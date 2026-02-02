Trump Team to Hold Daily Meetings on Getting Revenge
The Department of Justice will be focused only on getting justice for Donald Trump, it seems.
The Trump administration’s chief priority for 2026: persecuting the president’s political nemeses.
Despite efforts by the judiciary to limit Donald Trump’s revenge quest, Justice Department officials are expected to meet as early as Monday to reignite efforts to investigate and punish government officials that played a role in investigating him prior to his return to the White House.
The DOJ staffers will meet under the banner of the “Weaponization Working Group,” an entity that Attorney General Pam Bondi invented mere days after she entered office, reported CNN. The group was designed to challenge former special counsel Jack Smith and his staff, as well as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James. The initiative would also target any officials that attempted to hold Trump accountable in the wake of the January 6 attack.
Some of those efforts may already be a dud, however, thanks to the loud mouths of some of his own staff: in December, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles fessed to Vanity Fair that the president’s flimsy charges against James were his “one retribution,” an admission that would give James’s legal defense plenty of reason to toss his cases against her for eternity.
One official familiar with the administration’s new plan told CNN that the Weaponization Working Group is expected to start meeting “daily,” with the intent of producing results within the next two months.
Back in October, Bondi told lawmakers that ending the “weaponization of justice” would be a chief priority for the agency under her stewardship.
Justice Department officials declined to provide specifics on the daily meetings, but told CNN that the “efforts of the Weaponization Working Group continue.”
“The Justice Department is actively looking into the areas outlined in Attorney General Bondi’s Day One memo,” the spokesperson said. “The Weaponization Working Group is diligently working to restore integrity to the Department of Justice and is utilizing resources across the entire agency to fulfill this effort.”