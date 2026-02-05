Brutal New Poll Wrecks Trump’s Main Claim on ICE
Donald Trump and his aides keep insisting that everyone is happy about ICE’s activities.
Roughly two-thirds of Americans believe that Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement crackdown has gone too far, according to a new NPR/PBS/Marist poll released Thursday.
Sixty-five percent of respondents said Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents had “gone too far” in enforcing immigration laws, according to the poll taken at the end of January. That number has risen by 11 points since June 2025, and is driven by Democrats and independents, whose disapproval grew by double digits.
Meanwhile, 22 percent of respondents said that the actions of federal immigration agents “are about right,” down from 26 percent in June. Only 12 percent said the agents hadn’t gone far enough.
Overall, a majority of Americans do not approve of ICE. Six in 10 respondents said that they disapprove of the job ICE is doing, while just 33 percent approved. A majority of people also believed anti-ICE demonstrators, smeared by Trump officials as agitators and insurrectionists, were acting lawfully. Nearly six in 10 respondents said that anti-ICE demonstrations around the country were mostly people acting lawfully, while 40 percent disagreed.
Speaking to NBC News’s Tom Llamas Wednesday, Trump acknowledged that immigration enforcement had a serious image problem. “What happens is that, I think we do a phenomenal job, but I don’t think we’re good at public relations,” he said.
But that’s classic Trump, more concerned with what something looks like than what it actually is. And what his administration has committed is nothing less than an ethnic cleansing carried out by an untrained, extrajudicial gestapo imbued with “federal immunity”—something that doesn’t actually exist.
The surging disapproval for ICE comes amid a sweeping immigration crackdown in Minnesota that has seen hundreds of immigrants violently torn from their communities, and left two U.S. citizens dead. Trump and his administration officials smeared the citizens killed by federal agents and have since refused to apologize.
It seems that Republicans either don’t care about federal agents terrorizing an American city or perhaps they’re observing some alternative universe.
According to the NPR/PBS/Marist poll, 73 percent of Republicans said they approved of the job ICE was doing, and 77 percent said they believed ICE was making Americans safer. Seventy-five percent of Republicans said they believed that most anti-ICE demonstrations were people acting unlawfully.