Brutal New Poll Wrecks Trump’s Main Claim on ICE

Meanwhile, 22 percent of respondents said that the actions of federal immigration agents “are about right,” down from 26 percent in June. Only 12 percent said the agents hadn’t gone far enough.

Overall, a majority of Americans do not approve of ICE. Six in 10 respondents said that they disapprove of the job ICE is doing, while just 33 percent approved. A majority of people also believed anti-ICE demonstrators, smeared by Trump officials as agitators and insurrectionists, were acting lawfully. Nearly six in 10 respondents said that anti-ICE demonstrations around the country were mostly people acting lawfully, while 40 percent disagreed.

Speaking to NBC News’s Tom Llamas Wednesday, Trump acknowledged that immigration enforcement had a serious image problem. “What happens is that, I think we do a phenomenal job, but I don’t think we’re good at public relations,” he said.