Trump Officially Pardons and Frees Notorious Drug Trafficker
Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández has walked out of prison.
Donald Trump has officially pardoned former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, according to the ex-leader’s attorney. He was released from a federal prison in West Virginia early Tuesday.
Hernández was sentenced to 45 years in prison for playing a central role in what the Biden administration deemed to be “one of the largest and most violent drug-trafficking conspiracies in the world.”
This is a developing story.