Ann Coulter and Donald Trump part ways, again.

In a radio interview on Monday, the hard-right columnist Ann Coulter said she wouldn’t vote for Donald Trump if he doesn’t build his promised border wall. “They’re about to have a country where no Republican will ever be elected president again,” Coulter said. “Trump will just have been a joke presidency who scammed the American people, amused the populists for a while, but he’ll have no legacy whatsoever.”
When news of Coulter’s criticism aired, Trump or someone who handles these matters for him seems to have unfollowed Coulter on Twitter:
This isn’t the first time Coulter and Trump have had a split. In August 2016, then-candidate Trump flirted with a more moderate immigration stance, including amnesty for undocumented immigrants. Coulter on a dime turned fiercely anti-Trump and started lambasting him as soft on immigration.
Coulter’s barrage of criticism in 2016 actually had a positive impact from her point of view: Trump quickly gave up moderation and returned to his nativist stance. Coulter worked as an effective enforcer of ideological rectitude. Perhaps that’s her goal now as well.
Trump is building a wall against a primary challenge, whether he needs to or not.
Two significant developments show that President Donald Trump’s campaign is worried about a primary challenge before the 2020 election. First, Politico is reporting that the Trump campaign is fusing with the Republican National Committee. Secondly, The Washington Examinernotes that the South Carolina GOP might do away with its primary altogether.
According to Politico, “the Trump reelection campaign and the RNC will merge their field and fundraising programs into a joint outfit dubbed Trump Victory. The two teams will alsoshare office spacerather than operate out of separate buildings, as has been custom.” The news outlet adds that, “With talk of a primary challenge to Trump simmering, the act of formally tying the president’s reelection campaign to the resource-rich national party will make it only harder for would-be Republican opponents to mount a bid.”
Meanwhile, as The Washington Examiner notes, the South Carolina GOP “could cancel its marquee presidential nominating contest in 2020 in a move to protect President Trump from any primary challengers.” The website cites the precedent of Iowa not issuing ballots in 1992 with the goal of protecting then-incumbent President George H. W. Bush and South Carolina cancelling its primary in 2004 to shield George W. Bush.
The intriguing question from this news is why the Trump campaign is working so hard to guard against a primary challenge. After all, as the Examiner rightly notes, “The president is solid with Republican voters and would almost certainly defeat any intraparty opposition.”
President Donald Trump continues to look in prime position to win his party’s nomination for president in 2020. While Republicans such as John Kasich mayrun, a look at the numbers reveals they have a tough road ahead of them.
CNN’slatest Iowa pollshows little room for a successful primary challenge in the first in nation caucus. Trump scored an 81% approval rating among registered Republicans. The vast majority, 67%, of Republicans also said that they would definitely vote to re-elect Trump.
However commanding a lead he has in polls of Republican voters, Trump isn’t taking any chances and is gearing up to create a fortress to keep out any challengers. Ironically, it’s possible that the president and his team have bought into the Never Trump fantasy scenarios of a party revolt.
Polling guru Nate Silver suggests that boycotting Carlson will lead to ever more boycotts culminating in a blander media landscape:
Silver maintained his position in the face of many critiques:
Writer Talia Lavin was among the many who took issue with Silver:
Jumping off from a tweet by Jelani Cobb of The New Yorker, political scientist Henry Farrell wrote a meaty Twitter thread arguing that boycotts make sense given the unique problem of Fox News, an extremist outlet that presents itself as a mainstream news source.
Trump declares victory over ISIS in Syria. The Pentagon disagrees.
On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted:
Trump’s tweets don’t always reflect actual policy, and in fact the government is sending mixed messages on Syria. As The New York Timesreports, Trump has ordered a complete immediate withdrawal, but he’s done so in the face of resistance from the Pentagon and his own secretary of defense, James Mattis.
Trump’s military advisers have warned that a rapid withdrawal would embolden rivals such as Russia and Iran. America’s Kurdish allies in Syria have also been threatened in recent days by the Turkish government, which has warned it would attack them. A rapid withdrawal would endanger not only Syrian Kurds but also weaken America’s credibility with other local fighters in Afghanistan, Yemen, and Syria.
As The Daily Beast notes, the government is sending mixed messages on Syria, with the Pentagon seemingly suggesting that there has been no policy shift. In a statement, Pentagon spokesperson Rob Manning said, “At this time, we continue to work by, with and through our partners in the region.”
Pentagon spokesperson Dana White also seemed to contradict the idea that the war with ISIS has been won.
Key Republicans are also speaking out against the move. “This is chaos,” South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters. He also tweeted:
Florida Senator Marco Rubio also spoke out against the move:
Withdrawing from Syria is not, on the face of it, an inherently bad or indefensible policy. But what is undeniably dangerous is the chaotic manner the policy is being executed and the mixed messages being sent to the world. The incoherence increases the chance of greater conflict, as America’s friends and rivals will see the country as a fickle and untrustworthy actor on the world stage.
Tucker Carlson’s show is hemorrhaging advertisers after his anti-immigrant comments.
Carlson has become the latest Fox News broadcaster to start bleeding advertising dollars after making an incendiary comment. Last Thursday, Carlson said immigrants were making America “poorer and dirtier and more divided.” These remarks ignited calls for a boycott, led by the activist group Sleeping Giant. Film director Judd Apatow boosted the boycott on Twitter:
So far, 11 companies have said they will no longer be advertising on Carlson’s show, including IHOP and TD Ameritrade. Most have moved their ad dollars to other Fox News programs. Pacific Life issued a statement on Twitter saying, “As a company, we strongly disagree with Mr. Carlson’s statements.”
Fox has been bedeviled by boycotts in recent years. One boycott, coming after multiple accusations of sexual harassment against Bill O’Reilly, contributed to the host losing his show. Laura Ingraham faced a similar boycott after she insulted a high school shooting survivor. She later apologized for her remarks.
In the case of Carlson, the network itself seems to have decided to bunker down. In a statement, Fox News said, “We cannot and will not allow voices like Tucker Carlson to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts from the likes of Moveon.org, Media Matters and Sleeping Giants.” The statement went on to compare the boycott to to a small protest outside Carlson’s home in D.C. in early November, where an act of vandalism occurred: “Attempts were made last month to bully and terrorize Tucker and his family at their home.”
Facebook allowed Netflix and Spotify to read the private messages of its users.
The New York Times has published a blockbuster report documenting privacy abuses at the world’s largest social media platform, Facebook. The newspaper reports that Facebook shared private information about its users with so-called “partners” (companies with business agreements with Facebook). Because of these partnerships, Facebook felt it didn’t need to notify either its users or government regulators at the Federal Trade Commission (F.T.C.).
“The social network allowed Microsoft’s Bing search engine to see the names of virtually all Facebook users’ friends without consent, the records show, and gave Netflix and Spotify the ability to read Facebook users’ private messages,” the Times notes. “Facebook also allowed Spotify, Netflix and the Royal Bank of Canada to read, write and delete users’ private messages, and to see all participants on a thread — privileges that appeared to go beyond what the companies needed to integrate Facebook into their systems, the records show.”
Aside from Spotify, Bing, Netflix, and the Royal Bank of Canada, other “partners” that Facebook shared information with include Yahoo, Amazon, the Russian search engine Yandex, and the Chinese firm Huawei. Both Yandex and Huawei are known to work with the security services of their home countries. Huawei has been named as a security threat by the American government.
The partnerships Facebook has created are two-way streets, so it receives information from companies it does business with. One tool to facilitate this is the much criticized “People You May Know” feature.
According to the Times, “The feature, introduced in 2008, continues even though some Facebook users have objected to it, unsettled by its knowledge of their real-world relationships. Gizmodo and other news outlets have reported cases of the tool’s recommending friend connections between patients of the same psychiatrist, estranged family members, and a harasser and his victim.”
The F.T.C. has limited examination authority and seems to have outsourced its oversight duties to PriceWaterhouseCoopers, a company hired by Facebook.
Former F.T.C. official David Vladeck expressed amazement at Facebook’s business practices. “This is just giving third parties permission to harvest data without you being informed of it or giving consent to it,” Vladeck told the Times.
Early Facebook investor Roger McNamee agreed. “I don’t believe it is legitimate to enter into data-sharing partnerships where there is not prior informed consent from the user,” he told the newspaper. “No one should trust Facebook until they change their business model.”
Judge to Michael Flynn: “Arguably you sold your country out.”
U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan presided over a sentencing hearing for former national security advisor Michael Flynn, postponing a final decision but lambasting the defendant in the strongest possible terms. Sullivan accused Flynn of acting as “an unregistered agent of a foreign country, while serving as the national security adviser to the president of the United States” (although later the judge qualified those terms).
“Arguably, that undermines everything this flag over here stands for,” Sullivan said, pointing to an American flag. “Arguably you sold your country out.” The judge also asked prosecutors if Flynn could be charged with “treason.” This was perhaps hyperbolic since the bar on treason is very high and does not cover Flynn’s action. The judge added, “I cannot assure you, if you proceed today, you will not receive a sentence of incarceration.”
As The Washington Post reports, “Flynn, standing straight and flanked by attorneys on either side, looked shaken, his jaw clenched. Sullivan declared a recess to let Flynn consider whether he wanted to proceed and let the judge impose a punishment, or to delay and cooperate more with the special counsel in hopes of leniency.”
The judge’s anger was rooted in the fact that although Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, his lawyers had talked as if the onetime White House official had been hoodwinked by the law enforcement agency. The judge’s harsh words got them to admit this was not the case. The judge insisted that Flynn concede that he was aware that lying to the FBI was a crime and that he was guilty of that offense. Flynn did so.
During the hearing, special counsel prosecutor Brandon Van Grack made a noteworthy admission: that Flynn could have been charged as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist for the Turkish government, as two of his business associates were last week.
The Niskanen Center is a splendid policy shop, but it is not the future of the Republican Party.
Over the weekend the Niskanen Center, a Washington think tank with libertarian leanings, hosted a conference entitled “Starting Over: The Center-Right After Trump.” Writing in New York magazine, Jonathan Chait enthusiastically hailed the event as showing the outlines of how the GOP could become a responsible center-right party in the future.
It’s true that there’s much in the Niskanen’s approach to politics to admire. They are calling for market solutions to intractable social problems, but eschewing the racism and nativism that has become a staple of right-wing politics. Further, Niskanen scholars are committed to accepting empirical reality on issues like climate change, even if they lead to policy solutions that require an un-libertarian acceptance of large-scale government intervention in the economy. The Niskanen approach to politics is summed up well in their manifesto, “The Center Can Hold: Public Policy for an Age of Extremes.”
Chait was impressed enough to outline a fanciful scenario where Niskanen’s approach comes to dominate the political right.
“One can imagine a future in which the Democrats move toward socialism, opening a void in the center for the ideas espoused by Niskanen to take hold in something that perhaps shares the name, but otherwise none of the important ideological traits, of today’s Republican Party,” Chait writes. “That distant point probably lies years, even decades, away. It can only happen after today’s Republican Party is destroyed, rendered incapable of wielding power at the national level, and its governing philosophy discredited completely. The Niskanen Center is the one institution planning for what can follow after the cleansing fire.”
Chait himself presented a good argument against this scenario when he noted in The New Republic in 2012 that clever reformist policies get little traction in a Republican Party fully committed to revanchist politics. It’s hard to see how Niskanen Center policy wonks will be able to overcome this problem.
Political parties need constituencies as well as ideas. Who are the constituencies for the Niskanen Center’s version of moderate libertarianism? Evangelical Christians, the backbone of the GOP, won’t like the avoidance of cultural flashpoints. Nor is the business class likely to care for market reforms that challenge corporate rent-seeking and fiscal policy that calls for greater taxes to fight deficits.
Trump has shown the GOP what its voters actually want: culture-war theater, white nationalism and tax cuts. Even if the Trump presidency ends in failure, the GOP is likely to try Trumpism without Trump. The future of the Republican Party is not the Niskanen Center. The future is much more likely to be President Tucker Carlson, with Stephen Miller as the head of the Department of Homeland Security.
Russian social media propaganda targeted Robert Mueller.
The Washington Post is reporting that the Russian campaign to interfere in American politics extended beyond the 2016 election and went after the lead figure tasked with dealing with the problem, special counsel Robert Mueller. The finding is based on a leaked report prepared for the Senate Intelligence Committee.
“The Russian operatives unloaded on Mueller through fake accounts on Facebook, Twitter and beyond, falsely claiming that the former FBI director was corrupt and that the allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election were crackpot conspiracies,” the newspaper notes. “One post on Instagram—which emerged as an especially potent weapon in the Russian social media arsenal—claimed that Mueller had worked in the past with ‘radical Islamic groups.’”
The Senate report makes the case that Russian interference as far-reaching and effective. “Such tactics exemplified how Russian teams ranged nimbly across social media platforms in a shrewd online influence operation aimed squarely at American voters,” The Washington Post concludes. “The effort started earlier than commonly understood and lasted longer while relying on the strengths of different sites to manipulate distinct slices of the electorate.”
Polling mavin Nate Silver, of FiveThirtyEight.com, has urged caution on the matter. In a Twitter thread, he gave reasons for thinking the Russian social media campaign had limited impact:
Woody Allen allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a minor in 1976.
The Hollywood Reporter has published an interview and profile of Christina Engelhardt, a 59-year-old woman who says she had a romantic relationship with the director Woody Allen which started in 1976 when she was 16 and he was 41. Under New York law in that era, Engelhardt (who then went by the name Babi) was under the age of consent—17—when the relationship began. However, she was not a minor for most of the relationship’s duration of eight years.
The relationship was a furtive and secretive one. “They operated under two key unspoken rules: There’d be zero discussion about his work, and—owing to the celebrity’s presumed necessity for privacy—they could only meet at his place,” The Hollywood Reporter notes. Engelhardt claims she visited Allen’s apartment more than 100 times, but never spent the night there. Instead, Allen’s driver would take her away in a Rolls-Royce after each encounter.
Nor did she meet any of Allen’s friends, with the exception of a few other girlfriends that Allen occasionally brought into their relationships to form a ménage à trois. In the words of the Reporter, she had a relationship of “enforced seclusion.”
There’s reason to think that the relationship, along with other affiliations Allen had with young women in that period, inspired his 1979 movie Manhattan.
Looking back, Englehardt is ambiguous about the experience. “I’m not attacking Woody,” she told the Reporter. “This is not ‘bring down this man.’ I’m talking about my love story. This made me who I am. I have no regrets.” But she also says “it wasn’t until after it was done when I really had time to think of how twisted it was when we were together … and how I was little more than a plaything.”
At one point, Giuliani attacked Michael Cohen, the president’s former lawyer, for being disloyal:
Giuliani: It shows all I’m thinking about is me, my own skin. And the Southern District says you can get out of jail if you do this, you’ve got three years now. There’s a real motivation to sing like crazy. He’s got to do a lot of singing to get out of the three years and he will say whatever he has to say. He’s changed his story four or five times.
Stephanopoulos: So has the president.
Giuliani: The president’s not under oath.
In this exchange, Giuliani manages to both echo gangster talk (“motivation to sing like crazy”) and also admit the president has lied about the payments that Cohen made to two women with whom Trump allegedly had affairs.
Giuliani also shifted the goalpost on the issue of whether longtime Trump crony Roger Stone provided then-candidate Trump with information about Wikileaks.
Stephanopoulos: And did Roger Stone ever give the president a heads-up on WikiLeaks’ leaks -- leaks concerning Hillary Clinton, the DNC?
Giuliani: No, he didn’t.
Stephanopoulos: Not at all?
Giuliani: No. I don’t believe so. But again, if Roger Stone gave anybody a heads-up about WikiLeaks’ leaks, that’s not a crime. It would be like giving him a heads-up that the Times is going to print something. One the -- the crime -- this is why this thing is so weird, strange -- the crime is conspiracy to hack; collusion is not a crime, it doesn’t exist.
It’s striking that Giuliani quickly moves from outright denial (“No, he didn’t.”) to a much softer claim of no knowledge (“No. I don’t believe so.”).
Like the president, Giuliani repeatedly fell back on the argument that “collusion is not a crime.” Asked about Cohen providing evidence of contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign, the former New York city mayor said, “I know that collusion is not a crime. It was over with by the time of the election.”
As Jonathan Chait notes in New York, the oft-repeated refrain “collusion is not a crime” is a bit of misdirection. “The Trumpian mantra, ‘collusion is not a crime,’ is a misleading legalism,” Chait observes. “Think of ‘collusion’ and ‘crimes’ as two large circles in a Venn diagram with a small overlap. Trump is being investigated for many crimes, and his campaign obviouslycolludedwith Russia in multiple ways. Some of the alleged crimes, the overlapping portion of the Venn diagram, involve cooperating with the Russian election intervention.”