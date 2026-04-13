MAGA Freaks Out After Trump Posts AI Photo of Himself as Jesus
One former Donald Trump fan warned they had “elected the Antichrist.”
MAGA treated Donald Trump like a messiah. Now they’re mad he’s comparing himself to Jesus Christ.
Trump leapt into hot water with his Christian fans Sunday, when he posted an AI-generated image of himself as literal Jesus on Truth Social. In the image, Trump appeared dressed as a biblical figure, healing a sick man in a hospital bed, surrounded by bald eagles, soldiers, fighter jets, and whatever this winged creature is floating in the background behind him.
Former MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene decried the implication he was “replacing Jesus.”
“It’s more than blasphemy. It’s an Antichrist spirit,” Greene wrote in a separate post.
(Greene directly compared Trump to Jesus during his hush-money trial in April 2023.)
Riley Gaines, an anti-trans activist, struggled to make sense of the president’s post.
“Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this?” she wrote on X Monday. “Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked.”
Megan Bashem, a culture reporter for the conservative outlet Daily Wire, also seemed confused.
“I don’t know if the President thought he was being funny or if he is under the influence of some substance or what possible explanation he could have for this OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy. But he needs to take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and then from God,” she wrote on X Sunday night.
Mandy Arthur, a Christian influencer, made a plea directly to the creator. “God, we might have made a mistake and accidently elected the Antichrist. Send help,” she wrote on X Monday morning.
But Trump’s behavior should not come as a surprise. The president’s apparent God complex is the inevitable result of MAGA’s unwavering support and outright idolatry. These are some of the same people who insisted that Trump was saved from assasination by divine intervention for the purpose of saving the nation. Now they’re disgusted that he’s taken them seriously?
Trump’s blasphemous post comes amid a veritable fall from grace, as the president continues to plummet in the polls amid his increasingly unpopular war in Iran.
His post, made on Orthodox Easter, was only slightly more ridiculous than his actual Easter post: a threat to Iran proclaiming, “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell—JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”