Carbon emissions are about to hit an all-time high, thanks to cars.

Global greenhouse gasses will have increased by 2.7 percent by the end of 2018, according to a grim new report from the Global Carbon Project. Released on Wednesday at the United Nations climate summit in Poland, the report puts a damper on hopes that emissions might soon start decreasing, as they must if catastrophic climate change is to be averted.

Where are all these new emissions coming from? An increase in coal use around the world, notably China, is partly to blame. But in the United States and Europe—the second- and third-largest emitters in the world, respectively—automobiles are among the leading culprits. “We thought oil use had peaked in the U.S. and Europe 15 years ago,” one of the study’s authors, Rob Jackson, told The New York Times. “The cheap gasoline prices, bigger cars and people driving more miles are boosting oil use at rates that none of us expected.”

Transportation recently became the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the United States.Rhodium Group

Cars are becoming as big of a threat to the climate as coal-fired power. The transportation sector is now the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the United States, and has been for two years. European countries are seeing similar patterns.

As I wrote in August, the only way to achieve the necessary global reductions in emissions, and therefore reduce climate change, is to reduce emissions from gas-powered automobiles. Governments could require carmakers to improve fuel efficiency (though President Donald Trump recently announced plans to roll back such requirements in the United States). They could invest in infrastructure for electric cars. And cities and towns could improve their public transportation systems. But the only sure solution, right now, is for the world to drive less.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The Weekly Standard’s troubles should worry its political foes as well as its friends.

CNN is reporting that the future of The Weekly Standard is up in the air, with rumors circulating that the owners of the flagship journal of neoconservatism might shut it down. Accounts differ on whether the situation is caused by declining circulation or whether the owner, MediaDC, wants to shutter The Weekly Standard so they can mine its circulation list to build up a planned new publication, a weekly edition of The Washington Examiner.

This move has inevitable political implications. The Weekly Standard is the most vociferously anti-Trump of all major conservative outlets. The Washington Examiner is much less critical and more inclined to follow the Republican party line. As one anonymous source told CNN, “they’re expanding the pro-Trump magazine that does what the owners want, while threatening closing of an independent magazine that has its own history and identity.” A Vox article quotes a source saying, “This is not about dwindling subscribers. This is about strip-mining TWS for its assets.”

Some liberals and leftists are gloating over the possible demise of the neoconservative journal.

Founded in 1995 by William Kristol and Fred Barnes, the magazine will certainly be remembered in history as the main cheerleader for the hawkish foreign policy of President George W. Bush. In that capacity, the journal promoted many dubious ideas, notably the theory that Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

But The Weekly Standard has also been a magazine that appreciates well-turned phrases and crafted journalism. It’s given room to many fine writers, notably Andrew Ferguson, Matt Labash, Gertrude Himmelfarb, Joseph Epstein and Cynthia Ozick. The cultural coverage in the magazine has been particularly thoughtful. Labash’s hilarious profile of dirty tricks master Roger Stone stands as a representative example of The Weekly Standard at its best.

If the magazine shutters, the world will not only lose yet another outlet for consistently good writing; in addition, the lesson conservative writers will likely draw from its closure is that you should never challenge the Republican consensus and you should avoid criticizing Donald Trump. It’s hard to see how leftist Schadenfreude at this news is anything but seriously misguided: Whatever replaces The Weekly Standard is almost certain to be much worse.

Mark Wilson/Getty

Michael Flynn emerges as a key cooperating witness in the Mueller investigation.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed a memo Tuesday recommending leniency towards former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, arguing that he should receive no jail time for his admitted lying to the FBI. While heavily redacted, the memo makes clear that Flynn has been extremely useful to the Mueller investigation. Flynn has sat for 19 interviews with the special counsels office or with other government attorneys. His example is credited with encouraging other witnesses to come forward. As Jonathan Chait argues, there is ample reason to believe that Flynn is “singing like a canary.”

Making the case for Flynn receiving a light sentence, Mueller writes, “Given the defendant’s substantial assistance and other considerations set forth below, a sentence at the low end of the guideline range—including a sentence that does not impose a term of incarceration—is appropriate and warranted.”

The memo also makes reference to a criminal investigation that is separate from the main inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Because so much of the text is blocked out, it’s unclear what this criminal investigation concerns.

As Yahoo News reports, “Most of the blacked out portions of the addendum dealt with a criminal investigation that the document distinguished from the special counsel’s principal probe into coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. While Mueller’s documents provided almost no detail about this mysterious investigation, they confirmed it was separate from the Russia probe and that it is continuing.”

This led to immediate speculation about who could be the target of that criminal investigation:

Other commentators preferred to focus on the visual impact of the redaction:

December 04, 2018

Senator Bob Menendez after the briefing (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The CIA director’s briefing with senators about Khashoggi’s murder seems to have backfired.

Gina Haspel met with a select group of senators on Tuesday to discuss Saudi involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. If the goal was to “mollify lawmakers,” as The New York Times reported beforehand, it doesn’t seem to have worked.

Several senators, including Republicans Bob Corker of Tennessee and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, have indicated their discomfort with the Trump administration’s inaction on the Khashoggi killing.* Last week, the Senate voted 63 to 37 to consider limiting the president’s powers to support the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen. Matters escalated over the weekend, when The Wall Street Journal reported that the CIA was in possession of evidence that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) had sent “at least 11 messages to his closest adviser, who oversaw the team that killed ... Khashoggi, in the hours before and after the journalist’s death in October.”

Early quotes from senators present at the briefing suggest they emerged, if anything, more persuaded of MBS’s likely involvement in the killing:

As Jeet Heer previously pointed out in The New Republic, President Trump has adopted a posture of epistemological helplessness with regard to the killing, both refusing to listen to the tape of Khashoggi’s murder and saying no one can ever “really know” what happened. He has also repeatedly inflated the value of U.S.-Saudi arms deals.

*This post previously misidentified the state that Lindsey Graham represents.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty

French government suspends carbon tax in the face of protests.

On Tuesday, French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced that his government was temporarily suspending a controversial tax on gas designed to curb carbon emissions. He did so after weeks of violent protests had wracked France. “No tax is worth putting in danger the unity of the nation,” Philippe said. The suspension will last six months.

The suspension of the tax is a major setback to French President Emmanuel Macron who had made the carbon tax a central part of his agenda. The protests have threatened not just the tax but the social cohesion of France. As The Washington Post reports, “For the better part of three weeks, protesters in France—clad in high-visibility yellow vests—took to the streets across the country. In Paris especially, the scenes were particularly violent, with demonstrators defacing monuments, torching cars and smashing shop windows. The government went so far as to weigh the possibility of imposing a ‘state of emergency to quell the unrest.’”

Writing in The Washington Post, Ishaan Tharoor placed Macron’s difficulties in the context of larger divisions in contemporary democracies. “The cracks that are widening in France—and the postindustrial despair entrenched in the provinces—would seem familiar to Americans, Britons and others in Western democracies,” he writes. “So, too, would the inability of politicians to bridge the divides. Beyond the gasoline tax, Macron has struggled to push through an ambitious slate of reforms he claims will unshackle the French economy. There is widespread resentment about his highhanded governing style and the lingering impression that he is running the country in the interests of a comfortable metropolitan elite.”

Jemal Countess/Getty

When Stormy met Sally.

On Monday night, a Washington fixture met the woman at the center of one of the Trump era’s most salacious scandals when Sally Quinn hosted an event at Politics and Prose bookstore in D.C. to promote Stormy Daniels’s Full Disclosure. BuzzFeed News reporter Lissandra Villa described it as a packed event that drew an audience of 200 guests, creating a “toasty” room where at least one person seems to have fainted.

Daniels was the star attraction, given her legal struggles against her alleged one-time lover, President Donald Trump. But Quinn was an equally interesting choice as a host. Quinn, who currently blogs on religion, has been important as both a writer and a social figure, a hostess whose social gatherings are the center of Washington community life.

It was as the voice of the Washington establishment that Quinn penned a famous 1998 column condemning Bill Clinton for the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

“When Establishment Washingtonians of all persuasions gather to support their own, they are not unlike any other small community in the country,” Quinn wrote in The Washington Post. She added, “With some exceptions, the Washington Establishment is outraged by the president’s behavior in the Monica Lewinsky scandal. The polls show that a majority of Americans do not share that outrage. Around the nation, people are disgusted but want to move on; in Washington, despite Clinton’s gains with the budget and the Mideast peace talks, people want some formal acknowledgment that the president’s behavior has been unacceptable.”

If the Sally Quinn of 1998 took a moralistic stance on presidential misconduct, two decades later she is reacting differently to Trump’s tabloid exploits, approaching Daniels’s story in the spirit of reportorial curiosity. “I’ve watched Stormy’s porn,” Quinn revealed. “It’s very good. She knows what she’s doing.” Asked about keeping her professional life separate from her personal life, Daniels said, “Porn is about what looks good, and home sex is about what feels good.” Daniels also fielded questions on ethics and feminism.

All in all, the audience seems to have been engaged with an illuminating evening, not least for showing the shifting ways Washington responds to sex scandals.

“You have turned ethics and values and morals around, upside down, in this country,” Quinn said at one point. “You—Stormy Daniels the porn star—are the one who is the ethical person.” Daniels agreed: “How fucked up is that, yo?”

December 03, 2018

Win McNamee/Getty Images

No Labels is a corporate shill.

When No Labels launched in December of 2010, it promised to fill a void at the political center. In its opening manifesto, the group pledged to embrace “practical solutions,” abandon “petty partisanship,” and facilitate “fact-based discussions.” The presumption was clear: People were sick of politics as usual, and No Labels aspired to break through the Gordian knot of partisanship by embracing the kinds of common sense solutions that were being ignored by the two parties.

In practice, things have turned out rather differently. No Labels, which is led by former Senator Joe Lieberman, has largely advocated for corporate-friendly policies and has not found a base of popular support. The group has backed primary challenges to Democrats it deemed insufficiently pro-business, and has supported the House’s bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which has challenged Nancy Pelosi’s bid to become the next speaker.

On Monday, The Daily Beast published a devastating report about the organization’s funders, which include a number of prominent hedge funders.

The report exposes the group’s meaningless embrace of “bipartisanship,” and reveals its true ethos. In the spring of last year, No Labels criticized Democrats for failing to work with Republicans on Obamacare—despite the fact that the GOP was determined to gut the program. Rather than working for popular, bipartisan policies, the group is instead bankrolling pro-corporate Democrats, in the hopes of derailing progressive policies. In 2016, in a lavish banquet that cost $1 million, No Labels even gave Donald Trump an award for taking its “Problem Solver Promise.”

Like Third Way before it, No Labels is premised on the fiction that a wide swath of the country wants milquetoast corporate-friendly centrism. With no political audience, the group is left advocating for a handful of wealthy financiers.

Joe Raedle/Getty

Trump’s tweets about loyalty aren’t necessarily helping him.

On Monday morning, President Donald Trump unleashed a string of angry tweets about the Mueller investigation.

The tweets praising Roger Stone have provoked much commentary on Twitter, because the president’s words made him sound like a gangster laying out the code of silence.

One terse but noteworthy comment came from Republican lawyer George Conway, husband of White House advisor Kellyanne Conway:

The section of the law Conway is alluding to deals with tampering with a witness, victim, or informant.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty

Xenophobic populism forces Central European University out of Hungary.

After a protracted stand-off with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Central European University has announced it will be closing its offices in Hungary and moving to Vienna, Austria. The move is symptomatic of the rise of nationalist populism in Eastern Europe. Central European University was founded in 1991 with funding from Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros as a graduate program designed to strengthen ties between post-communist Eastern European and the West. Part of its mission was to educate Hungarians in democratic values.

The university fell into Orban’s crosshairs because Soros has become a major scapegoat in populist mythology. Like many other right-wing nationalists, Orban has concocted lurid anti-Semitic fantasies featuring Soros as the head of the globalist conspiracy bent on promoting mass migration as a way of undermining the sovereignty of traditional nations. As The Washington Post notes, “Orban has been particularly ruthless in attacking anything associated with Soros, whose open and liberal philosophy is the antithesis of the illiberal, nationalist and nativist view celebrated by Orban.”

Orban has also attacked the academic discipline of “gender studies” which he sees as subverting traditional family values. The teaching of gender studies is banned in Hungarian colleges.

While Central European University enjoys bipartisan support in Congress, the Trump administration has recently been reluctant to defend it. In a recent interview with The Washington Post, America’s ambassador to Hungary David B. Cornstein, a friend of President Donald Trump, seemed to put the onus on Central European University to make peace with Orban.

“I was a guest in another guy’s store,” Cornstein said, drawing on his experiences as a businessman. “The university is in another country. It would pay to work with the government.” Cornstein added, “It doesn’t have anything to do with academic freedom.”

Zach Gibson/Getty

Unwilling to learn lessons from the midterms, Republicans are doomed to further losses.

The Republicans’ losses in the House of Representatives now total at least 40, but, as a New York Times analysis makes clear, the party is showing a remarkable unwillingness to take measure of their electoral thrashing. “President Trump has brushed aside questions about the loss of the chamber entirely, ridiculing losing incumbents by name, while continuing to demand Congress fund a border wall despite his party losing many of their most diverse districts,” the newspaper notes. “And neither Speaker Paul D. Ryan nor Representative Kevin McCarthy, the incoming minority leader, have stepped forward to confront why the party’s once-loyal base of suburban supporters abandoned it—and what can be done to win them back.”

While party leaders like Trump and McCarthy remain in denial about the severity of the trouncing, some party members, especially recently defeated ones, are sounding the warning bell. “It’s clear to me why we lost 40 seats,” said retiring Pennsylvania Congressman Ryan Costello. “It was a referendum on the president, but that’s an extremely difficult proclamation for people to make because if they were to say that they’d get the wrath of the president.”

Trump’s fragile ego is preventing the party from coming to grips with the unpopularity of some of his preferred policies, like immigration restriction. Further, unlike after previous losses, there’s no talk of trying to win back groups that are turning against the GOP (notably suburban women and college educated whites).

Because GOP leaders are acting as if nothing went wrong in the midterms, they are unlikely to fix the party’s problems. As the Times observes, congressional Republicans are already expressing concern that more of their colleagues may retire rather than run again in 2020—and that recruiting top-flight candidates could prove even more challenging going into the next campaign.”

November 30, 2018

The campus at Harvard, one of several Ivy League schools that accepted Landry School graduates. Darren McCollester/Newsmakers

Fairytale school now sounds like a nightmarish cult.

T.M. Landry College Preparatory School in Louisiana has often been written up as a Cinderella story: a small, private school which has managed to launch a surprisingly large number of its student body, who are mostly working class African-Americans, into elite colleges and universities. But in a blockbuster New York Times expose, writers Erica L. Green and Katie Benner show how far the actual school is from the myth.

“In reality, the school falsified transcripts, made up student accomplishments and mined the worst stereotypes of black America to manufacture up-from-hardship tales that it sold to Ivy League schools hungry for diversity,” Green and Benner write about the school founded by the husband and wife team Michael and Tracey Landry. “The Landrys also fostered a culture of fear with physical and emotional abuse, students and teachers said. Students were forced to kneel on rice, rocks and hot pavement, and were choked, yelled at and berated.”

As the reporting of Green and Benner make clear, the Landrys ran the school like a cult, demanding slavish obedience from students, often subjecting them to abuse and making them kneel. In an striking passage, they describe Michael Landry responding to criticism:

Mr. Landry raised his voice. He accused The Times of saying that it was wrong for T.M. Landry to want the best for its black students. He told his students that he would always fight for them. “We need the haters,” he said. “I welcome the haters.”

He raised his arms on either side of him, forming a cross.

“My name is Michael Landry. I am the reformer,” he said. “They killed Jesus Christ because he could save the world. I say to myself, who are you compared to Jesus? Nothing! So I stick my arms out and say nail me to the cross if that’s what you want.”

Landry then proceeds with a hair-raising call-and-response routine in which the students shout out the words “I love you” in Mandarin, Russian, Tagalog, and what he calls “Mike-a-nese,” the word for “I love you” in his own language being “kneel.”

The cultic atmosphere of the school is a key part of the story, seeming to explain why the school was praised both within the community and in programs like “Today” show, “Ellen,” and the “CBS This Morning.”

The charismatic teacher is an archetype that goes back at least to Socrates. As African-American writers have pointed out on Twitter, however, this glorification of pedagogic charisma is fused in the Landry school with the pernicious view that black children need to be disciplined severely.