program for kidnapping dissidents and holding them at secret sites, according to knowledgeable U.S. and Saudi experts. The program involved a special ‘tiger team’ operating in tandem with the Center for Studies and Media Affairs at the royal court, headed by [bin Salman ally Saud al-Qahtani].”

One of the major arguments now being made by the Trump administration for continued support of bin Salman’s government is that Saudi Arabia is a bulwark of stability. This point was recently articulated by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a Wall Street Journal column. But Ignatius’ account leaves little doubt that under the Crown Prince, the oil-rich kingdom is in fact a destabilizing force in the world.

Ignatius ends on a somber note:

The brutal paranoia of MBS’s royal court in Riyadh recalls Baghdad in the days of Saddam Hussein. The spotlight cast by Khashoggi’s killing gives Saudi Arabia, and the United States, a last chance to check a slide toward Hussein-like despotism from overwhelming the region.

The House of Saud rules with a sometimes bloody hand. The United States, as the kingdom’s key ally, has an obligation to calm this family feud before it does any more damage to Saudi Arabia and the world.

Lu Guang (far left) in 2008. Krafft Angerer/Getty

Another prominent Chinese citizen disappears.

Lu Guang, the celebrated Chinese photographer whose work has appeared in National Geographic and The Guardian, has not been seen since November 3, when he visited the Xinjiang region. Most recently a resident of New York,  Lu made his reputation with photographs that tackled social and political issues in China, notably environmental degradation. The Xinjiang region is known for having tight security because it is the site of the Chinese government’s repression of the Uighur Muslim minority. 

Lu’s wife, Xu Xiaoli, wrote a public letter expressing her concerns about her husband’s fate. “He has been lost for more than 20 days and as his most direct family member, I have not received any notice of his arrest,” Xu writes. “I have repeatedly contacted Xinjiang police but have been unable to get through.”

She added that, “It is our 20th wedding anniversary [next week]. We should be celebrating it together. I can only hope for his safe return.”

This is one of several recent disappearances inside China of an internationally renowned Chinese public figure. In June, actress Fan Bingbing, who had starred in the Hollywood film X-Men: Days of Future Past, vanished only to reappear in public in October. Upon her reappearance, Fan apologized for tax avoidance and promised to pay a fine. In late September Meng Hongwei, then head of Interpol, went missing after returning to his home country. 

November 27, 2018

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Fox & Friends gave Trump official a script and questions to ensure a sweetheart interview.

The Daily Beast is reporting that a Fox News program broke basic journalistic rules in order to secure interviews with former EPA administrator Scott Pruitt. According to the report, which is based on emails obtained from a Freedom of Information Act request made by the Sierra Club,  Pruitt’s staff “chose the topics for interviews, and knew the questions in advance.” In at least one instance, “Pruitt’s team even approved part of the show’s script.”

In a May 2017 email, a Fox News producer asked, “Would this be okay as the setup to his segment?” Appended was the script used for the introduction of the segment. Pruitt’s office wrote back, “Yes — perfect.”

The result was a segment that closely followed the prepared script. In fact, the Fox News hosts were taken aback when Pruitt said something unexpectedly newsworthy. But they quickly returned the show to its pre-planned talking points. 

The only question that a Fox & Friends host asked that was not previously discussed with Pruitt staff did make an incremental amount of news: Pruitt said he believed the U.S. should exit the Paris climate accord, a small change from calling it a “bad deal” in an interview just a month before,” The Daily Beast notes. “But after Pruitt stated his view, host Steve Doocy did not press Pruitt. Instead, the host quickly transitioned back to the agreed-upon topic: the administrator’s upcoming visit with coal miners.”

David Hawkins, a journalist who worked for CBS News and CNN, told The Daily Beast that, “Every American journalist knows that to provide scripts or articles to the government for review before publication or broadcast is a cardinal sin. It’s Journalism 101.” He added that, “This is worse than that. It would and should get you fired from any news organization with integrity.”

In  statement to The Daily Beast, a Fox News spokesperson wrote, “This is not standard practice whatsoever and the matter is being addressed internally with those involved.”

Alex Wong/Getty

An explosive report alleges that Paul Manafort repeatedly met with Julian Assange.

The Guardian is reporting that Paul Manafort, the former head of the Trump campaign, made at least three visits from 2013 to 2016 to the Ecuadorian embassy in London to meet with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. If true, the report offers important substantiation for the allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government during the 2016 campaign, with Wikileaks serving as the venue for the release of hacked information that damaged the Clinton campaign.

In the key part of the report, The Guardian asserts:

Sources have said Manafort went to see Assange in 2013, 2015 and in spring 2016 – during the period when he was made a key figure in Trump’s push for the White House.

It is unclear why Manafort wanted to see Assange and what was discussed. But the last meeting is likely to come under scrutiny and could interest Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor who is investigating alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

A well-placed source has told the Guardian that Manafort went to see Assange around March 2016. Months later WikiLeaks released a stash of Democratic emails stolen by Russian intelligence officers.

The report also offers these further details of the alleged meetings:

A separate internal document written by Ecuador’s Senain intelligence agency and seen by the Guardian lists “Paul Manaford [sic]” as one of several well-known guests. It also mentions “Russians”.

According to two sources, Manafort returned to the embassy in 2015. He paid another visit in spring 2016, turning up alone, around the time Trump named him as his convention manager. The visit is tentatively dated to March.

In the past, Manafort has denied any connection with the hacking. Manafort’s lawyers declined a request by The Guardian to comment. On Tuesday morning, Wikileaks tweeted:

There are genuine grounds to be cautious about the report. It is based on anonymous sources, some of whom are connected with Ecuadorian intelligence. The logs of the embassy show no such meetings. The information about the most newsworthy meeting (in the spring of 2016) is vaguely worded, suggesting a lack of certitude.

UPDATE: post has been corrected to make clear Manafort’s lawyers have declined to comment on the story.

UPDATE II: After the publication of this post, Manafort issued a statement denying ever meeting with Assange: “I have never met Julian Assange or anyone connected to him. I have never been contacted by anyone connected to Wikileaks, either directly or indirectly. I have never reached out to Assange or Wikileaks on any matter. We are considering all legal options against the Guardian who proceeded with this story even after being notified by my representatives that it was false.”

Alex Wong/Getty

Paul Manafort is accused of violating his plea bargain. What does Mueller do now?

The onetime chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign faces the possibility of extended jail time after prosecutors on the Mueller investigation accuse Manafort of lying to them. These prosecutors have filed a motion requesting the immediate sentence of Manafort.

As The Washington Post reports, this new situation raises questions about the future of the Mueller investigation. “The apparent collapse of Manafort’s cooperation agreement is the latest stunning turnaround in his case, exposing the longtime Republican consultant to at least a decade behind bars after he pleaded guilty in September to charges of cheating the Internal Revenue Service, violating foreign-lobbying laws and attempting to obstruct justice,” the newspaper reports. “The filing also indicated that Mueller’s team may have lost its potentially most valuable witness in Manafort, a top campaign official present at discussions at the heart of the special counsel’s mission to determine if any Americans conspired with Russia’s efforts to sway the U.S. election.”

Journalist Marcy Wheeler, a close watcher of the Mueller investigation, raises two interesting theories about the latest development. First, that Mueller might have been using Manafort as a bait to feed false information to President Donald Trump (whose legal team has been in contact with Manafort’s team). Second, Mueller will be able to issue filings in support of a stiffer sentence that will include the key components of the case for collusion. In effect, Mueller will be able to issue a report without the authorization of the Trump-friendly acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

November 26, 2018

Drew Angerer/Getty

Trump administration adopts scattershot response to latest Russian-Ukrainian clash.

On Sunday, Russian naval forces repeatedly clashed with Ukrainian ships, resulting in a Ukrainian tugboat being rammed by a Russian coast guard vessel, three other Ukrainian ships being stalled, and traffic between the Kersh Strait getting blocked. The American response to these Russian actions has been incoherent.

Outgoing United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley has taken the most hawkish line. At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, Haley denounced the Russian acts as an “outrageous violation of sovereign Ukrainian territory” and “another reckless Russian escalation.”

Haley claimed to be speaking for the administration but the White House has, to date, been very quiet about the situation. Instead, President Donald Trump took Sunday to complain about NATO, the alliance system that is tasked with standing up to Russian aggression:

Further, as Tom Wright of the Brookings Institution noted, the United States’ ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, was sending out tweets berating the German government:

There’s a real danger that mixed signals from the United States could cause the current situation to escalate, with Russian President Vladimir Putin taking these contradictory words as a green light for more aggression.

Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet soon at the G20 Summit in Argentina.